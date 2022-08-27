Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to Think About Intellectual Property

Aug. 27, 2022
How to Think About Intellectual Property

Aug. 27, 2022
Business

Recorded 8/23/2022

Intellectual property looms large as a challenge in corporate-startup partnerships. When startups start the conversation anxious or unclear about IP, they signal immaturity and make their potential corporate partners nervous too.

How to Think about IP, Fireside Chat #4 in Click | the Startup Accelerator for Corporate Partnership, is coming your way on August 23! Fireside chats are free and open to the public.

If you're in an IP-heavy industry like life sciences, materials or advanced engineering, or if you're concerned about how to protect your ideas, you can't miss this one. Join us for insight about how IP actually works and how to set boundaries.

In this session you will learn:

*What is IP? Is an idea IP?
*Startups worry a lot about a big company stealing their IP, is that a real concern? When is it a concern? What should they do about it?
*How should startups decide what to protect and what to share?
*What are different ways to protect IP?
*What is a prior art search? When and how should startups do this?
*If a startup is filing a patent, how broad and how specific should it be?

Recorded 8/23/2022

Intellectual property looms large as a challenge in corporate-startup partnerships. When startups start the conversation anxious or unclear about IP, they signal immaturity and make their potential corporate partners nervous too.

How to Think about IP, Fireside Chat #4 in Click | the Startup Accelerator for Corporate Partnership, is coming your way on August 23! Fireside chats are free and open to the public.

If you're in an IP-heavy industry like life sciences, materials or advanced engineering, or if you're concerned about how to protect your ideas, you can't miss this one. Join us for insight about how IP actually works and how to set boundaries.

In this session you will learn:

*What is IP? Is an idea IP?
*Startups worry a lot about a big company stealing their IP, is that a real concern? When is it a concern? What should they do about it?
*How should startups decide what to protect and what to share?
*What are different ways to protect IP?
*What is a prior art search? When and how should startups do this?
*If a startup is filing a patent, how broad and how specific should it be?

Business

How to Think About Intellectual Property

  1. 1. How to Think About IP (Intellectual Property) David Smith, Counsel, Troutman Pepper
  2. 2. Click | the Startup Accelerator for Corporate Partnership 1. One-on-one Readiness Review and Prescription 2. Mastermind sessions for high-touch, low-stakes connection with corporates 3. Mentor Focus: observe or receive group coaching from an expert
  3. 3. Click | the Startup Accelerator for Corporate Partnership corporateacceleratorforum.com/click Discount Code for attendees (at the end!) Idea to IPO
  4. 4. How to Think about IP Followed by PRIVATE Mastermind & Group Coaching (Mentor Focus) (subscribers and invited guests) corporateacceleratorforum.com/click to subscribe
  5. 5. Follow the expert journey with Click every other month October: Focus on Contracts Coming months: Focus on Design, Focus on Markets Startups & Corporates in between! corporateacceleratorforum.com/ click
  6. 6. A leading authority on the legal issues surrounding the therapeutic use of human tissue and cells and a veteran biotech industry executive, David counsels life sciences companies on key commercial, intellectual property and regulatory matters.
  7. 7. You’re a specialist, how does your guidance apply outside of life sciences? 🧬 ❓ 👾
  8. 8. Slides from David
  9. 9. W hat if someone else already has the strongest position? W hat if it doesn’t matter? Of viability
  10. 10. Click Notes | ● IP fundamentals are the same across industries even if the subtleties are different. ● Make sure it matters! Validate before you spend too much time, money & energy on protection
  11. 11. What is Intellectual Property (IP)? Is an idea IP? When is an idea IP? 💡❓
  12. 12. What is Intellectual Property (IP)? Is an idea IP? When is an idea IP? Anything created through an intellectual process. This is key!
  13. 13. “You have to have articulated the thing that will get you to the moon. You don’t actually have to have been there.” 🚀 🌔
  14. 14. Startups worry about big companies stealing their IP. Is that a real concern? When is it a real concern? 😬
  15. 15. Startups worry about big companies stealing their IP. Is that a real concern? When is it a real concern? If you haven’t enabled anything, it’s not IP. Be first to file.
  16. 16. “If you leave a bag of money on the bus, someone will pick it up” 💰 🚌
  17. 17. Click Notes | ● Your confidence in your IP strategy signals maturity and makes everyone more comfortable. ● (David Smith nuance: Does your IP strategy actually work? That’s a different question, you’ll find out when it’s tested!)
  18. 18. What’s the first question startups should consider when it comes to IP?
  19. 19. What’s the first question startups should consider when it comes to IP? 🌉 What’s important?
  20. 20. “In a world with lots of rivers, you want to own the most important bridge” 🌉
  21. 21. Is there anything I should share? How can I keep that safe?
  22. 22. “You can’t say ‘I’m not at liberty to share’ when you’re on a date and hoping for another!” ��
  23. 23. Click Note | IP strategy is creating legal and mental boundaries: What you will keep private and what you will disclose; how you will collaborate and how you will remain separate.
  24. 24. How should IP be protected? What are the options?
  25. 25. Disclosed. defend ShhhH! NDAs usually have a time limit! (it might be OK to share other confidential information like patent applications) For text, images (not the meaning!) Distinctiveness (Name, logo, packaging, etc.) -- register to make it more enforceable Read more from Harvard Business Review
  26. 26. What is patentable?
  27. 27. How are patents evaluated? ��
  28. 28. When is a patent invalid?
  29. 29. How do I do a prior art search? ��
  30. 30. How do I do a prior art search? ● Build your search terms, search, iterate, consider language change over time ● Get help from a prior art search firm Guidance and links from the US Patent Office
  31. 31. When do I need a lawyer? How much does it cost, and how long will it take? ⚖
  32. 32. When do I need a lawyer? How much does it cost, and how long will it take? ™ or © you can do! For a valuable patent, you need a lawyer. 10-20K USD -> $$$$
  33. 33. What are the elements of a patent application?
  34. 34. Anatomy of a patent
  35. 35. How do I make a good patent? How broad should my patent be? How specific? ⛰ 📌
  36. 36. How broad should my patent be? How specific? 🪑
  37. 37. “If a cave-dweller patented ‘four-legged object people sit on,’ then a three-legged chair would not infringe. ‘Any human-made thing you sit on’ might be too aggressive for the examiner.” ��
  38. 38. One key message for startups?
  39. 39. “Don’t assume you have to have all of the answers at the start!” ✅
  40. 40. Join Click Today The Startup Accelerator for Corporate Partnership Founder & CEO of a Battery Capacity startup that’s getting deals with corporates. What does it look like when it’s done right? AR/VR Principal Engineer with Luxury travel brand Tui REveals how startups fit into the strategic picture and how they can get involved with corporate innovation Add Jonathan Tan
  41. 41. https://corporateacceleratorforum.com/click Ongoing, events 2nd & 4th Tuesdays +, 190/month Includes invitation to Mentor Focus or Mastermind session today! First-month discount for webinar attendees: 40% if activated by September 1, 2022 Discount code: IPO Thanks Idea to IPO! Join Click Today The Startup Accelerator for Corporate Partnership
  42. 42. Q & A
  43. 43. https://corporateacceleratorforum.com/click Ongoing, events 2nd & 4th Tuesdays +, 190/month Includes invitation to Mentor Focus or Mastermind session today! First-month discount for webinar attendees: 40% if activated by September 1, 2022 Discount code: IPO Thanks Idea to IPO! Join Click Today The Startup Accelerator for Corporate Partnership
  44. 44. Mastermind (general) Mentor focus (group coaching) Subscribers and special guests only

