Salmo 146
Nada es comparable a cumplir nuestra responsabilidad Una decisión personal Determinación personal ¿Hasta cuando alabar a D...
El consejo: No confiar en el hombre Su capacidad es limitada y fallan Necesitamos el apoyo y alguien en quien confiar La i...
En quien confiamos determina la satisfacción En quien confiaré Sal 146:5-6 Confiar en Dios, Él es el Todopoderoso Confiar ...
Levanta al agobiadoHace justicia al oprimido Da libertad al cautivo Abre los ojos de los ciegos Da alimento al necesitado ...
Frustra los planes del enemigo Dios ama a Sus hijos Dios mostrara el poder de Su reino Cuidada a huérfanos y viudas Protec...
El fruto de la confianza Jer 17:7-8 Pero benditos son los que confían en el SEÑOR y han hecho que el SEÑOR sea su esperanz...
Sal 146 ibe callao
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sal 146 ibe callao

45 views

Published on

estudio sencillo del salmo 146

Published in: Spiritual
0 Comments
1 Like
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

No Downloads
Views
Total views
45
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
1
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • Sal 146:1-2 NTV ¡Alabado sea el Señor! Que todo lo que soy alabe al Señor. 2     Alabaré al Señor mientras viva;    cantaré alabanzas a mi Dios con el último aliento.
  • Sal 146:3-4 DHH No pongan su confianza en hombres importantes, en simples hombres que no pueden salvar, 4 pues cuando mueren regresan al polvo, y ese mismo día terminan sus proyectos.
  • Sal 146:5-6 NTV Pero felices son los que tienen como ayudador al Dios de Israel,[a]  los que han puesto su esperanza en el Señor su Dios. 6 Él hizo el cielo y la tierra,    el mar y todo lo que hay en ellos.  Él cumple todas sus promesas para siempre.
  • Sal 146:7-9 NTV Hace justicia al oprimido  y da alimento al que tiene hambre. El Señor libera a los prisioneros. 8  El Señor abre los ojos de los ciegos. El Señor levanta a los agobiados.    El Señor ama a los justos. 9 El Señor protege a los extranjeros que viven entre nosotros.  Cuida de los huérfanos y las viudas,  pero frustra los planes de los perversos.
  • Sal 146:7-9 NTV Hace justicia al oprimido  y da alimento al que tiene hambre. El Señor libera a los prisioneros. 8  El Señor abre los ojos de los ciegos. El Señor levanta a los agobiados.    El Señor ama a los justos. 9 El Señor protege a los extranjeros que viven entre nosotros.  Cuida de los huérfanos y las viudas,  pero frustra los planes de los perversos.

    • Sal 146 ibe callao

    1. 1. Salmo 146
    2. 2. Nada es comparable a cumplir nuestra responsabilidad Una decisión personal Determinación personal ¿Hasta cuando alabar a Dios? Mi responsabilidad Sal 146:1-2
    3. 3. El consejo: No confiar en el hombre Su capacidad es limitada y fallan Necesitamos el apoyo y alguien en quien confiar La inseguridad de sus planes 01 02 04 03 En quien confiar Sal 146:3-4
    4. 4. En quien confiamos determina la satisfacción En quien confiaré Sal 146:5-6 Confiar en Dios, Él es el Todopoderoso Confiar en Dios, Él cumple Sus promesas
    5. 5. Levanta al agobiadoHace justicia al oprimido Da libertad al cautivo Abre los ojos de los ciegos Da alimento al necesitado Beneficios de la confianza Sal 146:7-9
    6. 6. Frustra los planes del enemigo Dios ama a Sus hijos Dios mostrara el poder de Su reino Cuidada a huérfanos y viudas Protección del extranjero Beneficios de la confianza
    7. 7. El fruto de la confianza Jer 17:7-8 Pero benditos son los que confían en el SEÑOR y han hecho que el SEÑOR sea su esperanza y confianza. Son como árboles plantados junto a la ribera de un río con raíces que se hunden en las aguas. A esos árboles no les afecta el calor ni temen los largos meses de sequía. Sus hojas están siempre verdes y nunca dejan de producir fruto.

    ×