7.30.20 How to Do a Venture Capital Financing

This webinar is critical for entrepreneurs who will be raising a preferred round in the near future. This webinar is designed to teach you what to expect when your company sells preferred stock in a venture round.



During this webinar, veteran Silicon Valley corporate attorney Jason Putnam Gordon will cover the following topics:



· What venture capitalists are looking for when they invest in a company



· What makes a company a potential investment for a venture capital fund



· Pre-round issues



· What makes a good investor and how to find them



· How to negotiate a term sheet



· The deal documentation



· The diligence process



· Closing issues



· Post-closing issues



· Common pitfalls when raising venture capital



· And much, much more



Come with your questions and get ready to get excited about venture capital financings!



About the Speaker:



Jason Putnam Gordon is a results-oriented corporate attorney practicing in the Venture Capital and Emerging Growth Companies group in Polsinelli's San Francisco office. He has a passion for working with experienced entrepreneurs and executives to make their vision a reality.



Jason regularly represents companies throughout their life cycle in matters related to venture capital financing, strategic corporate relationships, corporate formation, complex mergers and acquisitions, sales, and divestitures. Jason regularly works in wide array of verticals including artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality, video games, software, hardware, life sciences, the internet of things and agricultural technology. His clients are based locally, elsewhere in the U.S., and internationally.



If you have any questions regarding the content of this presentation, you can reach Jason at:



JGordon@polsinelli.com



