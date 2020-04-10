Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. LN Reporting Dr / Hytham Nafady MD.
  2. 2. Cervical lymph nodes Right Left No Size (mm) No Size (mm) Long axis Short axis Long axis Short Axis Level 1 Submental Submandibular Level 2 Upper internal jugular Level 3 Middle internal jugular Level 4 Lower internal jugular Level 5 Upper spinal accessory Lower spinal accessory Level 6 Pre-laryngeal Pre-tracheal Level 7 Highest mediastinal
  3. 3. Axillary lymph nodes Right Left No Size (mm) No Size (mm) Long axis Short axis Long axis Short Axis Level 1 Lateral to pectoralis minor Level 2 Posterior to pectoralis minro Level 3 Medial to pectoralis minor
  4. 4. Mediastinal lymph nodes No Size (mm) Long axis Short Axis Station 1 Sternal notch Supra-clavicular Station 2 Upper Paratracheal Rt Lt Station 3 Pre-vascular prevertebral Station 4 Lower para-tracheal Rt Lt Station 5 Sub-aortic Station 6 Para-aortic Station 7 Sub-carinal Station 8 Para-esophageal Station 9 Pulmonary ligament Rt Lt Station 10 Hilar Rt Lt Station 11 Inter-lobar Rt Lt Station 12 Lobar Rt Lt Station 13 Segmental Rt Lt Station 14 Subsegmental Rt Rt
  5. 5. Abdominal lymph nodes No Size (mm) Long axis Short axis Retro-crural lymph nodes Para-aortic lymph nodes Pre-caval Latero-caval Retro-caval Inter-aortocaval Pre-aortic Celiac Superior mesenteric Inferior mesenteric Latero-aortic Retro-aortic Visceral Gastric Hepatic Splenic Pancreatic Mesenteric Ileocolic Right colic Middle colic Left colic Para-rectal
  6. 6. Pelvic lymph nodes Right Left No Size (mm) No Size (mm) Long axis Short axis Long axis Short Axis Inguinal External iliac Obturator Internal iliac Common iliac Pre-sacral

