When it comes to security, we cannot overlook the concept of uniqueness. When we mention uniqueness, what comes to mind in everyone is the uniqueness that exists in every human being. This article explains the security of Cloud Computing through biometric features such as fingerprints, eye iris, retina, etc. First, the characteristics of the fingerprints that make each fingerprint unique and the sensors with which they are read are analyzed. Next, the steps of a fingerprint recognition algorithm and the disadvantages of such a system are analyzed. At the end of the article, an evaluation is made at the security level of the fingerprint recognition system.