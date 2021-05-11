@(PDF/Epub) Archer: A Wings of Diablo MC Novel - Rae B. Lake

Archer- I am the master marksman at the Wings of Diablo MC Club. Any target my brothers need me to take down, I will. I am a magician with a fire arm no matter the class, from the small and simple Glock 36 to the powerful .44 Magnum, the big bad shotgun to the sleek and sexy M2010. I have been known to be stoic and calculated. To lay above the rest and smile as each bullet sailed through my target. Once you were in my sights, you go down for the long nap. I used to believe that my fate was sealed by the bullet and my gun, come to find out my life would be turned on its head by Daria. A woman in the wrong place at the wrong time. A woman who is seared into my soul. Daria- My whole life I stayed to myself, never wanted to get anyone upset or be a burden to those around me. So when my roommates strong arm me into going to a party at the Rolling Cobras MC Club house I try to stay as far away from the action as possible. Not that it did me any good, my favorite shirt was ruined, I got hit on by a man missing his two front teeth, oh and I got shot in the chest. Talk about a party. There was one good thing that came from that horrible experience, the hospital set up a trauma counselor, Archer. There is something about his haunted eyes that makes me believe that I can trust again. No one makes my pulse race like he does, makes my body surrender like he does. Even with secrets all around him I have no choice but to submit to him.

