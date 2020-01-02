1. proyecto taller de convivencia escolar

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COLEGIO LO ESPEJO. RBD 09750-0 DIRECCION: calle Pío XII Nº 8057, comuna Lo Espejo. MODELO PARA PRESENTAR PROYECTOS DE ACTI...
II. OBJETIVO GENERAL  Promover desde la psicoeducación la importancia de establecer un buen clima escolar en la sala de c...
V.- METODOLOGIA:  Audiovisual  Experencial VI.- ACTIVIDADES PROPUESTAS:( lugar donde se realizara,Horario , si la activi...
 Cartulinas  Plumones Proyecto preparado por Guido Sazo Aguilera el cual fue revisado y aprobado por el Director académi...
Proyecto para talleres de convivencia escolar

  1. 1. COLEGIO LO ESPEJO. RBD 09750-0 DIRECCION: calle Pío XII Nº 8057, comuna Lo Espejo. MODELO PARA PRESENTAR PROYECTOS DE ACTIVIDADES INSTITUCIONALES Denominación del proyecto: DIRIGIDO A: Estudiante que cursa el 7° básico B de la escuela Mes – AÑO Abril 2019 I. PLANIFICACION INSTITUCIONAL EFEMERIDES Y ACTIVIDADES 2018 Día 1 de Abril 2019 Presentación del tema(JUSTIFICACION): (En relación a nuestro PEI Y/O planes por normativa si corresponde) En las últimas semanas el curso de 7° básico B ha manifestado una serie de problemas conductuales donde se han visto principalmente afectados los profesores que imparten las clases. Presentar el respeto se vuelve algo esencial y debe ser algo considerado en cuenta. También aportando al buen quehacer de las prácticas que potencian una cultura de paz y resolución de conflictos. Taller de convivencia escolar y respeto.
  2. 2. II. OBJETIVO GENERAL  Promover desde la psicoeducación la importancia de establecer un buen clima escolar en la sala de clases. III.- OBJETIVOS ESPECIFICOS (2)  Hacer concientización.  Impulsar una cultura pacífica.  Otorgar mayor conocimiento de lo que es la Convivencia Escolar. III. OBJETIVO(s) DE APRENDIZAJE (Relacionados o vinculadoscon la efeméride o actividad)  Potenciar la comunicación del curso a través de la promoción del respeto. IV. Vinculación con el sello institucional y/o planes por normativa “Consolidar durante el periodo formativo la integración del alumno, procurando una sólida moral individual y social, con irrestricto respeto a la persona humana, comprendimiendo la diversidad y denunciando todo tipo de discriminación.”
  3. 3. V.- METODOLOGIA:  Audiovisual  Experencial VI.- ACTIVIDADES PROPUESTAS:( lugar donde se realizara,Horario , si la actividad es por jornada dejarlo establecido en este apartado)  Esta actividad se realizará en la asignatura de lenguaje los días lunes.  Serán 20 minutos aprox. donde se realizará una actividad complementaria con las clases de lenguaje.  El número de sesiones semanales irá variando dependiendo de los resultados que se obtengan con el curso.  Se tratará sobre el respeto y los valores, el manual de convivencia escolar, la importancia de ser un buen alumno, la empatía, prevención de acoso, violencia, maltrato escolar y la comunicación emocional basada en una cultura pacífica. VI.- RECURSOS AUDIOVISUALES:  Data VII.- OTROS RECURSOS MATERIALES
  4. 4.  Cartulinas  Plumones Proyecto preparado por Guido Sazo Aguilera el cual fue revisado y aprobado por el Director académico y equipo directivo Lo Espejo, ________ de _____ 20 ____ Psicólogo Guido Sazo Aguilera Director académico ______________________ _______________________

