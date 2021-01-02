

In Hallmark Channel's official Christmas book, the movie stars share their favorite holiday memories, photos, recipes and special ways to celebrate with family and friends.

Each year, the happy cable hamlet known as the Hallmark Channel debuts a wonderfully wintry mix of 40 holiday films--with an estimated 85 million viewers flocking to the unapologetically feel-good programming. This stunning book, created in partnership with Hallmark Channel and 15 of its leading stars, is packed with 75+ recipes and ideas for celebrating the holiday in Hallmark style. Whether you're looking to earn major bragging rights in a gingerbread competition, make a big batch of cookies for your cookie swap or a smaller batch to leave out for Santa, pick out the perfect tree, or display festive touches in every room, here's how to headline your own holiday.Participating stars, along with set designers and script writers, include Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Dancia McKellar, Holly Robinson Peete,

