Encuentros del mejor tipo v ibe callao oct 2019

James Sager Nov, 2016
  1. 1. James Sager Nov, 2016
  2. 2. Nuestros trasfondos personales, familiares o generacionales no son limitantes para ser usados por Dios Det 8:14
  3. 3. Trasfondo Israel vivía en una época donde se estableció la monarquía como sistema de gobierno. El rey Saul que comenzó bien, pero se desvía de la obediencia haciendo las cosas a su manera 1 Sam 15:10-11. Dios desecha a Saul como rey por despreciar la dirección divina 1 Sam 15:26.
  4. 4.  Su bisabuela Rut fue una mujer moabita, a quienes se les tenia prohibida ser parte del pueblo de Israel Det 23:3.  Octavo y último hijo de Isaí, a quien se le encargo cuidar las ovejas de su padre 1 Sam 17:28  Se menciona su madre como una mujer fiel Sal 86:16; 116:6.
  5. 5.  Se cree que la edad es limítate por la inexperiencia.  David tenia 17 años cuando Dios lo llamó, cuando la edad para servir era 30 años.  Elegido porque tenia el corazón dispuesto a agradar a Dios Hech 1 Sam 13:14; 13:22. ¿La edad es limitante?
  6. 6. ¿QUÉ BUSCABA SAMUEL? Para ser rey de Israel tenia que ser alguien de acuerdo a los criterios naturales, y el mejor de todos era Eliab, alto, fuerte y hermoso de parecer 1 Sam 16:6.
  7. 7. Pauta divina. Dios capacita a quien llama para hacer Su voluntad.
  8. 8. El entrenamiento divino 1 Sam 17:34-36. Se enfrento a leones grandes y furiosos y osos en su vida como pastor. Cada circunstancia en nuestra vida es parte del entrenamiento divino para cumplir el propósito de vida que Él nos ha dado1 Tes 2:1-2.
  9. 9. La clave en la vida de David. Confiar de manera plena y total en Dios que lo llamó 1 Sam 17:37, 45- 47.
  10. 10. Y ¿Qué de los fracasos de David? Dios no pasa por alto los pecados, todos son juzgados en su momento y manera. El interés de Dios es cual será la respuesta a la disciplina divina Sal 51.
  11. 11. Mi responsabilidad personal Rom 8:14. Permitir que el Espíritu Santo guie nuestra de vida de manera cotidiana.
  12. 12. NUESTRO ENCUENTRO CON DIOS DIRECCIONA NUESTRA VIDA AL CUMPLIMIENTO DEL ETERNO PROPOSITO, NADA NI NADIE LO PUEDE EVITAR.

