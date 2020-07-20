Encuentros del mejor tipo vi ibe callao oct 2019 ok

Successfully reported this slideshow.
James Sager Nov, 2016
Nuestros errores o pecados futuros no anulan el propósito eterno del llamado de Dios Jn 21:15-19
Trasfondo Las clases sociales en los tiempos bíblicos eran marcadas, y los que trabajaban con sus manos no eran muy consid...
 Pedro, cuyo nombre de familia era Simón, fue pescador en Galilea.  Era de temperamento especial, que se muestra en los ...
Encuentro transformador  Andrés comparte con su hermano Pedro, el encuentro que tuvo con Jesús Jn 1:40-41.  Andrés lleva...
Encuentro transformador Jesús mira a Pedro y ve lo que nadie pudo ver en el futuro de Pedro: Alguien estable y firme Jn 1:...
La mirada de Jesús. Jesús no desconoce nuestro presente: “ Tú eres…”, pero su mirada se extiende al futuro: “Serás llamado...
El llamado de Jesús. Para que llegará a ser lo que Jesús dijo, era necesario comenzar un proceso de toda la vida: Seguir a...
Le enseña a confiar en Él Mat 14:13-21. Le enseña a ministrar Luc 9:1-6.
Corrige cuando es necesario Mat 26:52. Intercede para que sea fiel en el peor tiempo Luc 22:31- 34.
El peor error de Pedro no cambio el futuro diseñado para su vida Mar 16:7.
El mayor interés de Jesús en la vida de Pedro era si le seguía amando a pesar de su fracaso Jn 21:15-19.
NUESTRO ENCUENTRO CON DIOS DIRECCIONA NUESTRA VIDA AL CUMPLIMIENTO DEL ETERNO PROPOSITO, NADA NI NADIE LO PUEDE EVITAR.
encuentros que cambian vidas

