Las emociones paz ibe callao

Cuidando nuestro corazón, cuidando nuestra alma, cuidando nuestro espíritu.
Principio. •Somos llamados a vivir en la libertad con que hemos sido hechos libres Gal 5:1
Verdad innegable. • Dios nos hizo perfecto, equilibrados emocionalmente producto de la correcta relación con Dios. • Por c...
Verdad innegable. • Al nacer de nuevo Dios comienza un proceso de restauración para que cada hijo suyo recupere el equilib...
Una plaga de todos los tiempos. • Los tiempos determinan que las personas se ocupen de muchas cosas, mas de las que pueden...
Una plaga de todos los tiempos. • Un modo de ver si uno esta afectado de un activismo es cuando una persona este almorzand...
Una plaga de todos los tiempos. • No es problema disfrutar el estar ocupado, sino que cuando no hace algo, la persona sien...
Una plaga de todos los tiempos. • La cultura dominante de estos tiempo enseña que para “ser en el mundo” se tiene que esta...
Una plaga de todos los tiempos. • En la vida de los creyentes se puede dar este tipo de conducta, cuando algunos creyentes...
¿Cuál es el problema? • Esta enfermedad de «estar constantemente ocupados” es destructiva para nuestra salud y bienestar. ...
Efectos dañinos. • Efectos físicos: incrementa de modo exponencial el estrés y todos sus efectos negativos para el equilib...
¿Qué nos dice Dios? • Dios nos ha dado la necesidad de tener tranquilidad, paz en medio de las circunstancias y en los que...
¿Qué nos dice Dios? • Que el ocuparnos solamente en las cosas terrenales, en metas egoístas es dañino, por lo tanto es pec...
¿Qué debemos hacer? • Nuestra relación con Dios nos da la genuina paz Rom 5:1 Justificados, pues, por la fe, tenemos paz p...
¿Qué debemos hacer? • La obra del Espíritu en el creyente permite desarrollar relaciones significativas con las personas q...
¿Qué debemos hacer? • Desarrollar disciplinas en fijar nuestra metas en lo eterno Isa 26:3-4 “Mantendrás en paz perfecta y...
¿Qué debemos hacer? Consejos practicos • No pretender hacer más de lo que se puede hacer en un día. Haz una lista de prior...
¿Qué debemos hacer? Consejos practicos • En el trabajo lo que es del trabajo y en casa lo que es de casa. Trata de evitar ...
