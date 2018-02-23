Taller 8. Geofísica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Taller 8: Geoﬁsica: Auscultem la Terra
Donat el caràcter i la finalitat exclusivament docent i eminentment il·lustrativa de les explicacions a classe d’aquesta p...
Taller 8 Auscultem La Terra XVIII Trobada de Professors de CCTiMA de Batxillerat Alex Marcuello, Juanjo Ledo, Anna Martí i...
• Objectius del taller • Introducció • Aplicacions de mòbil • Exemples (g, B, v) • Discussió
Objectius del taller Presentar algunes de les oportunitats que ofereixen els mòbil per a l’estudi de CCTiMA
Introducció En aquest taller ens centrarem en l’aprofitament dels sensors que tenen els mòbils (acceleròmetres i magnetòme...
Camp Gravitatori (‘gravetat’) g=9,8 m/s2 Variacions espacials: - latitud (entre 9,780 al pol i 9,832 m/s2 a l’equador) - a...
Camp Geomagnètic B= (25, 0, 37) µT ; |B| = 45 µT Variacions naturals Espacials - |B| entre 23-67 µT - estructures geològiq...
Terratrèmols Les acceleracions més grans registrades són de pocs g (ex. Tōhoku ! 3g) Està limitada per la resolució del se...
Els mòbils tenen uns sensors que es basen en la tecnologia MEMS (‘MicroElectroMechanical Systems’). En aquest taller treba...
Aplicacions de mòbil Android (& iPhone) entre d’altres...
Obrint AndroSensor (les aplicacions per a iPhone són equivalents)
Obrint AndroSensor
Obrint AndroSensor
Obrint AndroSensor
Obrint AndroSensor
Exemples (o més bé, propostes)
Gravimetria 1. Col·loqueu els mòbils sobre la taula. 2. Executeu l’aplicació en els telèfons. 3. Identifiqueu els componen...
5. Utilitzant un full de càlcul, calculeu la mitjana i la desviació estàndard per tenir una idea de la qualitat de la dada...
Sismologia 1. Col·loqueu els mòbils a llarg de la taula, separats entre ells la mateixa distància i deixant amb els extrem...
4. Comenceu el procés d’adquisició pitjant el botó vermell. Doneu tres copets a l’extrem de la taula. Comproveu que tots e...
7. Ajunteu tots els fitxers enviats en un mateix ordinador. 8. Utilitzant un full de càlcul, representeu gràficament un de...
9. Si la resolució del temps mesurat ho permet (≤ 0,001s), estimeu la velocitat de propagació de les ones a partir de la p...
Discussió 1. Quines dificultats us heu trobat i quines en preveieu? 2. Suggeriments de millora 3. Altres usos: https://you...
Annex (variacions temporals del camp B) 10-3 100 103 106 109 1012 1015 segons atmosfèriques pulsacions badies diürna recur...
Bibliografia Geofísica Lowrie, W. 2007. Fundamentals of geophysics. 2nd edition. Cambridge University Press, Cambridge, UK...
