Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
James Sager Nov, 2016
Nuestro presente y la opinión de las personas no impiden ser llamado por Dios Luc 19:1-10
Trasfondo La tierra de Israel estaba bajo el domino del imperio romano desde al año 63 AC, dándole ciertas libertades. El ...
 En Isael consideraban a los publicanos al nivel e los pecadores, prostitutas y los no judíos, casi como la escoria de la...
Su nombre significa puro.Zaqueo.
Limitantes en la vida de Zaqueo. Para todos Zaqueo no tenia nada de puro por causa de su trabajo. Odiado y rechazado por t...
Impedimentos para ver a Jesús: Las personas y su tamaño. Un limitante no es para rendirse, sino es la oportunidad de busca...
¿En que se diferencian Jesús y Zaqueo? Jesús quería estar en su casa. Zaqueo quería ver a Jesús.
¿Qué hizo Zaqueo? Hacer lo que se debe hacer en el momento correcto.
Resultados del encuentro con Jesús.
Lo que nadie vio, ni siquiera el mismo Zaqueo, Jesús vio en el hijo de Abraham que se había perdido y que fue encontrado.
NUESTRO ENCUENTRO CON DIOS DIRECCIONA NUESTRA VIDA AL CUMPLIMIENTO DEL ETERNO PROPOSITO, NADA NI NADIE LO PUEDE EVITAR.
Encuentros del mejor tipo vii ibe callao oct 2019 ok
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Encuentros del mejor tipo vii ibe callao oct 2019 ok

16 views

Published on

encuentros que cambian vidas

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Encuentros del mejor tipo vii ibe callao oct 2019 ok

  1. 1. James Sager Nov, 2016
  2. 2. Nuestro presente y la opinión de las personas no impiden ser llamado por Dios Luc 19:1-10
  3. 3. Trasfondo La tierra de Israel estaba bajo el domino del imperio romano desde al año 63 AC, dándole ciertas libertades. El imperio romano, para cubrir su gastos, cobraba impuestos a todos los varones de los países conquistados. En Israel, para cobrar los impuestos, contrataban judíos quienes cobraban a los judíos, llamados publicanos.
  4. 4.  En Isael consideraban a los publicanos al nivel e los pecadores, prostitutas y los no judíos, casi como la escoria de la sociedad.  Los publicanos estaban excluidos de la vida civil y religiosa de Israel, casi como inexistentes en la sociedad judía.
  5. 5. Su nombre significa puro.Zaqueo.
  6. 6. Limitantes en la vida de Zaqueo. Para todos Zaqueo no tenia nada de puro por causa de su trabajo. Odiado y rechazado por todos los judíos, por su relación con lo extranjero. Pequeño de estatura.
  7. 7. Impedimentos para ver a Jesús: Las personas y su tamaño. Un limitante no es para rendirse, sino es la oportunidad de buscar nuevas formas.
  8. 8. ¿En que se diferencian Jesús y Zaqueo? Jesús quería estar en su casa. Zaqueo quería ver a Jesús.
  9. 9. ¿Qué hizo Zaqueo? Hacer lo que se debe hacer en el momento correcto.
  10. 10. Resultados del encuentro con Jesús.
  11. 11. Lo que nadie vio, ni siquiera el mismo Zaqueo, Jesús vio en el hijo de Abraham que se había perdido y que fue encontrado.
  12. 12. NUESTRO ENCUENTRO CON DIOS DIRECCIONA NUESTRA VIDA AL CUMPLIMIENTO DEL ETERNO PROPOSITO, NADA NI NADIE LO PUEDE EVITAR.

×