Within the walls of Truvy’s beauty shop are six women whose lives increasingly hinge on the existence of one another. Toge...
GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Robert Harling ●Narrated By: Amy Pietz, Jeanie Hackett, Shannon Holt, Fran...
Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No cat...
OR instant access to download Steel Magnolias audiobook
Customers who bought this item also bought The Motherfucker with the Hat The MountaintopOthello: Fully Dramatized Audio Ed...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Steel Magnolias By Robert Harling free audiobook downloads

11 views

Published on

[AUDIOBOOK FREE] Steel Magnolias By Robert Harling free audiobook downloads

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
11
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Steel Magnolias By Robert Harling free audiobook downloads

  1. 1. Within the walls of Truvy’s beauty shop are six women whose lives increasingly hinge on the existence of one another. Together, they absorb the passing seasons, just like the weathered wooden structure of the salon “home” that they share. An L.A. Theatre Works full-cast production, starring Frances Fisher, Jeanie Hackett, Shannon Holt, Amy Pietz, Brittany Snow, Jocelyn Towne. Additional voices by Josh Clark. Directed by Jessica Kubzansky and recorded before an audience by L.A. Theatre Works. steel magnolias 1989 steel magnolias font free download steel magnolias imdb steel magnolias movie poster steel magnolias movie steel magnolias lifetime LINK IN PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD BOOK Steel Magnolias | free online audiobook
  2. 2. GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Robert Harling ●Narrated By: Amy Pietz, Jeanie Hackett, Shannon Holt, Frances Fisher, Brittany Snow, Jocelyn Towne ●Publisher: L.A. Theatre Works ●Date: January 2016 ●Duration: 1 hours 52 minutes
  3. 3. Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No catch!) DOWNLOAD as many books as you like (Personal use). Enjoy your Free Audibook!. Join Over 100.000 Happy Listeners. How to download? Enjoy Books in a whole new way. Greats narrators make a story come alive Be more productive. Transform your commute,workout or chores into listening time Listen anytime,anywhere . Listen on your laptop,smartphone or tablet.Listen in your car,on a run,in the office,in the gym... Why Audiobooks? Link in page 4 to listen or download book
  4. 4. OR instant access to download Steel Magnolias audiobook
  5. 5. Customers who bought this item also bought The Motherfucker with the Hat The MountaintopOthello: Fully Dramatized Audio Edition

×