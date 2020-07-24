Cell phone forensic services investigation

Today cell phone is undoubtedly one of the most used devices on the planet. It isn't just an origin of communication but this high-tech trendy gadget has manifold functionalities. As of 2013, it has been recorded that 91 % of adult Americans are avid cell phone users, a major 63 % being smartphone users which brings Mobile Phones/ Smartphones to the forefront of the most widely adopted consumer technology.



See More: https://www.icfeci.com/