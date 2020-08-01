7.30.20 How to Do a Venture Capital Financing

Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to Do a Venture Capital Financing Presented on July 30, 2020 by Jason Putnam Gordon Email: jgordon@polsinelli.com
2 • Today’s Discussion is General Information – Not Legal Advice • We will be discussing rules and exceptions thereto. Tho...
3 • My Background • Big Picture • What VC’s are looking for in an investment and what makes a good investor • Pre-round co...
4 • Venture Capital and Emerging Growth Company attorney—practicing law since 2005. • Polsinelli is an Am Law 100 firm wit...
5 • Who is in a startup? • Who is a founder? • Is this your first startup? • Who has previously had a successful exit? • W...
6 Big Picture Create Increasing Value Idea(s) (Intangible Assets) Technicians who have skills like: sales, marketing, busi...
7 Big Picture Create Increasing Value Idea(s) (Intangible Assets) Technicians who have skills like: sales, marketing, busi...
What VCs Want and Who Makes a Good Investor  Funds Objectives  Building a portfolio where a few companies will be home r...
9  Correct structure  Having company documentation in place  Modeling round Pre-Round Issues
10  At this level term sheets are not standard, although some deal points are standard deal points  How much of the comp...
11  Main Financing Documents  Stock Purchase Agreement  Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation  Investors R...
12  Steps  Investor request for information  Open up a data room  Topics  Corporate records  Business plan and finan...
13  Typical Order of Operation of Closing  Board consent  Stockholder consent  Filing charter  Then closing can happe...
14  Negotiating before you have run a proper pro forma  Securities laws issues  Finders  Poor record keeping  Napkin ...
Polsinelli PC provides this material for informational purposes only. The material provided herein is general and is not i...
Recognized by legal research firm BTI Consulting as one of the top firms for excellent client service and client relations...
7.30.20 How to Do a Venture Capital Financing

14 views

Published on

This webinar is critical for entrepreneurs who will be raising a preferred round in the near future. This webinar is designed to teach you what to expect when your company sells preferred stock in a venture round.

During this webinar, veteran Silicon Valley corporate attorney Jason Putnam Gordon will cover the following topics:

· What venture capitalists are looking for when they invest in a company

· What makes a company a potential investment for a venture capital fund

· Pre-round issues

· What makes a good investor and how to find them

· How to negotiate a term sheet

· The deal documentation

· The diligence process

· Closing issues

· Post-closing issues

· Common pitfalls when raising venture capital

· And much, much more

Come with your questions and get ready to get excited about venture capital financings!

About the Speaker:

Jason Putnam Gordon is a results-oriented corporate attorney practicing in the Venture Capital and Emerging Growth Companies group in Polsinelli's San Francisco office. He has a passion for working with experienced entrepreneurs and executives to make their vision a reality.

Jason regularly represents companies throughout their life cycle in matters related to venture capital financing, strategic corporate relationships, corporate formation, complex mergers and acquisitions, sales, and divestitures. Jason regularly works in wide array of verticals including artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality, video games, software, hardware, life sciences, the internet of things and agricultural technology. His clients are based locally, elsewhere in the U.S., and internationally.

If you have any questions regarding the content of this presentation, you can reach Jason at:

JGordon@polsinelli.com

7.30.20 How to Do a Venture Capital Financing

  1. 1. How to Do a Venture Capital Financing Presented on July 30, 2020 by Jason Putnam Gordon Email: jgordon@polsinelli.com
  2. 2. 2 • Today’s Discussion is General Information – Not Legal Advice • We will be discussing rules and exceptions thereto. Those rules, exceptions, and exceptions to the exceptions may not be applicable to your situation. • You need to retain competent legal counsel to review all facts and circumstances before weighing in with advice. • Off-the-cuff answers to your questions are not, and should not be taken as, legal advice. Important Caveats
  3. 3. 3 • My Background • Big Picture • What VC’s are looking for in an investment and what makes a good investor • Pre-round considerations • How to negotiate a term sheet • Deal documentation • Diligence process • Closing and post-closing issues • Common pitfalls and traps for the unwary Overview
  4. 4. 4 • Venture Capital and Emerging Growth Company attorney—practicing law since 2005. • Polsinelli is an Am Law 100 firm with approximately 900 attorneys in over twenty offices throughout the US. • My office is in San Francisco, but I work with companies throughout the US and the world. • I love working with entrepreneurs on financings and as outside general counsel. My Background
  5. 5. 5 • Who is in a startup? • Who is a founder? • Is this your first startup? • Who has previously had a successful exit? • Who is interested convertible debt; SAFEs/convertible equity; or preferred financings? What is your Background?
  6. 6. 6 Big Picture Create Increasing Value Idea(s) (Intangible Assets) Technicians who have skills like: sales, marketing, business acumen (Services) Investors (Capital)
  7. 7. 7 Big Picture Create Increasing Value Idea(s) (Intangible Assets) Technicians who have skills like: sales, marketing, business acumen (Services) Investors (Capital) Company Increases in Value
  8. 8. What VCs Want and Who Makes a Good Investor  Funds Objectives  Building a portfolio where a few companies will be home runs  Fund’s life is usually around 10 years  Strategic investors have different considerations  Company’s Objectives  Investors that will add value beyond dollars contributed  Investors that will be supportive of the company
  9. 9. 9  Correct structure  Having company documentation in place  Modeling round Pre-Round Issues
  10. 10. 10  At this level term sheets are not standard, although some deal points are standard deal points  How much of the company is being sold based on a valuation  Dividends  Liquidation preferences  Voting Rights  Protective provisions  Optional and Mandatory Conversion  Antidilution protection  Vesting for founders  Documentation  Attorneys Fees  No Shop and Confidentiality Provisions  Whether investors will get a board seat How to Negotiate a Term Sheet
  11. 11. 11  Main Financing Documents  Stock Purchase Agreement  Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation  Investors Rights Agreement  Voting Agreement  Right of First Refusal and Co-Sale Agreement  Other documents  Board and stockholder consents  Waivers  Side letters  Pro Forma Cap Table  Potentially a legal opinion  Cleanup Deal Documentation
  12. 12. 12  Steps  Investor request for information  Open up a data room  Topics  Corporate records  Business plan and financials  Security Issuances  Material Agreements  Disputes and Litigation  Intellectual Property  Subsidiaries  Miscellaneous Diligence Process
  13. 13. 13  Typical Order of Operation of Closing  Board consent  Stockholder consent  Filing charter  Then closing can happen usually with escrowed signature pages  Typical post-closing action items  Securities filings  228 Notices  Issuing stock certificates  Closing binder Closing and Post-Closing Issues
  14. 14. 14  Negotiating before you have run a proper pro forma  Securities laws issues  Finders  Poor record keeping  Napkin promises Common Pitfalls and Traps for the Unwary
  15. 15. Polsinelli PC provides this material for informational purposes only. The material provided herein is general and is not intended to be legal advice. Nothing herein should be relied upon or used without consulting a lawyer to consider your specific circumstances, possible changes to applicable laws, rules and regulations and other legal issues. Receipt of this material does not establish an attorney-client relationship. Polsinelli is very proud of the results we obtain for our clients, but you should know that past results do not guarantee future results; that every case is different and must be judged on its own merits; and that the choice of a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely upon advertisements. © 2020 Polsinelli® is a registered trademark of Polsinelli PC. Polsinelli LLP in California. Polsinelli PC (Inc.) in Florida. Questions/Comments
  16. 16. Recognized by legal research firm BTI Consulting as one of the top firms for excellent client service and client relationships, the firm’s attorneys provide value through practical legal counsel infused with business insight. PRACTICE STRENGTHS TO ALIGN TO YOUR NEEDS  Health Care  Financial Services  Real Estate  Intellectual Property  Middle-Market Corporate  Labor and Employment  Business Litigation GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT SUPPORTS PRACTICE STRENGTHS 21 offices with full service capabilities Strategically located in major financial centers Located in gateway cities, as well as offices with close proximity to critical transportation and logistical hubs BY THE NUMBERS 900 attorneys nationwide 45+ years of client service 170 services/industries 7 core practice areas 70th in Am Law’s annual firm rankings. Am Law 100 Firm The American Lawyer Recognized for strongest client relationships overall BTI’s Industry Power Rankings Excellence in client service BTI’s Client Service A-Team Report 11 national Tier One rankings 64 regional Tier One rankings U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Law Firms” Nationally recognized for Real Estate, Mid-Market Transactions & Disputes Financial Services, IP and Health Care

