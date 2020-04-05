Successfully reported this slideshow.
26/10/2015 1 Dr. (CAND) Ian Kurniawan, M.Eng. Biokimia I Metabolisme Karbohidrat Istilah metabolisme, berasal dari bahasa ...
26/10/2015 2 Fungsi yang diperlukan yang memungkinkan tubuh kita untuk menggunakan makanan dan sumber daya lain untuk memp...
26/10/2015 3 Metabolisme Karbohidrat Tujuan akhir pencernaan dan absorpsi karbohidrat adalah mengubah karbohidrat menjadi ...
26/10/2015 4 ALAT PENCER NAAN MAKANAN  . ALAT PENCER NAAN MAKANAN
26/10/2015 5 1. Mulut Pencernaan karbohidrat dimulai di mulut. Bola makanan yang diperoleh setelah makanan dikunyah bercam...
26/10/2015 6 3.Usus Besar  Dalam waktu 1-4 jam setelah selesai makan, pati nonkarbohidrat atau serat makanan dan sebagian...
26/10/2015 7 ALAT PENCER NAAN MAKANAN
26/10/2015 8 VILLI-INTESTINE VILLI
26/10/2015 9 SEL-MITOKONDRIA MODEL SEL
26/10/2015 10 LOKASI GLIKOLISIS MITOKONDRIA
26/10/2015 11 METABOLISME GLUKOSA GLIKOLISIS  .
26/10/2015 12 Glukosa yang diserap dari pencernaan makanan di usus dibawa darah menuju ke seluruh sel tubuh. Dalam sitopla...
26/10/2015 13 . Ada dua jalur glikolisis yaitu jalur biasa untuk aktivitas/kegiatan hidup yang biasa (normal) dengan hasil...
26/10/2015 14 DEKARBOKSILASI OKSIDATIF Asam piruvat CH3COCO2H) Asetil Ko A CH3COS KoA)
26/10/2015 15 Asidosis ini dapat berakibat fatal terutama bagi orang yang tidak terbiasa beraktivitas keras. Hasil oksidas...
26/10/2015 16 SIKLUS KREBS THE ELECTRON TRANSPORT CHAIN
26/10/2015 17 .
26/10/2015 18
26/10/2015 19 THE ELECTRON TRANSPORT TOTAL ATP DARI 1 MOLEKUL GLUKOSA
26/10/2015 20 Any Questions ? Any Suggestions ? Thank You For Your Attention Ian Kurniawan Prodi DIV Teknologi Laboratoriu...
  1. 1. 26/10/2015 1 Dr. (CAND) Ian Kurniawan, M.Eng. Biokimia I Metabolisme Karbohidrat Istilah metabolisme, berasal dari bahasa Yunani, berarti perubahan atau transformasi. Hal ini terkait dengan berbagai proses dalam tubuh yang mengubah makanan dan zat lain menjadi energi dan produk sampingan metabolik lain yang digunakan oleh tubuh Metabolisme Karbohidrat
  2. 2. 26/10/2015 2 Fungsi yang diperlukan yang memungkinkan tubuh kita untuk menggunakan makanan dan sumber daya lain untuk mempertahankan bagian-bagian kerja, memperbaiki kerusakan, menyembuhkan luka dan membersihkan tubuh dari racun. Metabolisme Karbohidrat Berdasarkan prosesnya metabolisme dibagi menjadi 2, yaitu: Anabolisme/AsimilasI/Sintesis, yaitu proses pembentakan molekul yang kompleks dengan menggunakan energi tinggi. Contoh : fotosintesis (asimilasi C)2. Katabolisme (Dissimilasi), yaitu proses penguraian zat untuk membebaskan energi kimia yang tersimpan dalam senyawa organik tersebut.
  3. 3. 26/10/2015 3 Metabolisme Karbohidrat Tujuan akhir pencernaan dan absorpsi karbohidrat adalah mengubah karbohidrat menjadi ikatan- ikatan lebih kecil, terutama berupa glukosa dan fruktosa, sehingga dapat diserap oleh pembuluh darah melalui dinding usus halus. Pencernaan karbohidrat kompleks dimulai di mulut dan berakhir di usus halus. ALAT PENCER NAAN MAKANAN
  4. 4. 26/10/2015 4 ALAT PENCER NAAN MAKANAN  . ALAT PENCER NAAN MAKANAN
  5. 5. 26/10/2015 5 1. Mulut Pencernaan karbohidrat dimulai di mulut. Bola makanan yang diperoleh setelah makanan dikunyah bercampurn dengan ludah yang mengandung enzim amilase (sebelumnya dikenal sebagai ptialin). Amilase menghidrolisis pati atau amilum menjadi bentuk karbohidrat lebih sederhana, yaitu dekstrin. Bila berada di mulut cukup lama, sebagian diubah menjadi disakarida maltosa. Enzim amilase ludah bekerja paling baik pada pH ludah yang bersifat netral. Bolus yang ditelan masuk ke dalam lambung 2. Usus Halus Pencernaan karbohidrat dilakukan oleh enzim-enzim disakarida yang dikeluarkan oleh sel-sel mukosa usus halus berupa maltase, sukrase, dan laktase.
  6. 6. 26/10/2015 6 3.Usus Besar  Dalam waktu 1-4 jam setelah selesai makan, pati nonkarbohidrat atau serat makanan dan sebagian kecil pati yang tidak dicernakan masuk ke dalam usus besar. Sisa- sisa pencernaan ini merupakan substrat potensial untuk difermentasi oleh mikroorganisma di dalam usus besar. Substrat potensial lain yang difermentasi adalah fruktosa, sorbitol, dan monomer lain yang susah dicernakan.  Produk utama fermentasi karbohidrat di dalam usus besar adalah karbondioksida, hidrogen, metan dan asam-asam lemak rantai pendek yang mudah menguap, seperti asam asetat, asam propionat dan asam butirat.
  7. 7. 26/10/2015 7 ALAT PENCER NAAN MAKANAN
  8. 8. 26/10/2015 8 VILLI-INTESTINE VILLI
  9. 9. 26/10/2015 9 SEL-MITOKONDRIA MODEL SEL
  10. 10. 26/10/2015 10 LOKASI GLIKOLISIS MITOKONDRIA
  11. 11. 26/10/2015 11 METABOLISME GLUKOSA GLIKOLISIS  .
  12. 12. 26/10/2015 12 Glukosa yang diserap dari pencernaan makanan di usus dibawa darah menuju ke seluruh sel tubuh. Dalam sitoplasma glukosa akan mengalami GLIKOLISIS yaitu peristiwa pemecahan gula hingga menjadi energi (ATP). GLIKOLISIS Outline glycolysis
  13. 13. 26/10/2015 13 . Ada dua jalur glikolisis yaitu jalur biasa untuk aktivitas/kegiatan hidup yang biasa (normal) dengan hasil ATP terbatas, dan glikolisis jalur cepat yang dikenal dengan jalur EMBDEN MEYER-HOFF untuk menyediakan ATP cepat pada aktivitas/kegiatan kerja keras, misalnya lari cepat. Jalur cepat ini memberi hasil asam laktat yang bila terus bertambah dapat menyebabkan terjadinya ASIDOSIS LAKTAT
  14. 14. 26/10/2015 14 DEKARBOKSILASI OKSIDATIF Asam piruvat CH3COCO2H) Asetil Ko A CH3COS KoA)
  15. 15. 26/10/2015 15 Asidosis ini dapat berakibat fatal terutama bagi orang yang tidak terbiasa beraktivitas keras. Hasil oksidasi glukosa melalui glikolisis akan dilanjutkan dalam SIKLUS KREB yang terjadi di bagian matriks mitokondria. Selanjutnya hasil siklus Kreb akan digunakan dalam SYSTEM COUPLE (FOSFORILASI OKSIDATIF) SIKLUS KREBS
  16. 16. 26/10/2015 16 SIKLUS KREBS THE ELECTRON TRANSPORT CHAIN
  17. 17. 26/10/2015 17 .
  18. 18. 26/10/2015 18
  19. 19. 26/10/2015 19 THE ELECTRON TRANSPORT TOTAL ATP DARI 1 MOLEKUL GLUKOSA
  20. 20. 26/10/2015 20 Any Questions ? Any Suggestions ? Thank You For Your Attention Ian Kurniawan Prodi DIV Teknologi Laboratorium Medik Unika Musi Charitas Palembang Okt 2015 Disampaikan pada : Kuliah Biokimia I Semester Ganjil Tahun Akademik 2015/2016

