Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Construyendo un detector de objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK Luis Beltrán Microsoft MVP
• Investigador en Tomas Bata University en Zlín, República Checa. • Docente en Tecnológico Nacional de México en Celaya, M...
customvision.ai
Object Detector = Project
Para crear un detector de objetos con una precisión alta y confiable, Custom Vision Service requiere de varias imágenes de...
Open Images is a dataset of ~9M images that have been annotated with image-level labels, object bounding boxes and visual ...
https://github.com/EscVM/OIDv4_ToolKit
https://github.com/icebeam7/OIDv4ToCV
Proyecto open-source disponible en GitHub: https://github.com/icebeam7/ObjectDetectionCustomVisionApp Cargando imágenes de...
Entrenando el modelo Proyecto open-source disponible en GitHub: https://github.com/icebeam7/ObjectDetectionCustomVisionApp...
Evaluando el modelo con imágenes de prueba Proyecto open-source disponible en GitHub: https://github.com/icebeam7/ObjectDe...
Exportando el modelo a varias plataformas Proyecto open-source disponible en GitHub: https://github.com/icebeam7/ObjectDet...
Estado del proyecto en el portal de Custom Vision después de crear el modelo entrenado Proyecto open-source disponible en ...
Proyecto open-source disponible en GitHub: https://github.com/icebeam7/ObjectDetectionMobileApp
Proyecto open-source disponible en GitHub: https://github.com/icebeam7/ObjectDetectionMobileApp
Escenarios adicionales • Clasificar imágenes enviadas por el usuario al sitio web • Identificar elementos: conteo de objet...
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/cognitive-services/custom-vision-service/quickstarts/object- detection
https://www.microsoft.com/es-xl/events-hub/latam/azure-tech-communities-live-days-video-indexer-amp-azure-custom-vision/
https://ti.to/comunidad-xamarin-en-espanol/global-ai-on-tour-latinoamerica-2020 Global AI On Tour Latinoamérica es un even...
¡Graciasportuatención! Luis Beltrán Tomás Bata University in Zlín Tecnológico Nacional de México en Celaya luis@luisbeltra...
Construyendo un Detector de Objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK
Construyendo un Detector de Objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK
Construyendo un Detector de Objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK
Construyendo un Detector de Objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK
Construyendo un Detector de Objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK
Construyendo un Detector de Objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK
Construyendo un Detector de Objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK
Construyendo un Detector de Objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK
Construyendo un Detector de Objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK
Construyendo un Detector de Objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK
Construyendo un Detector de Objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK
Construyendo un Detector de Objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK
Construyendo un Detector de Objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK
Construyendo un Detector de Objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK
Construyendo un Detector de Objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK
Construyendo un Detector de Objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK
Construyendo un Detector de Objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK
Construyendo un Detector de Objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK
Construyendo un Detector de Objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK
Construyendo un Detector de Objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK
Construyendo un Detector de Objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK
Construyendo un Detector de Objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK
Construyendo un Detector de Objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK
Construyendo un Detector de Objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Construyendo un Detector de Objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK

39 views

Published on

En esta sesión hablaré del servicio de Azure Custom Vision enfocado a la detección de objetos en imágenes.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Construyendo un Detector de Objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK

  1. 1. Construyendo un detector de objetos con Azure Custom Vision .NET SDK Luis Beltrán Microsoft MVP
  2. 2. • Investigador en Tomas Bata University en Zlín, República Checa. • Docente en Tecnológico Nacional de México en Celaya, Mexico. • Alto interés en Xamarin, Azure e Inteligencia Artificial @darkicebeam luis@luisbeltran.mx Slides disponibles en el sitio del evento o en https://bit.ly/Luis24Horas
  3. 3. customvision.ai
  4. 4. Object Detector = Project
  5. 5. Para crear un detector de objetos con una precisión alta y confiable, Custom Vision Service requiere de varias imágenes de entrenamiento. Una imagen de entrenamiento es una fotografía en la que el servicio de Custom Vision identifica de qué objeto (tag) se trata y su ubicación dentrp de la imagen.
  6. 6. Open Images is a dataset of ~9M images that have been annotated with image-level labels, object bounding boxes and visual relationships. The training set of V4 contains 14.6M bounding boxes for 600 object classes on 1.74M images, making it the largest existing dataset with object location annotations. The boxes have been largely manually drawn by professional annotators to ensure accuracy and consistency. The images are very diverse and often contain complex scenes with several objects (8.4 per image on average). This also encorages structural image annotations, such as visual relationships. Moreover, the dataset is annotated with image-level labels spanning thousands of classes. https://storage.googleapis.com/openimages/web/factsfigures_v4.html
  7. 7. https://github.com/EscVM/OIDv4_ToolKit
  8. 8. https://github.com/icebeam7/OIDv4ToCV
  9. 9. Proyecto open-source disponible en GitHub: https://github.com/icebeam7/ObjectDetectionCustomVisionApp Cargando imágenes de entrenamiento Información del proyecto Añadiendo etiquetas al modelo
  10. 10. Entrenando el modelo Proyecto open-source disponible en GitHub: https://github.com/icebeam7/ObjectDetectionCustomVisionApp Publicando el modelo
  11. 11. Evaluando el modelo con imágenes de prueba Proyecto open-source disponible en GitHub: https://github.com/icebeam7/ObjectDetectionCustomVisionApp
  12. 12. Exportando el modelo a varias plataformas Proyecto open-source disponible en GitHub: https://github.com/icebeam7/ObjectDetectionCustomVisionApp
  13. 13. Estado del proyecto en el portal de Custom Vision después de crear el modelo entrenado Proyecto open-source disponible en GitHub: https://github.com/icebeam7/ObjectDetectionCustomVisionApp
  14. 14. Proyecto open-source disponible en GitHub: https://github.com/icebeam7/ObjectDetectionMobileApp
  15. 15. Proyecto open-source disponible en GitHub: https://github.com/icebeam7/ObjectDetectionMobileApp
  16. 16. Escenarios adicionales • Clasificar imágenes enviadas por el usuario al sitio web • Identificar elementos: conteo de objetos, identificación de animales, etc. • Detección de riesgos / seguridad industrial Detección de categoría en una línea de producción Detección de la salud de plantas en agricultura y ganadería Detección de productos en una tienda en línea
  17. 17. https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/cognitive-services/custom-vision-service/quickstarts/object- detection
  18. 18. https://www.microsoft.com/es-xl/events-hub/latam/azure-tech-communities-live-days-video-indexer-amp-azure-custom-vision/
  19. 19. https://ti.to/comunidad-xamarin-en-espanol/global-ai-on-tour-latinoamerica-2020 Global AI On Tour Latinoamérica es un evento en línea dirigido a entusiastas de la Inteligencia Artificial en Microsoft Azure. Aprende a implementar soluciones de IA utilizando servicios previamente entrenados, tales como los Cognitive Services y Bot Framework, o construye tus propios modelos de machine learning con Azure ML y frameworks de código abierto como PyTorch y ML.NET. Al final del día, ¡serás capaz de incorporar inteligencia en tus aplicaciones! Comunidad Xamarin en Español Aprendiendo Azure
  20. 20. ¡Graciasportuatención! Luis Beltrán Tomás Bata University in Zlín Tecnológico Nacional de México en Celaya luis@luisbeltran.mx luisbeltran.mx @darkicebeam About Me: https://about.me/luis-beltran LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/luisantoniobeltran SlideShare: https://slideshare.net/icebeam GitHub: https://github.com/icebeam7 YouTube: https://youtube.com/user/darkicebeam

×