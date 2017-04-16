Môj veľký malý kamarát Autor: Rudo Moric Ilustrátor: Jarmila Dicová- Ondrejková
Ďakujem za pozornosť Autor: Ema Švigárová 4.A, ZŠ Dargovských hrdinov Humenné
Ema Švigárová

Môj veľký malý kamarát

  1. 1. Môj veľký malý kamarát Autor: Rudo Moric Ilustrátor: Jarmila Dicová- Ondrejková
  2. 2. Osnova: • 1. Zoznamovanie sa s novým susedom. • 2. Hľadanie mena Mirkovej pani učiteľky. • 3. Zbavenie sa Mirkovho boľavého zuba. • 4. Pomoc našej novej kamarátke.
  3. 3. Ako sme sa našli • Prváčik Mirko videl, ako sa na ulicu kde býva Mirko sťahuje jeden pán. Po čase sa pán zoznámil s Mirkovou mamou. Aj Mirko so susedom sa stali dobrými kamarátmi.
  4. 4. Ako sme našli pravé meno pani Súdružkovej Mirko sa rozprával so svojim kamarátom o škole. Kamarát sa ho opýtal, ako sa volá Mirkova pani učiteľka. Mirko odpovedal, že sa volá Súdružková. Kamarát mu vysvetlil, že pani učiteľka a súdružka učiteľka má ten istý význam.
  5. 5. Ako sme sa zbavili mliečnej potvory • Keď Mirko čakal na kamaráta, kým sa vráti z práce, plakal. Veľmi ho bolel zub. Kamarát ho zobral k zubárovi, kde mu boľavý zub vytiahli a bol už spokojný.
  6. 6. Ako sme našli kamošku • Mirko chcel odviezť na kamarátovej embéčke svoju spolužiačku. Prebehol za dievčatkom s červenou taškou a s dvomi vrkočmi cez cestu. Za odvoz im dala sladké jabĺčka.
  7. 7. Ďakujem za pozornosť Autor: Ema Švigárová 4.A, ZŠ Dargovských hrdinov Humenné

