Encuentros del mejor tipo ix ibe callao oct 2019 ok

James Sager Nov, 2016
La religiosidad de una persona jam�s ser� un limitante para ser llamado por Dios Hech 9:1-9
Trasfondo Los fariseos eran el grupo religioso mas fuerte, influyente y poderoso del tiempo b�blico. Surgieron como grupo ...
Era un jud�o �tnicamente puro, orgulloso de sus ra�ces Fil 3:5. Se convirti� en un celoso defensor de la fe judaica Fil 3:...
Su nombre significa deseado, pedido.Saulo. Su nombre significa peque�o, poco significante. Pablo.
El camino a Jes�s. Complacido por la muerte de Esteban Hech 8:1. Su odio quebr� su religiosidad Hech 8:3; 9:1-2. Siendo co...
El camino a Jes�s. Los planes de Dios no comienza en el tiempo. Han sido dise�ados en la eternidad Gal 1:15-16.
El camino a Jes�s. Los planes de Dios comienzan a cumplirse en el tiempo y maneras establecidas por Dios Hech 9:3-9; 15-16.
El camino a Jes�s. El encuentro con Jes�s fue de car�cter extraordinario y �nico. El prop�sito divino era cerrar lo ojos d...
El camino a Jes�s. �Qui�n eres Se�or? La vida verdadera comienza reconociendo el Se�or�o de Jes�s.
El camino a Jes�s. �Qu� quieres que haga Se�or? La vida verdadera se demuestra por la obediencia a la voluntad de Dios.
El camino a Jes�s. Dios salvo a Saulo como ejemplo que no hay ning�n limitante para Dios 1 Tim 1:16.
Aplicaci�n final. Pablo comenz� como un testigo de Jesucristo Hech 9: y termino como predicador, ap�stol y maestro de los ...
NUESTRO ENCUENTRO CON DIOS DIRECCIONA NUESTRA VIDA AL CUMPLIMIENTO DEL ETERNO PROPOSITO, NADA NI NADIE LO PUEDE EVITAR.
