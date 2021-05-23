ADEN Compliance y Nuevas Tecnologias - Prof Hernan Huwyler MBA CPA

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Soluciones tecnológicas para el compliance officer Prof. Hernan Huwyler, MBA CPA Prof. Dra. Jimena Alguacil
Sin recomendar a ningún proveedor, esta presentación te servirá de inspiración sobre herramientas disponibles en el mercad...
Fatiga del cumplimiento Burocratización para cumplir múltiples y crecientes regulaciones Transformación de compliance en m...
Soluciones de automatización Disponibles en el mercado Las soluciones de software y en la nube para automatizar elementos ...
Modelado de procesos de negocio
Modelado de procesos de negocio
Modelado de procesos de negocio
Procesos, reglas y eventos
Modelado de procesos de negocio
Modelado de procesos de negocio
Modelado de procesos de negocio
Modelado de procesos de negocio Crear política
Flujos automatizados Soluciones para realizar automáticamente una cadena de eventos predefinidos de acuerdo con desencaden...
Flujos automatizados Cumplimiento obligatorio sin excepción, consistencia Enfocar la función de compliance liberar tiempo,...
Flujos automatizados Alto impacto para los centros de servicios compartidos automatización de controles administrativos y ...
Grupo de acciones - Operaciones y lógica Activitidad - Enviar una notificación Decisión - Asignar una tarea para aprobar o...
Robotics Soluciones de automatización de procesos empresariales que realiza una cadena de actividades aprendidas de un ser...
Robotics Procesamiento de alto volumen de transacciones Manipulación de datos complejos Activar respuestas Interfaces con ...
Robotics
Robotics
Robotics Procesos rutinarios que requieren efectuar cálculos y acciones sobre el movimiento de documentación y siguiendo u...
Robotics Generación de reportes que requieren agregar datos manipulados desde múltiples fuentes con diferentes formatos KC...
Machine learning Algoritmos con inteligencia artificial para detectar patrones en datos sobre actividades sin necesidad de...
Machine learning Permiten detectar patrones anormales de fraude siguiendo reglas sobre casos previamente detectados Interé...
Reduce el error humano de no detectar anormalidades en transacciones Machine learning Rápidamente permite reducir los fals...
Permite la auditoria continua de controles de cumplimiento Inteligencia en los negocios Reglas que permiten relacionar dat...
Inteligencia en los negocios Cumplir con las regulaciones estadounidenses contra el boicot para una compañía petrolera Mon...
Inteligencia en los negocios Riesgos de compliance > Enmienda 1977 US Export Admin Act • Sanciones penales y civiles por p...
Inteligencia en los negocios Control de cumplimiento Los gerentes de exportación controlan que las cartas de crédito de lo...
Inteligencia en los negocios
Inteligencia en los negocios Reglas de negocio • AKKP-AKART = LoC (Document type of Letter of Credit) • KNA1-LAND1 = AE, B...
Inteligencia en los negocios Acciones disparadoras • Detener las transacción • Enviar un SMS al jefe de exportación y comp...
CAATs Software sobre auditorías de cumplimiento para interrogar y relacionar bases, seleccionar muestras y emitir informes...
eDiscovery Soluciones para analizar, buscar y retener documentos legales Investigar y obtener evidencia electrónica Rastre...
eDiscovery Utilizada junto con text analytics para identificar con precisión documentos potencialmente relevantes Investig...
eDiscovery Preservar la información almacenada electrónicamente Cumplimiento de regulaciones de privacidad para el identif...
Text analytics Tecnología para extraer, relacionar e interpretar textos en correos electrónicos, mensajes, chats, transacc...
Text analytics • Identificar riesgos de fraude, corrupción y lavado de dinero. • Identificar actividades colusoria> regula...
Smart contracts Perfeccionar un contrato con transacciones rastreables mediante cláusulas autoejecutables sin un tercero B...
Smart contracts Bitcoins para transferir dinero, recibir productos o acciones Evitar disputas y arbitraje Las partes son a...
  1. 1. Soluciones tecnológicas para el compliance officer Prof. Hernan Huwyler, MBA CPA Prof. Dra. Jimena Alguacil
  2. 2. Sin recomendar a ningún proveedor, esta presentación te servirá de inspiración sobre herramientas disponibles en el mercado para automatizar el trabajo en compliance
  3. 3. Fatiga del cumplimiento Burocratización para cumplir múltiples y crecientes regulaciones Transformación de compliance en maquillaje en lugar que para la toma de decisiones sustentables Requerimientos de clientes multiplicados a proveedores y contratistas
  4. 4. Soluciones de automatización Disponibles en el mercado Las soluciones de software y en la nube para automatizar elementos del programa de cumplimiento bajan continuamente de precio
  5. 5. Modelado de procesos de negocio
  6. 6. Modelado de procesos de negocio
  7. 7. Modelado de procesos de negocio
  8. 8. Procesos, reglas y eventos
  9. 9. Modelado de procesos de negocio
  10. 10. Modelado de procesos de negocio
  11. 11. Modelado de procesos de negocio
  12. 12. Modelado de procesos de negocio Crear política
  13. 13. Flujos automatizados Soluciones para realizar automáticamente una cadena de eventos predefinidos de acuerdo con desencadenantes Los eventos son acciones y controles
  14. 14. Flujos automatizados Cumplimiento obligatorio sin excepción, consistencia Enfocar la función de compliance liberar tiempo, mejorar estadísticas y tasas de rechazos Reducir errores humanos evitar revisiones manuales Reducir costos y tiempo Falta de especialistas de compliance
  15. 15. Flujos automatizados Alto impacto para los centros de servicios compartidos automatización de controles administrativos y contables Impacto en India y LatAm
  16. 16. Grupo de acciones - Operaciones y lógica Activitidad - Enviar una notificación Decisión - Asignar una tarea para aprobar o rechazar una transacción Flujos automatizados
  17. 17. Robotics Soluciones de automatización de procesos empresariales que realiza una cadena de actividades aprendidas de un ser humano para que un robot repita con inteligencia artificial machine learning, speech recognition, natural language processing, chat bots, tecnologías de captura de datos no estructurados
  18. 18. Robotics Procesamiento de alto volumen de transacciones Manipulación de datos complejos Activar respuestas Interfaces con varios sistemas
  19. 19. Robotics
  20. 20. Robotics
  21. 21. Robotics Procesos rutinarios que requieren efectuar cálculos y acciones sobre el movimiento de documentación y siguiendo un procedimiento interno otorgar un crédito, ejecutar un pedido de acceso a información personal
  22. 22. Robotics Generación de reportes que requieren agregar datos manipulados desde múltiples fuentes con diferentes formatos KCIs, reporte no-financiero Automatizar testeos de controles de cumplimiento SOX, regulaciones financieras, auditorias de sistemas, mejora de calidad de datos
  23. 23. Machine learning Algoritmos con inteligencia artificial para detectar patrones en datos sobre actividades sin necesidad de ser espáticamente programadas Los algoritmos aprenden en función de casos previa mentes seleccionados
  24. 24. Machine learning Permiten detectar patrones anormales de fraude siguiendo reglas sobre casos previamente detectados Interés para “red flags” sobre corrupción, lavado de dinero y debida diligencia
  25. 25. Reduce el error humano de no detectar anormalidades en transacciones Machine learning Rápidamente permite reducir los falsos positivos y los costes de analizar casos que no llevan a riesgos de incumplimientos
  26. 26. Permite la auditoria continua de controles de cumplimiento Inteligencia en los negocios Reglas que permiten relacionar datos para emitir alarmas o reportes de excepciones
  27. 27. Inteligencia en los negocios Cumplir con las regulaciones estadounidenses contra el boicot para una compañía petrolera Monitorear operaciones sobre cartas de créditos para asegurarse de que no tengan lenguaje de boicot con transacciones en la Liga Árabe que involucren a una persona estadounidense
  28. 28. Inteligencia en los negocios Riesgos de compliance > Enmienda 1977 US Export Admin Act • Sanciones penales y civiles por parte de la DoC y DoT • Multas de hasta USD 250k o transacciones * 2 • Encarcelamiento hasta 20 años • Denegación de privilegios de exportación • Denegación de beneficios fiscales
  29. 29. Inteligencia en los negocios Control de cumplimiento Los gerentes de exportación controlan que las cartas de crédito de los países de la Liga Árabe, Malasia y Bangladesh no contengan solicitudes de boicot
  30. 30. Inteligencia en los negocios
  31. 31. Inteligencia en los negocios Reglas de negocio • AKKP-AKART = LoC (Document type of Letter of Credit) • KNA1-LAND1 = AE, BH, DZ, EG, JO, KM, JW, LB, LY, MA, MR, OM, PK, QA, SO, SY, TN, YE (Arab League client) • AKKB-LAND1 = US (Banco norteamericano) o • T001-LAND1 = US (Subsidiaria norteamericana) • AKKP-LORESTER = Letter conditions contains “Israel”*, “blacklist”*, “boycott”*, “are not of”, “are not acceptable”, “Arab ports”, “Arab”*
  32. 32. Inteligencia en los negocios Acciones disparadoras • Detener las transacción • Enviar un SMS al jefe de exportación y compliance officer
  33. 33. CAATs Software sobre auditorías de cumplimiento para interrogar y relacionar bases, seleccionar muestras y emitir informes Cobertura al 100% sobre bases con diferentes formatos con “scripts” estandarizados
  34. 34. eDiscovery Soluciones para analizar, buscar y retener documentos legales Investigar y obtener evidencia electrónica Rastrear una gran cantidad de bases de datos y metadatos
  35. 35. eDiscovery Utilizada junto con text analytics para identificar con precisión documentos potencialmente relevantes Investigaciones de correos electrónicos, bases de datos financieras y audio
  36. 36. eDiscovery Preservar la información almacenada electrónicamente Cumplimiento de regulaciones de privacidad para el identificar información personal y cumplir con requerimientos de acceso y olvido
  37. 37. Text analytics Tecnología para extraer, relacionar e interpretar textos en correos electrónicos, mensajes, chats, transacciones y otros documentos para identificar comportamientos anómalos
  38. 38. Text analytics • Identificar riesgos de fraude, corrupción y lavado de dinero. • Identificar actividades colusoria> regulaciones antimonopolio, fraudes • Agrupación de documentos con cláusulas similares de interés legal • Monitorear el daño reputacional sobre el sentimiento on-line
  39. 39. Smart contracts Perfeccionar un contrato con transacciones rastreables mediante cláusulas autoejecutables sin un tercero Basado en registros de activos y libros distribuidos badados en blockchain
  40. 40. Smart contracts Bitcoins para transferir dinero, recibir productos o acciones Evitar disputas y arbitraje Las partes son anónimas, pero el contrato es público
