Pastoreando la familia en tiempo de crisis v 19 07-20

  1. 1. Pastoreando mi familia.
  2. 2. Según el diseño divino, la familia es el vinculo interpersonal que debiera reflejar a la divinidad Gen 1:27-28. Principio.
  3. 3. ¿Cómo tener una familia satisfecha?
  4. 4. Pauta básica. Un matrimonio satisfactorio no comienza cuando la pareja se casa, sino años atrás, en los años de soltería.
  5. 5. Una realidad. Nuestros padres llegaron al matrimonio con una mochila de experiencias, conceptos e ignorancia.
  6. 6. Una realidad. Nuestros padres o la ausencia de unos de ellos, dejaron marcas en nuestra memoria emocional, que determinan códigos de conducta, algunos de ellos inconscientes.
  7. 7. Memoria emocional. • Es la capacidad de nuestro cerebro donde los eventos emocionalmente significativos se retienen de modo diferente a los eventos neutros. • Por eso, un suceso traumático en la infancia se recuerda de forma más fuerte en la edad adulta que los eventos triviales. • Además, crean códigos de conducta basados en ésta memoria emocional.
  8. 8. Y ahora ¿Quién podrá ayudarnos? No se puede volver atrás para corregir errores, por ello es importante formar memorias emocionales en los hijos. Det 6:6-9; Det 6:20-21; Sal 44:1.
  9. 9. Lo que deben hacer los hijos solteros. Reconocer que los errores paternos son producto de la realidad en la que vivieron.
  10. 10. Lo que deben hacer los hijos solteros. Entender que muchos códigos de conducta de los padres nacieron de la ignorancia del daño que estaban haciendo.
  11. 11. Lo que deben hacer los hijos solteros. Aceptar que los padres no pudieron dar lo que ellos no recibieron.
  12. 12. Lo que deben hacer los hijos solteros. Determinar iniciar el proceso de perdonar a los padres Col 3:13. Dar perdón. Vivir en la senda del perdón.
  13. 13. Lo que deben hacer los hijos solteros. Honra a tus padres de modo tangible por lo que son, no por lo que han hecho o estén haciendo Efe 6:1-2.
  14. 14. En la Palabra de Dios encontramos principios básicos para pastorear nuestra familia en tiempos de crisis. Conclusión.

