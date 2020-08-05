Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pastoreando mi familia.
Según el diseño divino, la familia es el vinculo interpersonal que debiera reflejar a la divinidad Gen 1:27-28. Principio.
El requerimiento mutuo Gen 2:24. DEJAR PADRE Y MADRE. UNIRSE A SU CONYUGUE. LLEGAR A SER UNA SOLA CARNE.03 02 01
Dejar padre y madre: Lo que no es 2 Tim 4:8.
Dejar padre y madre: Lo que es 2 Tim 4:8.
Dejar padre y madre. Dejar supone que ya no dependes del afecto y aprobación de tus padres, sino de tu cónyuge.
Consejo a los padres: Como padres, su meta debe ser preparar a sus hijos para que los dejen, no para que se queden. Su vid...
Se unirán a su mujer, Que es: • La palabra significa: adherirse, pegarse a un soporte sólido, formar unión, ser unido junt...
Free PowerPoint Templates Pacto matrimonial Renuncia voluntaria a sus derechos Entrega total a quien se ama Buscar el mayo...
Ser una sola carne, que es: Se refiere en primer termino, al acto sexual dentro del matrimonio. El acto matrimonial es el ...
Ser una sola carne, que es: El orden divino es claro e inmutable: Dejar Unirse. Ser una carne.
Ser una sola carne, que es: El marido y su esposa son uno en su compromiso el uno con el otro El marido y su esposa son un...
Ser una sola carne, que es: El marido y su esposa son uno en amor físico. El marido y su esposa son uno en su adoración y ...
Ser una sola carne, que es: • El marido y la mujer son uno indisolublemente. Cuando Cristo citó Gen 2:24 en Mat 19:4-6, re...
En la Palabra de Dios encontramos principios básicos para pastorear nuestra familia en tiempos de crisis. Conclusión.
principios de vida matrimonial

Pastoreando la familia en tiempo de crisis iii 19 07-20

