According to Webster's Dictionary a fascicle is one of the division of a bookpublished in parts.This material represents significant updates to Volume 1 Third Edition ofDonald Knuth's The Art of Computer Programming.Knuth's fascicle philosophy is as follows The material will first appear in betatestform as fascicles of approximately 128 pages each issued approximatelytwice per year. These fascicles will represent my best attempt to write acomprehensive account but computer science has grown to the point where Icannot hope to be an authority on all the material covered in these books.Therefore I'll need feedback from readers in order to prepare the officialvolumes later.