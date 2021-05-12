Successfully reported this slideshow.
Trusted Safety Critical Systems Ian Oliver Padsec 2021
Digitalisationof Critical Systems
© 2018 Nokia 3 Public
The Meeting of Security and Safety Security Safety Trusted Secure Safety-Critical Systems
© 2018 Nokia 5 The Main Stack Traditional Trust Stack: • TPM 2.0 • UEFI (TPM2 ACPI) • Grub2 • Linux (SELinux, IMA) • TSS/U...
© 2018 Nokia 6 The Main Stack Traditional Trust Stack: • TPM 2.0, • UEFI (TPM2 ACPI) • Grub2 • Linux (SELinux, IMA) • TSS/...
© 2018 Nokia 7 The Main Stack (2) Firmware Trustable Platform TPM, HSM, Hardware, BMC Bootloader, O/S Hypervisor Workload ...
© 2018 Nokia 8 Elements Elements: • Device Attestation • Virtualisation • Elements "___ as a Service" • T&A as a Service •...
© 2018 Nokia 9 Supply-Chain Elements: • Device Attestation • Virtualisation • Elements "___ as a Service" • T&A as a Servi...
© 2018 Nokia 10 Analytics Intelligence & Response • Forensics • Attestation Data Logging • Trust Change/FailureAlerting • ...
© 2018 Nokia 11 Applications Enablers • Data Provenance • Trusted Data Plane • Trusted Control Plane Safer Applications • ...
Safety-CriticalApplications Trust Failure Tolerance • RCA, FTA, FMEA • Hyper-resilient trust Applications Trusted Data +Control, Integrity,Notarisation &Provenance Trust FailureAnalysis
Applications, POCs & Demonstrators Railways
© 2018 Nokia 14 Public • Mutliple trusted components • Attestation • Centralised vs Distributed • Local vs Remote vs "Very...
Applications, POCs & Demonstrators Remote Medicine
Failure Classification
Failure Response Rules • Security Response • Safety Response • Mitigation
© 2018 Nokia 18 Public Summary • Digitalisation ofCritical Systems • Motivating Example(s): Medical Systems (also Railway ...
Trusted Safety Critical Systems
In this presentation we present the use of trusted computing in safety-critical systems and show some proof of concept work related to railway and medical systems

Trusted Safety Critical Systems

×