Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Jan. 10, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
Macro Matters | How the BOJ Spooked Global Financial Markets
iciciprumf
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
1 of 1 Ad

Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Jan. 10, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Economy & Finance

Keep an eye on the interest rate movements with our Debt Watch as on 10.01.2023.

Keep an eye on the interest rate movements with our Debt Watch as on 10.01.2023.

Economy & Finance
Advertisement

Recommended

Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
7 views
1 slide
ICICI Prudential Equity Valuation Index | January 2023
iciciprumf
29 views
1 slide
Equity Valuations Perspective | January 2023
iciciprumf
15 views
2 slides
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
13 views
1 slide
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
22 views
1 slide
Annual Outlook 2023 - An Era of Multiple Asset Classes
iciciprumf
46 views
72 slides
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
11 views
1 slide
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
11 views
1 slide
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from iciciprumf (20)

Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
20 views
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
15 views
Macro Matters | How the BOJ Spooked Global Financial Markets
iciciprumf
13 views
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
13 views
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
13 views
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
8 views
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
13 views
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
13 views
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
13 views
Macro Matters | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
15 views
Equity Market Update | December 2022
iciciprumf
18 views
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
19 views
Debt Valuation Index | December 2022
iciciprumf
30 views
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
14 views
ICICI Prudential Equity Valuation Index for Dec 2022
iciciprumf
58 views
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
20 views
Equity Valuations Perspective | December 2022
iciciprumf
24 views
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
23 views
Equity Valuations Perspective | November 2022
iciciprumf
54 views
Presentation on Decoding Economic Cycles & Yield Curve
iciciprumf
63 views
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
20 views
1 slide
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
15 views
1 slide
Macro Matters | How the BOJ Spooked Global Financial Markets
iciciprumf
13 views
1 slide
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
13 views
1 slide
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
13 views
1 slide
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
8 views
1 slide

Recently uploaded (20)

aditya_eco_ppt.pptx
YugeshKumar37
0 views
15STORE.pdf
MohamedAldhahir
0 views
The Role of Prices.ppt
Jon Newland
0 views
Gap down Bounce trend day - Trend PB - TSLA - 6-1-23.pptx
MaartenvanBemmel3
0 views
Venezuela crisis .pptx
YugeshKumar37
0 views
princ-ch04-presentation6e.pptx
LoayMElhafiz
0 views
Lecture 11 D21.ppt
PrashantRajNeupane1
0 views
Disposable income.pptx
YugeshKumar37
0 views
Middlesex University diploma
College diploma
0 views
5550-Article Text-10311-1-10-20210507 (Số 5 bằng TA).pdf
myNguyen530
0 views
An Over view on Inflation.pptx
SingarayanDoraisamy
0 views
Indian_Customs_Laws_and_Procedures_Intranet.ppt
MangeshKetkar1
0 views
10-1108_IJBM-10-2018-0271 (Số 4 bằng TA).pdf
myNguyen530
0 views
The great depression.pptx
YugeshKumar37
0 views
Manpreet_ME_PPT.pptx
YugeshKumar37
0 views
2021-5-May-20-Fort-Bend-EDC-Presentation.pptx
MaheshPatil527151
0 views
Cannabis Accountants And CPAS - Price Kong CPAS.pdf
Price Kong
0 views
karamveer_economics_ppt.pptx
YugeshKumar37
0 views
Simple Compound and Complex Sentences 2013.ppt
durrani huda
0 views
Credit Risk Management and the Performance of Nigerian Deposit Money Banks
BOHR International Journal of Finance and Market Research
0 views
aditya_eco_ppt.pptx
YugeshKumar37
0 views
12 slides
15STORE.pdf
MohamedAldhahir
0 views
27 slides
The Role of Prices.ppt
Jon Newland
0 views
4 slides
Gap down Bounce trend day - Trend PB - TSLA - 6-1-23.pptx
MaartenvanBemmel3
0 views
12 slides
Venezuela crisis .pptx
YugeshKumar37
0 views
11 slides
princ-ch04-presentation6e.pptx
LoayMElhafiz
0 views
63 slides
Advertisement

Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

  1. 1. *Weighted average yields for T-bill and G-sec data. 1 year G-Sec: 7.68% CGL 2023; 3 year G-Sec: 5.63% CGL 2026; 5 year G-Sec: 7.38% CGL 2027; 10 year G-Sec: 7.26% GS 2032. CP: Commercial Paper; CD: Certificate of Deposit; CB: Corporate Bond; Gilt: Government Securities. Source: CRISIL Research. Past performance may or may not be sustained in future. The information contained herein is only for the purpose of information and not for distribution and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell or solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any securities or financial instruments in the United States of America (“US”) and/or Canada or for the benefit of US persons (being persons falling within the definition of the term “US Person” under the US Securities Act, 1933, as amended) or persons residing in Canada. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully. Update on Yield Movements DEBT WATCH Particulars Latest 1 Day Ago 1 Week Ago 1 Month Ago Last Day of FY22 Change (bps) 09-Jan-23 06-Jan-23 02-Jan-23 12-Dec-22 31-Mar-22 In a Day In a Week In a Month From Last Day of FY22 Call Rate 5.90% 5.95% 5.30% 6.10% 3.00% -5 60 -20 290 Repo 6.25% 6.25% 6.25% 6.25% 4.00% 0 0 0 225 1 Year Gilt 6.92% 6.90% 6.88% 6.79% 4.32% 2 4 13 260 3 Years Gilt 7.11% 7.17% 7.15% 7.09% 5.67% -6 -4 2 144 5 Years Gilt 7.22% 7.27% 7.24% 7.17% 6.09% -5 -2 5 113 10 Years Gilt 7.34% 7.37% 7.34% 7.29% 6.82% -3 0 5 52 91 Days T-bill 6.31% 6.29% 6.36% 6.41% 3.78% 2 -5 -10 253 182 Days T-bill 6.72% 6.71% 6.69% 6.75% 4.21% 1 3 -3 251 364 Days T-bill 6.90% 6.88% 6.87% 6.86% 4.56% 2 3 4 234 1 Month CP 6.70% 6.70% 6.78% 7.04% 4.25% 0 -8 -34 245 3 Months CP 7.24% 7.19% 7.17% 7.15% 4.35% 5 7 9 289 6 Months CP 7.74% 7.74% 7.65% 7.65% 4.69% 0 9 9 305 1 Year CP 7.95% 7.95% 7.90% 7.89% 5.20% 0 5 6 275 1 Month CD 6.40% 6.45% 6.42% 6.70% 3.70% -5 -2 -30 270 3 Months CD 6.98% 6.93% 6.92% 6.80% 3.85% 5 6 18 313 6 Months CD 7.50% 7.50% 7.40% 7.30% 4.28% 0 10 20 322 1 Year CD 7.70% 7.65% 7.62% 7.60% 4.70% 5 8 10 300 1 Year AAA CB 7.59% 7.61% 7.51% 7.52% 5.00% -2 8 7 259 3 Year AAA CB 7.59% 7.61% 7.61% 7.57% 5.80% -2 -2 2 179 5 Year AAA CB 7.56% 7.58% 7.61% 7.57% 6.30% -2 -5 -1 126 10 Year AAA CB 7.69% 7.71% 7.70% 7.68% 7.13% -2 -1 1 56 1 Year AA CB 9.47% 9.49% 9.39% 9.40% 7.12% -2 8 7 235 3 Year AA CB 9.47% 9.49% 9.49% 9.45% 7.92% -2 -2 2 155 5 Year AA CB 10.12% 10.14% 10.18% 10.14% 9.00% -2 -6 -2 112 10 Year AA CB 10.26% 10.28% 10.27% 10.25% 9.83% -2 -1 1 43 1 Year A+ CB 11.45% 11.47% 11.37% 11.38% 9.12% -2 8 7 233 3 Year A+ CB 11.45% 11.47% 11.47% 11.43% 9.92% -2 -2 2 153 5 Year A+ CB 12.11% 12.13% 12.16% 12.12% 11.00% -2 -5 -1 111 10 Year A+ CB 12.24% 12.26% 12.25% 12.23% 11.83% -2 -1 1 41 US 10 Year Yield 3.52% 3.57% 3.88% 3.61% 2.33% -5 -36 -9 119

×