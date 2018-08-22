2 q18 hcc_presentation_web_kor.vf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2018년 상반기 Earnings Release
Disclaimer 본 자료는 현대카드주식회사(이하 “회사”)가 정보 제공의 목적으로 작성하였으며, 어떠한 목적으로든 해당 내용의 일체 및 부 분에 대해 복제, 혹은 타인에게 직간접적으로 배포, 전송, 출판을 금지합니다...
회원 / 자산 2 리스크 관리를 동반한 카드론 취급 확대를 통해 자산 규모 소폭 증대 2015 2016 2017 1H18 v. 2017 일시불 4,806 5,311 5,378 5,346 -0.6% 할부 2,807 2,9...
3 항목 2016 2017 1H17 1H18 YoY 상품자산 12.4조 13.1조 12.2조 13.2조 8.1% 영업수익① 26,946 28,426 14,350 14,499 1.0% 영업비용② 24,567 25,975 ...
② 건전성 / 자본 4① 대환채권 중 상환능력미개선 금액을 포함한 연체율, ② (대손충당금+대손준비금)/금감원의 요적립 충당금 보수적 심사기준으로 안정적 건전성 유지 및 최고 수준 충당금 적립 2015 2016 2017...
77.3% 2.7% 14.5% 5.5% 채권 등 국내ABS 해외ABS 은행대출 차입 / 유동성 5Source: 내부관리기준 만기, 상품 다변화로 안정적 포트폴리오 구축 2015 2016 2017 1H18 v. 2017 ...
Governance Activity - 평가기관 : 한국기업지배구조원(KCGS) - 목적 : 지배구조 건전성 평가 - 대상 : 상장 금융회사 및 지배구조법 적용 금융회사 - 방법 : ‘17년 지배구조/보수체계 연차보고서...
별첨 : 가맹점수수료 변경 History 시행시기 항목 세부내역 비고 2011년 1월 영세가맹점 확대 면세가맹점/비영리법인/지자체 추가, 구간 탈락 시 6개월 유예 3월 체크카드 수수료 인하 일반(Max 2.5%→1.7...
Further Information IR Homepage: http://about.hyundaicard.com IR email address: irhcc@hcs.com
  1. 1. 2018년 상반기 Earnings Release
  2. 2. Disclaimer 본 자료는 현대카드주식회사(이하 “회사”)가 정보 제공의 목적으로 작성하였으며, 어떠한 목적으로든 해당 내용의 일체 및 부 분에 대해 복제, 혹은 타인에게 직간접적으로 배포, 전송, 출판을 금지합니다. 회사는 본 자료에 제시된 사항에 대해 별도의 검증 절차를 거치지 않았으며, 내용의 정확성 및 완벽성에 대해 보장하지 않습니다. 또한 본 자료에 제 시된 내용은 법률, 세무, 투자 및 기타 자문으로 간주되지 않습니다. 본 자료의 영업실적은 한국채택국제회계기준(K-IFRS)를 기반으로 작성되었으나, 일부 내용 및 산업과 시장에 관련한 정보는 회사의 내부 자료를 활 용하거나 다양한 협회를 출처로 합니다. 회사는 자료 작성일 기준 최신 정보를 제시하고 있으나, 이후 해당 내용의 검증 및 업데이트 책임을 지지 않 습니다. 본 자료에 기술된 특정 내용 및 문장은 추정을 포함한 전향적 진술을 포함하고 있습니다. 따라서 해당 진술에 대한 신중한 접근이 필요하며, 회사는 전향적 진술 사항으로 인해 발생하는 손실 및 피해에 대해 책임을 지지 않음을 양지하시기 바랍니다.
  3. 3. 회원 / 자산 2 리스크 관리를 동반한 카드론 취급 확대를 통해 자산 규모 소폭 증대 2015 2016 2017 1H18 v. 2017 일시불 4,806 5,311 5,378 5,346 -0.6% 할부 2,807 2,980 3,370 3,287 -2.5% 현금서비스 827 855 847 793 -6.4% 카드론 3,240 3,220 3,487 3,743 7.3% • 자산 상세 (단위: 십억원) (단위: 십억원) 지속적 외형 성장을 위한 회원모집 확대 및 고객관리 강화 6,684 6,793 7,160 7,426 2015 2016 2017 1H18 (단위: 천명) 사용가능 회원수 신판 M/S (＋3.7%) • 자산 현황• 회원 현황 7,613 8,290 8,748 8,633 4,067 4,075 4,334 4,536 11,680 12,365 13,082 13,169 2015 2016 2017 1H18 신판 금융 (＋0.7%) 14.2% 14.4% 14.2%14.3% ① 저비용CP, 제휴 ② CP, PSC ③ 현대자동차, 기아자동차, 이마트 등 / Source: 상품자산 기준 • 회원 상세 2016 2017 1H17 1H18 YoY 신규 회원 1,293 1,449 722 739 2.3% (저비용 채널① ) 20.3% 36.5% 36.6% 35.8% -0.8%p (고비용 채널② ) 39.7% 22.8% 23.7% 12.2% -11.4%p (PLCC 채널③ ) 23.4% 21.2% 20.0% 33.9% 13.9%p (단위: 천명)
  4. 4. 3 항목 2016 2017 1H17 1H18 YoY 상품자산 12.4조 13.1조 12.2조 13.2조 8.1% 영업수익① 26,946 28,426 14,350 14,499 1.0% 영업비용② 24,567 25,975 12,686 13,586 7.1% 카드비용 12,343 13,723 6,750 7,120 5.5% 대손비용 2,462 2,332 1,122 1,356 20.9% 판매관리비 6,777 7,172 3,432 3,649 6.3% 영업이익 2,492 2,587 1,729 973 -43.7% 당기순이익 1,900 1,916 1,308 774 -40.8% 1회성 효과 제외③ 1,900 1,527 939 774 -17.6% ROA④ 1.6% 1.5% 2.2% 1.1% -1.1%p 2016 2017 1Q18 2Q18 카드비용율⑤ 2.04% 2.03% 2.11% 1.95% 대손비용율⑥ 2.12% 1.88% 2.11% 1.93% 판매관리비율⑦ 0.81% 0.78% 0.77% 0.74% (단위: 억원) 요약 재무제표  영업수익 : 규제에 따른 신판 수익률 하락으로 정체 ※ 17년 세금환급 1회성 요인 제외 시 4.4% 증가  영업비용 : 다각적인 비용 관리를 통해 1Q18 대비 개선 - 카드비용 : 회원 모집 및 신판 판촉 비용 효율화 - 대손비용 : 선제적 리스크 관리 강화 - 판매관리비 : 통제 가능 경상 비용 절감 ①, ② 외환 및 파생효과 제외, ③ 17년 세금환급 일회성 효과 제외 당기순이익, ④ 당기순이익/상품자산 평잔, ⑤ 카드비용/개인신판 취급액, ⑥ 대손비용/상품자산평잔, ⑦ 판매관리비/총 취급액 수익성
  5. 5. ② 건전성 / 자본 4① 대환채권 중 상환능력미개선 금액을 포함한 연체율, ② (대손충당금+대손준비금)/금감원의 요적립 충당금 보수적 심사기준으로 안정적 건전성 유지 및 최고 수준 충당금 적립 2015 2016 2017 1H18 v. 2017 총 충당금 623 643 697 733 5.2% 대손충당금 256 284 297 396 33.4% 대손준비금 367 359 400 337 -15.7% 요적립 Coverage 133.4% 132.7% 132.2% 133.9% 1.8%p 0.55% 0.59% 0.62% 0.78% 0.78% 0.84% 0.84% 0.99% 2015 2016 2017 1H18 30일 이상 연체율 ① 실질 연체율 5.4X 5.5X 5.4X 5.6X 2015 2016 2017 1H18 (단위: 십억원) 2015 2016 2017 1H18 v. 2017 총자산 13,311 14,515 15,413 15,691 1.8% 총자본 (직전분기) 2,468 2,647 2,850 2,792 -2.0% (단위: 십억원)• 충당금 및 준비금 • 총자산 및 총자본 금감원 감독규정 내에서 자본적정성 관리 : 레버리지 6배 이하 • 레버리지• 건전성 지표 - 신종자본증권 3,000억 발행(’18년 7월)으로 레버리지 추가 개선 예상
  6. 6. 77.3% 2.7% 14.5% 5.5% 채권 등 국내ABS 해외ABS 은행대출 차입 / 유동성 5Source: 내부관리기준 만기, 상품 다변화로 안정적 포트폴리오 구축 2015 2016 2017 1H18 v. 2017 총 차입 9,083 9,871 10,254 10,948 6.8% 국내 차입 8,319 8,639 8,666 9,360 8.0% 해외 ABS 764 1,232 1,588 1,588 0.0% • 차입 현황 2015 2016 2017 1H18 v. 2017 총 유동성 1,488 2,605 2,515 2,917 16.0% 현금 998 1,520 1,696 1,941 14.5% Credit Line 490 1,085 820 976 19.1% 단기차입금 Coverage 57.4% 67.7% 85.2% 89.6% 4.4%p • 유동성 관리 현황 부채 만기 및 유동성 관리 강화로 보수적 재무정책 유지 129.8% 122.7% 151.6% 141.4% 2015 2016 2017 1H18 (단위: 십억원) (단위: 십억원) • ALM 현황• 1H18년 비중
  7. 7. Governance Activity - 평가기관 : 한국기업지배구조원(KCGS) - 목적 : 지배구조 건전성 평가 - 대상 : 상장 금융회사 및 지배구조법 적용 금융회사 - 방법 : ‘17년 지배구조/보수체계 연차보고서 분석 및 KCGS가 설계한 평가모형 적용 2018년 금융회사 지배구조 등급 부여  비은행권 여전사 최고 등급인 ‘A등급’ 취득 등급 기업명 (총 87개사) A (23사) S (0사) - A+ (3사) 금융지주 : KB금융지주, 신한금융지주, 하나금융지주 금융지주 기타 (2사) : 농협금융지주, 메리츠금융지주 보험사 외 기타(5사) :, 롯데손해보험, 메리츠손해보험, 메리츠종금증권, 코리안리, 현대해상 은행 및 계열 금융 (15사) : 국민은행, SC제일은행, 경남은행, 기업은행, 한국씨티은행, 전북은행, 제주은행, 캐이뱅크은행, 하나은행, DGB생명보험, KB생명보험, KB손해보험, KB국민카드, 신한카드, 하나카드 비은행권 여전사(1사) : 현대카드 이하(61사) B+ (35사), B (17사), C (8사), D (1사) • 금융회사 지배구조 등급 현황 6
  8. 8. 별첨 : 가맹점수수료 변경 History 시행시기 항목 세부내역 비고 2011년 1월 영세가맹점 확대 면세가맹점/비영리법인/지자체 추가, 구간 탈락 시 6개월 유예 3월 체크카드 수수료 인하 일반(Max 2.5%→1.7%), 중소(2.1%~1.8%→1.0%) 이원화 4월 영세가맹점 확대 국세청 소득신고액 1.2억 미만 사업자 2012년 1월 영세가맹점 확대 / MDR 인하 국세청 소득신고액 2.0억 미만 사업자 우대MDR 인하(2.1% → 1.8%) 9월 영세가맹점 확대 / MDR 인하 국세청 소득신고액 2.0억 이하 or 카드매출 1.5억 이하 우대MDR 인하(1.8% → 1.5%) 12월 신체계 MDR 시행 여전법 개정안에 따른 MDR 체계개편 시행 2013년 1월 영세가맹점 정기반영 영세가맹점 우대MDR 정기 반영 7월 영세가맹점 정기반영 영세가맹점 우대MDR 정기 반영 및 단계적 복원 1차 시행 2014년 1월 영세가맹점 정기반영 영세가맹점 우대MDR 정기 반영 및 단계적 복원 2차 시행 7월 영세가맹점 정기반영 영세가맹점 우대MDR 정기 반영 및 단계적 복원 3차 시행 2015년 1월 영세가맹점 정기반영 및 중소가맹점 신설 영세가맹점 우대MDR 정기 반영 및 단계적 복원 4차 시행, 중소가맹점 (2억 초과 3억 이하) 우대MDR 최초적용 영세 : 신용 1.5%, 체크 1.0% 중소 : 신용 2.0%, 체크 1.5% 2016년 1월 MDR 정기조정 / 인하 MDR원가 재산출, 영세/중소가맹점 MDR 인하 영세 : 신용 0.8%, 체크 0.5% 중소 : 신용 1.3%, 체크 1.0% 7월 우대가맹점 정기반영 소득금액 증가로 영세/중소 구간 탈락 시 인상률 제한 (1.5/1.8) 2017년 1월 우대가맹점 정기반영 소득금액 증가로 영세/중소 구간 탈락 시 인상률 제한 (2.39 ) 7월 영세/중소가맹점 확대 - 영세 : 국세청 소득신고액 3억이하 사업자 - 중소 : 국세청 소득신고액 3억초과 ~ 5억 이하 사업자 2018년 1월 영세/중소가맹점 정기반영 영세/중소가맹점 우대MDR 정기 반영 ('17.07 적용과 동일)
  9. 9. Further Information IR Homepage: http://about.hyundaicard.com IR email address: irhcc@hcs.com

