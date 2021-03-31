Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
{epub download} The Science of Trust: Emotional Attunement for Couples [K.I.N.D.L.E] The Science of Trust: Emotional Attun...
Description For the past 35 years, John Gottman's research has been internationally recognized for its unprecedented abili...
Book Appearances EBOOK $PDF, EBook, [Epub]$$, eBOOK , (
If you want to download or read The Science of Trust: Emotional Attunement for Couples, click button download in the last ...
Step-By Step To Download "The Science of Trust: Emotional Attunement for Couples"book: Click The Button "DOWNLOAD" Or "REA...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

{epub download} The Science of Trust Emotional Attunement for Couples [K.I.N.D.L.E]

8 views

Published on

Link Read, Download, and more info :
https://bookcheap.club/?book=B007QIAKHW

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

{epub download} The Science of Trust Emotional Attunement for Couples [K.I.N.D.L.E]

  1. 1. {epub download} The Science of Trust: Emotional Attunement for Couples [K.I.N.D.L.E] The Science of Trust: Emotional Attunement for Couples Download and Read online, DOWNLOAD EBOOK,[PDF EBOOK EPUB],Ebooks download, Read EBook/EPUB/KINDLE,Download Book Format PDF. Read with Our Free App Audiobook Free with your Audible trial,Read book Format PDF EBook,Ebooks Download PDF KINDLE, Download [PDF] and Read online,Read book Format PDF EBook, Download [PDF] and Read Online
  2. 2. Description For the past 35 years, John Gottman's research has been internationally recognized for its unprecedented ability to precisely measure interactive processes in couples and to predict the long-term success or failure of relationships. In this groundbreaking book, he presents a new approach to understanding and changing couples: a fundamental social skill called "emotional attunement," which describes a couple's ability to fully process and move on from negative emotional events, ultimately creating a stronger relationship. Gottman draws from this longitudinal research and theory to show how emotional attunement can downregulate negative affect, help couples focus on positive traits and memories, and even help prevent domestic violence. He offers a detailed intervention devised to cultivate attunement, thereby helping couples connect, respect each other, and show affection. Emotional attunement is extended to tackle the subjects of flooding, the story we tell ourselves about our relationship, conflict, personality, changing relationships, and gender. Gottman also explains how to create emotional attunement when it is missing, to lay a foundation that will carry the relationship through difficult times. Gottman encourages couples to cultivate attunement through awareness, tolerance, understanding, non-defensive listening, and empathy. These qualities, he argues, inspire confidence in couples, and the sense that despite the inevitable struggles, the relationship is enduring and resilient. This book, an essential follow-up to his 1999 The Marriage Clinic, offers therapists, students, and researchers a detailed intervention for working with couples, and offers couples a roadmap to a stronger future together.
  3. 3. Book Appearances EBOOK $PDF, EBook, [Epub]$$, eBOOK , (
  4. 4. If you want to download or read The Science of Trust: Emotional Attunement for Couples, click button download in the last page.
  5. 5. Step-By Step To Download "The Science of Trust: Emotional Attunement for Couples"book: Click The Button "DOWNLOAD" Or "READ ONLINE" Sign UP registration to access The Science of Trust: Emotional Attunement for Couples & UNLIMITED BOOKS DOWNLOAD as many books as you like (personal use) CANCEL the membership at ANY TIME if not satisfied Join Over 80.000 & Happy Readers. CLICK HERE TO READ ONLINE "The Science of Trust: Emotional Attunement for Couples" FULL BOOK OR

×