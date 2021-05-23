Hernan Huwyler - Identity and Access Management CIO & CISO Nordics

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prof. Hernan Huwyler, MBA CPA Identity and access management CIO & CISO Nordics
Impact of digitalization on access management • Update risk assessments for threats to new assets and technologies such as...
Identity management trends • Single sign-on, more for cloud • Multi factor authentication • Adaptive authentication • Biom...
Area to manage accesses • Logical access dept Centralize the firm-wide administration Involve stakeholders
Access for privacy compliance • Restrict access to personal data sets in a more granular way • Revalidate visualization ri...
Improve the user experience • Cloud and teleworking solutions • Balance experience vs mitigated risks • Explain users how ...
Importance of identity in digital transformation journey • Prioritize investments to deal with cloud and mobile accesses •...
Moving to the cloud • Separate the borders of shared responsibility models • Control the vendor service accounts • Include...
Moving to the cloud • Look for a single command interface integrated with the central user admin app to integrate approval...
Key challenges • Integrate solutions for the needed functionalities • Move services to the cloud • Protect the data in tra...
@hewyler /hernanwyler mydailyexecutive.blogspot.com
Business
35 views
May. 23, 2021

Hernan Huwyler - CIO y CISO de gestión de identidades y accesos en los países nórdicos

  1. 1. Prof. Hernan Huwyler, MBA CPA Identity and access management CIO & CISO Nordics
  2. 2. Impact of digitalization on access management • Update risk assessments for threats to new assets and technologies such as non- human identifies of robotics • Improve certifications and requests
  3. 3. Identity management trends • Single sign-on, more for cloud • Multi factor authentication • Adaptive authentication • Biometrics > face recognition
  4. 4. Area to manage accesses • Logical access dept Centralize the firm-wide administration Involve stakeholders
  5. 5. Access for privacy compliance • Restrict access to personal data sets in a more granular way • Revalidate visualization rights • Improve the log trail of
  6. 6. Improve the user experience • Cloud and teleworking solutions • Balance experience vs mitigated risks • Explain users how to authenticate
  7. 7. Importance of identity in digital transformation journey • Prioritize investments to deal with cloud and mobile accesses • Ensure identities for 3Ps • Identify suspicions
  8. 8. Moving to the cloud • Separate the borders of shared responsibility models • Control the vendor service accounts • Include granular cloud access rights into
  9. 9. Moving to the cloud • Look for a single command interface integrated with the central user admin app to integrate approvals • Address new logging needs
  10. 10. Key challenges • Integrate solutions for the needed functionalities • Move services to the cloud • Protect the data in transit • Leverage the controls created for on premise solutions • Do ongoing due diligence of
  11. 11. @hewyler /hernanwyler mydailyexecutive.blogspot.com

