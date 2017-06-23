Inventors and Inventions
What is a Computer? A computer is an electronic device which runs through the use of electricity. It can be programmed and...
The following are inventions that led to the development of modern computers:
The Pascaline invented by Blaise Pascal
The Leibnitz Calculator invented by Gottfried Wilhelm Leibnitz
The Jacquard’s Loom invented by Joseph Marie Jacquard
Loom- a machine or device used for weaving thread into textiles
The Analytical Engine- developed by Charles Babbage
The Tabulating Machine- developed by Herman Hollerit
The Atanasoff-Berry Computer (ABC)- invented by John Vincent Atanasoff and Clifford Berry
The Harvard Mark I devised by Howard H. Aiken
ENIAC- invented by John Presper Eckert and John W. Mauchly called the giant braini
EDVAC- successor of ENIAC built by Eckert and Mauchly
EDSAC- constructed by Sir Maurice Wilkes
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Inventors and inventions

6 views

Published on

Computer

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
6
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Inventors and inventions

  1. 1. Inventors and Inventions
  2. 2. What is a Computer? A computer is an electronic device which runs through the use of electricity. It can be programmed and can store, retrieve and process data
  3. 3. The following are inventions that led to the development of modern computers:
  4. 4. The Pascaline invented by Blaise Pascal
  5. 5. The Leibnitz Calculator invented by Gottfried Wilhelm Leibnitz
  6. 6. The Jacquard’s Loom invented by Joseph Marie Jacquard
  7. 7. Loom- a machine or device used for weaving thread into textiles
  8. 8. The Analytical Engine- developed by Charles Babbage
  9. 9. The Tabulating Machine- developed by Herman Hollerit
  10. 10. The Atanasoff-Berry Computer (ABC)- invented by John Vincent Atanasoff and Clifford Berry
  11. 11. The Harvard Mark I devised by Howard H. Aiken
  12. 12. ENIAC- invented by John Presper Eckert and John W. Mauchly called the giant braini
  13. 13. EDVAC- successor of ENIAC built by Eckert and Mauchly
  14. 14. EDSAC- constructed by Sir Maurice Wilkes

×