Scriptwriting hnd wk3

  1. 1. Assignment 2: Concept Development and planning Due in on:
  2. 2. Understanding the Theme This year’s theme is ‘The Future is Now’, and suggested novels are: 1984 (George Orwell) Brave New World (Aldous Huxley) Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep (Philip K. Dick) Fahrenheit 451 (Ray Bradbury) Each of you has been given the summary for one of these novels, your task is to come up with 10 bullet points that describe the story which you will share with the group.
  3. 3. Write 5 things you like about the story TASK- Now pass your bullet points to the left
  4. 4. Write 5 things you dislike about the story TASK- Now pass your bullet points to the left
  5. 5. Reduce the bullet points into 3 points (a beginning, middle and end) TASK- Now pass your bullet points to the left
  6. 6. TASK- choose a story you like best.
  7. 7. How you can approach using the story you have chosen • Take inspiration from the world it takes place in • Take inspiration from all or part of the narrative • Create a straight adaptation of the story • Take inspiration from the feel or look described. • Take inspiration from the politics, technology, valued described. • Produce something that is set in the past, present or future but is inspired by the story • Draw parallels with what is happening today
  8. 8. Initial Ideas generation- Mind mapping What is a mind map/ spider diagram? • A diagram that shows your thought process and development of ideas. • Your mind maps should have at least 8 initial ideas then 3 sub ideas, then a further few sub ideas from that! WHY?
  9. 9. Initial Ideas generation- Mind mapping How can you conduct a mind map? • Word association (what does the word remind you of?) • Use a prompt (picture, video, question, problem/solution) • Start with a photo/ genre and list everything that comes to mind • Give yourself boundaries (what can’t you do with the idea- opportunities) • Take away boundaries (what can you do with the idea- opposite opportunities) • Write down your craziest worst ideas and flip them • Criticize your ideas
  10. 10. TASK 1- create a detailed mind map 20 mins Generate initial ideas for your script based on this year’s theme is ‘The Future is Now’, and taking inspiration from: 1984 (George Orwell) Brave New World (Aldous Huxley) Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep (Philip K. Dick) Fahrenheit 451 (Ray Bradbury)
  11. 11. RESEARCH There are lots of ways you can use research to inspire your ideas such as: • Reading other stories, annotating them and evaluating how/why you might take inspiration from it. • Using internet/books/news to find out information about themes in your story (e.g a new technology that might feature in your story) • Using imagery (e.g art, games, photos) to help you form ideas about the themes, history or characters • Adaptations might need research into who owns the rights to the original story • Using blogs/ message boards/ psychology to find inspiration for characters
  12. 12. 1 hour task

