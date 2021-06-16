Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 2 1 LVC LÖI GIÓI THIEU . . 3 III. 1. 1. Sán pham: 2. Giá cá:. . 12 3. Phân phôi: . 14 4. Xúc tién: 14 PHÅN C:GIÅI PHÁP: 16 I. Dinh huóng phát triên ciia Honda Viêt Nam: . 16 I. Mó' rong hŒn nüa thi truùng trong và ngoài nu•óc: .. . 16 2. Nâng cao chát Iu•Œng sán pham cùng vói chát IuŒng dich vv sau bán hàng: . . 16 3. Quan tâm den Các h0'4t dQng xã hQi nhäm nâng cao chát luçng cuQc song: 17 II. MQt só dól thu C?nh tranh ciia Honda Viêt Nam: 18 1. Công ty Yamaha MotorViêt Nam:.................................................................................................... 18 PHÅN A:COSÖLi LUÁN: I. Kháiniêm và II. Cácyéu tó ånh Các nguyên PHÅN B:THVc TRANG Giói thiêu vè 1. Tûp doàn HONDA: 2. Công ty Honda II. Thvc tr?ng Marketing
  2. 2. 3 2. Công ty Suzuki Motor Viêt Nam: — . 19 111. Phán tích ma tran SWOT: 19 1. Diem m?nh cúa công ty: 19 2. Ðiêm yéu cúa công W: . 23 3. co' hôi: —24 4. Thách thúc dôi vói công W: . . 26 IV. Phân tích phiéu kháo sát vè Các sán pham cúa Honda Viêt Nam: 27 V. Giái pháp dè xuat:. 29 2 PHIÉU KHÅO sÁT vÈ CÁC sÅN PHAM cÚA HONDA VIÊT NAM Error! Bookmark not defined. LÖI GIÓI THIÉU Trong nhùng näm gân dây, khi mà nên kinh tê cúa Viêt Nam täng truðng không ngung và dði sông cúa nguði dân vi thê cüng duçyc nâng cao thì nhu câu sù dung xe máy cüng täng lên theo dó. Thê nhung chiêc xe máy bây gið không chi là mot phuong tiên di lai thông thuðng mà hon thê nùa nó còn xem nhu là mot vat Có tác dung làm dep, nâng cao giá tri cúa nguði sú' dùng di kèm dó là nhiêu tính näng hiên dai và phåi tiêt kiêm nhiên liêu — mot trong nhùng tiêu chí hàng dâu khi lua chon mot chiêc xe máy trong thði buôi giá xäng täng cao. Näm bät duoc nhu câu cúa thi truðng, Honda Viêt Nam dã liên tuc cåi tiên, sáng tao ra nhùng dòng sán phâm mói, dáp úng nhu câu cúa tùng loai dôi tuqng sù dung. Hiên nay trên thi truòng Viêt Nam Có không ít Các hãng sån xuât xe máy dang cgnh tranh nhau mot cách khôc liêt nhu: Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, SYM, Piaggio,... Tuy nhiên, trong sô dó thì Honda là chiêm uu thê hon Cá vói hon 50% thi phân (näm 2009), hình ånh chiêc xe máy dã gän liên vói thuong hiêu Honda, bäng chúng là khi nói dên xe máy, nguði dân Viêt Nam hay gqi dó là Honda chú không goi dó là xe máy. Thuong hiêu Honda dã di sâu vào tiêm thúc cúa nguði dân Viêt Nam. Có duqc su thành công nhu ngày hôm nay dó là nhð vào bàn tay tài hoa cùng vói tâm huyêt, sur nô luc hêt mình cúa toàn thê nhân viên Honda mà truóc hêt là Soichiro Honda, cha dé cúa Tâp doàn Honda Motor. Uóc mo dem lai sur tiên Iqi, thoåi mái và tiêt kiêm chi phí dã thôi thúc Soichiro Honda sáng tao ra nhùng sån phâm vói chât luqng Có thê nói là dat dên su hoàn háo. Tuy nhiên, bên cqnh chât luong thì vói chiên luqc marketing phù hop cüng Có vai trò không kém phân quan trong. Vi thê chúng em dã nghiên cúu và tìm hiêu vê Marketing Mix cúa Honda Viêt Nam dê Có mot cái nhìn sâu säc hon vê su thành công cúa Honda Viêt Nam nói riêng trên thi truòng Viêt Nam
  3. 3. 4 và cúa Tap doàn Honda trên toàn thê giói. Tuy nhiên dây là dê tài dâu tiên cúa nhóm nên không tránh khói nhùng thiêu sót nhât dinh, mong nhân duqc su giúp dð cúa thây dê nhóm hoàn thiên hon bài nghiên cúu. 3 PHAN A: CO sÖ LÍ LUÅN: I.Khái niêm và các thành phan cüa Marketing Mix: Tiêp thi hõn hop (Marketing Mix) là tap hqp các công cu tiêp thi duqc doanh nghiêp sir dung dê dat duqc trong tâm tiêp thi trong thi truðng muc tiêu. 4P là mot khái niêm trong marketing, dó là: • Product (Sán phâm): Mêt dôi tuqng hùu hình hoac mot dich vu vô hình dó là khôi lugng sån xuât hoac sån xuât trên quy mô lón vói môt khôi luqng cu thê cua don vi. Sån phâm vô hình là dich vu nhu ngành du lich và các ngành công nghiêp khách san hoäc mã sô các sån phâm nhu nap diên thoai di dQng và tín dung. Ví du diên hình cúa mot khôi luqng sån xuât vât thê hùu hình là nhùng chiêc xe có dêng co và dao cao dùng mot lân. Mêt khôi luqng chua rõ ràng nhung phô biên dich vu sán xuât là mot hê thông diêu hành máy tính. • Price (Giá cå): Giá bán là chi phí khách hàng phåi bó ra dê dôi lây sån phâm hay dich vu cúa nhà cung câp. Nó duqc xác dinh bði mot sô yêu tô trong dó có thi phân, canh tranh, chi phí nguyên liêu, nhân dang sån phâm và giá tri cåm nhân cúa khách hàng vói sån phâm. Viêc dinh giá trong mot môi truðng canh tranh khôn; nhùng vô cùng guan trong mà còn mang tính thách thúc. Nêu dat giá quá thâp, nhà cung câp së phái täng sô luqng bán trên don vi sán phâm theo chi phl' dê có IUi nhuân. Nêu dät giá quá cao, khách hàng së dân chuyên sang dôi thú canh tranh. Quyêt dinh vê giá bao gôm diêm giá, giá niêm yêt, chiêt khâu, thði kÿ thanh toán,... • Place (Phân phôi): dai diên cho các dia diêm mà mot sån phâm có thê duqc mua. Nó thuðng duqc gqi là các kênh phân phôi. Nó có thê bao gôm bât kÿ cùa hàng vat lý cüng nhu các cùa hàng áo trên Internet. Viêc cung câp sán phâm dên noi và vào thòi diêm mà khách hàng yêu câu là mot trong nhùng khía canh quan trong nhât cúa bât kÿ kê hoach marketing nào. • Promotions (xúc tiên thuong mai hoac hô tro bán hàng): hô tro bán hàng là tât Cá các hoat dQng nhäm dåm båo räng khách hàng nhân biêt vê sån phâm hay dich vu cúa ban, có ân tuqng tôt vê chúng và thuc hiên giao dich mua bán thât su. Nhùng hoat dQng này bao gôm quång
  4. 4. 5 cáo, catalog, quan hê công chúng và bán lé, cu thê là quáng cáo trên truyên hình, dài phát thanh, báo chí, các bång thông báo, dua sån phâm vào phim ånh, tài tro cho các chuung trình truyên hình và các kênh phát thanh duoc dông dåo công chúng theo dõi, tài tro cho các chuung trình dành cho khách hàng thân thiêt, bán hàng qua diên thoai, bán hàng qua thu truc tiêp, giói thiêu sån phâm tan nhà, gði catalog cho khách hàng, quan hê công chúng...LJ] Il. Các yeu tô ánh huúng den Marketing Mix: Marketing mix không có khuôn mâu Chung nào cho moi truðng hop mà nó thay dôi theo các yêu tô ánh huðng nhu: • Vi trí uy tín cúa Doanh nghiêp trên thi truðng: nêu doanh nghiêp chiêm lïnh duoc thi phân cao thì lúc dó không cân phåi tôn nhiêu chi phl' cho hoat dQng xúc tiên nhung vân bán duqc hàng. 4 • Yëu tö sán phim: möi sán phim khác nhau có cách bán hňng, cách xúc tiën khác nhau. Do dó doanh nghięp can phái thiët kë thöng phán phöi khác nhau cůng vói cóng cu xúc tiën khác nhau cho möi sán phám. • Thi truöng: tůy thuOc vio khá náng mua hňng cúa tirng thi truöng mi doanh nghięp phái có Marketing Mix khác nhau. Ví du nhu súc mua thi truöng thňnh thi cao hon nhiëu so vói thi truöng nöng thön vi vay Marketing Mix cůa möi thi truöng li khác nhau. • Giai doan chu ki song sán phim: möi giai doan chu ki song có dąc diëm khác nhau nën cüng can có Marketing Mix khác nhau. III. Các nguyën tic ciia Markeing Mix: • Phái có gán kët Marketing Mix vói möi truöng cúa doanh nghięp. • Phái có gán kët Marketing Mix vói tiëm luc cúa doanh nghięp. • Phái can döi liëu lugng vi phöi hqyp chąt chë các yëu tó Marketing Mix vói nhau. • Phái có gán kët Marketing Mix theo thöi gian. PHAN B: THUC TRANG MARKETING MIX cŮA HONDA VIÉT NAM I. Giói thięu vi Ęp doin HONDA vi Cöng ty HONDA Vięt Nam: 1.Tąp HONDA: Nëu nhu nguöi Mý tu hio có Henry Ford thi nguöi Nhát lai tu hio vë Soichiro Honda, nguöi sáng łap ra cöng ty Honda — cöng ty só 1 thë giói vë sán xuat mötö. Nguöi ta dň nói ráng, khó hinh dung nói chiëc mó tó hai bánh sě nhu thë nio nëu nhu khöng có mot thiën thi ký thuat nhu Soichiro Honda. Khöng chi trong linh vłrc cöng nghięp ö tö mil d4c bieł li linh vłrc xe máy, ngňy nay khöng thë thiëu dugc các sán phám cůa Nhát Bán mi thuong hięu Honda li
  5. 5. 6 só mot. Honda li tąp dodn quan trong hňng dáu thë giói, sö 1 vë sán xuát mó tó vi dúng thú 7 vë sán xuát ö to. Hien nay, Tąp doin Honda — tru só chính tąi Tokyo, Nhąt Bán, có 95 nhň máy sán xuát tai 34 nuóc tren thë giói vói gan 100.000 cöng nhán. Trung binh möi nám Honda cho xuát xuöng 5,5 triëu xe máy vi 2,3 trięu xe ötö. Ngoňi ra, łap doin cön cung cap hon 3 trięu sán phám hing cöng nghięp khác nhu máy nöng nghięp, dong co tiu thuý. Soichiro Honda Sinh ngňy 17/11/1906 tąi Komyo, mot ngöi ling ó miën trung Nhąt Bán. Ngay tir khi cön nhó, Soichiro dň giúp cha sfra chüa xe dąp vi nám lën 8 cąu bé nňy lin dáu tiën tröng tháy mot chiëc ó to. Khi dy, cau bé dň quá quyët sau nňy sě chë tao nhüng chiëc xe nhu vay. Vë sau, Soichiro dën Tokyo dë hQC nghë trong mot xuŮng sira chü to, tham gia chë tao xe dua vi tró thňnh mot tay dua rat thňnh cöng, cůng vói nguöi anh trai łap ký luc töc dO dua xe 120 km/h mi phái dën 20 nám sau mói bi phá Nhąt Bán, nhung rói phái giái nghę sau mot lin bi tai nan. Nám 1937, Honda thňnh łap cöng ty Tokai Seiki Heavy Industry Co. Ltd. chuyën sán xuát séc - máng cho dong co ó to. Ngňy ay, ngay dën hňng Toyota cüng li 5 khách hàng cúa công ty. Ong tv hoc vê luyên kim và gia công kim loai dê cåi tiên và nâng cao chât luqng sån phâm. Näm 1946, Soichiro Honda thành lâp "Honda Technical Research Institute" (Viên Nghiên cútl kÿ thuât Honda) - nghe kêu vây nhung thurc tê chi là mot ngôi nhà gô nhó. Ðó là thði kÿ ngay sau chiên tranh thê giói thú hai, co sð h? tâng (3 nuóc Nhât bi tàn phá, nuóc Nhât bi kiêm chê và kiêm soát bði nhùng thóa thuân cúa Phe dông minh. Honda dã nhân ngay ra räng, mot trong nhùng nhu câu câp thiêt nhât dôi vói nguði Nhât là khå näng di chuyên và phuung tiên vân tåi don giån. Sau khi mua lai duoc 500 dong co dien do quân dôi thåi ra, Honda Có ngay ý tuðng kinh doanh dâu tiên don giån mà dôc dáo, tính khå thi vê kÿ thuât và hiêu quå kinh tê rât cao, dó là cåi tiên xe dap thành xe dap máy. Thuung hiêu Honda phát tích tù ngôi nhà gô nhó ây và ra dði cùng vói sån phâm dâu tiên ây. Tir xe dap máy, Honda nghiên cúu và chê tao ra xe máy dêng co hai kÿ, rôi xe máy dêng co bôn kÿ. Ngày 24/9/1948, Honda thành lâp công tl Honda Motor Co. Ltd cùng vói Takeo Fujisawa vói tong so von 1 triêu Yên, liên ket ca công ty ban dau cua mình. Chi mây näm sau, dêng co cúa Honda dã chiêm duqc 60% thi phân ð Nhât. Näm 1949, Honda cho ra xuðng chiêc xe máy dâu tiên cúa hãng, dông thði cüng là chiêc xe máy dâu tiên duoc chê tao và läp ráp hoàn toàn ó' Nhât Bån, duong nhiên vói cái tên "Dream". Näm 1955, Honda dân dâu thi truðng Nhât Bån. Näm 1963, Honda chê tao chiêc ô tô dâu tiên và là chiêc ô tô dua thê thao S500, mð ra thði kÿ mói. Tir dó là quá trình Honda vuqt qua ranh giói nuóc Nhât dê vuon ra thê giói, Có thê Cá nhùng sán phâm mói thuêc diên dính cao cúa khoa hQC và công nghê nhu máy bay hay nguði máy công nghiêp. 2.Công ty Honda Viêt Nam: Vào nhùng näm 90 cúa thê ki truóc, nên kinh tê cúa Viêt Nam dang dân phát triên, dði sông nguði dân ngày càng duqc cåi thiên. Ði dôi vói sur phát triên dó là nhu câu di lai cúa nguði dân ngày càng cao, bäng chúng là sô luqng xe gän máy dã qua st dung duqc nhâp tù Nhât Bån hay mói sån xuât nhâp tù Thái Lan dang täng dân. Nhân thây Viêt Nam sè là mot thi truðng tiêm näng, Công ty Honda Motor dã quyêt dinh xâm nhâp thi truðng này. Bäng chúng là su ra dði vào näm 1996 cúa Công ty Honda Viêt Nam — mot Công ty Liên doanh vói 3 dôi tác là:
  6. 6. 7 - Công ty Honda Motor Nhât Bán - Công ty Asia Honda Motor Thái Lan - Tông Công ty Máy Ðêng Luc và Máy Nông Nghiêp Viêt Nam Vói tông vôn dâu tu là 209.252.000 USD, trong dó, Công ty Honda Motor Nhât Bån góp 42%, Công ty Asia Honda Motor góp 28% và Tông Công ty Máy Ðông Luc và Máy Nông Nghiêp Viêt Nam góp 30%. Công ty bät dâu di vào hoat dQng và dên 6 ngày 6/12/1997 dã cho xuât xuðng chiêc xe dâu tiên mang tên Super Dream. Ngày 14 tháng 3 näm 1998, Honda Viêt Nam khánh thành nhà máy thú nhât tai Phúc Thäng, Phúc Yên, Vïnh Phúc. Nhà máy có công suât 1 triêu/näm, tao viêc làm cho 3.560 lao dông vói sô tiên dâu tu xây dung là 290.427.084 USD, dây duqc dánh giá là mot trong nhùng nhà máy chê tao xe máy hiên dai nhât trong khu vuc Ðông Nam Á, nhà máy cúa Honda Viêt Nam là minh chúng cho ý dinh dâu tu nghiêm túc và lâu dài cúa Honda tai thi truðng Viêt Nam. Giai doan 19962006 dánh dâu Ski' phát triên thân kì cúa Honda Viêt Nam, nhanh chóng chiêm lïnh thi truðng. Ngày 6/4/2005 Honda Viêt Nam dã xuât xuðng chiêc xe thú 2 triêu. Sô luqng không ngùng täng lên di kèm vói dó là chât luçyng luôn duqc dåm båo. Tât Cá các sån phâm cúa Honda Viêt Nam dêu dat tiêu chuân Honda toàn câu, tiêu chuân ngành, TCVN, tiêu chuân thê giói... Ngày 6/5/2002, Honda Viêt Nam dã xuât khâu chiêc xe máy dâu tiên sang Phillipin, dánh dâu sur mð rêng thi truðng sang các nuóc khác trong khu vuc. Vói nhiêu uu diêm vê chât luqng, mâu mã cùng vói uy tín cúa thuong hiêu Honda nên viêc chiêm lïnh thi truðng trong nuóc là tât yêu. Nhäm dáp úng nhu câu ngày càng gia täng cúa khách hàng Viêt Nam, Honda Viêt Nam quyêt dinh dâu tu mð rQng sån xuât, nâng cao sån luqng tai thi truðng Viêt Nam. Tháng 8 näm 2008, nhà máy xe máy thú hai chuyên sån xuât xe tay ga và xe sô cao câp vói công suât 500,000 xe/näm dã duoc khánh thành tai Viêt Nam. Ðiêu däc biêt cúa nhà máy xe máy thú 2 chính là yêu tô "thân thiên vói môi truðng và con nguði". Theo dó, nhà máy này duçyc xây dung dua trên sur kêt hçyp hài hòa và hqp lý nhât các nguôn näng luqng tur nhiên là: Gió, Anh sáng và Nuóc. Tông vôn dâu tu cho nhà máy này là 65 triêu USD. Tính dên thði diêm hiên tai, tông công suât sån xuât cúa Cá 2 nhà máy xe máy là 1,5 triêu xe/näm, dua Honda Viêt Nam trð thành mot trong nhùng nhà máy sån xuât xe máy lón nhât tai khu vuc và trên toàn thê giói. Theo thði gian, sán phâm cúa Honda Viêt Nam cüng ngày càng da dang hon, dáp úng nhu câu da dqng cúa nguði dân: thði trang, tiêt kiêm nhiên liêu, sang trong, tiên ích... Bäng chúng là tir khi thành lâp dên truóc näm 2002 thì Honda Viêt Nam chi có 2 dòng sån phâm dó là Super Dream và Future nhung tính dên nay thì Honda Viêt Nam dã có tông cong 39 loai khác nhau cúa 9 dòng sån phâm: Super Dream, Wave, Wave RSX FLAT, Future, Click, Air Blade, Lead, PCX, Sh. Trong quá trình sån xuât và kinh doanh, Honda Viêt Nam cüng không quên muc tiêu cái thiên chât luqng cuêc sông cho nguði dân Viêt Nam thông qua các hoat dông xã hôi liên quan dên các lïnh vuc: môi truðng, an toàn, giáo duc và hoat dêng
  7. 7. 8 tù thiên. Nhùng chuong trình này luôn duqc su huðng úng nhiêt tình cúa xã hQi, don cù nhu: "Tôi yêu Viêt Nam". Vói nhùng dóng góp cúa mình, Honda Viêt Nam dã duoc vinh du nhân bäng khen cúa Thú tuóng Chính Phú (3/2001), bäng khen cúa Uy ban An toàn Giao thông Quôc gia (8/2003), Huân chuung Lao dQng hang ba (7/2005).. Il. Thuc tr?ng Marketing Mix cúa Honda Viêt Nam: 1. Sin pham: a. Chát ltrçng: 7 Nhäc dên Các sån phâm cúa thuung hiêu Honda là nhäc dêll biêt tai sao dên nay hình ånh nhùng chiêc xe Honda Super Cub Có tuôi dði không duói 50 vân còn xuât hiên không ít ó' Viêt Nam. Hay mot minh chúng chính xác hon nùa cho sur phô biên cua xe máy Honda Viêt Nam là nguði dân vân thuðng gQi xe máy là "honda", hình ånh chiêc xe máy mang thuong hiêu Honda dã di sâu vào tiêm thúc cúa nguði dân Viêt Nam. Nhùng sån phâm cúa Honda Viêt Nam luôn dåm båo Các tiêu chuân cua Tâp doàn Honda Motor Nhât Bån, cúa Viêt Nam và cúa thê giói. Các sån phâm này cüng duqc kiêm tra theo quy trình tiêu chuân cúa Honda nhäm han chê tôi da nhùng sån phâm bi lôi kï thuât truóc khi dên tay nguði tiêu dùng, tao sur yên tâm dôi vói khách hàng. Vói uu thê vê chât luqng cúa mình, Honda Viêt Nam dã chiêm lïnh thi truðng trong nuóc dây thuyêt phuc. Tính dên näm 2009, Honda Viêt Nam chiêm 52% tông thi phân trong nuóc, bó xa dôi thú canh tranh lón nhât là Yamaha Viêt Nam chi vói 18,91%. b. Ðoi tu•çng sfr dung: Ðên nay, Có thê nói räng khách hàng muc tiêu mà Honda Viêt Nam huóng dên dó chính là tât Cá nguði dân Có nhu câu di lai bäng xe máy. Vói dinh huóng da dang hóa sån phâm cúa mình, Honda Viêt Nam dã Có rât nhiêu sån phâm xe máy phù hqp vói tùng lúa tuôi, giói tính, tình hình kinh tê cúa môi gia dình. . . Tù khi ra dði dên nay, Honda Viêt Nam dã Có tât Cá 39 loai khác nhau cúa 9 dòng sån phâm. Môi sån phâm cúa Honda Viêt Nam ra dði dêu huóng dên mot dôi tuqng khách hàng nhât dinh nhäm thóa mãn nhu câu cúa dôi tuqng khách hàng dó. c. Nhãn hiêu sán phâm:
  8. 8. 9 Tên gei: HONDA, duqc lây theo tên cúa nguði sáng lâp ra hãng: Soichiro Honda. Chù' HONDA duoc Viêt hoa, nét dâm, màu dó thê hiên su nôi bât, manh më, ôn dinh và bên vùng. Logo: hình cánh chim màu dó, thê hiên cho mo uóc và khao khát duoc chäp cánh bay di xa và lên cao, vùa thât lai vùa åo, giån di mà Có thê ân chúa nhiêu thông diêp. HONDA Slogan: "The Power of Dreams", (tam dich là "Súc manh cúa giâc mo"), câu nói ngän gqn nhung ân chúa trong dó là mot thông diêp to lón, khi ban có uóc mo, nó sè thôi thúc ban làm viêc dê dat duqc uóc mo dó. Câu nói này nói lên sú mang cúa Honda là nô luc hêt mình vì mo uóc dem lai su an toàn, tiên nghi và hanh phúc cho mQi nguði dân. Tên gei tùng sån phâm: môi sån phâm cåu Honda Viêt Nam dêu duqc dät tên rât ý nghïa, nói lên duqc dac diêm nôi bêt cåu sån phâm. Ví du nhu: Click — môt chiêc xe nhó gon, mang lai su nhç nhàng cho nguði sú' dung dúng nhu tên gqi cúa nó; Future — mot sån phâm vói nhùng uti thê vuot trôi, nôi bât hon nhùng sán phâm khác, là mot sån phâm cúa tucyng lai; Super Dream — mot sån phâm huóng dên tâng lóp có kinh tê trung bình, vói tâng lóp này thì môt chiêc xe máy là mo uóc lón lao nên Super Dream së làm thóa mãn uóc mo dó cúa ho.. d. Các sin Pham hiên nay cúa Honda Viêt Nam: các sån phâm hiên nay cúa Honda Viêt Nam dêu có mät trong tât Cá các khúc thi truðng. i. Honda Sh (gôm: Sh 125cc và Sh 150cc): -Màu sãc: vàng, bac, nâu, den. -Khách hàng muc tiêu: tâng lóp có thu nhâp cao, thuong gia. -Ðãc diêm nôi bât: + Dung tích dQng co lón mang lai súc manh vuot trôi cho chiêc xe. + Hê thông Phun xäng diên tù PGM-FI dám båo phân phôi nhiên liêu chính xác cho quá trình dôt cháy nhiên liêu. Nhð dó, nhiên liêu duqc chuyên hóa I cách hiêu quå thành công suât manh më cúa dêng co. Ðông thði khí thái cüng së trð nên sach hon, dat tiêu chuân EURO 3. + Mät dông hô thiêt kê rêng giúp dê dàng quan sát công to mét, xung quanh duoc trang bi dèn báo nhiêt dê làm mát, dông hô do chi sô nhiên liêu và dông hô báo gið LCD. + Yên xe SH duoc thiêt kê phù hop vói mQi dáng vóc khác nhau cúa nguði diêu khiên mang dên tu thê ngôi thoåi mái nhât. + Bánh xe lón 16 inch bám duðng cuc tôt và ôn dinh tuyêt vði ngay Cá trên mat duðng gô ghê. Trong truðng hqp gap dinh hay các vât nhqn cäm vào lôp xe, lôp xe së xuông hoi tù' tù hon so vói lôp có säm khác. ii. Honda PCX: -Màu sãc: den, vàng, dó, träng. -Khách hàng muc tiêu: tâng lóp có thu nhâp khá.
  9. 9. 10 -Ðãc diêm nôi bât: + Hê thông "ngät dêng co tam thði": có khá näng tv dêng ngät dêng co khi xe dùng lai quá 3 giây. Xe sè duqc khði dQng lai êm ái ngay khi nguði lái täng ga mà không cân ân nút khði dQng. H? thông ngät dQng co tam thði giúp xe di thêm mot doan duðng dài dên 3,7km/ 1 lít xäng. Hiêu suât nhiên liêu tông thê nhð dó dat dên múc ân tuqng là 51 ,5km/lít. + Hê thông phanh CBS tiên tiên: cân phanh trái së kiêm soát hoat dQng cúa cân phanh sau và cúa Cá phanh truóc thông qua bê phân cân bäng. Hê thông phanh có phån úng nhay giúp phanh xe nhç nhàng, dê kiêm soát và rút ngän khoång cách phanh. + Công täc chân chông bên: giúp ngän xe khði dQng ngoài ý muôn khi khði dQng và tv dông tät máy túc thì ngay khi chân chông ha xuông, mang IQi an toàn cho nguòi st dung. + Hôc dung dô U-box: Có dung tích dên 37 lít dô, dät vùa mü báo hiêm cùng nhùng vat dung khác. + Ðêng cU làm mát bäng hê thông dung dich. + Hê thông Phun xäng diên tù PGM-FI. + Honda PCX là chiêc xe tay ga dâu tiên sán xuât tai VN duoc trang bi hê thông báo dQng chông trom tir xa. HG thông này sè phát ra tiêng còi báo dQng lón khi xe bi dich chuyên hay rung läc. Hê thông này cüng rât tiên loi khi tìm vi trí cúa xe ban trong bãi xe bäng tín hiêu. iii. Honda Air Blade Fl (gòm: Air Blade Fl và Air Blade Fl Magnet): -Màu sãc: träng, dó, den, Repsol dôi vói Air Blade FI; dó, vàng vói Air Blade FI Magnet. -Khách hàng muc tiêu: tâng lóp có thu nhâp khá, thích manh mè. -Ðãc diêm nôi bât: + St dung công nghê son tù tính hiên dai (loqi Magnet). + Läy khóa phanh ngän không cho xe chuyên dQng dôt ngêt khi khði dông máy. + Khóa tù an toàn và tiên loi. + Công täc chân chông bên. + Hê thông Phun xäng diên tú' PGM-FI. + Ðêng co làm mát bäng hê thông dung dich. + Hê thông phanh CBS tiên tiên.
  10. 10. 11 iv. Honda Lead: HONDA -Màu sãc: Vàng EZ Flip ngqc trai, vàng dông, nâu, dó, bac, träng, den. -Khách hàng muc tiêu: tâng lóp có thu nhâp khá, thích sur tiên nghi. -Ðãc diêm nôi bât: + Khóa tù an toàn và tiên loi. + Công täc chân chông bên. + HOC dung dô U-box: dung tích cuc dai lên dên 35 lít. Vói hQc dung dô lón, xe LEAD thuc su tiên loi. + Hê thông Phun xäng diên tú' PGM-FI. + Ðêng co làm mát bäng hê thông dung dich. + Hê thông phanh CBS tiên tiên. v. Honda Click (gôm: Click Play và Click Exceed) -Màu sãc: dó, den, träng, hông, xanh, träng cam. -Khách hàng muc tiêu: tâng lóp có thu nhâp trung bình khá, thích gqn nhç. -Ðãc diêm nôi bât: + Ðêng co làm mát bäng hê thông dung. + Hê thông phanh CBS tiên tiên. + Läy khóa phanh ngän không cho xe chuyên dêng dêt ngêt khi khði dQng máy. + Công täc chân chông bên. vi. Honda Future X (gôm: Future X FI và Future X): -Màu sãc: den, dó, träng. -Khách hàng muc tiêu: tâng lóp có thu nhâp trung bình khá. Ðãc diêm nôi bât: + Mat na truóc duoc thiêt kê cách diêu vói nhùng duðng góc canh tao nên mot phong cách mói cho phân dâu xe. + Thiêt kê khóa tù "4 trong 1" an toàn và tiên loi: khóa diên (khóa công täc), khóa chông trêm, khóa cô, khóa yên. + Thiêt kê 3D nôi vói các hình khôi chäc khóe và thanh lich. Kêt hop sáng tao các mång màu trâm làm bât lên vé nam tính, thê thao dây cuôn hút. + Tiên Iqi và chính xác hon, dông hô diên tú' thông minh vói dèn LED cao câp sè hiên thi dây dú thông tin cho nguði lái ngay khi mð khóa diên. vii. Honda Wave RSX FIAT:
  11. 11. 12 -Màu sãc: den, vàng, dó. -Khách hàng muc tiêu: tâng lóp thu nhâp trung bình khá. -Ðãc diêm nôi bât: + ÐQng co Honda CV-matic- Hê thông truyên dêng vô câp dành cho xe sô- Công nghê dêt phá cúa Honda. + Ðêng co 1 1 Occ manh më và tiêt kiêm hàng dâu. 11 + Hê thông phun xäng diên tú' PGM-FI. + Mat dông hô rong duqc thiêt kê góc canh vói nhùng duðng sáng bac cúng cáp thurc sur nôi bât Cá vào ban ngày lân ban dêm và giúp täng khå näng quan sát lên múc tôi da. + Nút khóa phanh sau giúp ngän xe lao vê phía truóc khi khði dêng và rât an toàn cho nguði sú' dung. viii. Honda Wave (gôm: 1 IORSX, IIORS, 1 IOS, alpha) -Màu sãc: da dang. -Khách hàng mvc tiêu: tâng lóp thu nhâp thâp, thanh niên. -Ðãc diêm nôi bât: + Ðêng cU manh më, bên bi và tiêt kiêm nhiên liêu. + Tem xe tré trung, näng dêng dây Cá tính. + Höc dung dô di dông, rât tiên loi dê dung nhùng vat dung Cá nhân. + Mät dông hô thiêt kê hiên dai, hiên thi thông tin rõ ràng. + Khóa tù an toàn và tiên loi. + Tât cå hè thông diêu khiên dã duqc hoán dôi vi trí cho nhau mot cách khoa hoc, giúp nguði lái sú' dung dê dàng hon (loai 1 1 Occ). ix. Honda Super Dream: -Màu sãc: tím. -Khách hàng mvc tiêu: tâng lóp Có thu nhâp thâp, nhu câu chuyên chð. -Ðãc diêm nôi bât: + Tay näm sau thiêt kê mói - gia täng dQ cúng dê läp giá chð hàng. + ÐQng co Honda - Hiêu suât cao, tiêt kiêm nhiên liêu và thân thiên vói môi truðng. + Giåm sóc (phuQc nhún) sau - Thiêt kê mói täng cuðng dê cúng. 2. Giá Các sán phâm cúa Honda Viêt Nam Có giá canh tranh, hqp lí, phù hqp vói nhóm khách hàng muc tiêu cúa sån phâm dó.
  12. 12. 13 12 1 BÅNG BÁo GIÁ HONDA LO?i xe Giá (VNÐ) Chú thích SH 150cc 121.990.000 Giá bán lè dè xuát (dã có thué GTGT) SH 125cc 99.990.ooo Giá bán lè dè xuát (dã có thué GTGT) PCX 58.990000 Giá bán lè dè xuát (dã có thué GTGT) Air Blade FI son tù' tính (Magnet) 34,990.000 Giá bán Ié dè xuát (dã có thué GTGT) Air Blade Repsol 32990.000 Giá bán lè dè xuát (dã có thué GTGT) Air Blade FI 32990.000 Giá bán Ié dè xuát (dã có thué GTGT) LEAD (Màu däc biët: Ánh Vàng) 35.490.ooo Giá bán lè dè xuát (dã có thué GTGT) LEAD (5 màu: Ðò,Nâu, Tráng, B?C, Vàng) 34.990000 Giá bán lè dè xuát (dã có thué GTGT) Click Play 2010 26.490.ooo Giá bán lè dè xuát (dã có thué GTGT) Click Exceed 2010 25,990.000 Giá bán Ié dè xuát (dã có thué GTGT) FutureX Fl - LOQi vành dúc, phanh dTa (bánh mâm) 27.990.ooo Giá bán lè dè xuát (dã có thué GTGT) FutureX FI - Loai nan hoa, phanh dTa(bánh cäm) 26,990.000 Giá bán Ié dè xuát (dã có thué GTGT) FutureX - LO?i vành nan hoa, phanh dïa 22500.000 Giá bán lè dè xuát (dã có thué GTGT) FutureX - LOQi vành nan hoa, phanh co 21.500.ooo Giá bán lè dè xuát (dã có thué GTGT) Wave RSX FI AT -LOQi phanh õa/ bánh mâm (vành dúc) 27.590.ooo Giá bán Ié dè xuát (dã có thué GTGT) Wave RSX Fl AT - LO?i phanh dÏa/ bánh cäm (vành nan hoa) 26.590000 Giá bán lè dè xuát (dã có thué GTGT) Wave 110 RSX - LOQi bánh mâm (vành dúc) 18.990.ooo Giá bán lè dè xuát (dã có thué GTGT) Wave 110 RSX - LOQi bánh cäm (vành nan hoa) 1 7490.000 Giá bán lè dè xuát (dã có thué GTGT) Wave 110 RS LOQi phanh dïa /bánh mâm (vành dúc) 1 7.990.ooo Giá bán lè dè xuát (dã có thué GTGT) Wave 110 RS LOQi phanh dïa /bánh cäm (vành nan hoa) 16490.000 Giá bán lè dè xuát (dã có thué GTGT) Super Dream 16,390.000 Giá bán Ié dè xuát (dã có thué GTGT) 13 Wave 110 S - LO?i phanh dTa/ vành nan hoa 16.490.ooo Giá bán lè dè xuát (dã có thué GTGT)
  13. 13. 14 Wave 110 S - Loa phanh co / vành nan hoa 15.490.ooo Giá bán lè dè xuát (dã có thué GTGT) Wave a 14.190.000 Giá bán lè dè xuát (dã có thué GTGT) 3. Phân phói: Công ty Honda Viet Nam phân phôi sån phâm xe máy thông qua hê thông cùa hàng bán hàng và dich vu do Honda úy nhiêm (goi tät là HEAD). Honda Viêt Nam có mang luói phân phôi rêng khäp trên Cá nuóc, cho dên nay, Honda Viêt Nam dã có tông cong 397 HEAD tai 63 tinh/thành. Honda Viêt Nam luôn Cô gäng hêt mình dê dem lai su hài lòng cao nhât cho khách hàng qua các dich vu bán hàng và sau bán hàng chu dáo. Häng tháng công ty Honda Viêt Nam së kêt hop vói các cùa hàng HEAD tô chúc các chuung trình khuyên mai dich vu cho các khách hàng ð xa, không có diêu kiên dên HEAD dê làm dich vu. Vói sô luqng lón cùng chât luqng cao cúa HEAD thì có thê nói Honda Viêt Nam dã mang các sán phâm dám båo chât luqng cúa mình dên tan tay nguði tiêu dùng. 4. Xúc tien: a. Hoat dQng quáng cáo: duŒc Honda Viêt Nam st' dung nhiêu trên các phuŒng tiên khác nhau: -Nhóm phuong tiên quáng cáo trên các tap chí, báo chí: các chuyên muc quáng cáo trên các báo Thanh Niên, Tuôi Tré, -Nhóm phuong tiên truyên thanh, truyên hình, Internet: tuy chi phí quång cáo qua truyên hình thì cao nhung nó lai dem hiêu quá thuc su to lón, bði súc Ian tóa cáu nó rQng khäp Cá nuóc. Bäng các doan quång cáo, Honda Viêt Nam có thê gùi thông diêp cúa mình dên vói mQi nguði dân Viêt Nam. -Nhóm phuung tiên quång cáo ngoài trði nhu pano, áp-phích,... cüng duqc Honda Viêt Nam áp ung rêng rãi. b. Tuyên truyên và quan hê công chúng, h04t dQng xã hQi: -Quan hê vói báo chí, cung câp nhùng thông tin có giá tri cho các phuong tiên dê tuyên truyên hon nùa vê hình ånh cúa Honda Viêt Nam. -Thi tro cho nhiêu chuung trình truyên hình. -Tô chúc các chuong trình ca nhac, biêu diên motor dê giói thiêu các sån phâm cúa Honda Viêt Nam dên vói tâng lóp thanh niên — khách hàng tiêm näng trong tuong lai. 14 -Tô chúc tuyên truyên, huóng dân "An toàn Giao thông" trong Các truðng hQC, tô chúc Các buôi huóng dân lái xe an toàn, chuung trình "Tôi yêu Viêt Nam",... nhäm nâng cao
  14. 14. 15 hon nùa nhân thúc cúa nguði dân Viêt Nam trong viêc dåm båo an toàn khi tham gia giao thông. -Thuc hiên Các cuêc van dông trông cây xanh dê báo vê môi truðng. -Honda Viêt Nam luôn quan tâm dên Các hoat dQng tù thiên, gây quÿ hô tro bênh nhân bi ung thu, hô tro nguði dân nghèo sau thiên tai, quÿ båo tro tré em... -Công ty Honda Viêt Nam luôn quan tâm dên viêc hô trq giáo duc thông qua Các hoat dêng nhu trao tang giáo cv giång day, tang hoc bông cho hoc sinh, sinh viên Có thành tích xuât säc vì tuong lai tucyi sáng cúa thê hè tré Viêt Nam. 15 PHÅN C: GIÅI PHÁP: I. Dinh hu'úng phát triên ciia Honda Viêt Nam:
  15. 15. 16 HONDA là mot nhãn hiêu lón và lâu dði trong thi truðng xe máy Viêt Nam. Vì thê, công ty Honda Viêt Nam dã dê ra dinh huóng phát triên lâu dài, hop lý, dê Có thê dua Các sån phâm xe máy HONDA dên tât Cá nguði dân Vlêt Nam. 1. Mó rong hon nü'a thi truùng trong và ngoài nu'óc: Tông giám dôc Honda Viêt Nam, ông Hiroshi Sekiguchi cho biêt:"Chúng tôi sè phát triên thi truðng huóng vê nông thôn, dông thði dây manh xuât khâu Phu tùng và xe nguyên chiêc. Công ty sè dua ra nhùng mâu xe máy duqc thiêt kê và sån xuât tai VN". Ông Hiroshi Sekiguchi nhân dinh, so vói Các nuóc trong khu vuc, Viêt Nam vân là môt thi truðng dây tiêm näng bði tý IG phô cap mói dat 8 nguði/xe, khu vuc nông thôn lai chiêm hon 70% dân sô Cá nuóc. Kêt quá cuQc diêu tra tháng truóc cúa công ty cho thây, Có trên 50% sô nguði duoc hói quan tâm và Có nhu câu muôn mua xe máy. Ðê "chinh phuc" khách hàng nông thôn, ngoài Wave Alpha, Honda Viêt Nam sè dua ra nhùng kiêu xe tuong tv. Trung tâm nghiên cúu VN sè thu thâp, phân tích ý kiên khách hàng tai nhùng vùng khác nhau, nhât là khu vurc nông thôn, nhäm giúp công ty nhanh chóng cåi tiên sån phâm và nghiên cúu phát triên mâu xe mói. Môt huóng phát triên chiên luqc khác, theo ông Takashi Fujisaki - Giám dôc bán hàng Honda Viêt Nam - là tâp trung cho xuât khâu. Công ty së tiên hành xuât khâu qua Các nuóc trong khu vuc Ðông Nam A cüng nhu Các khu vuc lân cân. 2. Nâng cao chat luvng sán pham cùng vói chat luŒng dich sau bán hàng: Ðinh huóng nâng cao chât luqng sån phâm hon nùa duoc thê hiên rö ràng trong Thu cúa Giám dôc cua Honda Viêt Nam Ong Koji Onishi: " Vói muc tiêu rö ràng vì mot cuêc sông hiên dai vói chât luqng cuêc sông cao hon nùa, chúng tôi sè Cô gäng hêt súc mang dên hách hàng Viêt Nam nhùng sån phâm chât luqng cao nhât, dáp úng tiêu chuân Honda toàn câu". Các dây chuyên sán xuât cúa Honda Viêt Nam hiên tai dat tiêu chuân cúa Honda toàn câu do dó sè dåm båo chât luçyng cúa môi sån phâm mà hãng sån xuât. Hon thê nùa, nhùng dây 16 chuyên sån xuât mói cúa hãng còn Có chât luqng cao hon mot sô nhà máy Honda nôi tiêng khác trên thê giói, diên hình là dây chuyên son dùng cho dòng Sh cúa Honda Viêt Nam mói và hiên dai hon Honda Italy. Honda Viêt Nam xem chât luqng cúa dich sau bán hàng cüng là môt tiêu chí quan trong dê nâng cao uy tín cüng nhu hình ånh cúa hãng. Ðê dåm båo dinh huóng này thì Honda Viêt Nam dã xây dung mqng luói HEAD rong rãi trên toàn quôc cùng vói dêi ngü nhân viên phuc vu nhiêt tình, tao ân tuqng tôt dôi vói khách hàng. Honda Viêt Nam dua ra nhùng chính sách båo
  16. 16. 17 hành 2 näm hoac 20.000km cho cum dQng sU, 1 näm hoac 12.000km cho Các chi tiêt khác. Häng näm, Honda Viêt Nam cüng Có nhùng chuung trình báo duðng luu dQng dên Các vùng nông thôn. 3. Quan tâm den Các hoat dQng xã hQi nhäm nâng cao chat lugng cuQc song: Là mot trong nhùng công ty xe máy lón và nôi tiêng tai Viêt Nam, nên Honda Viêt Nam cüng rât quan tâm dên Các vân dê cúa xã hêi, Các hoat dêng tìr thiên, giáo duc, môi truðng... .cu thê: a. Giáo duc: Nhân thúc duoc tâm quan trong cúa sur nghiêp giáo duc dôi vói tucyng lai dât nuóc, Honda Viêt Nam dã Có nhiêu hoat dêng nhäm khuyên khích, hô trq thê hè tré Viêt Nam thông qua Các hoat dêng nhu trao tang giáo cu giång day, tang hQC bông cho hoc sinh, sinh viên Có thành tích xuât säc. Có thê kê ra nhiêu hoat dêng cúa Honda Viêt Nam nhu: cuôc thi "Y tuðng tré thU", chuung trình trao tang thiêt bi day nghê sùa chùa xe gän máy cho Các truðng dào tao nghê trên toàn quôc, Giåi thuðng Honda YES dành cho Kÿ su và Nhà khoa hQC tré Viêt Nam, . . . b. HO?t dQng tù thiên: Vói tinh thân, "Lá lành dùm l'á rách", cåm thông và chia sé truóc nhùng nôi dau, mât mát, Công ty Honda Viêt Nam dã luôn hô trq kip thði cho nguòi dân khi xáy ra thiên tai, bão lü và tiên hành nhiêu hoat dông tù thiên khác nhu: gây quÿ úng hê mua máy chùa bênh ung thu cho bênh viên Nhi Trung uong, tang Quÿ Båo trq tré em, thành lap Quÿ phát triên cong dông, hô tro dông bào miên Trung sau thiên tai,... c. Hoat dQng xã hôi khác: Thuc hiên muc tiêu trð thành mot công ty duqc xã hêi mong dqi, Công ty Honda Viêt Nam rât tích cuc tham gia xây dung mot dât nuóc Viêt Nam tuoi dep hon. Ngoài Các hoat dQng giáo duc và tir thiên, Công ty còn tô chúc Các hêi thi "Lái xe an toàn" mang tên "Tôi yêu Viêt 17 Nam" tai hon 20 tinh thành trên Cá nuóc; tài trq cho Các hoat dQng thê thao, vän hóa nhu "Sao Mai Ðiêm Hen 2006", "Con duðng âm nhac"... Cüng nhu Các thành viên Honda khác trên toàn câu, Công ty Honda Viêt Nam rât quan tâm dên vân dê båo vê môi truðng và phát triên sån phâm thân thiên vói môi truðng. II.Môt sô dôi thú canh tranh cúa Honda Viêt Nam: 1. Công ty Yamaha Motor Viêt Nam: Yamaha Motor Viêt Nam bäng mqi nô luc dê trð thành môt thành viên tích cvc cúa cong dông Viêt Nam, nhanh chóng góp phân vào sur phát triên cúa ngành công nghiêp Viêt Nam trong lïnh vuc xe máy. Phuung châm cúa Yamaha là "huóng vào thi truðng và huóng vào
  17. 17. 18 khách hàng". Phuong châm này bät dâu tù ý kiên phån hôi cúa khách hàng sau dó duqc chuyên tåi dên Các bên Có liên quan cúa Yamaha Viêt Nam. Vói phuong châm này, công ty sè dáp úng mong dqi cúa khách hàng vê chât luqng sån phâm cüng nhu dich vu sau bán hàng. Các dòng sån phâm hiên nay cúa Yamaha Viêt Nam cüng da dang, môi sån phâm dêu huóng dên mot nhóm khách hàng nhât dinh và là dôi thú canh tranh truc tiêp vói Honda Viêt Nam: Nouvo, Mio, Luvias, Cuxi, Exciter, Jupiter, Sirius, Taurus. Các sån phâm cúa Yamaha Viêt Nam Có uu diêm: kiêu dáng, màu säc tré trung, máy manh, êm... 18 2. Công ty Suzuki Motor Viêt Nam: Gän liên vói däc tính dáng tin cay và chính hiêu, Suzuki hiên là thuong hiêu duqc dánh giá cao tai hon 190 nuóc vói nhiêu dòng sån phâm da dang. Không ngùng nô luc, Suzuki châp nhân thách thúc trong viêc cåi tiên công nghê nhäm dua ra nhùng sån phâm tinh tê dem lai nhiêu cåm xúc cho nguði sù dung. Nhüng sån phâm cúa Suzuki có chât luong cao vói kiêu dáng hiên dai nên cüng là mot dôi thú không kém phân nguy hiêm mac dù thi phân xêp sau cå Yamaha. Các sán phâm hiên tai cúa Suzuki gôm có:Hayate 125, Amity 125, SkyDrive, X- bike 125, Smash.
  18. 18. 19 111. Phán tích ma trân SWOT: 1. Ðiêm m?nh cua công ty: a. Honda Viêt Nam luôn là doanh nghiêp dãn dau trong ngành công nghiêp che xe máy: Tính cho dên thði diêm hiên tai, công ty vân luôn di dâu trong lïnh vuc cung úng sån phâm xe máy dên tay khách hàng. Näm 2009, tông luqng xe máy trên toàn thi truðng dat 2,75 triêu xe, täng 8% so vói näm truóc. Thi phân Honda cüng täng, uóc tính dat khoáng 60%. Doanh sô bán hàng cúa Honda Viêt Nam dat 1,43 triêu xe các loai (täng 18% so vói näm 2008), dat ký luc bán hàng cao nhât tir khi thành lâp. Thuc trang kinh doanh 19 phán xe rráy nam 2009 Só xe má các hãn bán d ctron các näm gan dâ Närn Hangxe HONDA YAMAHA SUZUKI , SYM NG ÐOn tri xe thi phán: % 2006 1.8 1.6 0.49 0.5 0.33 0.4 0.24 0.3 0.56 0.34 3.42 3.14 2007 1.1 0.85 0.76 0.5 0.37 0.25 0.33 0.2 o. 21 0.19 2.77 1.99 2009 1.43 0.52 0.32 0.25 9.09 0.05 125 o. 23 8.36 0.04 12i.1 2.75 100 0.76 Th. ph nam 2009 % So Wi nam 2008 Tångtruðngnam2009 % 52 0.58 18.91 0.02 11.64 0.07 168.24 104 128 xep thú 1 2 3 4 5
  19. 19. 20 b. Ðuvc nguò'i tiêu dùng yêu men và tin tuúng. Vói chât luqng tuyêt vði cúa Các sån phâm, Honda dã di vào tiêm thúc cúa moi nguði dân Viêt Nam cüng nhu toàn thê giói. Khi nhäc tói xe máy là phåi nhäc dên Honda. c. Công ty dã thành công trong viêc xây dvng mQt hình ånh dep cho mình. Nhäc dên Honda Viêt Nam, nguði tiêu dùng hän sè nghï ngay dên thông diêp "Tôi yêu Viêt Nam". Thông diêp nhu là mot sur khäng dinh chính sách huóng vê khách hàng cúa công ty. Công ty dã Có rât nhiêu dóng góp tích curc vào sur phát triên Chung cúa toàn xã hêi trên nhiêu lïnh vuc nhu dóng góp vào ngân sách nhà nuóc, tuyên truyên an toàn giao thông và huóng dân lái xe an toàn, hô trq phát triên giáo duc, vän hoá, nghê thuât.. .. Honda Viêt Nam dã Vinh dv duqc Uý ban An toàn giao thông Quôc gia trao tang bäng khen "Có thành tích to lón trong công tác ATGT". Vän hoá doanh nghiêp duqc coi là chìa khoá truðng tôn cúa DN và góp phân xây dung hình ånh cúa công ty. Xét dên vän hoá cúa công ty, truóc hêt, nói dên triêt lý kinh doanh cúa công W. Honda Viêt Nam hoat dQng dua theo 2 niêm tin: tôn trqng con nguði và niêm vui . Ong Atsushi Kikuchi, giám dôc tài chính và truyên thông cúa công ty Honda Viêt Nam: "Chúng tôi không phåi là mot công ty Nhât Bán, chúng tôi Có trên 3,500 nhân viên nguði Viêt và chua dên 20 nguði Nhât. Và chúng tôi dã hoat dong (9 Viêt Nam duqc trên 10 näm. Honda Có triêt lý kinh doanh cúa riêng mình. Tôi không nghï là nó chi dành cho mot 20 công ty Nhât. Và vì thê triêt lý kinh doanh này dã duqc áp dung tât Cá Các công ty Honda trên toàn thê giói. d. Công ty Có mot dQi ngü kï thuât viên Có trình dQ cao. Công ty cüng döc biêt chú trqng dào tao, phát triên nguôn nhân luc vói Các khoá hQC thuðng xuyên trong công ty và Các khoá dào tao tai nuóc ngoài. Tính dên näm 2006, công ty dã Có gân 300 nhân viên tham su Các khoá dào tao nâng cao kiên thúc, tay nghê tai nhiêu nuóc nhu Nhât Bån, Thái Lan....Cüng tính dên näm 2006, công ty dã Có hon 3500 nhân viên. Công ty cüng thuðng xuyên tô chúc Các cuQc thi vê tay nghê cho Các kï thuât viên trong công ty. Muc dích chính cúa cuêc thi là giúp Các thí sinh trau dôi thêm kiên thúc, kinh nghiêm. Quan diêm cúa công ty là dánh giá con nguði qua công viêc. Túc là ho không quá dê cao näng luc bån thân cúa môi nhân viên mà ho tap trung vào viêc tìm ra vi trí thích hcyp cho nhân viên dó.Ho chú trong viêc bôi duðng nhân tài và mði nguði mói. Khi khai thác phát triên mot loai
  20. 20. 21 xe máy mói, Honda luôn tín nhiêm sù dung mot cách Có ý thúc nhùng nhà nghiên cúu tré. Mac dù nêu chi kiêm tra riêng biêt vê mät kï thuât, tay nghê thì lóp kï thuât lâu näm sè tôt hon, tuy nhiên hQ lai dê di vào con duðng mòn cúa nhùng nghiên cúu truóc dây, không thích úng kip thði vói sur thay dôi cúa thi truðng. Vì vây, khi chê tao nhùng sån phâm mói, Honda luôn sú' dung mot loat nguði mói thurc hiên kê hoach cúa mình. e. Chát lugng sán pham. Sån phâm cúa công ty, tir nhùng chiêc xe máy dâu tiên xuât hiên dã dê lai nhùng ân tuqng tôt dep vê mot sån phâm Có chât luçyng tôt, bên và dac biêt là phù hop vói dia hình Viêt Nam và thê chât cúa nguði Viêt Nam. Các sån phâm cúa công ty da dang vê chúng loai và mâu mã. Honda Viêt Nam dua ra thi truðng xe Wave 110, Air Blade, Wave RS, Wave S... sir dung công nghê phun xäng diên tù, tiêt kiêm näng luqng, thân thiên vói môi truðng. Ðöc biêt, cuôi näm 2009, Honda Viêt Nam dã giói thiêu kiêu xe cao câp nhât SH nhäm dáp úng nhu câu cúa khách hàng... Tù khi Có mat tai Viêt Nam, Honda dã giói thiêu rât nhiêu mâu mã xe máy mói, cái tiên Các mâu xe cü và luôn là di dâu trong doanh sô tiêu thu vê mät hàng này thi truðng Viêt Nam. f. Chiên luŒc dinh giá dúng dän Thành công cúa Honda trong viêc chiêm lïnh thi truðng không chi dua trên mâu mã và chât luçyng sån phâm cúa ho mà mot phân quan trong không kém, dó là kÿ thuât dinh giá cúa công ty Honda. Các sån phâm cúa Honda luôn duqc dinh giá nhäm phù hqp vói tôi da khách hàng 21 cúa ho, tù nhùng sån phâm bình dân dáp úng nhu câu di lai thiêt yêu dên nhùng sån phâm cao câp Có giá rât cao nhäm thoå mãn nhu câu st dung, thê hiên däng câp cúa nguði sir dung. Nêu xét trên thi truðng hiên tai, chi Có duy nhât dòng xe máy cao câp Sh cúa Honda là Có giá cao. Còn lai nhùng dòng sån phâm do Honda Viêt Nam cung câp phân lón là nhùng sån phâm bình dân, phù hqp vói nhu câu và khá näng thanh toán cúa dai da sô nguði dân Viêt Nam. Rö ràng, chiên luqc dinh giá cúa công ty Honda Viêt Nam chú yêu nhäm vào tap khách hàng muc tiêu cúa hQ, dó là tâng lóp trung bình cúa xã hQi. Ðây chính là luc luong khách hàng chú yêu cúa công ty trong suôt nhùng näm qua. Vì thê, công ty luôn dat tap khách hàng này lên hàng dâu trong nhùng chính sách cúa mình. Tuy nhiên, Honda không dùng lai ó' dó,ho dã Có nhùng sån phâm cao câp duqc nhâp khâu til' nuóc ngoài nhäm tiêp can nhùng khách hàng thuêc tâng lóp cao.Viêc dinh giá nhùng sån phâm này cüng duqc Honda thuc hiên khá thành công, múc giá mà Honda dua ra là tuong dôi cao, tuy nhiên, khách hàng dê dàng châp nhân múc giá này dê Có thê sð hùu môt chiêc xe máy thuêc hang sang.
  21. 21. 22 g. cc só' 114 tàng tót Ðê dáp úng nhu câu xe máy cúa nguði tiêu dùng, công ty dã liên tuc dâu tu xây dung cU sð ha tâng. Tháng 3 näm 1998, nhà máy xe máy thú nhât di vào hoat dQng. Vói vôn dâu tu 290.427.084USD, và sô lao dQng làm viêc trong nhà máy là 3560 nguði, công ty uóc tính dat công suât 1 triêu xe 1 näm và duqc dánh giá là nhà máy chê tao xe máy lón nhât khu vuc Ðông Nam Á. Khi nhu câu vê xe tay ga täng nhanh, công ty dã kip thði xây dung thêm nhà máy xe máy thú 2 vào tháng 8 näm 2008. Nhà máy thú 2 duqc dâu tu 65 triêu USD vói 1375 lao dong. Nhà máy thú hai di vào hoat dQng vói công suât 500.000 xe/ näm. SU' täng nhanh nhu câu thi truðng khiên công ty luôn phåi tích mð rong sån xuât và dâu tu xây dung cU sð ha tâng. Ngày 29/6/2010, Honda Viêt Nam dã công bô viêc mð rong näng luc sån xuât cúa nhà máy xe máy (9 Viêt Nam thêm 500.000 xe, nâng tông công suât lên 2 triêu xe máy/ näm vói muc dích chú trqng phát triên dòng xe tay ga trong tuong lai, dáp úng nhu câu ngày càng täng cúa thi truðng. Viêc mð rong näng luc sån xuât lân này näm trong kê hoach mð rong nhà xuðng trên dât hiên Có cúa công W. Tông sô vôn dâu tu du kiên sè lên tói 70 triêu USD, theo kê hoach phân nhà máy mð rong sè di vào hoat dêng vào núa cuôi näm 2011. h. 1--1ê thong phân phôi ciia Honda rong khäp toàn quoc và luôn huóng den bio vê môi truöng. 22 Công ty Honda Viet Nam phân phôi sån phâm xe máy thông qua hê thông cùa hàng bán hàng và dich vu do Honda úy nhiêm (goi tát là HEAD). Các HEAD dêu tiên hành sú' dung máy hút khí thåi tìr ông xå xe máy, h? thông thu hôi dâu thåi khi tiên hành sùa chùa xe và phân loai rác thåi nhu rác Sinh hoat, rác công nghiêp, dâu nhót hay các loai dâu khác. i. Môt the manh nõra Clia Honda Viêt Nam là vè chat 111'Œng dich vg. Công ty luôn lây khách hàng là muc tiêu phuc vu. Không ngùng nô lurc nghiên cúu dua ra các sån phâm mói vói chât luqng — an toàn và giá Cá hqp lý, Honda Viêt Nam luôn Cô gäng hêt mình dê dem lai sur hài lòng cao nhât cho khách hàng qua các dich vu bán hàng và sau bán hàng chu dáo.Hàng tháng công ty Honda Viêt Nam së kêt hop vói các cùa hàng HEAD tô chúc các chuong trình khuyên mai dich vu cho các khách hàng xa, không có diêu kiên dên HEAD dê làm dich vu. Honda Viêt Nam "vê tinh" chäm sóc khách hàng. Theo dó, khách hàng sè duqc kiêm tra xe miên phí bäng hê thông chân doán chuyên dùng cúa Honda (HDS) và båo duðng dinh kÿ các câp tuong duong 5.000, 10.000 và 20.000 km, thuc hiên scra chùa nhó và thay thê Phu tùng chính hiêu vói chi phí không dôi so vói khi khách hàng mang xe tói các Ðai lý cúa Honda. 2. Ðiêm yêu cüa công W:
  22. 22. 23 Gân dây, nguði tiêu dùng vô cùng bât bình vê vu "loan giá" các sán phâm cúa công ty. Mói dây nhât là vu "loan giá" xe PCX. Theo giá dê xuât tai công ty Honda Viêt Nam, giá chiêc xe PCX là 49.990.000 d. Tuy nhiên giá bán cúa xe này trên thi truðng là 60 dên 68 triêu dông. Sau su viêc này, hình ånh cúa Honda Viêt Nam dã dê ra nhiêu ân tuqng không tôt. Nhiêu nguði dã quyêt dinh quay lung lai vói công ty. Nhiêu khách hàng tiêm näng cüng tir bò ý dinh dùng sån phâm cúa Honda Viêt Nam. Theo dánh giá thì viêc loan giá cúa Honda së dem lai mot loi nhuân khá lón cho Honda nhung dó chi là loi nhuân truóc mät, còn xét vê lâu dài, nó ånh huðng lón dên hình ånh cúa Honda trong mät nguði tiêu dùng, làm mât di luqng khách hàng tucyng lai. Loan giá không phåi chi trong dip này mà nguði tiêu dùng có thê liên tuðng dên nhiêu lân loan giá truóc cúa Honda Viêt Nam. Kê tù khi Honda Viêt Nam duoc thành lâp, môi khi sån phâm mói cúa Honda ra dði lai có nhùng vu loan giá xåy ra. Näm 1999, khi mâu Future ra dði, rôi tiêp dên là Spacy, Click và däc biêt là Air Blade. Air Blade dã xuât hiên trên thi truðng tù tháng 4 näm 2007. Vây mà dên nay dòng xe hày vân khan hiêm trên thi truðng. Honda Viêt Nam dã không kiêm soát duqc giá sån phâm, không luru tâm dên thi hiêu khách hàng cüng nhu chua quán lý duqc các HEAD do mình uý nhiêm. Loi dung su lóng léo vê quån lý giá xe, các HEAD dua nhau dua giá lên khiên khách hàng phåi "choáng" vì tôc dê täng giá. Vê phía khách hàng, do chuQng hàng danh tiêng dê khäng dinh däng câp nên hQ 23 châp nhân giá cao. Nhu vây, "loan giá" có phân do lôi cúa công ty Honda Viêt Nam, có phân do các HEAD, và cüng có phân là do lôi cúa khách hàng. Tuy nhiên, HVN dã không kiêm soát duqc giá sån phâm, không litu tâm dên thi hiêu khách hàng cüng nhu chua quån lý duqc các HEAD do mình uý nhiêm. Vu "loan giá" cho thây rõ nhùng diêm yêu cúa công ty: - Tu duy bán hàng và cách thúc chäm sóc khách hàng còn thâp. - Không luu tâm dên thi hiêu cúa khách hành. - Kiêm soát hê thông phân phôi bán lé cúa HVN còn kém. - Không kiêm soát duqc giá thành sån phâm. Honda chua kiêm soát duqc hêt trong quá trình sån xuât nên dã có tình trang sån phâm khi dã tung ra thi truðng còn bi lôi và phåi thu hôi lai gây ra su hoang mang cho nguði tiêu dùng. Gân dây nhât là Honda dã phåi thu hôi 2154 xe LEAD vì lôi bình xäng . Mac dù dã thu hôi và sta chùa miên phí cho khách hàng nhung diêu này dã ánh huðng không tôt dên uy tín cúa công ty, làm lung lay niêm tin cúa khách hàng. 3. cc hôi: a. Thi truùng rQng lón và có nhiàu khúc thi truùng tiem näng.
  23. 23. 24 Viêt Nam có co câu dân sô tré. Vói quy mô dân sô lón, dà täng dân sô vân còn cao và duy trì trong vòng nhiêu näm nùa. Nó tao ra nhùng co hôi lón cho các doanh nghiêp. Thú nhât, dó là yêu tô khách hàng. Theo thông kê cúa công ty Honda Viêt Nam, thi truðng xe máy cúa Viêt Nam dang täng truðng mgnh, näm 2009 dat 2,26 triêu xe, täng khoáng 20% so vói näm 2008 và trð thành thi truðng xe máy lón thú 4 thê giói sau Trung Quôc, An ÐQ, Indonesia. Ðäc biêt, thi truðng xe tay ga dã có buóc täng truðng rõ ret, dat 750.000 xe (täng 70% so vói näm 2008) )- con sô tính theo sån luqng thuc tê cúa 4 DN FDI sån xuât tai Viêt Nam, chua kê các loai xe tay ga nhâp khâu cao câp khác. Nhân thây rõ nhu câu này, công ty luôn có kê hoach xây dung thêm các nhà máy sån xuât. Các nhà máy xe máy sô 1, sô 2 dã di vào hoat dông và mot nhà máy sán xuât xe máy nùa säp duqc xây dung. 24 Thú hai là nguôn lao dQng. Nguôn nhân công giá ré vân luôn hâp dân vói bât kì doanh nghiêp nào tai Viêt Nam. Sô nguði trong dQ tuôi lao dQng chiêm ti lê lón trên 60% mð ra co hôi tìm kiêm nguôn nhân công cho doanh nghiêp. Thú ba, mð ra mot huóng phát triên cho doanh nghiêp. Ði sâu phân tích cv thê mot sô chi tiêu dân sô nhu Các yêu tô giói tính, dô tuôi, thu nhâp ...së là nhùng khúc thi truðng mà doanh nghiêp cân chú ý. Môi khúc thi truðng nên Có nhùng huóng tác dQng khác nhau vê sån phâm, tiêp thi, quång cáo.. .Tý IG dân sô tù 15- 35 chiêm gân 60%, cho thây mot thi truðng tré và näng dQng, thích úng nhanh vói Các sán phâm mói. Huóng vào dôi tuqng này là nhùng sán phâm phù hqp vói giói tré, thê hiên sur näng dêng và Cá tính. Ðôi vói xe máy, thiêt kê thê thao, kiêu dáng bät mät, màu säc tré trung, tôc dô...là huóng dên dôi tuqng này. Nhu trong näm nay, Honda Viêt Nam chính thúc giói thiêu ra thi truðng CLICK PLAY loai 2010 vói thiêt kê và säc màu curc kÿ tré trung, sôi dêng dành cho Các ban tré lúa tuôi tù 18 dên 22. Mêt con sô dáng chú ý là hiên nay ó' Viêt Nam, ti IG nam nù là 98,1 nam trên 100 nù (2009). Phái nù cüng là môt khúc thi truðng tiêm näng cúa doanh nghiêp. Công ty Honda Viêt Nam cüng dã chú ý dên dôi tuqng này và dua ra mot sô dòng xe dành cho phái nù nhu Lead, Click... b. Nhu cau str dvng xe máy täng cao. Xã hêi ngày càng phát triên, càng yêu câu moi công viêc phåi duqc thuc hiên mot cách nhanh chóng và hiêu quå. Khoa hoc- kï thuât ngày càng phát triên, nhùng úng dung cúa nó dê nâng cao hiêu quå làm viêc càng nhiêu. Nhu muôn chuyên môt tài liêu tù noi này qua noi. Nhu câu di lai cua con nguði cüng tìr dó mà täng lên. (j Viêt Nam hiên nay, xe máy Có thê coi là phuong tiên di lai phô biên và thông dung, cüng nhu tiên loi nhât. Càng ngày nhu câu sú' dung xe máy cúa nguði dân càng cao. Không chi phuc vu nhu câu di lai, xe máy còn thê hiên Cá tính, däng câp... cúa nguði sù dung xe máy.
  24. 24. 25 c. Kinh tê Viêt Nam dang trên dà täng truúng. Viêt Nam Có tôc dê täng GDP khá cao và ôn dinh trong nhiêu näm gân dây,GDP bình quân dâu nguði cüng täng liên tuc. Do dó súc mua sè täng và tao cU hêi cho doanh nghiêp mð rong thi truðng. d. Thu nhâp trung bình ciia nguòi dân ú múc dQ turng doi. 25 Thu nhâp bình quân dâu nguði (3 Viêt Nam täng tù 835 USD cúa näm 2007 täng lên 960 USD vào näm 2008 (dat hon 90% so vói kê hoach) và dat 1.100 USD vào näm 2009. Tuy nhiên, tý l? phân hoá giàu nghèo là môt thuc tê tôn tai ð Viet Nam hiên nay. Khoång cách giùa múc thu nhâp cúa các nhóm lao dêng dang ngày càng có su chênh lêch rõ nét, däc biêt là ð các thành phô lón.Nhu vay, nêu mot doanh nghiêp không chú ý dên chi tiêu nhân khâu hQC này thì tv doanh nghiêp dã dánh mât di co hêi phát triên cúa mình. Do su chênh lêch giàu nghèo là quá lón nhu vay, nên các sán phâm muôn thu hút duoc nhiêu khách hàng thì phái quan tâm däc biêt tói múc giá. Tai Honda Viet Nam, dòng sån phâm xe máy cao câp nhu SH vói giá bán hon 100 triêu dông dành cho nhùng nguði có thu nhâp cao, dòng xe Wave vói giá chi hon trong khoáng tù 10- 20 triêu dành cho nhùng nguði có thu nhâp thâp và st dung xe máy chú yêu là dê phcu vu công viêc cúa ho. Các dòng sån phâm thuêc tâm trung nhu Future, Click, Air Blade... dành cho nhùng nguði có thu nhâp trung bình. e. Viêt Nam dây m?nh hçp tác quôc té. Viêc Viêt Nam gia nhâp WTO dã mð ra nhiêu co hQi mói cho các nhà dâu tu tiêp can thi truðng quôc tê, có duqc vi thê pháp lý bình däng trong tranh châp thuong mai, mð cùa khu vuc dich vu cúa Viêt Nam, däc biêt lïnh vurc ngân hàng, thuung mai bán lé, các cam kêt vê TRIMS, dem lai chê dô dôi xù quôc gia cho các công ty có vôn dâu tu nuóc ngoài, gð bó các yêu câu xuât khâu, hàm lugng trong nuóc, sur minh bach và thông thoáng.... Ðông thði là co hQi tiêp xúc duqc vói khoa hoc- kï thuât môt thuân loi hon. Viêt Nam gia nhâp WTO, hop tác quôc tê duqc dây manh cüng là mot co hQi, nêu biêt näm bät thì së thu duqc các khoån dâu tu lón và nhùng hqp dông kinh té thu loi nhuân cao. 4. Thách thúc doi vfri công W: a. Thách thúc ciia công ty truúc hêt dên tù' dôi thú canh tranh ciia công W. Hiên nay trên thi truðng xe máy Viêt Nam có các nhà cung câp Honda Viêt Nam, Yamaha Viêt Nam, Suzuki, SYM... Trong dó, Honda Viêt Nam chiêm khoång 60 % thi phân, Yamaha chiêm khoáng 25%, còn khoång 15% thi phân thuêc vê các nhà phân phôi khác. Tuy kém xa vê thi phân xe máy nhung Yamaha dang là nguði thách thúc thi truðng. Honda Viet Nam nôi bât vói dô bên thì Yamaha Viêt Nam lai dành duoc su mên mê cúa giói tré. Su canh tranh
  25. 25. 26 trong ngành diên ra rât gay gät. Ngoài hai dôi thú canh tranh truc tiêp vói nhau là Yamaha và Honda, khúc này còn có sur tham gia cúa nhùng liên doanh nhu Suzuki, SYM, các don vi trong nuóc và mot nhân tô mói là Piaggio. I)ù có múc dâu tu khiêm tôn 15 triêu USD vào nhà máy có diên tích 3 ha nhung Piaggio vân là dôi thú dáng gðm. Vói sån phâm chính là Vespa, Piaggio là hãng dâu tiên läp ráp xe tay ga cao câp tai Viêt Nam, tao loi thê vê giá và hê thông 26 båo hành truóc các mâu xe nhâp khâu cúa Honda và Yamaha. Chua thê là dôi trqng cúa hai liên doanh trên nhung buóc di cúa Piaggio näm trong kê hoach nâng cao sån luqng toàn câu. Rât có thê trong tuong lai, nhà máy tai Viêt Nam là diêm trung chuyên sang các nuóc khác và khi dó, Piaggio së trð thành mot thê luc dáng kê. b. Nguòi tiêu dùng ngày càng có nhieu xu huóng Iva chpn sin phâm. Công ty dành duoc thi phân lón cüng mot phân bði danh tiêng, nhiêu nguði tiêu dùng mua sån phâm cua Honda chi bði danh tiêng lâu dði cúa Honda. Ðây là xu huóng tiêu dùng không bên vùng vì thi hiêu khách hàng thay dôi theo thòi gian và chiu tác dQng cúa rât nhiêu nhân tô. c. HQi nhâp kinh tê quôc tê. Hôi nhâp kinh tê quôc tê dem dên cho Honda Viêt Nam nhùng co hQi và cüng ân chúa nhiêu thách thúc. Mð cùa thi truðng, dón nhân SLI' dâu tu cúa nuóc ngoài. Nhung các doanh nghiêp Viêt Nam lai dúng truóc nguy co bi canh tranh manh më bði các sån phâm cúa nuóc ngoài. Trong thði kì xe Trung Quôc ô at vào Viêt Nam vói giá cuc re, huóng vào khách hàng có thu nhâp thâp- chiêm tý lê lón trong dân sô. Có thði diêm , 10 triêu dông có thê mua duqc gân 3 chiêc xe máy Trung Quôc. Ðê giành lai vi thê, Honda Viêt Nam ngay lâp túc tung ra sán phâm Wave vói giá chi hon 10 triêu. Giá này hoàn toàn phù phqp vói nguòi Viêt Nam bði nó xúng dáng vói chât luqng sán phâm. IV. Phân tích phiêu kháo sát vê các sin phâm cúa Honda Viêt Nam: Nhóm dã tiên hành cuoc khåo sát thi truðng vói sô luqng là 100 phiêu. Tuy sô luqng không lón nhung có lè tam dú vói quy mô nhó cúa mot dê tài nhóm. Sau khi tông hçyp sô liêu thu thâp duqc, nhóm dã có mot sô nhân dinh vê thái dQ cúa nguði tiêu dùng dôi vói các sán phâm cúa Honda Viêt Nam. - Thông tin cá nhân: dô tuôi cúa nhùng nguòi duoc khåo sát da phân là thanh niên có dê tuôi näm trong khoáng 18-30 tuôi. Cu thê: Ðô tuôi 18-25 26-30 31-35 36-40 41-45 Trên 45 31 33 15 8 8 5
  26. 26. 27 Trong tông sô khåo sát thì múc thu nhâp phô biên là 2 — 6 triêu (chiêm 67%), dây cüng là múc thu nhâp cúa da sô nguði dân Viêt Nam. Vói kêt quå này càng cho thây duqc dinh huóng 27 dúng dän trong cúa Honda Viêt Nam trong viêc xác dinh nhóm khách hàng muc tiêu là nguði Có thu nhâp trung bình, trung bình khá. Do vây, Honda Viêt Nam nên tap trung nghiên cúu, chê tao ra nhùng Sån phâm phù hqp vói nhu câu cúa nhóm khách hàng này. - Möt tín hiêu dáng mùng tù cuQc khåo sát là 100% nguði duoc hói dêu Cho biêt räng khi nghï dên xe máy thì hQ nghï ngay dên thuong hiêu Honda. Kêt quá này cüng Cho thây duqc thvc tê là ð Viêt Nam, thuong hiêu Honda là thuong hiêu sô mot trong ngành Sån xuât xe máy. Và yêu tô thuong hiêu tuy không phåi là yêu tô quyêt dinh hoàn toàn nhung là mot yêu tô Có ånh huðng lón dên viêc lua Chon mot chiêc xe máy thông qua kêt quå cuôc khåo sát. Yêu tô Thuung hiêu Giá Cå Kiêu dáng Tiêt kiêm nhiên liêu Công nghê Yêu tô khác 52 17 12 14 5 Trong sô 100 nguði duoc hói hQ së mua xe cúa hãng nào trong lân mua xe tiêp theo thì Có dên 39 nguði (chiêm 40%) trå lði räng hQ sè mua xe cúa Honda. Con sô này ð các hãng khác lân luot là: Yamaha 27%, Suzuki 17%, SYM 13% và Piaggio là 4%. Nó Cho thây Honda vân chiêm uu thê hon các hãng còn l@i. Tuy nhiên, con sô 27% cúa Yamaha cüng cân duçyc quan tâm, chi kém Honda 12%. Ðó là mot tín hiêu cånh báo Cho Honda Viêt Nam khi mà thuung hiêu Yamaha ngày càng Có uy tín trên thi truðng Viêt Nam. Honda Viêt Nam cân phåi xem xét lai mot cách nghiêm túc vê chât luqng Sån phâm cüng nhu dich vu cúa mình nêu không muôn bi lât dô "ngôi vuong" trên thi truðng Viêt Nam bði nguði dông huong Yamaha. - Trong 100 nguði duqc hói thì Có 81 nguði dã và dang sir dung xe máy cúa Honda. Khi duoc hói vê múc dô hài lòng dôi vói các Sån phâm cúa Honda Viêt Nam vê các tiêu chí nhu: chât lucyng, kiêu dáng, giá cå, khuyên mãi... thì hâu hêt là ð múc dö hài lòng và rât hài lòng. Có vài ý kiên không hài lòng tiêu chí chê dô båo hành và chât luong dich vu tuy nhiên con sô này là không nhiêu. Và trong sô 81 nguði này thì ho Cho biêt räng nêu Sån phâm cúa Honda Viêt Nam Có giá cao hon tii' 0,5 — 1 triêu so vói Sån phâm cùng loai cúa các hãng khác thì Có khoång 64% sän sàng mua Sån phâm cúa Honda Viêt Nam. Kêt quå khåo sát cüng Cho thây räng hình thúc khuyên mäi tang mü båo hiêm cúa Honda Viêt Nam thurc su là môt hình thúc hiêu quá khi mà Có dên gân 94% thích hình thúc khuyên mãi này. Câu hói cuôi cùng trong phiêu khåo sát là Honda Viêt Nam cân thay dôi yêu tô nào trong các yêu tô dã Cho thì thay dôi vê kiêu dáng cao nhât vói 53%, tiêp theo là yêu tô giá Cå và yêu tô dich vu lân luot là 16% và 17%. 28 V. Giái pháp dê xuât:
  27. 27. 28 1. Sin phâm: - Sán phâm cúa Honda Viet Nam tuy nhiêu nhung các loai trong cüng mot dòng lai gân nhu tucyng tur nhau, do dó Honda Viêt Nam cân sáng tao ra các loai trong môi dòng sån phâm cân có diêm khác biêt so vói nhùng loai còn lai. - Trong nhùng näm gân dây, xu huóng chuyên tù xe sô sang xe tay ga ngày càng täng bði xe tay ga có nhiêu uu diêm hon xe sô nhu côp dê dô rQng rãi, kiêu dáng dçp, dê st dung, thoái mái, chô dê chân rQng rãi,... Tuy nhiên trong tình hình giá xäng ngày càng täng cao nhu hiên nay khiên cho khách hàng phåi suy nghï lai truóc khi quyêt dinh mua xe tay ga, bði nhuqc diêm lón nhât cúa xe tay ga so vói xe sô là tiêu hao nhiên liêu hon nhiêu so vói xe sô. Do vây, Honda Viêt Nam cân dâu tu nghiên cúu dê dua ra nhùng chiêc xe tay ga có múc tiêu hao nhiên liêu hqp lí. 2. Giá cå: - Honda Viêt Nam cân phåi quån lí chat chë hon nùa giá Cá các sån phâm câu hãng khi dên tay nguði tiêu dùng, tránh tình trang các HEAD "1àm giá", gây thiêt hai cho nguði tiêu dùng lân uy tín cúa Honda Viêt Nam. 3. Phân phói: - Honda Viêt Nam nên mð rêng hon nùa mang luói HEAD dê các sån phâm cúa mình dên gân tay nguði tiêu dùng hon nùa. 4. Xúc tién: - Honda Viêt Nam cân phåi nâng cao chât luqng dich vu bán hàng và sau bán hàng cúa mình hon nùa, thuðng xuyên bôi duðng kiên tay nghê cúa nhân viên. - Có các chuong trình khuyên mãi dac biêt dê tri ân khách hàng. - Thuðng xuyên tô chúc các dot båo duðng, båo hành luu dêng dên các vùng sâu vùng xa. Tài liêu tham khåo: -Giáo trình Marketing cän bån — Truðng hoc Kinh tê TP.HCM -www.honda.com.vn -www.yamaha-motor.com.vn -www.suzuki.com.vn -www.vi.wikipedia.org -www.bookjob.vn -www.dantri.com.vn -www.autonet.com.vn 29

