Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[PDFBOOKE-BOOKMOBI] Unshakable Hope Study Guide: Building Our Lives on the Promises of God by Max Lucado
[PDF] Download Unshakable Hope Study Guide: Building Our Lives on the Promises of God
DESCRIPTIONS Author : Max Lucado Pages : 176 pages Publisher : Thomas Nelson Language : ISBN-10 : 0310092094 ISBN-13 : 978...
Book Appearances
If you want to download this book '' Unshakable Hope Study Guide: Building Our Lives on the Promises of God '' Scrol in la...
q q q q Step by Step to download Book : Click Download OR Read Online Sign Up/Or Regristasion To Get Unshakable Hope Study...
[PDF] Download Unshakable Hope Study Guide: Building Our Lives on the Promises of God
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[PDF] Download Unshakable Hope Study Guide: Building Our Lives on the Promises of God

6 views

Published on

What feels shaky in your world???Maybe you feel hurt by the past, disappointed by the present, or worried about the future. If so, there is hope.?For every problem in life, God has given you a promise.??In?Unshakable Hope, Max Lucado unpacks 12 of the Bible?s most significant promises, equipping you to overcome difficult circumstances by keeping your focus on the hope found in the promises of Scripture.?Whether it?s heart disease or cancer, job failure or addiction, natural disasters or family disasters, mass murders or mental illness, there are so many reasons to be overwhelmed and hope can feel hard to come by. Now more than ever, we need the definitive declarations of our mighty and loving God.??In this study, you will be reminded that God?s promises are irrevocable because:?God is unchanging?God is faithful?God is strong?God cannot lie??What is your life built on?the circumstances of life or the promises of God? The answer to that question changes everything. Join Max as he takes

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[PDF] Download Unshakable Hope Study Guide: Building Our Lives on the Promises of God

  1. 1. [PDFBOOKE-BOOKMOBI] Unshakable Hope Study Guide: Building Our Lives on the Promises of God by Max Lucado
  2. 2. [PDF] Download Unshakable Hope Study Guide: Building Our Lives on the Promises of God
  3. 3. DESCRIPTIONS Author : Max Lucado Pages : 176 pages Publisher : Thomas Nelson Language : ISBN-10 : 0310092094 ISBN-13 : 9780310092094 What feels shaky in your world???Maybe you feel hurt by the past, disappointed by the present, or worried about the future. If so, there is hope.?For every problem in life, God has given you a promise.??In?Unshakable Hope, Max Lucado unpacks 12 of the Bible?s most significant promises, equipping you to overcome difficult circumstances by keeping your focus on the hope found in the promises of Scripture.?Whether it?s heart disease or cancer, job failure or addiction, natural disasters or family disasters, mass murders or mental illness, there are so many reasons to be overwhelmed and hope can feel hard to come by. Now more than ever, we need the definitive declarations of our mighty and loving God.??In this study, you will be reminded that God?s promises are irrevocable because:?God is unchanging?God is faithful?God is strong?God cannot lie??What is your life built on?the circumstances of life or the promises of God? The answer to that question changes everything. Join Max as he takes
  4. 4. Book Appearances
  5. 5. If you want to download this book '' Unshakable Hope Study Guide: Building Our Lives on the Promises of God '' Scrol in last page
  6. 6. q q q q Step by Step to download Book : Click Download OR Read Online Sign Up/Or Regristasion To Get Unshakable Hope Study Guide: Building Our Lives on the Promises of God Download Books You Want Happy Reading Unshakable Hope Study Guide: Building Our Lives on the Promises of God OR

×