Encuentros del mejor tipo viii ibe callao oct 2019 ok

James Sager Nov, 2016
La posición social ni la sabiduría humana son limitantes para ser llamado por Dios Jn 3:1-21
Trasfondo El imperio romano, por su política de estado, permitía que cada país conquistado conserve su fe religiosa. En Is...
Eran personas muy respetadas por sus altos códigos de conducta. Era reconocido en Israel, era llamado “Maestro de Israel” ...
Su nombre significa conquistador del pueblo. Nicodemo.
El camino a Jesús. Vino a Jesús de noche, porque sus ocupaciones le impedían en otra hora. Reconoce que Jesús es “Maestro”...
El conocimiento de los fariseos: A muchos los alejo de Señor. A pocos los acerco a Jesús.
Jesús responde a verdadera necesidad de Nicodemo: Tiene que nacer de nuevo Jn 3:3, 7. El camino a Jesús.
¿Qué paso con Nicodemo? La Palabra de Jesús fue sembrada en su corazón Jn 3:10-12; Mar 4:26-28.
¿Qué paso con Nicodemo? Se hace discípulo de Jesús, aunque no lo declaraba Jn 7:50-51.
¿Qué paso con Nicodemo? Se dispone a servir al Señor de manera publica Jn 19:38-40.
Aplicación. Nuestra responsabilidad es sembrar la Palabra, la tarea de Dios es hacerla fructificar 1 Cor 3:6-8.
NUESTRO ENCUENTRO CON DIOS DIRECCIONA NUESTRA VIDA AL CUMPLIMIENTO DEL ETERNO PROPOSITO, NADA NI NADIE LO PUEDE EVITAR.
