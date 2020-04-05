Successfully reported this slideshow.
¡Buen día estimada y estimado estudiante, padre y madre de familia! “ELABORAMOS UN VIDEO JUICIO A LOS QUE NO ACATAN AISLAM...
Propósito de la actividad: Generar espacios de reflexión a través del juicio al comprador compulsivo o al que no acata ais...
Antes me gustaría que respondas estás preguntas 1. ¿Alguna vez has presenciado un juicio ya sea en la vida real o en pelíc...
Acusado (puede ser algún familiar) Persona que no acata aislamiento social o al Comprador compulsivo quien deberá estar en...
Estas preguntas deberás responderlas en tu cuaderno
UTILIZA LA SIGUIENTE ESCALA VALORATIVA PARA AUTOEVALUARTE DONDE 4 MUY BUENO 3 BUENO 2 REGULAR 1 POR MEJORAR CRITERIOS 4 3 ...
La mejor manera de verificar si tu video ayudará a que la gente tome conciencia sobre la crisis sanitaria en que vivimos y...
Elaboramos un video juicio a los que no acatan aislamiento social

Elaboremos un video

Elaboramos un video juicio a los que no acatan aislamiento social

  1. 1. ¡Buen día estimada y estimado estudiante, padre y madre de familia! “ELABORAMOS UN VIDEO JUICIO A LOS QUE NO ACATAN AISLAMIENTO SOCIAL” Vamos a elaborar un video Juicio: a los que no acatan el aislamiento social o juicio al comprador compulsivo Imagenextraídadeinternet. https://www.shutterstock.com/ es/search/law+court+cartoon ABOGADO LA JUEZ FISCAL JUICIO AL QUE NO ACATA AISLAMIENTO SOCIAL
  2. 2. Propósito de la actividad: Generar espacios de reflexión a través del juicio al comprador compulsivo o al que no acata aislamiento en la situación de emergencia. Indicaciones: Estimado alumno o alumna, hoy deberás grabar un video cuya duración no exceda los 10 minutos, lo harás con ayuda de tu familia, sobre un juicio que se realizará a una persona que no acata el aislamiento social o a un comprador compulsivo en la situación en que nos encontramos de crisis sanitaria, en ella deberás considerar los argumentos, contraargumentos, las conclusiones y la reflexión, luego explicarás qué buscas con tu video, luego deberás enviar el trabajo. ABOGADO LA JUEZ FISCAL JUICIO AL QUE NO ACATA AISLAMIENTO SOCIAL Imagen extraída de internet. https://www.shutters tock.com/es/search/l aw+court+cartoon
  3. 3. Antes me gustaría que respondas estás preguntas 1. ¿Alguna vez has presenciado un juicio ya sea en la vida real o en películas? 2. ¿Quiénes deberán estar en un juicio? 3. Para hacer el juicio deberás ayudarte de esta fichita 4. Un ejemplo con el comprador compulsivo Nombre del acusado Información Postura sobre el tema Argumentos que expondrá el abogado para defender Contraargumentos del fiscal para acusar Conclusiones y observaciones del juez sentencia Estamos en una situación de emergencia generada por el coronavi rus A favor de los compradores compulsivos o los que no acatan el aislamiento social En contra de los compradores compulsivos o los que no acatan el aislamiento social Mi defendido se asustó por las primeras disposiciones del presidente por lo que salió corriendo a comprar, pero no es delito comprar y querer proteger a tu familia…. Pero comprar solo lo necesario y no 2 sacos de arroz, tres planchas de papel higiénico de 40 rollos, 1 saco de papas, …generando alzas desorbitantes y desabastecimiento que hubo durante los 1eros 15 días…. Culpable Pago de cien soles o castigo de un mes de limpiar el colegio 7060 Mariscal Andrés A. Cáceres y de regar las plantitas….
  4. 4. Acusado (puede ser algún familiar) Persona que no acata aislamiento social o al Comprador compulsivo quien deberá estar en silencio y escuchar la sentencia del juez. Juez (puede ser algún familiar) Es el que emitirá una sentencia de acuerdo a los argumentos o contraargumentos que digan el fiscal o el abogado. Dirá si es inocente o culpable. Defensor- Abogado (puede ser algún familiar o el estudiante) En este caso defenderá al que no acata el aislamiento social o al Comprador compulsivo a través de argumentos Fiscal es el que acusa (puede ser algún familiar o el mismo estudiante). En este caso acusará a la persona que no acata aislamiento social o al Comprador compulsivo y pedirá una pena de 3 meses de regar las plantas de pista nueva o pago de cien soles Juicio-coronavirus Aquí te invito a leer las funciones los integrantes del juicio y listo puedes decir a algún pariente para que te filme.
  5. 5. Estas preguntas deberás responderlas en tu cuaderno
  6. 6. UTILIZA LA SIGUIENTE ESCALA VALORATIVA PARA AUTOEVALUARTE DONDE 4 MUY BUENO 3 BUENO 2 REGULAR 1 POR MEJORAR CRITERIOS 4 3 2 1 Juicio al que no acata aislamiento social: Introducción, argumentos y contraargumentos de abogado (defensor), argumentos y contraargumentos de fiscal (acusador), Demuestro dominio del tema: Conozco el coronavirus, síntomas, causas, efectos, prevención, entre potros Abogado y fiscal: Los argumentos y contraargumentos tienen coherencia (no se contradicen), no hay vacíos de información y presentan evidencias (noticia de un diario, de noticiero, información de ministro de salud, etc.) Uso vocabulario apropiado para la audiencia (uso formal del lenguaje) El volumen de mi voz fue el adecuado (Voz audible ) Mi entonación ayudó a comunicar mejor las ideas Utilicé gestos y ademanes para enfatizar en las ideas que transmito Mi video ayudará a que la gente tome conciencia sobre la crisis sanitaria en que vivimos y cambie de actitud
  7. 7. La mejor manera de verificar si tu video ayudará a que la gente tome conciencia sobre la crisis sanitaria en que vivimos y cambie de actitud es mostrarlo a nuestros familiares preguntándoles ¿Cuál es el mensaje? ¡Tú eres muy creativo! ¡Tú eres muy creativa! Y sé que te divertirás con tu familia haciéndolo. Lo deberás entregar el lunes 13 de abril ¡Espero tu trabajo!

