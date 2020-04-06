Successfully reported this slideshow.
¡Hola! Gracias por conectarte y ser parte de Aprendo en casa. ¿Conoces el pan chuta? ¿Te has preguntado alguna vez a cuánt...
¡ATENTA(O)!, QUE AQUÍ ENTRAMOS DE LLENO AL DESARROLLO La situación que abordaremos es "Compartimos un pan chuta": El pan...
DESAFÍO PARA SEGUIR APRENDIENDO EN CASA Para trabajar en casa, con la finalidad de afianzar tus aprendizajes, te invitam...
  1. 1. ¡Hola! Gracias por conectarte y ser parte de Aprendo en casa. ¿Conoces el pan chuta? ¿Te has preguntado alguna vez a cuántos panes de los que consumes a diario equivale un pan chuta? ¿Sí? Pues hoy lo sabremos. ¡Empecemos! Educación Secundaria 1.er grado: Matemática PRIMERO ¿QUÉ NECESITAMOS? • Lapicero y lápiz. • Cuaderno u hojas ¡mejor si son recicladas! • Mucha concentración. SEGUNDO, NUESTRO PROPÓSITO ES... En esta sesión representaremos de manera gráfica y simbólica expresiones fraccionarias en diversas situaciones. Asimismo, aplicaremos estrategias de cálculo para resolver problemas y justificaremos los procedimientos utilizados. Tenemos cuarenta (40) minutos para realizar cada actividad. También encontrarás un (1) desafío en la sección final de esta ficha. ¿Preparada(o)? Compartimos un pan chuta SEMANA 1 DÍAS 3 y 4 Actividad: Fracciones con pan chuta (día 3) Actividad: Situaciones para resolver (día 4)
  2. 2. 2 ¡ATENTA(O)!, QUE AQUÍ ENTRAMOS DE LLENO AL DESARROLLO La situación que abordaremos es “Compartimos un pan chuta”: El pan chuta se caracteriza por ser muy grande y delicioso. Tanto a las familias peruanas como a los turistas les gusta compartirlo. Juana, Julio y José son docentes de Matemática que se reunieron para realizar un trabajo de investigación acerca de las representaciones de los números fraccionarios. Ellos han puesto como ejemplo un pan chuta (representado en la figura 2 por un círculo) y lo han dividido en ocho partes iguales. Después de que José tomase la parte del pan que le correspondía, quedó lo que se muestra en la figura 2: Luego, Juana comió una cuarta parte del pan. Después de que los tres comieran, quedó un octavo del pan. Determinamos. 1. ¿Qué parte del pan chuta (representado por el círculo) comieron Juana y José? 2. ¿Qué parte del pan chuta (representado por el círculo) comió Julio? ¡Veamos juntos la solución en el PDF “Solución matemáticas 1“! (disponible en la sección Recursos de esta web). Figura 1 Figura 2 EDUCACIÓN SECUNDARIA 1.er grado: Matemática Compartimos un pan chuta Actividad Fracciones con pan chuta (día 3)
  3. 3. 3 DESAFÍO PARA SEGUIR APRENDIENDO EN CASA Para trabajar en casa, con la finalidad de afianzar tus aprendizajes, te invitamos a revisar las actividades de la página 50 a la 52 del cuaderno de trabajo de Matemática Resolvamos problemas 1 (disponible en la sección Recursos de esta web), en ellas te proponemos seis situaciones a resolver. ¡TÚ MISMA(O) ERES! Con base en lo que has visto, es importante, estimado estudiante, que no te olvides lo estudiado: • Comprende bien el problema. • Diseña o selecciona una estrategia o plan. • Ejecuta la estrategia o plan. • Reflexiona sobre lo desarrollado. Recuerda: ¡sé creativa(o) y organiza lo producido utilizando el material que tengas a tu alcance! ¡No te olvides de guardar tu producción en el portafolio! Te recomendamos visitar la sección Recursos para seguir aprendiendo 1 en la sección Recursos de esta web, donde encontrarás videos y recursos para poner en práctica lo aprendido. ¡Tú eres valiosa(o)! ! EDUCACIÓN SECUNDARIA 1.er grado: Matemática Compartimos un pan chuta Actividad Situaciones para resolver (día 4)

