Free ebooks online or download Crown Anthology

Crown Anthology by Lost Poets, Analog de Leon, Gabriel Sage

















Book details







Title: Crown Anthology

Author: Lost Poets, Analog de Leon, Gabriel Sage

Pages: 240

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781449494100

Publisher: Andrews McMeel Publishing









Crown Anthology by Lost Poets One hundred voices, two hundred poems, one message: every soul is royal.





Crown Anthology is a new collection of verse from some of the most prominent poets of Instagram, with a foreword by Tyler Knott Gregson one of the movement's foremost authors. By celebrating self-love, self-worth, and empowerment, these two hundred poems examine life in a dynamic and transformative poetry compilation that speaks soft words for every soul to feel royal. Featuring a beautifully diverse and inspirational set of voices from around the world, that includes some of today’s most influential modern poets, with additional contest winners chosen from 4,500 submissions, Crown Anthology is curated to be a light in the wild dark, illuminating the crown that exists in everyone.













