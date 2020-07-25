Seleccic3b3n de-bombas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SELECCIÓN DE BOMBAS Diseño de Equipos Edward Arias Aureliano Rodriguez
¿QUE ES UNA BOMBA ? • Una bomba es un ejemplo común de un dispositivo mecánico que añade energía a un fluido. Un motor elé...
PARAMETROS INVOLUCRADOS EN LA SELECCIÓN DE UNA BOMBA. 1. Naturaleza del liquido que se bombea. 2. Capacidad requerida. 3. ...
7. Tipo de fuente de potencia . 8. Limitaciones del espacio, peso y posición . 9. Condiciones ambientales. 10. Costo de ad...
TIPOS DE BOMBAS
1.BOMBAS DE DESPLAZAMIENTO POSITIVO. “El movimiento del desplazamiento positivo” consiste en el movimiento de un fluido ca...
BOMBAS DE ENGRANES Principales características Puede proporcionar un caudal de 1 a 600(l/min.) Presiones de 15 a 200 (kP...
Principales Ventajas de las bombas de engranajes Mayor poder de aspiración. Mantenimiento sencillo y rápido.  Válvula d...
BOMBAS DE ASPAS Consiste en un rotor excéntrico que contiene un conjunto de aspas deslizantes que corren dentro de una car...
• Entre las desventajas de las bombas de aspas flexibles está que la operación de estos dispositivos requieren una fuente ...
• El tornillo central tiene rosca de derechas y es el eje del motor; mientras que los otros dos tornillos son de rosca de ...
• Está específicamente indicada para bombear fluidos viscosos con altos contenidos de sólidos que no necesiten removerse o...
BOMBAS DE CAVIDAD PROGRESIVA • La bomba está constituida por dos piezas longitudinales en forma de hélice, una que gira en...
Aplicaciones • Las bombas de cavidad progresiva , son utilizadas en la industria del petróleo para bombear lodos de difere...
BOMBAS DE LOBULO O LEVAS. • Trabajan generalmente a baja velocidad de rotación, asegurando así un tratamiento delicado del...
Aplicaciones Vaciado de tanques. Inyección de salmueras. Inyección de pulpa de fruta. Llenado de líneas de alimentación. R...
BOMBAS PERISTALTICAS • Consta de una tubería flexible la cual captura al liquido mediante la acción de un rodillo. Se usa ...
BOMBAS RECIPROCAS • Son máquinas que suministran presión a un líquido por acción de un pistón, o émbolo en un cilindro • L...
BOMBAS DE PISTON O EMBOLO En estas bombas el líquido es forzado por el movimiento de uno o mas pistones ajustados a sus re...
BOMBAS DE DIAFRAGMA • Una barra reciprocante mueve un diafragma flexible dentro de una cavidad, con lo que descarga fluido...
2. BOMBAS CINETICAS • Estas imparten velocidad y presión al fluido en la medida que éste se desplaza por el impulsor de la...
• Axiales: cuando el fluido pasa por los canales de los álabes siguiendo una trayectoria contenida en un cilindro. • Mixta...
DATOS DEL FABRICANTE DE BOMBAS CENTRIFUGAS • Debido a que es posible utilizar diámetros de impulsor y velocidades distinto...
Una bomba centrifuga debe entregar al menos 275 gal/min de agua, a una carga total de 300 pies de agua. Especifique la bom...
Selección de bombas Centrifugas
Una bomba centrifuga debe entregar al menos 250 gal/min de agua, a una carga total de 300 pies de agua. Especifique la bom...
NPSH Calculo
NPSH La diferencia que existe entre la presión de entrada y el nivel inferior de presión dentro de la bomba se denomina NP...
El sistema descrito a continuación debe distribuir por lo menos 225 gpm de agua a 60 °F, de un deposito inferior hacia un ...
Gracias POR SU ATENCION !
Seleccic3b3n de-bombas
Seleccic3b3n de-bombas
Seleccic3b3n de-bombas
Seleccic3b3n de-bombas
Seleccic3b3n de-bombas
Seleccic3b3n de-bombas
Seleccic3b3n de-bombas
Seleccic3b3n de-bombas
Seleccic3b3n de-bombas
Seleccic3b3n de-bombas
Seleccic3b3n de-bombas
Seleccic3b3n de-bombas
Seleccic3b3n de-bombas
Seleccic3b3n de-bombas
Seleccic3b3n de-bombas
Seleccic3b3n de-bombas
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Seleccic3b3n de-bombas

34 views

Published on

Metodo de seleccion de motobombas

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Seleccic3b3n de-bombas

  1. 1. SELECCIÓN DE BOMBAS Diseño de Equipos Edward Arias Aureliano Rodriguez
  2. 2. ¿QUE ES UNA BOMBA ? • Una bomba es un ejemplo común de un dispositivo mecánico que añade energía a un fluido. Un motor eléctrico o algún otro aditamento importante impulsa un eje rotatorio en la bomba. Entonces, la bomba aprovecha esta energía cinética y la trasmite al fluido lo que provoca el movimiento de este y el incremento de su presión.
  3. 3. PARAMETROS INVOLUCRADOS EN LA SELECCIÓN DE UNA BOMBA. 1. Naturaleza del liquido que se bombea. 2. Capacidad requerida. 3. Condiciones del lado de succión. 4. Condiciones del lado de descarga. 5. Carga total sobre la bomba. 6. Tipo de sistema donde la bomba impulsa el fluido.
  4. 4. 7. Tipo de fuente de potencia . 8. Limitaciones del espacio, peso y posición . 9. Condiciones ambientales. 10. Costo de adquisición e instalación de la bomba. 11. Costo de operación de la bomba. 12. Códigos y estándares gubernamentales.
  5. 5. TIPOS DE BOMBAS
  6. 6. 1.BOMBAS DE DESPLAZAMIENTO POSITIVO. “El movimiento del desplazamiento positivo” consiste en el movimiento de un fluido causado por la disminución del volumen de una cámara. Las bombas positivas tienen la ventaja de que para poder trabajar no necesitan "cebarse”, es decir, no es necesario llenar previamente el tubo de succión y el cuerpo de la bomba.
  7. 7. BOMBAS DE ENGRANES Principales características Puede proporcionar un caudal de 1 a 600(l/min.) Presiones de 15 a 200 (kP/cm2) Velocidad de 500 a 3000 (rpm) Temperatura máxima de trabajo 70°C Su rendimiento puede llegar a ser del 90%
  8. 8. Principales Ventajas de las bombas de engranajes Mayor poder de aspiración. Mantenimiento sencillo y rápido.  Válvula de seguridad integrada que permite la protección del circuito.  Capacidad para transportar productos de alta viscosidad. Aplicaciones  Proceso de Ultra-filtración. Sistemas de lubricación. Circulación en cierres mecánicos dobles. Inyección de tinta. Sistemas de refrigeración. Equipos de osmosis inversa (tratamiento de agua). Sistemas de refrigeración.
  9. 9. BOMBAS DE ASPAS Consiste en un rotor excéntrico que contiene un conjunto de aspas deslizantes que corren dentro de una carcasa. Un anillo de levas en la carcasa controla la posición radial de las aspas, la selección de la entrega variable es manual, eléctrica, hidráulica o neumática. Las capacidades comunes de presión van de 2000 a 4000 psi (13.8 a 27.6 MPa).
  10. 10. • Entre las desventajas de las bombas de aspas flexibles está que la operación de estos dispositivos requieren una fuente de energía de entrada relativamente grande. Aplicaciones  Bebidas.  Procesamiento de Alimentos.  Filtración.  Productos de cuidado personal.  Recirculación.  Productos fluidos, viscosos o con pequeñas partículas en suspensión.  Industria de cosméticos.  Industria química.
  11. 11. • El tornillo central tiene rosca de derechas y es el eje del motor; mientras que los otros dos tornillos son de rosca de izquierdas. Al girar se originan cámaras entre los filetes de los tres tornillos haciendo que el fluido circule desde la zona de aspiración a la zona de impulsión. Las velocidades que puede llegar a alcanzar oscila entre los 3000 y los 5000 r.p.m. Pueden trabajar con pequeños y grandes caudales, aunque la presión no supera los 180 bar. BOMBAS DE TORNILLO O HELICOIDAL.
  12. 12. • Está específicamente indicada para bombear fluidos viscosos con altos contenidos de sólidos que no necesiten removerse o que formen espumas si se agitan. • Uno de los usos que tiene es la de bombear fangos de las distintas etapas de las depuradoras, pudiendo incluso bombear fangos deshidratados procedentes de filtros prensa con un 22-25% de sequedad. • Este tipo de bombas son ampliamente utilizadas en la industria petrolera a nivel mundial, para el bombeo de crudos altamente viscosos y con contenidos apreciables de sólidos.
  13. 13. BOMBAS DE CAVIDAD PROGRESIVA • La bomba está constituida por dos piezas longitudinales en forma de hélice, una que gira en contacto permanente dentro de la otra que está fija, formando un engranaje helicoidal. 1. El rotor metálico, es la pieza interna conformada por una sola hélice. 2.El estator, la parte externa está constituida por una camisa de acero revestida internamente por un elastómero(goma), moldeado en forma de hélice enfrentadas entre si.
  14. 14. Aplicaciones • Las bombas de cavidad progresiva , son utilizadas en la industria del petróleo para bombear lodos de diferentes densidades y a altas temperaturas que necesiten una pulsación y un bombeo continuo especial. • En la industria alimenticia, mantienen la alta calidad de las frutas y verduras durante la producción de bebidas y otros alimentos. • En la industria de bebidas alcohólicas se utilizan durante los procesos de fermentación microbiológica en procesos que utilizan bases como maíz y frutas.
  15. 15. BOMBAS DE LOBULO O LEVAS. • Trabajan generalmente a baja velocidad de rotación, asegurando así un tratamiento delicado del producto a bombear, siendo posible vehicular productos muy fluidos o altamente viscosos. • Su principio de funcionamiento consiste en aprisionar el fluido en el espacio comprendido entre dos dientes consecutivos y transportarlo de ese modo de la aspiración a la impulsión.
  16. 16. Aplicaciones Vaciado de tanques. Inyección de salmueras. Inyección de pulpa de fruta. Llenado de líneas de alimentación. Recirculación desde la fuente principal. Traslado desde tanques contenedores.
  17. 17. BOMBAS PERISTALTICAS • Consta de una tubería flexible la cual captura al liquido mediante la acción de un rodillo. Se usa para manipular fluidos en pequeñas cantidades, a bajas presiones y manteniendo una limpieza constante. • Estas bombas se utilizan para las aplicaciones químicas, médicas, procesamiento de alimentos, etc.
  18. 18. BOMBAS RECIPROCAS • Son máquinas que suministran presión a un líquido por acción de un pistón, o émbolo en un cilindro • Las bombas reciprocas no requieren velocidad para producir presión, se pueden obtener presiones altas a bajas velocidades, esta es una de las ventajas de las bombas reciprocantes en particular para manejar pastas aguadas y líquidos muy viscosos.
  19. 19. BOMBAS DE PISTON O EMBOLO En estas bombas el líquido es forzado por el movimiento de uno o mas pistones ajustados a sus respectivos cilindros.
  20. 20. BOMBAS DE DIAFRAGMA • Una barra reciprocante mueve un diafragma flexible dentro de una cavidad, con lo que descarga fluido conforme se mueve a la izquierda y lo empuja cuando va hacia la derecha, en forma alternada.
  21. 21. 2. BOMBAS CINETICAS • Estas imparten velocidad y presión al fluido en la medida que éste se desplaza por el impulsor de la bomba, el cual gira a altas revoluciones, convirtiendo así la velocidad del fluido en energía de presión. En este tipo de máquinas el flujo del fluido es continuo. Estas turbomáquinas hidráulicas generadoras pueden subdividirse en: • Radiales o centrífugas: cuando el movimiento del fluido sigue una trayectoria perpendicular al eje del rodete impulsor.
  22. 22. • Axiales: cuando el fluido pasa por los canales de los álabes siguiendo una trayectoria contenida en un cilindro. • Mixtas: cuando la trayectoria del fluido se realiza en otra dirección entre las anteriores, es decir, en un cono coaxial con el eje del rodete.
  23. 23. DATOS DEL FABRICANTE DE BOMBAS CENTRIFUGAS • Debido a que es posible utilizar diámetros de impulsor y velocidades distintos, los fabricantes de bombas cubren un rango amplio de requerimientos de capacidad y carga con unos cuantos tamaños básicos de bombas. En la figuras se muestra una grafica compuesta de rendimientos de una línea de bombas la cual permite determinar con rapidez el tamaño de la bomba.
  24. 24. Una bomba centrifuga debe entregar al menos 275 gal/min de agua, a una carga total de 300 pies de agua. Especifique la bomba apropiada. Mencione sus características de rendimiento.
  25. 25. Selección de bombas Centrifugas
  26. 26. Una bomba centrifuga debe entregar al menos 250 gal/min de agua, a una carga total de 300 pies de agua. Especifique la bomba apropiada. Mencione sus características de rendimiento.
  27. 27. NPSH Calculo
  28. 28. NPSH La diferencia que existe entre la presión de entrada y el nivel inferior de presión dentro de la bomba se denomina NPSH: Altura de aspiración positiva neta. Por lo tanto, NPSH es una expresión de la pérdida de presión que tiene lugar en el interior de la primera parte de la carcasa de la bomba. La diferencia que existe entre la presión de entrada y el nivel inferior de presión dentro de la bomba se denomina NPSH: Altura de aspiración positiva neta. Por lo tanto, NPSH es una expresión de la pérdida de presión que tiene lugar en el interior de la primera parte de la carcasa de la bomba. El valor de NPSH se muestra en la figura de la derecha. Si la presión de entrada es demasiado pequeña, la NPSH hará que la presión existente en el interior de la bomba disminuya por debajo de la presión de evaporación del líquido bombeado. Como consecuencia, en la bomba se produce el efecto denominado cavitación, provocando ruido y produciendo roturas. La NPSHR (altura de aspiración positiva neta requerida) se indica en la documentación de todas las bombas. NPSHR indica el menor valor de la presión en la entrada que la bomba especificada necesita para un caudal dado para evitar el efecto de la cavitación.
  29. 29. El sistema descrito a continuación debe distribuir por lo menos 225 gpm de agua a 60 °F, de un deposito inferior hacia un tanque elevado que se mantiene a una presión de 35 psig. Seleccione la bomba apropiada utilizada un catalogo comercial para la selección de la misma. Información del sistema: Catálogos:
  30. 30. Gracias POR SU ATENCION !

×