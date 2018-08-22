Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
2018년 상반기 Earnings Release
Disclaimer 본 자료는 현대캐피탈주식회사(이하 “현대캐피탈”)가 정보 제공의 목적으로 작성하였으며, 어떠한 목적으로든 해당 내용의 일체 및 부분에 대해 복 제, 혹은 타인에게 직간접적으로 배포, 전송, 출판을 금...
HCS : 자산 2 현대/기아차 신차 효과 및 제조사 공동 마케팅을 통한 Auto 취급 확대 우량고객 대상 중금리 금융 확대 및 리스크 관리로 Non-Auto 취급 확대 11,552 11,564 12,039 12,468...
 영업비용 : 취급 및 자산 증가 연동 - 판관비용 : 판촉 효율화를 통한 비용율 개선 - 대손비용 : 2Q부터 지속적 리스크관리 강화로 상승세 안정화 HCS : 수익성 3 항목 2016 2017 1H17 1H18 Y...
① HCS : 건전성 / 자본 4① (대손충당금+대손준비금)/금감원의 요적립 충당금 2015 2016 2017 1H18 v. 2017 총 충당금 719 737 780 827 5.9% 대손충당금 465 529 571 67...
56.6% 23.6% 7.4% 3.5% 6.3% 2.6% 채권 등 해외채권 국내ABS 해외ABS 은행대출 단기조달 HCS : 차입 / 유동성 5Source: 내부관리기준 2015 2016 2017 1H18 v. 2017...
HCA (미국) 6 ① 법인세 환급효과 반영 Source: 내부관리기준 • 30일 이상 연체율• 상품자산 현황 • 손익 현황 • 부채레버리지 (단위: MN USD) 2016 2017 1H17 1H18 YoY 영업수익 1...
HCUK (영국) 7Source: 내부관리기준 지속적인 취급 증가로 외형 및 손익 안정적 성장 • 상품자산 현황 • 손익 현황 (단위: MN GBP) 2016 2017 1H17 1H18 YoY 영업수익 99 108 53...
BHAF (중국) 8Source: 내부관리기준 지정학적 이슈에 따른 외형 및 손익 영향 최소화 노력 지속 우수한 자산 건전성 및 자본 적정성 유지 • 30일 이상 연체율• 상품자산 현황 • 손익 현황 • 부채레버리지 (...
HCCA (캐나다) / HCBE (독일) 9Source: 내부관리기준 HCCA : 할부금융 확대를 통한 자산 및 수익 성장기반 마련 • 상품자산 현황 • 손익 현황 (단위: MN CAD) 2016 2017 1H17 1H...
미국 한국 중국 인도 러시아영국 호주 캐나다 브라질 독일 Appendix : 해외법인 현황 10 금융법인 자문법인 ① Santander Consumer UK ② Beijing Automotive Investment BH...
Further Information IR Homepage: http://about.hyundaicapital.com IR email address: irhcs@hcs.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2 q18 hcs_presentation_web_kor_vf

31 views

Published on

2018 2Q ER

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

2 q18 hcs_presentation_web_kor_vf

  1. 1. 2018년 상반기 Earnings Release
  2. 2. Disclaimer 본 자료는 현대캐피탈주식회사(이하 “현대캐피탈”)가 정보 제공의 목적으로 작성하였으며, 어떠한 목적으로든 해당 내용의 일체 및 부분에 대해 복 제, 혹은 타인에게 직간접적으로 배포, 전송, 출판을 금지합니다. 현대캐피탈은 본 자료에 제시된 사항에 대해 별도의 검증 절차를 거치지 않았으며, 내용의 정확성 및 완벽성에 대해 보장하지 않습니다. 또한 본 자 료에 제시된 내용은 법률, 세무, 투자 및 기타 자문으로 간주되지 않습니다. 본 자료의 영업실적은 한국채택국제회계기준(K-IFRS)를 기반으로 작성되었으나, 일부 내용 및 산업과 시장에 관련한 정보는 현대캐피탈의 내부 자 료를 활용하거나 다양한 협회를 출처로 합니다. 현대캐피탈은 자료 작성일 기준 최신 정보를 제시하고 있으나, 이후 해당 내용의 검증 및 업데이트 책임을 지지 않습니다. 본 자료에 기술된 특정 내용 및 문장은 추정을 포함한 전향적 진술을 포함하고 있습니다. 따라서 해당 진술에 대한 신중한 접근이 필요하며, 현대캐 피탈은 전향적 진술 사항으로 인해 발생하는 손실 및 피해에 대해 책임을 지지 않음을 양지하시기 바랍니다.
  3. 3. HCS : 자산 2 현대/기아차 신차 효과 및 제조사 공동 마케팅을 통한 Auto 취급 확대 우량고객 대상 중금리 금융 확대 및 리스크 관리로 Non-Auto 취급 확대 11,552 11,564 12,039 12,468 3,997 4,042 4,230 4,373 1,396 1,343 1,406 1,566 16,945 16,949 17,675 18,406 2015 2016 2017 1H18 • Non-Auto 자산 현황• Auto 자산 현황 (단위: 십억원) 신차 임대 중고 (＋4.1%) HMG 차판매 (단위: 십억원) ① P-loan (모기지, 자동차담보대출 제외) 취급액 중 Prime 고객 비중 Source: 상품자산 기준 1,836 2,457 3,046 3,405 2,061 2,095 2,407 2,635 971 1,068 1,362 1,491 4,868 5,620 6,815 7,532 2015 2016 2017 1H18 모기지 P-loan 기업 등 (＋10.5%) 2015 2016 2017 2Q18 v. 2017 Prime 비중 46.4% 45.5% 51.6% 58.0% 6.4%p APR 평균 24.7% 22.3% 17.2% 15.6% -1.6%p • 현대/기아차 신차 출시 • 기타 현황 ① 124 만대 119 만대 121 만대 62 만대 [ 현대자동차 싼타페 ] [ 기아자동차 K9 ]
  4. 4.  영업비용 : 취급 및 자산 증가 연동 - 판관비용 : 판촉 효율화를 통한 비용율 개선 - 대손비용 : 2Q부터 지속적 리스크관리 강화로 상승세 안정화 HCS : 수익성 3 항목 2016 2017 1H17 1H18 YoY 영업수익① 2,586.0 2,634.1 1,259.7 1,384.9 9.9% 상품수익 2,305.1 2,352.8 1,155.5 1,238.3 7.2% 영업비용② 2,243.5 2,306.1 1,090.5 1,178.0 8.0% 이자비용 585.8 539.5 267.6 275.3 2.9% 판관비용 726.5 752.2 358.0 359.1 0.3% 대손비용 295.4 317.5 141.4 191.6 35.5% 영업이익 343.3 323.7 166.7 208.8 25.2% 영업외손익 60.2 77.3 46.0 39.6 -13.9% 지분법이익 55.8 68.9 42.4 36.2 -14.6% 세전이익 403.5 400.9 212.7 248.4 16.8% 당기순이익 300.7 299.9 162.3 186.4 14.8% ROA 1.4% 1.3% 1.4% 1.5% 0.1%p • 요약 손익계산서 • 영업수익 : Auto, Non-Auto 전 상품 취급 증가로 수익 성장 ① ② 외환 및 파생관련 효과 제외 (단위: 십억원) 연도 2015 2016 2017 1H17 1H18 판관비용/취급액 4.8% 4.9% 4.8% 4.9% 4.1% • 지분법이익 : ’17년 중국 내 차판매 감소 영향 (중국법인 290억, 영국법인 64억) 연도 2015 2016 2017 1Q18 2Q18 대손비용/상품평잔 1.5% 1.3% 1.4% 1.6% 1.4%
  5. 5. ① HCS : 건전성 / 자본 4① (대손충당금+대손준비금)/금감원의 요적립 충당금 2015 2016 2017 1H18 v. 2017 총 충당금 719 737 780 827 5.9% 대손충당금 465 529 571 677 18.5% 대손준비금 254 208 209 149 -28.6% 요적립 Coverage 124.0% 124.0% 127.4% 124.5% -2.9%p • 레버리지• 30일 이상 연체율 0.53% 0.52% 0.52% 0.56% 1.92% 2.06% 2.02% 2.13% 2015 2016 2017 1H18 할부 연체율 전체 연체율 (단위: 십억원)• 충당금 및 준비금 • 총자산 및 총자본 6.6X 6.7X 7.0X 7.2X 2015 2016 2017 1H18 2015 2016 2017 1H18 v. 2017 총자산 24,219 25,049 27,137 28,059 3.4% 총자본 (직전분기) 3,671 3,724 3,890 3,886 -0.1% (단위: 십억원) 보수적 심사기준으로 안정적 건전성 유지 및 최고 수준 충당금 적립 금감원 감독규정 내에서 자본적정성 관리 : 레버리지 10배 이하
  6. 6. 56.6% 23.6% 7.4% 3.5% 6.3% 2.6% 채권 등 해외채권 국내ABS 해외ABS 은행대출 단기조달 HCS : 차입 / 유동성 5Source: 내부관리기준 2015 2016 2017 1H18 v. 2017 총 차입 19,355 19,943 22,077 22,971 4.0% 국내 차입 13,989 14,324 16,221 16,748 3.3% 해외 차입 5,366 5,619 5,856 6,223 6.3% 2015 2016 2017 1H18 v. 2017 총 유동성 4,264 4,543 5,341 5,304 -0.7% 현금 1,551 1,339 2,016 1,711 -15.2% Credit Line 2,713 3,204 3,325 3,593 8.1% 단기차입금 Coverage 73.9% 69.5% 84.3% 86.6% 2.3%p 만기, 상품, 통화 다변화로 안정적 포트폴리오 구축 및 차입 가이드라인 운영 • 1H18 비중 129.8% 134.9% 154.2% 155.4% 2015 2016 2017 1H18 • 차입 현황 (단위: 십억원) (단위: 십억원) 보수적 재무정책에 따라 장기화 된 부채만기 및 충분한 유동성 보유 • ALM 현황 • 유동성 관리 현황
  7. 7. HCA (미국) 6 ① 법인세 환급효과 반영 Source: 내부관리기준 • 30일 이상 연체율• 상품자산 현황 • 손익 현황 • 부채레버리지 (단위: MN USD) 2016 2017 1H17 1H18 YoY 영업수익 1,615 1,745 852 920 7.9% 세전이익 102 102 38 107 179% 당기순이익 81 1,072① 33 117 256% 27.9 31.3 31.4 30.7 2015 2016 2017 1H18 (단위: BN USD) 10.3X 11.3X 7.6X 6.8X 2015 2016 2017 1H18 1.8% 2.5% 2.5% 2.1% 2015 2016 2017 1H18 (34.4조원) 자산성장 둔화 불구, 건전성 및 리스처분손실 안정화로 손익 회복추세 지속 안정적인 자산 건전성 및 자본 적정성 유지
  8. 8. HCUK (영국) 7Source: 내부관리기준 지속적인 취급 증가로 외형 및 손익 안정적 성장 • 상품자산 현황 • 손익 현황 (단위: MN GBP) 2016 2017 1H17 1H18 YoY 영업수익 99 108 53 58 8.8% 세전이익 31 35 17 18 5.8% 당기순이익 24 28 14 15 8.7% 1.4 1.6 1.8 2.0 2015 2016 2017 1H18 (단위: BN GBP) 15.1X 13.9X 12.8X 12.6X 2015 2016 2017 1H18 0.1% 0.2% 0.2% 0.2% 2015 2016 2017 1H18 (2.9조원) 우수한 자산 건전성 및 안정적 자본 적정성 유지 • 30일 이상 연체율 • 부채레버리지
  9. 9. BHAF (중국) 8Source: 내부관리기준 지정학적 이슈에 따른 외형 및 손익 영향 최소화 노력 지속 우수한 자산 건전성 및 자본 적정성 유지 • 30일 이상 연체율• 상품자산 현황 • 손익 현황 • 부채레버리지 (단위: MN RBM) 2016 2017 1H17 1H18 YoY 영업수익 2,723 2,771 1,456 1,324 -9.1% 세전이익 743 965 623 490 -21.4% 당기순이익 546 722 467 367 -21.4% 18.6 25.4 24.3 22.4 2015 2016 2017 1H18 (단위: BN RMB) 8.1X 5.4X 4.0X 4.1X 2015 2016 2017 1H18 0.2% 0.1% 0.1% 0.2% 2015 2016 2017 1H18 (3.8조원)
  10. 10. HCCA (캐나다) / HCBE (독일) 9Source: 내부관리기준 HCCA : 할부금융 확대를 통한 자산 및 수익 성장기반 마련 • 상품자산 현황 • 손익 현황 (단위: MN CAD) 2016 2017 1H17 1H18 YoY 영업수익 40 71 33 44 33.9% 세전이익 -15 -3 -4 1 흑자전환 당기순이익 -15 -3 -4 1 흑자전환 (단위: BN CAD) 2016 2017 1H17 1H18 YoY 영업수익 11 23 7 19 173.8% 세전이익 -26 -23 -14 -11 - 당기순이익 -26 -23 -14 -11 - 0.5 1.2 1.5 1.6 2015 2016 2017 1H18 (영업개시: ‘14.12월) (단위: BN EUR) 0.3 0.4 2015 2016 2017 1H18 (영업개시: ‘17.1월) (단위: MN EUR) (1.3조원) (0.6조원) HCBE : 영업 및 Operation 안정화 집중 • 상품자산 현황 • 손익 현황
  11. 11. 미국 한국 중국 인도 러시아영국 호주 캐나다 브라질 독일 Appendix : 해외법인 현황 10 금융법인 자문법인 ① Santander Consumer UK ② Beijing Automotive Investment BHAF - 설립일: ‘12.06 - 지분율: HCS 46% HMC 7% BHMC 14% BAI 33% HCA - 설립일: ‘89.09 - 지분율: HMA 80% KMA 20% HCCA - 설립일: ‘14.04 - 지분율: HCS 20% HMC 50% KMC 30% HCB - 설립일: ‘13.05 - 지분율: HCS 100% ※ 금융법인 설립 준비 중 HCAU - 설립일: ‘16.03 - 지분율: HCS 100% HCIN - 설립일: ‘12.11 - 지분율: HCS 100% HCR - 설립일: ‘11.05 - 지분율: HCE 100% HCBE - 설립일: ‘15.08 - 지분율: HCS 65% HMC 20% KMC 15% HCUK - 설립일: ‘12.02 - 지분율: HCS 30% HMUK 10% KMUK 10% SCUK 50%① ② 5개 금융사, 4개 자문사
  12. 12. Further Information IR Homepage: http://about.hyundaicapital.com IR email address: irhcs@hcs.com

×