How to Think About Intellectual Property

Recorded 8/23/2022



Intellectual property looms large as a challenge in corporate-startup partnerships. When startups start the conversation anxious or unclear about IP, they signal immaturity and make their potential corporate partners nervous too.



In this session you will learn:



*What is IP? Is an idea IP?

*Startups worry a lot about a big company stealing their IP, is that a real concern? When is it a concern? What should they do about it?

*How should startups decide what to protect and what to share?

*What are different ways to protect IP?

*What is a prior art search? When and how should startups do this?

*If a startup is filing a patent, how broad and how specific should it be?