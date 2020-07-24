Successfully reported this slideshow.
Today cell phone is undoubtedly one of the most used devices on the planet. It isn't just an origin of communication but this high-tech trendy gadget has manifold functionalities. As of 2013, it has been recorded that 91 % of adult Americans are avid cell phone users, a major 63 % being smartphone users which brings Mobile Phones/ Smartphones to the forefront of the most widely adopted consumer technology.

  1. 1. Cell Phone Forensic Services Investigation Today cell phone is undoubtedly one of the most used devices on the planet. It isn't just an origin of communication but this high-tech trendy gadget has manifold functionalities. As of 2013, it has been recorded that 91 % of adult Americans are avid cell phone users, a major 63 % being smartphone users which brings Mobile Phones/ Smartphones to the forefront of the most widely adopted consumer technology. This trend has made cell phones/tablets a very important aspect of investigative procedures and a source of potential evidence. Since cell phones carry an imprint of almost every aspect of one's personal and professional life, gaining access to the information is critical to an investigation in order to secure evidence. Cell Phone Forensics is a branch of digital forensics which is used in extracting data/information from mobile phones with the help of forensic techniques and equipment. Cell phone Forensics Services primarily involve extracting evidence/information in the form of phonebook contacts, SMS, Text Messages, MMS, calendars, appointment records, call records, photos, videos, voice messages, web history information, social media contacts and messages stored in third-party applications. Apart from these, one of the most interesting aspects of this science is, it can easily establish a definite trail to your current location simply by tapping into the GPS system of your smartphone.
  2. 2. It finds application in fields like law enforcement investigations, private investigations, corporate crime investigations, military intelligence, civil and criminal defense, and electronic intelligence discovery. Cell phone Forensics Services can recover the data on a cell phone, even if that data appears to have been deleted or removed. At ICFECI, as a certified cell phone examiner, we extract data pertaining to: Call history and call records Contact books and list recovery Extract data even if it is encrypted or contained inside an app Extract contents of chat, email and SMS/MMS/instant messaging Social media activities data extracted Access cell phones and data within even when they are password protected and encrypted Any of this data could be of vital importance and could be a determining piece of evidence that influences the outcome of trial proceedings. It is our unique capabilities that can make all the difference.
  3. 3. At ICFECI, Dan James handles computer/cell phone forensics Services and criminal investigations. His clients are accused of crimes and or they are defendants. Also, courts appoint him to investigate indictments of criminal defendants. Gain satisfactory answers to your queries from him. He will be happy to help you. ICFECI has, without question, earned a reputation by delivering what it promises. In conformity with Title 18, USC, Sec 3006A, ICFECI goes above and beyond the requirements for defending the rights of the accused. We are the solution you are looking for. The results of forensic science are likely the number one factor in solving cold cases. Discover the solution for your next case with us. For more Information Institute of Computer Forensics and Criminal Investigations 4364 Western Center Blvd., #304 Fort Worth, Texas, USA 76137 Email: daniel_james@att.net Web Site: https://www.icfeci.com

