Por una celmira bilingue 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de...
Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de...
Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de...
Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de...
Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de...
Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de...
Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de...
Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de...
Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de...
Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de...
Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de...
Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de...
Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de...
Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de...
Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de...
Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de...
Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de...
Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de...
Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Por una celmira bilingue 2020

15 views

Published on

proyecto celmira bilingue

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Por una celmira bilingue 2020

  1. 1. Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de Marzo 4 de 2008 Resolución de Educación Formal Adultos N° 3046 de Nov. 12 de 2004 Sede Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Sede Mariano Ospina Pérez CELMIRANOS CONECTADOS CON CALIDAD EDUCATIVA Calle 62B #1a9-250 Chiminangos II Tel 4470928 cbo133@gmail.com POR UNA CELMIRA BILINGÜE INTEGRANTES DEL PROYECTO DUQUE GARCÉS JAVIER IVAN JARAMILLO PRECIADO YENIFER MAYORGA BECERRA ZORAYDA MEZA ORTEGA LINA FERNANDA PAZ HURTADO ELVIS PULIDO MARIÑO RUBIANA ROPAIN GONZÁLEZ IVAN JOSÉ SINISTERRA PONCE JOBHER RINCON CAICEDO LAURA
  2. 2. Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de Marzo 4 de 2008 Resolución de Educación Formal Adultos N° 3046 de Nov. 12 de 2004 Sede Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Sede Mariano Ospina Pérez CELMIRANOS CONECTADOS CON CALIDAD EDUCATIVA Calle 62B #1a9-250 Chiminangos II Tel 4470928 cbo133@gmail.com INDICE 1. Nombre del proyecto 2. Planteamiento del problema 3. Objetivos 3.1 General 3.2 Específicos 4. Justificación 5. Marco referencial 5.1 Legal 5.2 Teórico 6. Beneficiarios del proyecto 7. Fases y Actividades 8. Interdisciplinariedad 9. Articulación del Proyecto 10. Recursos 11. Plan operativo. 12. Bibliografía
  3. 3. Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de Marzo 4 de 2008 Resolución de Educación Formal Adultos N° 3046 de Nov. 12 de 2004 Sede Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Sede Mariano Ospina Pérez CELMIRANOS CONECTADOS CON CALIDAD EDUCATIVA Calle 62B #1a9-250 Chiminangos II Tel 4470928 cbo133@gmail.com 1. NOMBREDEL PROYECTO POR UNA CELMIRA BILINGÜE
  4. 4. Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de Marzo 4 de 2008 Resolución de Educación Formal Adultos N° 3046 de Nov. 12 de 2004 Sede Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Sede Mariano Ospina Pérez CELMIRANOS CONECTADOS CON CALIDAD EDUCATIVA Calle 62B #1a9-250 Chiminangos II Tel 4470928 cbo133@gmail.com 1. PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA La institución educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela, con el ánimo de mejorar su propuesta y calidad educativa, toma la decisión de fortalecer el aprendizaje y la enseñanza del inglés como lengua extranjera, teniendo en cuenta que en la actualidad el inglés se constituye en una necesidad fundamental para el desarrollo personal, profesional y laboral. Hay que tener en cuenta que debido a la globalización mundial es importante el uso del inglés. En ese orden de ideas, las instituciones educativas han implementado el fortalecimiento del inglés para que la población estudiantil posea un nivel que les permita comunicarse apropiadamente de forma oral y escrita en cualquier contexto. En ese sentido surge como cuestionamiento a la actual demanda en la educación, ¿cómo desarrollar actividades comunicativas en inglés e identificar estrategias acordes a la población y al contexto escolar, que permitan obtener mejores resultados en el proceso enseñanza- aprendizaje de la lengua extranjera?
  5. 5. Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de Marzo 4 de 2008 Resolución de Educación Formal Adultos N° 3046 de Nov. 12 de 2004 Sede Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Sede Mariano Ospina Pérez CELMIRANOS CONECTADOS CON CALIDAD EDUCATIVA Calle 62B #1a9-250 Chiminangos II Tel 4470928 cbo133@gmail.com 3. OBJETIVOS 3.1 OBJETIVO GENERAL Facilitar el proceso de adquisición de la lengua extranjera inglés, de forma oral y escrita fortaleciendo su competencia comunicativa 3.2 OBJETIVOS ESPECIFICOS 1. Concienciar a la comunidad educativa acerca de la importancia de adquirir una lengua extranjera aplicada a la cotidianidad estudiantil. 2. Aplicar material didáctico lúdico-pedagógico apropiado para mejorar e incentivar el desarrollo y fortalecimiento de las competencias comunicativas. 3. Realizar actividades que permitan el uso contextualizado del inglés que articulen diferentes áreas del conocimiento. 4. Participar en actividades que permitan el uso interactivo del inglés.
  6. 6. Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de Marzo 4 de 2008 Resolución de Educación Formal Adultos N° 3046 de Nov. 12 de 2004 Sede Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Sede Mariano Ospina Pérez CELMIRANOS CONECTADOS CON CALIDAD EDUCATIVA Calle 62B #1a9-250 Chiminangos II Tel 4470928 cbo133@gmail.com 2. JUSTIFICACION En Colombia se ha incrementado el interés por una educación que incluya una segunda lengua gran parte generada por la globalización y la mediación de la tics, en ese orden de ideas es indudable que a nivel local la importancia de una Educación Bilingüe y de un aprendizaje de Lengua extranjera es significativa para las entidades gubernamentales y no gubernamentales ya que se estaría supliendo una necesidad que proporcionaría progreso a futuro. Teniendo en cuenta lo anterior, la institución educativa Celmira Bueno de orejuela se plantea la necesidad de fortalecer el aprendizaje del idioma extranjero a través de la aplicación de material lúdico- pedagógico y actividades que permitan el uso contextualizado del inglés y que a su vez articulen diferentes áreas del conocimiento. En ese sentido, el presente proyecto tiene como propósito diseñar una propuesta de fortalecimiento al proceso enseñanza aprendizaje del idioma extranjero Inglés. Estas prácticas comenzaron en el 2016, potenciando las competencias mediante estrategias pedagógicas, aumento de la intensidad horaria, capacitación docente, entre otras; esto con el fin de desarrollar el proceso de formación integral del educando en competencias laborales. Finalmente es importante decir que todo lo anterior se viene fortaleciendo desde la transversalidad y los diferentes proyectos institucionales.
  7. 7. Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de Marzo 4 de 2008 Resolución de Educación Formal Adultos N° 3046 de Nov. 12 de 2004 Sede Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Sede Mariano Ospina Pérez CELMIRANOS CONECTADOS CON CALIDAD EDUCATIVA Calle 62B #1a9-250 Chiminangos II Tel 4470928 cbo133@gmail.com 3. MARCO REFERENCIAL 5.1 LEGAL La Ley General de Educación de 1.994 (Ley 115) establece como uno de sus fines “El estudio y la comprensión crítica de la cultura nacional y de la diversidad étnica y cultural del país, como fundamento de la unidad nacional y de su identidad”. En la misma ley se fijan como objetivos de la Educación Básica y Media “La adquisición de elementos de conversación y de lectura, como también, la comprensión y capacidad de expresarse en una lengua extranjera”. Teniendo en cuenta esta reglamentación y haciendo uso de su autonomía, la Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela, ha optado por organizar la programación del idioma inglés, de tal manera que los estudiantes puedan intensificar su aprendizaje de acuerdo con sus intereses, además respondiendo a la misión de la institución, ya que el mundo actual se caracteriza por la comunicación intercultural, por el creciente ritmo de los avances científicos y tecnológicos y por los procesos de internacionalización. Así mismo, los estándares de inglés constituyen una orientación fundamental para que los profesores de inglés, los directivos y los padres de familia tengan claridad sobre las competencias comunicativas que se espera que desarrollen los niños y las niñas de los niveles básico y medio, para ayudarles a lograr la meta planteada en el Documento Visión Colombia 2019. Dicha meta plantea que los estudiantes de undécimo grado alcancen un nivel intermedio de competencia en inglés (Nivel B1, según el Marco Común Europeo de Referencia para lenguas: Aprendizaje,
  8. 8. Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de Marzo 4 de 2008 Resolución de Educación Formal Adultos N° 3046 de Nov. 12 de 2004 Sede Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Sede Mariano Ospina Pérez CELMIRANOS CONECTADOS CON CALIDAD EDUCATIVA Calle 62B #1a9-250 Chiminangos II Tel 4470928 cbo133@gmail.com Enseñanza y Evaluación), que le permita comunicarse en el idioma, apropiarse de conocimientos y utilizarlos efectivamente en situaciones reales de comunicación. Teniendo en cuenta las necesidades y características del sector educativo, se presentan los Derechos Básicos de Aprendizaje de Inglés (DBA) y el Currículo Sugerido de Inglés para los grados T° a 11°, herramientas que buscan que los estudiantes alcancen un nivel de inglés que les permita comunicarse, interactuar y compartir conocimiento, y a la vez potenciar sus capacidades humanas y profesionales. Programas como “Colombia Bilingüe”, cuyas acciones se enmarcan dentro del propósito de hacer de Colombia la mejor educada de la región para el año 2025, complementan las acciones del presente proyecto.
  9. 9. Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de Marzo 4 de 2008 Resolución de Educación Formal Adultos N° 3046 de Nov. 12 de 2004 Sede Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Sede Mariano Ospina Pérez CELMIRANOS CONECTADOS CON CALIDAD EDUCATIVA Calle 62B #1a9-250 Chiminangos II Tel 4470928 cbo133@gmail.com 5.2 TEORICO El Programa Nacional de Bilingüismo está orientado a lograr ciudadan@s capaces de comunicarse en inglés, y con el fin de dar coherencia ha dicho plan, fue necesaria la adopción de un lenguaje común que estableciera las metas de nivel de desempeño en el idioma a través de las diferentes etapas del proceso educativo. Basados en el Modelo Pedagógico Institucional (Social Cognitivo), se trabajaran los enfoques:  Topic –Based Approach, en el cual se toman temas a cambio de estructuras lingüísticas como el punto de inicio para el diseño de las clases.  Noticing Approach, el cual presta más atención y se enfoca en las formas y uso cotidiano del lenguaje, en lugar del vocabulario y la gramática. Al mismo tiempo que el estudiante entienda el contenido de textos instructivos, técnicos, recreativos, históricos y culturales, es decir que haga una lectura intensiva con el fin de enriquecer su vocabulario. Además, el Ministerio de Educación Nacional escogió el “Marco Común Europeo de referencia para Lenguas: Aprendizaje, Enseñanza y Evaluación”, un documento desarrollado por el Consejo de Europa, en el cual se describe la escala de niveles de desempeño paulatinos que va logrando el estudiante de una lengua.
  10. 10. Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de Marzo 4 de 2008 Resolución de Educación Formal Adultos N° 3046 de Nov. 12 de 2004 Sede Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Sede Mariano Ospina Pérez CELMIRANOS CONECTADOS CON CALIDAD EDUCATIVA Calle 62B #1a9-250 Chiminangos II Tel 4470928 cbo133@gmail.com Atendiendo a uno de los compromisos fundamentales del MEN, como el de crear condiciones para que los educandos desarrollen competencias comunicativas en otras lenguas, que les facilite el acceso a oportunidades laborales y educativas que les ayude a mejorar su calidad de vida. Ser competente en otra lengua posibilita el conocimiento en el mundo globalizado, el cual exige comunicarse mejor, comprender otros contextos, apropiarse de saberes, entenderlos y hacerse entender, siendo cada vez más competentes y competitivos. 4. BENEFICIARIOS DEL PROYECTO Con este proyecto se benefician los estudiantes de las sedes Mariano Ospina Pérez y Celmira Bueno de Orejuela en las jornadas de clase respectivas y demás integrantes de la comunidad educativa de la institución.
  11. 11. Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de Marzo 4 de 2008 Resolución de Educación Formal Adultos N° 3046 de Nov. 12 de 2004 Sede Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Sede Mariano Ospina Pérez CELMIRANOS CONECTADOS CON CALIDAD EDUCATIVA Calle 62B #1a9-250 Chiminangos II Tel 4470928 cbo133@gmail.com 7. FASES Y ACTIVIDADES FASE I: “SENSIBILIZACION Y DISEÑO DEL PROYECTO” En esta fase se busca concientizar a los directivos docentes de la importancia del programa “Colombia Bilingüe” en la Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela y motivarlos para conformar y apoyar el proyecto, en cuanto a la parte financiera y logística. FASE II: PROYECCIONES En esta fase se llevará a cabo la revisión y ajustes al proyecto y la planeación de actividades correspondientes a cada año lectivo, con su respectivo cronograma de actividades y establecidas en el plan operativo. FASE III: “EVALUACION DE ACTIVIDADES PROPUESTAS” En esta fase se realizará la verificación del cumplimiento de cada una de las actividades programadas en el plan operativo y cronograma para el año lectivo y se hacen los ajustes pertinentes y las propuestas de mejoramiento.
  12. 12. Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de Marzo 4 de 2008 Resolución de Educación Formal Adultos N° 3046 de Nov. 12 de 2004 Sede Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Sede Mariano Ospina Pérez CELMIRANOS CONECTADOS CON CALIDAD EDUCATIVA Calle 62B #1a9-250 Chiminangos II Tel 4470928 cbo133@gmail.com En la primera fase se realizarán las siguientes actividades: - Socialización de ajustes al proyecto con directivos y docentes de la institución. - Publicaciones periódicas en los diferentes medios de comunicación Institucionales (periódico, carteleras, ferias institucionales). - Encuentro entre docentes para compartir experiencias didácticas, metodológicas y culturales. En la segunda fase se realizaran las siguientes actividades: Se realizan las siguientes actividades en pro del cumplimiento de los objetivos propuestos.  Publicación de carteleras conmemorativas de las fechas espaciales  saint valentine`s day  Summer festival  Mother`s day  Dia celmirano  Halloween  Christmas En la tercera fase se realizaran las siguientes actividades: -Análisis y evaluación de cada una de las actividades realizadas. -Diligenciamiento de los formatos de evaluación. -Diseño de propuestas de mejoramiento.
  13. 13. Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de Marzo 4 de 2008 Resolución de Educación Formal Adultos N° 3046 de Nov. 12 de 2004 Sede Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Sede Mariano Ospina Pérez CELMIRANOS CONECTADOS CON CALIDAD EDUCATIVA Calle 62B #1a9-250 Chiminangos II Tel 4470928 cbo133@gmail.com 8. INTERDISCIPLINARIEDAD Con este proyecto se pretenden abarcar todas las áreas del plan de estudio y las cuatro especialidades que ofrece la institución en la media técnica : Sistemas, Comunicación Multimedial, Instalaciones Eléctricas residenciales y Asistencia Administrativa, Asistencia deportiva, debido a que comunicarse, en una Lengua Extranjera –Inglés-, es una habilidad indispensable en el mundo de hoy, que no sólo hace posible la movilidad académica y laboral de las personas, sino también dentro de la competitividad de una sociedad cada vez más globalizada. 9. ARTICULACION DEL PROYECTO El proyecto está articulado con el programa Colombia Bilingüe implementado por el MEN, Participación de docentes de Inglés en capacitaciones en Inspiring teachers y demás capacitaciones ofrecidas, así mismo algunos docentes pertenecen a la Red de Inglés de la ciudad de Cali.
  14. 14. Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de Marzo 4 de 2008 Resolución de Educación Formal Adultos N° 3046 de Nov. 12 de 2004 Sede Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Sede Mariano Ospina Pérez CELMIRANOS CONECTADOS CON CALIDAD EDUCATIVA Calle 62B #1a9-250 Chiminangos II Tel 4470928 cbo133@gmail.com 10. RECURSOS HUMANOS 10 docentes pertenecientes al proyecto y la comunidad educativa en general. FISICOS Materiales didácticos, aula de clase, T.V, D.V.D, bafle, video beam, micrófonos, computador, fotocopias, películas didácticas entre otros. FINANCIEROS Los costos serán establecidos detalladamente en el plan operativo y por acuerdo presupuestal del consejo directivo se le asignará anualmente, la partida correspondiente al proyecto.
  15. 15. Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de Marzo 4 de 2008 Resolución de Educación Formal Adultos N° 3046 de Nov. 12 de 2004 Sede Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Sede Mariano Ospina Pérez CELMIRANOS CONECTADOS CON CALIDAD EDUCATIVA Calle 62B #1a9-250 Chiminangos II Tel 4470928 cbo133@gmail.com 11.PLAN OPERATIVO Anexo formato FO-M-GA-011
  16. 16. Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de Marzo 4 de 2008 Resolución de Educación Formal Adultos N° 3046 de Nov. 12 de 2004 Sede Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Sede Mariano Ospina Pérez CELMIRANOS CONECTADOS CON CALIDAD EDUCATIVA Calle 62B #1a9-250 Chiminangos II Tel 4470928 cbo133@gmail.com 12. BIBLIOGRAFIA -Ministerio de Educación Nacional. Estándares Básicos de Competencias en Lenguas Extranjeras: Inglès.2.006. -La Nueva Educación –Prolibros-segunda edición actualizada-1.995. -Lineamientos Curriculares para idiomas extranjeros.SantaFè de Bogotà-1.999. -Cárdenas Rosalba – Manejo de Proyectos Para Aprendices Jóvenes. -Mineducacion_ Suggested Curriculum structure_2016 -Mineducacion_English, please_2106
  17. 17. Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de Marzo 4 de 2008 Resolución de Educación Formal Adultos N° 3046 de Nov. 12 de 2004 Sede Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Sede Mariano Ospina Pérez CELMIRANOS CONECTADOS CON CALIDAD EDUCATIVA Calle 62B #1a9-250 Chiminangos II Tel 4470928 cbo133@gmail.com
  18. 18. Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de Marzo 4 de 2008 Resolución de Educación Formal Adultos N° 3046 de Nov. 12 de 2004 Sede Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Sede Mariano Ospina Pérez CELMIRANOS CONECTADOS CON CALIDAD EDUCATIVA Calle 62B #1a9-250 Chiminangos II Tel 4470928 cbo133@gmail.com
  19. 19. Institución Educativa Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Aprobación de Estudios Resolución de Educación Formal N° 4143.2.21.1287 de Marzo 4 de 2008 Resolución de Educación Formal Adultos N° 3046 de Nov. 12 de 2004 Sede Celmira Bueno de Orejuela Sede Mariano Ospina Pérez CELMIRANOS CONECTADOS CON CALIDAD EDUCATIVA Calle 62B #1a9-250 Chiminangos II Tel 4470928 cbo133@gmail.com

×