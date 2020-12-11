What feels shaky in your world???Maybe you feel hurt by the past, disappointed by the present, or worried about the future. If so, there is hope.?For every problem in life, God has given you a promise.??In?Unshakable Hope, Max Lucado unpacks 12 of the Bible?s most significant promises, equipping you to overcome difficult circumstances by keeping your focus on the hope found in the promises of Scripture.?Whether it?s heart disease or cancer, job failure or addiction, natural disasters or family disasters, mass murders or mental illness, there are so many reasons to be overwhelmed and hope can feel hard to come by. Now more than ever, we need the definitive declarations of our mighty and loving God.??In this study, you will be reminded that God?s promises are irrevocable because:?God is unchanging?God is faithful?God is strong?God cannot lie??What is your life built on?the circumstances of life or the promises of God? The answer to that question changes everything. Join Max as he takes

