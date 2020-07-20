Las emociones el gozo ibe callao ok

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cuidando nuestro corazón, cuidando nuestra alma, cuidando nuestro espíritu.
Principio. •Somos llamados a vivir en la libertad con que hemos sido hechos libres Gal 5:1
Verdad innegable. • Dios nos hizo perfecto, equilibrados emocionalmente producto de la correcta relación con Dios. • Por c...
Verdad innegable. • Al nacer de nuevo Dios comienza un proceso de restauración para que cada hijo suyo recupere el equilib...
Verdad innegable. Son tres emociones básicas en la vida del ser humano, para que en su correctas manifestaciones, producen...
Realidades. El gozo en sus diversas manifestaciones produce: Cortisol baja 39 % La adrenalina (epinefrina) cae 70 % La end...
Realidades. • Aumenta la inmunoglobulina A, que ayuda a protegerse contra las infecciones respiratorias. • Aumenta el inte...
¿Cómo es Dios? • Algunos piensan de Dios como alguien con el ceño fruncido. Dios odia el pecado. • Pero esta es sólo es un...
¿Cómo es Dios? • 1 Tim 1:9 se refiere a Dios como “bienaventurado” y es el mismo término que empleó Jesús en el Sermón del...
El gozo del Padre. • Dios disfruto de su creación Y vio Dios que era bueno” Gen 1: 4, 10, 12, 17, 21, 25, 31 • Cuando el h...
El gozo del Padre. • Se agrado en David, el rey según su corazón 2 Sam 22:20; 1 Rey 10:9. • El Mesías prometido es Aquel e...
El gozo del Hijo. • Hebreos habla del Señor Jesús que fue motivado para desarrollar Su obra en la cruz del Calvario, por e...
El gozo del Hijo. • Compartir el gozo del Señor será eterno Mat 25:21, 23 • El gozo de Dios (ante el arrepentimiento y sal...
El gozo del Espíritu. • Como hijos de Dios, estamos sintonizados con Su personalidad y Su corazón y nos caracterizamos con...
El gozo del creyente. • El gozo del creyente esta relacionado de manera intima con el Espíritu Santo Hech 13:52; Rom 14:17...
El gozo del creyente. • El gozo es resultado de elegir lo que complace a Dios Isa 56:4. • Se regocija en la justicia Pro 2...
El gozo del Espíritu. • “Gozaos y alegraos, porque vuestro galardón es grande en los cielos; porque así persiguieron a los...
El gozo del Espíritu. • También vosotros ahora tenéis tristeza; pero os volveré a ver, y se gozará vuestro corazón, y nadi...
El gozo del Espíritu. • Por lo demás, hermanos, tened gozo, perfeccionaos, consolaos, sed de un mismo sentir, y vivid en p...
El gozo del Espíritu. • “Ahora me gozo en lo que padezco por vosotros, y cumplo en mi carne lo que falta de las afliccione...
El gozo del Espíritu.
  1. 1. Cuidando nuestro corazón, cuidando nuestra alma, cuidando nuestro espíritu.
  2. 2. Principio. •Somos llamados a vivir en la libertad con que hemos sido hechos libres Gal 5:1
  3. 3. Verdad innegable. • Dios nos hizo perfecto, equilibrados emocionalmente producto de la correcta relación con Dios. • Por causa del pecado, el hombre se desequilibró integralmente Gen 4:5-8.
  4. 4. Verdad innegable. • Dios nos hizo perfecto, equilibrados emocionalmente producto de la correcta relación con Dios. • Por causa del pecado, el hombre se desequilibró integralmente.
  5. 5. Verdad innegable. • Al nacer de nuevo Dios comienza un proceso de restauración para que cada hijo suyo recupere el equilibrio original 2 Cor 5:17.
  6. 6. Verdad innegable. Son tres emociones básicas en la vida del ser humano, para que en su correctas manifestaciones, producen equilibrio en la vida cotidiana Gal 5:22-23: Amor Gozo. Paz.
  7. 7. Realidades. El gozo en sus diversas manifestaciones produce: Cortisol baja 39 % La adrenalina (epinefrina) cae 70 % La endorfina sube 27 %. Y la hormona del crecimiento (de la juventud) sube 87 %
  8. 8. Realidades. • Aumenta la inmunoglobulina A, que ayuda a protegerse contra las infecciones respiratorias. • Aumenta el interferón gama, la 1° línea de defensa contra los virus en el sistema inmunológico. • Aumenta las células B que producen anticuerpos contra bacterias dañinas. • Aumenta el complemento 2, combinación de proteínas que actúa como catalizador en reacciones de anticuerpos • El efecto de la risa sobre el organismo es como el ejercicio aeróbico, la risa ventila los pulmones y deja a los músculos, nervios y corazón tibios y relajados; los mismos efectos del ejercicio aeróbico
  9. 9. ¿Cómo es Dios? • Algunos piensan de Dios como alguien con el ceño fruncido. Dios odia el pecado. • Pero esta es sólo es un aspecto de Su personalidad. Dios es un Dios que encuentra un placer en Sus criaturas y en Su creación. • Nuestro Dios es tanto gozoso como la fuente de nuestro gozo.
  10. 10. ¿Cómo es Dios? • 1 Tim 1:9 se refiere a Dios como “bienaventurado” y es el mismo término que empleó Jesús en el Sermón del Monte. Que algunas versions traducen como feliz en grado sumo. • Neh 8:10 habla del gozo del Señor, que es el gozo que tiene y experimenta Dios. Dios da gozo porque Él es alegre. Él es la fuente del gozo, de la misma manera que Él es la fuente del amor, de la verdad, de la misericordia, etc. El gozo es una descripción de Dios como una descripción de lo que Él entrega.
  11. 11. El gozo del Padre. • Dios disfruto de su creación Y vio Dios que era bueno” Gen 1: 4, 10, 12, 17, 21, 25, 31 • Cuando el hombre pecó, el gozo de Dios se torna en pena Gen 6:5-7. • Dios se deleitó Israel, seleccionando a este pueblo como el objeto de Sus bendiciones, tal como se deleitaría con Israel como objeto de Su ira Deut 28:63
  12. 12. El gozo del Padre. • Se agrado en David, el rey según su corazón 2 Sam 22:20; 1 Rey 10:9. • El Mesías prometido es Aquel en quien el Padre se contenta Isa 42:1. • Y él es Aquel que será caracterizado por el gozo, un gozo que sobrepasará a todo el gozo de Sus hermanos Sal 45:6-7
  13. 13. El gozo del Hijo. • Hebreos habla del Señor Jesús que fue motivado para desarrollar Su obra en la cruz del Calvario, por el gozo en el que Él entraría por Su expiación sacrificial Heb 12:1-3. • Jesús les dijo a Sus discípulos que tendrían un gran gozo. El gozo que experimentarían era Su gozo, uno en el cual ellos también entrarían Jn 15:11; 17:13. •
  14. 14. El gozo del Hijo. • Compartir el gozo del Señor será eterno Mat 25:21, 23 • El gozo de Dios (ante el arrepentimiento y salvación de los pecadores), contrasta con el malhumor de los escribas y de los fariseos y de sus murmuraciones por la asociación de nuestro Señor con los recolectores de impuestos Luc 15:6, 9, 24, 32
  15. 15. El gozo del Espíritu. • Como hijos de Dios, estamos sintonizados con Su personalidad y Su corazón y nos caracterizamos con el gozo. • Este gozo viene de Dios y es entregado a través del Espíritu Santo, a cada cristiano. • “El gozo del Señor” debería caracterizar nuestro servicio y nuestra adoración. • El gozo no es una opción, pues se ordenado a experimentar y a expresar gozo, como cristianos.
  16. 16. El gozo del creyente. • El gozo del creyente esta relacionado de manera intima con el Espíritu Santo Hech 13:52; Rom 14:17; 15:3; 1 Tes 1:6 • El hijo de Dios tiene una fuente de gozo, muy diferente. • Su gozo está en el Señor Sal 37:4; 43:4 • En Su Palabra Sal 1:2; 112:1; 119:16, 24, 70, 77, 92 • Al hacer la voluntad de Dios Sal 40:8 • En la oración Sal 147:1.
  17. 17. El gozo del creyente. • El gozo es resultado de elegir lo que complace a Dios Isa 56:4. • Se regocija en la justicia Pro 21:15. • Su deleite no es personal, egoísta; no está en los placeres sensuales; sino que encuentra placer en Dios Isa 18:13-14
  18. 18. El gozo del Espíritu. • “Gozaos y alegraos, porque vuestro galardón es grande en los cielos; porque así persiguieron a los profetas que fueron antes de nosotros” Mat 5:12. • “Pero no os regocijéis de que los espíritus se os sujetan, sino regocijaos de que vuestros nombres están escritos en los cielos” Luc 10:20 • Y el que siega recibe salario, y recoge fruto para vida eterna, para que el que siembra goce juntamente con el que siega” Jn 4:36 • “De cierto, de cierto os digo, que vosotros lloraréis y lamentaréis, y el mundo se alegrará; pero aunque vosotros estéis tristes, vuestra tristeza se convertirá en gozo” (Juan 16:20).
  19. 19. El gozo del Espíritu. • También vosotros ahora tenéis tristeza; pero os volveré a ver, y se gozará vuestro corazón, y nadie os quitará vuestro gozo Jn 16:22. • Gozaos con los que se gozan; llorad con los que lloran Rom 12:15 • Y otra vez dice: Alegraos, gentiles, con su pueblo Rom 15:10 • “De manera que si un miembro padece, todos los miembros se duelen con él, y si un miembro recibe honra, todos los miembros con él se gozan” 1 Cor 12:26.
  20. 20. El gozo del Espíritu. • Por lo demás, hermanos, tened gozo, perfeccionaos, consolaos, sed de un mismo sentir, y vivid en paz; y el Dios de paz y de amor estará con vosotros 2 Cor 13:11 • Porque está escrito: Regocíjate, oh estéril, tú que no das a luz; prorrumpe en júbilo y clama, tú que no tienes dolores de parto; porque más son los hijos de la desolada, que de la que tiene marido Gal 4:27. • ¿Qué, pues? Que no obstante, de todas maneras, o por pretexto o por verdad, Cristo es anunciado; y en esto me gozo, y me gozaré aún Fil 1:18 • “Y aunque sea derramado en libación sobre el sacrificio y servicio de vuestra fe, me gozo y regocijo con todos vosotros. Y asimismo gozaos y regocijaos también vosotros conmigo” Fil 2:17. • “Por lo demás, hermanos, gozaos en el Señor. A mí no me es molesto el escribiros las mismas cosas, y para vosotros es seguro” Fil3:1. • “Regocijaos en el Señor siempre. Otra vez digo: ¡Regocíjate!” Fil 4:4
  21. 21. El gozo del Espíritu. • “Ahora me gozo en lo que padezco por vosotros, y cumplo en mi carne lo que falta de las aflicciones de Cristo por su cuerpo, que es la iglesia Col 1:24 • “Por lo cual, ¿qué acción de gracias podremos dar a Dios por vosotros, por todo el gozo con que nos gozamos a causa de vosotros delante de nuestro Dios” 1 Tes 3:9). • “Estad siempre gozosos” 1 Tes 5:16. • “En lo cual vosotros os alegráis, aunque ahora por un poco de tiempo, si es necesario, tengáis que ser afligidos en diversas pruebas” 1 Ped 1:6). • “…a quien amáis sin haberle visto, en quien creyendo, aunque ahora no lo veáis, os alegráis con gozo inefable y glorioso” 1 Ped 1:8. • “…sino gozaos por cuanto sois participantes de los padecimientos de Cristo, para que también en la revelación de su gloria os gocéis con gran alegría” 1 Ped 4:13. • “Gocémonos y alegrémonos y démosle gloria; porque han llegado las bodas del Cordero, y su esposa se ha preparado” Apoc 19:7.
  22. 22. El gozo del Espíritu.

