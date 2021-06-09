Comprehensive Periodontics for the Dental Hygienist 3e is a classic book anchored in evidencebased learning providing students simple explanations of many of the complexities of the dental disease process and providing clear links back to practical aspects of therapy. This book has been written in an attempt to make the professions' understanding of periodontal diseases accessible to the dental hygiene student the practicing dental hygienist and the dentist needing to update their knowledge through a concise synopsis of clinical periodontics. New to this edition are Rapid Dental Hints that remind readers about key information or tasks that should be performed related to the condition or topic that is discussed. Fun Facts also provide a mental break for readers by providing interesting gee whiz information.