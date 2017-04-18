Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ VÀ QUẢN TRỊ KINH...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn THÁI NGUYÊN - 2015
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ VÀ QUẢN TRỊ KINH...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn ii THÁI NGUYÊN - 2015
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn i LỜ CA Đ AN Tôi xin cam đoan rằng, số liệu và kết quả nghi...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn ii LỜI CẢ ƠN Trong quá trình thực hiện đ tài: “Tăng cường q...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn iii MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN .....................................
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn iv 2.2.3. Phương pháp phân tích thông tin ....................
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn v 4 1 Định hướng phát triển của Ngân hàng Thương mại Cổ phầ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn vi DANH MỤC TỪ VIẾT TẮT CNTT Công nghệ thông tin KH Khách h...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn vii DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Bảng 2.1: Thang đo nghi n cứu...........
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn viii Bảng 3.22: Sự khác biệt hi đ nh gi hiệu quả công tác r...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 1 MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Hoạt động tín dụng là...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 2 doanh thu và l i nhuận liên tục tăng, g p phần vào sự phá...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 3 Thương VN chi nh nh Gang Thép Từ đ , đưa ra những kết quả...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 4 Chƣơng 1 CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VÀ THỰC TIỄN VỀ TÍN DỤNG VÀ RỦI RO...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 Rủi ro lãi suất: là rủi ro v việc giá trị các tài sản của...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 6 + Rủi ro có thể t nh đư c là loại rủi ro mà tần số xuất h...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 7 hiệu quả và phát triển b n vững. Đồng thời, phải tăng cườ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 8 - Gia tăng c c hoản n thương mại hoặc không có khả năng t...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 9 - Quản ý c t nh gia đình: c iểu hiện thiếu tin tưởng vào ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 10 - Chuẩn bị hông đầy đủ số liệu v tài chính hoặc chậm trễ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 11 Đo ường rủi ro tín dụng là việc xây dựng mô hình thích h...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 12 KH cũ; còn KH mới thì cần thu thập thông tin từ nhi u ng...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 13 + Xếp hạng của Moody’s v Standard & Poor’s + Mô hình điể...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 14 Standard & oor’s AAA Chất ư ng cao nhất AA Chất ư ng cao...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 15 Mức độ biến động của thu nhập: Thu nhập ảnh hưởng rất lớ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 16 Trị số Z càng cao, thì người vay có xác suất vỡ n càng t...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 17 - Công nhân n thất nghiệp 2 Trạng th i nh ở - Nhà riêng ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 18 29 - 30 điểm Cho vay đến 500 USD 31 - 33 điểm Cho vay đế...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 19 + Hiệu quả và chất ư ng tín dụng tr n cơ sở hiệu quả sản...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 20 phân t n dư n và cộng đồng tài tr N đư c biểu hiện dưới ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 21 Việc có cho vay ti n hay không là do quyết định của ngân...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 22 - Trích lập dự phòng rủi ro tín dụng và xử lý những khoả...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 23 Hình 1.1: Quy trình chứng khoán hóa một khoản cho vay Ng...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 24 của Ngân h ng thương mại. Rủi ro tín dụng đi u khó tránh...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 25 Tổ chức bộ máy quản trị rủi ro tín dụng phải đảm bảo sự ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 26 - Đối với nhân vi n ngân h ng v đặc biệt là cán bộ tín d...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 27 + Nhân tố bên ngoài ngân hàng Sự ảnh hưởng tới hoạt động...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 28 tr n c c quy đinh của NHNH để triển khai các hoạt động q...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 29 Những biến động i n quan đến môi trường tự nhiên, thời t...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 30 Cuối năm 2004, số dư n cho vay của ngân hàng là 589 tỷ U...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 31 chất ư ng cho vay hiệu quả và toàn diện T nh đến nay, tỷ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 32 Hiện tại, VIB đang dần dần thay đổi văn hóa của quản lý ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 33 Bên cạnh đ , Vietin an còn thực hiện ch nh s ch tăng trư...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 34 Vietinbank chi nhánh Thái Nguyên.Trong những năm qua, Vi...
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép

30 views

Published on

l

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
30
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương việt nam chi nhánh gang thép

  1. 1. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ VÀ QUẢN TRỊ KINH DOANH PHẠM THỊ MINH TIẾN TĂNG CƢỜNG QUẢN RỦ R T N DỤNG TẠ NG N NG T C Ỹ T ƢƠNG V ỆT NAM CHI NHÁNH GANG THÉP LUẬN VĂN T ẠC SĨ N TẾ Chuyên ngành: QUẢN TRỊ KINH DOANH
  2. 2. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn THÁI NGUYÊN - 2015
  3. 3. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ VÀ QUẢN TRỊ KINH DOANH PHẠM THỊ MINH TIẾN TĂNG CƢỜNG QUẢN RỦ R T N DỤNG TẠ NG N NG T C Ỹ T ƢƠNG V ỆT NAM CHI NHÁNH GANG THÉP Chuyên ngành: Quản trị kinh doanh Mã số:60.34.01.02 LUẬN VĂN T ẠC SĨ N TẾ Ngƣời hƣớng dẫn khoa học: GS.TS. NGUYỄN VĂN CÔNG
  4. 4. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn ii THÁI NGUYÊN - 2015
  5. 5. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn i LỜ CA Đ AN Tôi xin cam đoan rằng, số liệu và kết quả nghiên cứu trong luận văn “Tăng cường quả d ng TMCP Kỹ T ươ V ệt Nam chi á Ga T ép” là trung thực, là kết quả nghiên cứu của riêng tôi. Các t i iệu, số liệu sử dụng trong luận văn do, ngân hàng TMCP Kỹ Thương Việt Nam, Chi nhánh Gang Thép cung cấp, và ngoài ra là các số liệu do cá nhân tôi thu thập khảo sát từ đồng nghiệp và khách hàng của ngân hàng, c c ết quả nghi n cứu c i n quan đến đ t i đ đư c công ố C c tr ch d n trong uận văn đ u đ đư c ch r nguồn gốc Ngày 08 tháng 09 năm 2015 Tác giả luận văn
  6. 6. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn ii LỜI CẢ ƠN Trong quá trình thực hiện đ tài: “Tăng cường quả d Ngân hàng TMCP Kỹ T ươ V ệ am c á Ga T ép”, tôi đ nhận đư c sự hướng d n, giúp đỡ, động viên của nhi u cá nhân và tập thể Tôi xin đư c bày tỏ sự cảm ơn sâu sắc nhất tới tất cả các cá nhân và tập thể đ tạo đi u kiện giúp đỡ tôi trong học tập và nghiên cứu. Tôi xin trân trọng cảm ơn Ban Gi m hiệu Nh trường, Phòng Quản ý Đ o tạo Sau Đại học, các khoa, phòng của Trường Đại học inh tế và Quản trị Kinh doanh - Đại học Th i Nguy n đ tạo đi u kiện giúp đỡ tôi v mọi mặt trong quá trình học tập và hoàn thành luận văn n y Tôi xin trân trọng cảm ơn sự giúp đỡ tận tình của gi o vi n hướng d n GS.TS. Nguyễn Văn Công, các nhà khoa học, các thầy, cô giáo trong Trường Đại học inh tế và Quản trị Kinh doanh - Đại học Thái Nguyên. Trong quá trình thực hiện đ t i, tôi còn đư c sự giúp đỡ và cộng tác của các đồng chí tại địa điểm nghiên cứu, tôi xin chân thành cảm ơn Ban nh đạo Ngân hàng Techcombank Chi nhánh Gang Thép, cùng các anh/chị đồng nghiệp và quý khách hàng. Tôi xin cảm ơn sự động vi n, giúp đỡ của bạn è v gia đình đ giúp tôi thực hiện luận văn n y Tôi xin bày tỏ sự cảm ơn sâu sắc đối với mọi sự giúp đỡ quý u đ Thái Nguyên, ngày 08 tháng 09 năm 2015 Tác giả luận văn
  7. 7. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn iii MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN ........................................................................................................i LỜI CẢM ƠN .............................................................................................................ii MỤC LỤC................................................................................................................. iii DANH MỤC TỪ VIẾT TẮT.....................................................................................vi DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG........................................................................................vii DANH MỤC BIỂU ĐỒ, SƠ ĐỒ, HÌNH VẼ.......................................................... viii MỞ ĐẦU ....................................................................................................................1 1. Tính cấp thiết của đ tài ..........................................................................................1 2 Đối tư ng và phạm vi nghiên cứu...........................................................................2 3 Mục ti u nghi n cứu................................................................................................2 4 Ý nghĩa hoa học và những đ ng g p của đ tài....................................................3 5. Cấu trúc của luận văn..............................................................................................3 Chƣơng 1. CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VÀ THỰC TIỄN VỀ TÍN DỤNG VÀ RỦI RO TÍN DỤNG CỦA NGÂN HÀNG THƢƠNG MẠI..................................4 1.1. Cơ sở lý luận v quản lý rủi ro của ngân hàng thương mại .................................4 1.1.1. Rủi ro tín dụng và phân loại rủi ro tín dụng trong ngân hàng thương mại............................................................................................................4 1.1.2. Quản lý rủi ro tín dụng trong ngân hàng thương mại.................................6 1.2. Cơ sở thực tiễn v quản lý rủi ro tín dụng của ngân hàng thương mại....................29 1.2.1. Ngân hàng Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC)............29 1.2.2. Kinh nghiệm quản lý rủi ro tín dụng của HD Bank.................................30 1.2.3. Kinh nghiệm quản lý rủi ro tín dụng của ngân hàng của VIB .................31 1.2.4. Kinh nghiệm của Vietinbank hội sở.........................................................32 1.2.5. Kinh nghiệm của Vietinbank chi nhánh Thái Nguyên.............................33 1.2.6. Bài học rút ra cho Ngân hàng TMCP Kỹ Thương Việt Nam - Chi nhánh Gang Thép ...............................................................................................35 Chƣơng 2. PHƢƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU.......................................................36 2.1. Câu hỏi nghiên cứu ............................................................................................36 2.2. Phương pháp nghiên cứu....................................................................................37 2.2.1. Phương pháp thu thập thông tin ..............................................................37 2.2.2. Phương pháp xử lý thông tin...................................................................39
  8. 8. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn iv 2.2.3. Phương pháp phân tích thông tin ............................................................39 2.3. Hệ thống ch tiêu nghiên cứu .............................................................................43 Chƣơng 3. THỰC TRẠNG QUẢN LÝ RỦI RO TÍN DỤNG TẠI NGÂN HÀNG THƢƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN KỸ THƢƠNG VIỆT NAM CHI NHÁNH GANG THÉP ..................................................................................47 3.1. Tổng quan v Ngân hàng Thương mại Cổ phần Kỹ Thương Việt Nam - Chi nhánh Gang Thép ...............................................................................................47 3.1.1. Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển .............................................................47 3.1.2. Chức năng nhiệm vụ...............................................................................48 3.1.3. Cơ cấu bộ máy tổ chức nói chung và bộ phận kinh doanh và quản lý tín dụng ................................................................................................49 3.1.4. Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần kỹ thương Việt Nam chi nhánh Gang Thép.............................................50 3.2. Thực trạng quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại Ngân hàng Thương mại Cổ phần Kỹ Thương Việt Nam - Chi nhánh Gang Thép.........................................................53 3.2.1. Tổ chức bộ máy quản lý rủi ro tín dụng .................................................53 3.2.2. Tổ chức quy trình nghiệp vụ tín dụng ....................................................55 3.2.3. Thực trạng công tác quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại Techcombank chi nhánh Gang Thép..............................................................................................57 3.2.4. Kết quả quản trị rủi ro của ngân hàng Techcombank chi nhánh Gang Thép giai đoạn 2012-2014 ......................................................................66 3 2 5 Đ nh gi sự t c động của các nhân tố đến quản trị rủi ro tín dụng tại Techcombank chi nhánh Gang Thép..................................................70 3 3 Đ nh gi chung v công tác quản trị rủi ro tại chi nhánh Techcombank Gang Thép.................................................................................................................83 3.3.1. Những kết quả đạt đư c..........................................................................83 3.3.2. Những hạn chế........................................................................................84 3.3.3. Nguyên nhân hạn chế..............................................................................85 Chƣơng 4. GIẢ Á TĂNG CƢỜNG QUẢN LÝ RỦI RO TÍN DỤNG TẠI TECHCOMBANK CHI NHÁNH GANG THÉP............................85
  9. 9. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn v 4 1 Định hướng phát triển của Ngân hàng Thương mại Cổ phần Kỹ Thương Việt Nam - Chi nhánh Gang Thép...............................................................86 4 1 1 Định hướng hoạt động kinh doanh từ nay đến năm 2020.......................86 4 1 2 Định hướng v quản lý rủi ro tín dụng....................................................87 4.2. Giải ph p tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại Ngân hàng Thương mại Cổ phần Kỹ Thương Việt Nam - Chi nhánh Gang Thép ...................................87 4.2.1. Hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức của Chi nhánh...............................................88 4.2.2. Hoàn thiện công tác nhận diện rủi ro của Chi nhánh..............................90 4.2.3. Hoàn thiện việc khai thác và xử lý thông tin ..........................................90 4.2.4. Hoàn thiện công t c đ o tạo nâng cao nghiệp vụ nhân viên của Chi nhánh ..........................................................................................................91 4.2. Hoàn thiện hệ thống thông tin, báo cáo nội bộ của Chi nhánh ..........................93 4.3. Kiến nghị............................................................................................................94 4.3.1. Kiến nghị với nhà nước...........................................................................94 4.3.2. Kiến nghị với hội sở Techcombank ........................................................95 KẾT LUẬN..............................................................................................................96 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO ......................................................................................97 PHỤ LỤC.................................................................................................................99
  10. 10. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn vi DANH MỤC TỪ VIẾT TẮT CNTT Công nghệ thông tin KH Khách hàng NH Ngân hàng NHNN Ngân h ng nh nước NHTM Ngân h ng thương mại QTRR Quản trị rủi ro TCTD Tổ chức tín dụng TCKT Tổ chức kinh tế TMCP Thương mại cổ phần
  11. 11. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn vii DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Bảng 2.1: Thang đo nghi n cứu..................................................................................45 Bảng 3.1: Chức năng nhiệm vụ của các phòng ban tại Techcombank chi nhánh Gang Thép ................................................................................48 Bảng 3.2: Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của Techcombank chi nhánh Gang Thép...........................................................................................50 Bảng 3.3: Quy trình thực hiện nghiệp vụ tín dụng của Techcombank chi nhánh Gang Thép ................................................................................55 Bảng 3.4: Thống kê một số dấu hiệu nhận biết rủi ro tín dụng của Techcombank chi nhánh Gang Thép...................................................57 Bảng 3.5: Bảng xếp hạng tín dụng của Techcombank chi nhánh Gang Thép đối với khách hàng doanh nghiệp........................................................60 Bảng 3.6: Các biện pháp nhằm kiểm soát rủi ro tại Techcombank chi nhánh Gang Thép...........................................................................................64 Bảng 3.7: Tình hình dư n tín dụng của ngân hàng Techcombank chi nhánh Gang Thép...........................................................................................67 Bảng 3.8: Tình hình n quá hạn của Techcombank chi nhánh Gang Thép.........68 Bảng 3.9: Tỷ lệ n xấu và tài tr rủi ro của Techcombank chi nhánh Gang Thép......69 Bảng 3.10: Tổng h p kết quả kiểm định dữ liệu ...................................................71 Bảng 3.11: Kết quả phân tích nhân tố khám phá...................................................73 Bảng 3.12: Kết quả đ nh gi v cơ cấu tổ chức.....................................................75 Bảng 3.13: Kết quả đ nh gi v hoạt động đ nh gi rủi ro ...................................75 Bảng 3.14: Kết quả đ nh gi v cán bộ ngân hàng................................................76 Bảng 3.15: Kết quả đ nh gi v hệ thống thông tin, báo cáo ................................77 Bảng 3.16: Kết quả đ nh gi v công tác kiểm tra kiểm soát nội bộ.....................77 Bảng 3.17: Kết quả đ nh gi v hiệu quả quản trị rủi ro.......................................78 Bảng 3.18: Kết quả phân tích tương quan giữa các nhân tố mô hình....................79 Bảng 3.19: Kết quả phân tích hồi quy ...................................................................79 Bảng 3.20: Sự khác biệt hi đ nh gi hiệu quả công tác rủi ro giữa các nhóm giới tính ...............................................................................................81 Bảng 3.21: Sự khác biệt hi đ nh gi hiệu quả công tác rủi ro giữa các nhóm số năm inh nghiệm ............................................................................82
  12. 12. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn viii Bảng 3.22: Sự khác biệt hi đ nh gi hiệu quả công tác rủi ro giữa các nhóm vị trí công tác.......................................................................................82 DANH MỤC BIỂU ĐỒ, SƠ ĐỒ, HÌNH VẼ Hình 1.1: Quy trình chứng ho n h a một hoản cho vay ..............................23 Hình 2.1. Mô hình nghi n cứu .........................................................................44 Sơ đồ 3 1: Cơ cấu tổ chức của Techcom an Chi nh nh Gang Thép...............50 Sơ đồ 3 2: Sơ đồ quản trị rủi ro của ngân h ng Techcom an ..........................54 Biểu đồ 2 1 Tổng h p đặc điểm đối tư ng hảo s t............................................39 Biểu đồ 3 1: Sự h i òng của nhân vi n v công t c nhận diện rủi ro t n dụng tại Techcom an chi nh nh Gang Thép..................................59 Biểu đồ 3 2: Đ nh gi sự h i òng của nhân vi n chi nh nh Techcom ank Gang Thép v đo ường rủi ro t n dụng............................................63 Biểu đồ 3 3: Công t c iểm so t rủi ro của ngân h ng Techcom an chi nhánh Gang Thép .............................................................................65 Biểu đồ 3 4: Đo ường sự h i òng của nhân vi n v công t c t i tr rủi ro của ngân h ng...................................................................................66
  13. 13. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 1 MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Hoạt động tín dụng là hoạt động kinh doanh phức tạp nhất so với các hoạt động kinh doanh khác của ngân h ng thương mại, hoạt động n y tuy thu đư c nhi u l i nhuận những cũng c hông t rủi ro. Rủi ro tín dụng là không thể tránh khỏi có thể đ phòng, hạn chế chứ không thể loại trừ. Vì vậy, nếu xảy ra rủi ro tín dụng sẽ c t c động rất lớn và ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến sự tồn tại và phát triển của mỗi tổ chức tín dụng,cao hơn n t c động ảnh hưởng tới toàn bộ hoạt động của hệ thống ngân hàng và toàn bộ n n kinh tế Đặc biệt với ngân h ng thương mại ở Việt Nam l i nhuận thu đư c từ hoạt động n y thường chiếm khoảng 70% toàn bộ l i nhuận của ngân hàng. Theo quy chuẩn thông lệ quốc tế, cơ chế quản trị rủi ro cho hệ thống ngân hàng Việt Nam đang dần hoàn thiện v đư c đ nh gi h chặt chẽ. Tuy nhiên, giải pháp hữu hiệu nhất ch nh nâng cao năng ực tự quản trị rủi ro của các ngân h ng thương mại, việc quản trị rủi ro tín dụng luôn trở thành vấn đ mang tính cấp thiết là mối quan tâm h ng đầu của bất kỳ ngân h ng n o trong đ c Ngân h ng Thương mại cổ phần Kỹ Thương Việt Nam (Techcombank). Nhất là trong môi trường inh doanh h hăn n y đòi hỏi các ngân hàng phải thực sự nỗ lực,mục tiêu m Techcom an đặt ra v định hướng phát triển “Trở thành ngân hàng TMCP số 1 tại Việt Nam", để đạt đư c mục ti u đ ra Techcom an x c định một trong những nhiệm vụ trọng tâm của chiến ư c đổi mới này của Techcom an đẩy mạnh việc củng cố chất ư ng tín dụng, kiểm soát chặt chẽ các khoản vay mới, tích cực xử lý n xấu, song song với việc củng cố lại cơ cấu tổ chức ngân hàng, nâng cao chất ư ng dịch vụ. Để thực hiện tốt mục tiêu ngày trong những năm qua ngân h ng Techcom an đ qu n triệt nội dung quản lý tốt rủi ro tín dụng trên toàn hệ thống ngân hàng. Hoạt động quản lý rủi ro tín dụng sẽ góp phần nâng cao chất ư ng tín dụng và giảm thiểu rủi ro cho ngân hàng. Là một chi nhánh của ngân hàng Techcombank, ngân hàng Techcombank chi nhánh Gang Thép không ngừng phấn đấu trở thành một trong những đơn vị kinh doanh xuất sắc của hệ thống ngân hàng,
  14. 14. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 2 doanh thu và l i nhuận liên tục tăng, g p phần vào sự phát triển của hệ thống ngân hàng. Hiện nay, tại ngân hàng Techcombank chi nhánh Gang Thép hoạt động tín dụng đang h ph t triển và mang lại nhi u thu nhập cho ngân hàng. Tuy nhiên, do thực hiện chiến ư c phát triển tín dụng mà ngân hàng v n chưa chú trọng đến chất ư ng tín dụng, hoạt động quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng Techcombank chi nhánh Gang Thép v n chưa đư c chú trọng quan tâm sát sao. Bên cạnh đ , cho đến thời điểm này v n chưa c đ tài nào nghiên cứu v công tác quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng Techcom an chi nh nh Gang Thép Do đ , t c giả lựa chọn đ tài: “Tăng cường quả d hàng TMCP Kỹ T ươ V ệt Nam chi nhánh Gang Thép” làm luận văn tốt nghiệp của mình. 2. Đối tƣợng và phạm vi nghiên cứu - Đối tư ng nghiên cứu: Luận văn tập trung nghiên cứu công tác quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng Techcombank chi nhánh Gang Thép. Phạm vi nghiên cứu: + V không gian: Không gian nghiên cứu đư c tiến h nh tr n địa bàn t nh Thái Nguyên + V thời gian: Thời gian đư c tiến hành từ năm 2012-2014. + V nội dung: Nội dung của nghiên cứu sẽ tập tủng vào những vấn đ liên quan đến công tác quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại chi nhánh. 3. ục ti u nghi n cứu 3.1. M c tiêu chung Đ nh gi thực trạng rủi ro t n dụng của Ngân h ng TMCP ỹ Thương VN chi nhánh Gang Thép giai đoạn 2012-2014, từ đ đưa ra những giải pháp nhằm tăng cường quản lý rủi ro t n dụng của Ngân h ng trong thời gian tới. 3.2. M c tiêu c thể - Hệ thống hoá những vấn đ lý luận cơ ản v rủi ro t n dụng Từ kinh nghiệm quản lý rủi ro t n dụng, đ tài sẽ rút ra bài học kinh nghiệm đối với Ngân h ng TMCP ỹ Thương VN chi nhánh Gang Thép. - Đ nh gi thực trạng trạng quản lý rủi ro t n dụng của Ngân h ng TMCP ỹ
  15. 15. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 3 Thương VN chi nh nh Gang Thép Từ đ , đưa ra những kết quả đ đạt đư c, những hạn chế còn tồn tại và nguyên nhân của những hạn chế đ - Xuất phát từ định hướng phát triển của Ngân h ng TMCP ỹ Thương VN và những hạn chế còn tồn tại, đ xuất tăng cường quản ý rủi ro t n dụng tại Ngân hàng TMCP Kỹ Thương Việt Nam chi nhánh Gang Thép. 4. nghĩa khoa học và những đóng góp của đề tài 4.1. Ý ĩa k a ọc c a đề tài Đ tài là tài liệu quan trọng cung cấp cho các nghiên cứu đi sau v công tac quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại các chí nhánh của ngân h ng thương mại, đặc biệt là các chi nhánh của ngân hàng Techcombank có mô hình hoạt động và quản lý rủi ro tín dụng giống với chi nhánh Techcombank Gang Thép. 4.2. Đó óp dự kiến c a đề tài Đ t i đư c thực hiện tại cơ quan m T c giả đang công t c Việc nghiên cứu thực trạng quản lý rủi ro tại NHTMCP Kỹ Thương Việt Nam chi nh nh Gang Thép sẽ giúp Tác giả đưa ra những thành tựu đ đạt đư c, những hạn chế còn tồn tại và nguyên nhân của các hạn chế đ Từ đ t c giả sẽ có những đ xuất với Ban Giám đốc Ngân h ng một số giải ph p ch nh để Ban Gi m đốc Ngân h ng c thể thực hiện hạn chế rủi ro t n dụng tại Ngân h ng. Từ đ , giảm bớt và hạn chế rủi ro tín dụng cho ngân hàng, góp phần nâng cao chất ư ng tín dụng và hiệu quả quản lý rủi ro tín dụng cho ngân hàng, nâng cao năng ực cạnh tranh của Ngân h ng tr n thương trường. 5. Cấu trúc của luận văn Ngoài phần mở đầu và kết luận, luận văn ết cấu gồm 4 chương: Chương 1: Cơ sở lý luận và thực tiễn Chương 2: Phương ph p nghi n cứu. Chương 3: Thực trạng quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng TMCP Kỹ Thương Việt Nam chi nhánh Gang Thép. Chương 4: Giải ph p tăng cường quản lý rủi ro tín dụng tại ngân hàng TMCP Kỹ Thương Việt Nam chi nhánh Gang Thép.
  16. 16. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 4 Chƣơng 1 CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VÀ THỰC TIỄN VỀ TÍN DỤNG VÀ RỦI RO TÍN DỤNG CỦA NG N NG T ƢƠNG ẠI 1.1. Cơ sở lý luận về quản lý rủi ro của ngân hàng thương mại 1.1.1. R d v p d ươ m 1.1.1.1. Rủi ro và rủi ro tín dụng trong ngân hàng thương mại Rủi ro là những đi u không chắc chắn của những kết quả trong tương ai, hay là những khả năng của kết quả bất ổn; là khả năng m tại đ tỷ suất sinh l i nhuận thực tế khác biệt so với tỷ suất sinh l i mong đ i. Theo tài liệu SSC (State Security Commission of Viet Nam) cung cấp sử dụng trong hội thảo “Quản trị rủi ro đối với Ngân h ng thương mại” tại thành phố Hồ Chí Minh ngày 4-5/8/2006 thì định nghĩa: “Rủi ro trong kinh doanh ngân hàng là khả năng một h nh động hoặc một sự kiện n o đ c thể đem ại những kết quả bất l i ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến nguồn thu nhập hay nguồn vốn của tổ chức hoặc tạo ra các trở ngại ngăn cản tổ chức tiếp tục kinh doanh và tận dụng cơ hội tạo ra l i nhuận” [8] Trong lịch sử v định giá các tài sản rủi ro, có thể kể đến các lý thuyết nổi tiếng như: ý thuyết danh mục của Mar owitz, mô hình định giá tài sản vốn CAPM (thể hiện mối quan hệ giữa rủi ro và l i nhuận kỳ vọng), mô hình kinh doanh chênh lệch giá APT. Rủi ro trong hoạt động ngân h ng c nghĩa hả năng ngân h ng ị thua lỗ một phần hoặc thậm chí là tất cả các khoản đầu tư an đầu. Trong hoạt động của các ngân hàng, thường phát sinh những rủi ro sau: Rủi ro tín dụng: là rủi ro thất thoát tài sản có thể phát sinh khi khách hàng không thực hiện thanh toán n cho dù là n gốc hay n lãi khi khoản n đến hạn. Rủi ro thanh khoản: là rủi ro phát sinh chủ yếu từ xu hướng của các ngân h ng huy động ngăn hạn và cho vay dài hạn.
  17. 17. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 Rủi ro lãi suất: là rủi ro v việc giá trị các tài sản của một ngân hàng có thể biến động. Rủi ro này xuất hiện trong tất cả các chủng loại tài sản, từ bất động sản đến cổ phiếu và trái phiếu,... Rủi ro tỷ giá: là rủi ro phát sinh trong quá trình cho vay ngoại tệ hoặc kinh doanh ngoại tệ của ngân hàng khi tỷ giá biến động theo chi u bất l i cho ngân hàng. Rủi ro tỷ gi cũng ph t sinh hi c sự chênh lệch v kỳ hạn, v loại ti n tệ của các khoản ngoại hối nắm giữ, và vì thế làm cho ngân hàng có thể phải gánh chịu thua lỗ khi tỷ giá ngoại hối biến động. Rủi ro pháp lý: rủi ro phát sinh do ngân hàng bị khởi kiện, hoặc hi nh nước thay đổi đột ngột ch nh s ch vĩ mô v cơ cấu kinh tế, ĩnh vực ưu ti n, thì đi u này có thể d n tới rủi ro thua lỗ cho ngân hàng. Rủi ro uy tín: là rủi ro dư uận đ nh gi xấu v ngân h ng, gây h hăn nghi m trọng cho ngân hàng trong việc tiếp cận nguồn vốn hoặc khách hàng rời bỏ ngân hàng. 1.1.1.2. Phân loại rủi ro Có nhi u cách phân loại rủi ro khác nhau tùy theo mục đ ch, y u cầu nghiên cứu và tùy theo tiêu chí phân loại m người ta chia rủi ro thành các loại khác nhau. Phân lo i theo bản chất: +Rủi ro thuần túy là loại rủi ro mà nếu có xảy ra sẽ d n đến kết quả tổn thất v kinh tế. Loại rủi ro n y c đặc điểm sau: Thứ nhất, rủi ro thuần túy nếu xảy ra thường đưa đến kết quả mất mát hoặc tổn thất. Thứ hai, rủi ro thuần túy là loại rủi ro liên quan đến việc phá hủy tài sản (nếu hỏa hoạn thì tòa nhà bị phá hủy). Thứ ba, biện ph p đối phó với rủi ro này là bảo hiểm. + Rủi ro suy tính là loại rủi ro do ảnh hưởng của những nguyên nhân khó dự đo n, phạm vi ảnh hưởng rất rộng lớn. Rủi ro suy tính là loại rủi ro thường xảy ra trong thực tế. Ví dụ, rủi ro thay đổi giá cả, mức thuế không ổn định, tình hình chính trị không ổn định Tăng gi c thể mang lại nhi u lời cho người có tồn kho nhi u và giảm giá làm họ bị thua thiệt lớn Đặc điểm cơ ản của loại rủi ro n y thường hông đư c bảo hiểm nhưng c thế đối phó bằng biện pháp rào chắn (hedging). Phân lo i theo mức độ khống chế c a c ười:
  18. 18. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 6 + Rủi ro có thể t nh đư c là loại rủi ro mà tần số xuất hiện của nó có thể tiên đo n đư c ở một mức độ tin cậy nhất định. + Rủi ro không thể t nh đư c là rủi ro mà tần số xuất hiện của nó quá bất thường và rất khó dự đo n đư c. Phân lo i theo mức độ khách quan và ch quan: + Rủi ro nội sinh là rủi ro do những nguyên nhân nội tại của dự án. Quy mô, độ phức tạp, tính mới lạ của dự án cùng với các nhân tố như tốc độ thiết kế và xây dựng, hệ thống tổ chức quản lý dự án là những nguyên nhân nội sinh. + Rủi ro ngoại sinh là rủi ro do những nguyên nhân bên ngoài gây nên. Những nhân tố rủi ro ngoại sinh thường gặp như ạm phát, thị trường, tính sẵn có của ao động và nguyên liệu, độ bất định v chính trị, do ảnh hưởng của thời tiết. 1.1.2. Quả d ươ m 1.1.2.1. Quản lý rủi ro tín dụng và sự cần thiết phải quản lý rủi ro tín dụng Quản lý rủi ro là quá trình tiếp cận rủi ro một cách khoa học, toàn diện và có hệ thống nhằm nhận dạng, kiểm soát, phòng ngừa và giảm thiểu những tổn thất, mất mát, những ảnh hưởng bất l i của rủi ro. Quản lý rủi ro bao gồm năm ước: Nhận dạng rủi ro, đo ường rủi ro, kiểm soát, phòng ngừa và tài tr rủi ro.[14] Quản lý rủi ro chính là trung tâm của hoạt động quản lý đi u hành của mỗi NHTM. Hiểu một c ch đơn giản thì quản lý rủi ro chính là quá trình các NHTM áp dụng các nguyên lý,các phương pháp và kinh nghiệm quản trị ngân hàng vào hoạt động kinh doanh của ngân hàng mình để giám sát phòng ngừa, hạn chế và giảm thiểu rủi ro trong hoạt động tín dụng, đầu tư và các hoạt động kinh doanh khác để ngăn chặn tổn thất thiệt hại cho ngân h ng, đồng thời không ngừng nâng cao sức mạnh và uy tín của ngân hàng trên thương trường. Quản lý rủi ro là bộ phận quan trọng trong chiến ư c kinh doanh của mỗi NHTM, đồng thời với mỗi loại rủi ro cụ thể lại áp dụng các phương pháp quản lý riêng. Quản lý rủi ro tín dụng là quá trình xây dựng và thực thi các chiến ư c, các chính sách quản lý và kinh doanh tín dụng nhằm đạt đư c các mục tiêu an toàn,
  19. 19. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 7 hiệu quả và phát triển b n vững. Đồng thời, phải tăng cường các biện pháp phòng ngừa, hạn chế và giảm thấp n quá hạn, n xấu trong kinh doanh tín dụng, từ đ tăng doanh thu, giảm chi phí và nâng cao chất ư ng và hiệu quả hoạt động kinh doanh cả trong ngắn hạn và dài hạn của NHTM 1.1.2.2. Nội dung quản lý rủi ro tín dụng của ngân hàng thương mại Quản lý rủi ro tín dụng là một quá trình bao gồm nhi u công việc khá phức tạp, công tác quản lý rủi ro tín dụng đòi hỏi phải có sự biết chuyên sâu và toàn diện và rủi ro tín dụng. Nội dung của quản lý rủi ro tín dụng thường bao gồm các nội dung chính: nhận diện rủi ro tín dụng, đo ường rủi ro tín dụng, kiểm soát rủi ro tín dụng và tài tr rủi ro tín dụng. + Nhận diện r i ro tín d ng Nhận diện rủi ro tín dụng qu trình x c định liên tục và có hệ thống. Bất kỳ khoản vay n o cũng c thể có vấn đ , việc sớm nhận biết vấn đ và có những biện pháp theo dõi nhanh chóng, chuyên nghiệp giúp các vấn đ , tổn thất có thể giảm đến mức thấp nhất. Những dấu hiệu cảnh báo sẽ giúp ngân hàng có thể nhận biết và có giải pháp xử lý sớm các vấn đ một cách hiệu quả. Các dấu hiệu nhận biết RRTD phổ biến thường tập trung vào các vấn đ : Dấu hiệu tài chính và dấu hiệu phi tài chính của khách hàng vay. Trên thực tế có nhi u c ch để nhận diện rủi ro tín dụng. Việc nhận diện rủi ro tín dụng có thể đư c chia thành các nhóm sau: Nhóm 1: Nhóm các dấu hiệu i n quan đến mối quan hệ với ngân hàng [5]: * Trong quá trình hạch toán của h ch h ng, xu hướng của các tài khoản của khách hàng qua một quá trình sẽ cung cấp cho ngân hàng một số dấu hiệu quan trọng gồm: - Phát hành séc quá bảo chứng hoặc bị từ chối. - h hăn trong thanh to n ương - Sự dao động của các tài khoản m đặc biệt là giảm sút số dư t i hoản ti n gửi. - Tăng mức sử dụng bình quân trong các tài khoản. - Thường xuyên yêu cầu hỗ tr nguồn vốn ưu động từ nhi u nguồn khác nhau. - Không có khả năng thực hiện các hoạt động cắt giảm chi phí.
  20. 20. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 8 - Gia tăng c c hoản n thương mại hoặc không có khả năng thanh to n n hi đến hạn. * Các hoạt động cho vay: - Mức độ vay thường xuy n gia tăng - Thanh toán chậm các khoản n gốc và lãi. - Thường xuyên yêu cầu nhân h ng cho đ o hạn. - Yêu cầu các khoản vay vư t quá dự kiến. * Phương thức tài chính: - Sử dụng nhi u các khoản tài tr ngắn hạn cho các hoạt động phát triển dài hạn. - Chấp nhận sử dụng các nguồn tài tr đắt nhất, ví dụ: Thường xuyên sử dụng nghiệp vụ chiết khấu các khoản phải trả (factoring). - Giảm các khoản phải trả tăng c c hoản phải thu. - Các hệ số thanh toán phát triển theo chi u hướng xấu. - Có biểu hiện giảm vốn đi u lệ. Nhóm 2: Nhóm các dấu hiệu liên quan tới phương ph p quản lý của khách hàng [5]: - Thay đổi thường xuy n cơ cấu của hệ thống quản trị hoặc an đi u hành. - Hệ thống quản trị hoặc an đi u hành luôn bất đồng v mục đ ch, quản trị, đi u h nh độc đo n hoặc ngư c lại quá phân tán. - Cách thức hoạch định của khách hàng có biểu hiện: + Đư c hoạch định bởi Hội đồng quản trị hoặc Gi m đốc đi u hành ít hay không có kinh nghiệm. + Hội đồng quản trị hoặc Gi m đốc đi u hành các doanh nghiệp lớn tham gia quá sâu vào vấn đ thường nhật. + Thiếu quan tâm đến l i ích của cổ đông, của chủ n . + Thuyên chuyển nhân viên diễn ra thường xuyên. + Lập kế hoạch x c định mục tiêu kém; xuất hiện c c h nh động nhất thời, không có khả năng đối phó với những thay đổi. - Việc lập kế hoạch những người kế cận hông đầy đủ.
  21. 21. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 9 - Quản ý c t nh gia đình: c iểu hiện thiếu tin tưởng vào những người quản lý không thuộc gia đình; cho th nh vi n của gia đình chưa đư c đ o tạo, huấn luyện đầy đủ đảm đương vị trí then chốt. - Có tranh chấp trong quá trình quản lý: bao gồm các mối quan hệ tranh chấp giữa Hội đồng quản trị v Gi m đốc đi u hành với các cổ đông h c, ch nh quy n địa phương, nhân vi n, người cho vay, khách hàng chính. - Có các chi phí quản lý bất h p lý: tập trung quá mức chi ph để gây ấn tư ng như thiết bị văn phòng rất hiện đại, phương tiện giao thông đắt ti n, Ban Gi m đốc có cuộc sống xa hoa, l n lộn giữa chi phí kinh doanh và tài chính cá nhân. Nhóm 3: Nhóm các dấu hiệu liên quan tới c c ưu ti n trong inh doanh [5]. - Dấu hiệu hội chứng h p đồng lớn: Khách hàng bị ấn tư ng bởi một khách hàng có tên tuổi mà sau này có thể trở nên lệ thuộc; Ban Gi m đốc cắt giảm l i nhuận nhằm đạt đư c h p đồng lớn. - Dấu hiệu hội chứng sản phẩm đẹp: hông đúng úc hoặc bị ám ảnh bởi một sản phẩm m hông chú ý đến các yếu tố khác. - Sự cấp bách không thích h p như: Do p ực nội bộ d n tới việc tung sản phẩm dịch vụ ra quá sớm; các hạn mức thời gian inh doanh đưa ra hông thực tế; tạo mong đ i trên thị trường hông đúng úc Nhóm 4: Nhóm các dấu hiệu thuộc v vấn đ ĩ thuật v thương mại, biểu hiện [5]: - h hăn trong việc phát triển sản phẩm - Thay đổi trên thị trường: tỷ giá, lãi suất,; thay đổi thị hiếu; cập nhật ĩ thuật mới; mất nhà cung ứng hoặc khách hàng lớn; th m đối thủ cạnh tranh. - Những thay đổi từ chính sách của Nh nước: Đặc biệt chú ý sự t c động của các chính sách thuế, đi u kiện thành lập và hoạt động, môi trường. - Sản phẩm của khách hàng mang tính thời vụ cao. - Có biểu hiện cắt giảm các chi phí sửa chữa, thay thế. Nhóm 5: Nhóm các dấu hiệu v xử lý thông tin v tài chính, kế toán[5]:
  22. 22. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 10 - Chuẩn bị hông đầy đủ số liệu v tài chính hoặc chậm trễ, trì hoãn nộp các báo cáo tài chính. - Những kết luận v phân tích tài chính cho thấy: + Sự gia tăng hông cân đối v tỷ lệ n thường xuyên. + Khả năng ti n mặt giảm. + Tăng doanh số n nhưng i giảm hoặc không có. + Các tài khoản hạch toán vốn đi u lệ không khớp. + Những thay đổi v lãi gộp và lãi ròng trên doanh số bán. + Lư ng h ng h a tăng nhanh hơn doanh số bán + Số khách hàng n tăng nhanh v thời hạn thanh toán của các con n đư c kéo dài. + Hoạt động lỗ. + Lập kế hoạch trả n mà nguồn vốn hông đủ. + Không hạch to n đúng t i sản cố định. + L m đẹp bảng cân đối bằng cách tạo ra các tài sản vô hình. + Thường xuy n hông đạt mức kế hoạch v sản xuất và bán hàng. + Tăng gi trị quá cao thông qua việc tính lại tài sản. + Phân bố n không thích h p. + Lệ thuộc vào sản phẩm bất thường để tạo l i nhuận. - Những dấu hiệu phi tài chính khác: Là dấu hiệu mà mắt thường cán bộ tín dụng cũng c thể nhận biết đư c như: + Những vấn đ v đạo đức, thậm chí dáng vẻ của nh inh doanh cũng iểu hiện dấu hiệu gì đ + Sự xuống cấp trông thấy của nơi inh doanh cũng một dấu hiệu + Nơi ưu trữ hàng hóa quá nhi u, hư hỏng và lạc hậu. Trong tất cả các dấu hiệu đ dấu hiệu r r ng v c ý nghĩa hơn nhất là chậm thanh toán khoản cho vay. + Đ ường rui ro tín d ng
  23. 23. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 11 Đo ường rủi ro tín dụng là việc xây dựng mô hình thích h p để ư ng hóa mức độ các rủi ro cũng như iết đư c xác suất xảy ra các rủi ro, mức độ tổn thất khi rủi ro xảy ra để xem xét khả năng chấp nhận nó của ngân hàng[3]. Hiện nay để đo ường rủi ro tín dụng người ta thường ư ng hóa thành các mức độ đo ường rủi ro tín dụng khác nhau. Việc áp dụng các mô hình đo ường rủi ro tín dụng khác nhau là phụ thuộc vào các ngân hàng. Tuy nhiên, các mô hình rủi ro tín dụng thường đư c phát triển theo hai hướng bao gồm: đo ường rủi ro tín dụng riêng biệt v đo ường rủi ro danh mục cho vay[8]. Thứ nhất, đo lƣờng rủi ro tín dụng riêng biệt Đo ường rủi ro tín dụng riêng biệt bao gồm hai mô đo ường: mô hình đo ường định tính v mô hình định ư ng (mô hình điểm số tín dụng) Dưới đây, t c giả liệt kê một v i mô hình đo ường rủi ro tín dụng riêng biệt bao gồm mô hình định tính thông dụng v mô hình định ư ng thông dụng[6]: Nhóm các mô hình định tính thông dụng: Mô hình định tính thông dụng nhất hiện nay là mô hình 6C. Trọng tâm của mô hình này là xem xét liệu người vay có thiện chí và khả năng thanh to n c c khoản vay hi đến hạn hay không.Bản chất của mô hình 6C là mô hình xếp hạng tín dụng khách hàng bằng cách chấm điểm xếp hạng tín dụng thông qua các ch tiêu phi tài chính. Các ch ti u phi t i ch nh n y đư c thu thập từ các nguồn thông tin trong và ngoài doanh nghiệp bao gồm: ĩnh vực hoạt động kinh doanh, uy tín trong doanh nghiệp các tổ chức tín dụng, khả năng trả n từ ưu chuyển ti n tệ, trình độ quản lý của nh nh đạo doanh nghiệp, môi trường kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp, khả năng ứng phó của doanh nghiệp tr n thương trường… Việc phân tích các ch tiêu tài chinh đư c thông qua mô hình 6C bao gồm [3]: Tư c ch người vay (Character- C1): Chuyên viên khách hàng phải làm rõ mục đ ch xin vay của KH, mục đ ch vay của KH có phù h p với chính sách tín dụng hiện hành của NH hay không, đồng thời xem xét v lịch sử đi vay và trả n đối với
  24. 24. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 12 KH cũ; còn KH mới thì cần thu thập thông tin từ nhi u nguồn khác như Trung tâm phòng ngừa rủi ro, từ NH khác, hoặc c c cơ quan thông tin đại chúng … - Năng ực của người vay (Capacity- C2): Tùy thuộc v o qui định luật pháp của quốc gia Người vay phải c năng ực pháp luật dân sự và năng ực hành vi dân sự. - Thu nhập của người vay (Cash-C3): Trước hết phải x c định đư c nguồn trả n của người vay như uồng ti n từ doanh thu bán hàng hay từ thu nhập, ti n từ bán thanh lý tài sản, hoặc ti n từ phát hành chứng ho n… Sau đ cần phân tích tình hình tài chính của doanh nghiệp vay vốn thông qua các tỷ số tài chính. - Bảo đảm ti n vay (Collateral- C4): Đây đi u kiện để NH cấp tín dụng và là nguồn tài sản thứ hai có thể dùng để trả n vay cho NH. - C c đi u kiện (Conditions- C5):NH quy định các đi u kiện tùy theo chính sách tín dụng theo từng thời kỳ. - Kiểm soát (Control- C6): Đ nh gi những ảnh hưởng do sự thay đổi của luật pháp, quy chế hoạt động đến khả năng KH đ p ứng các tiêu chuẩn của NH. Mô hình 6C tương đối đơn giản, tuy nhiên lại phụ thuộc quá nhi u vào mức độ chính xác của nguồn thông tin thu thập đư c, khả năng dự o cũng như trình độ phân t ch, đ nh gi chủ quan của chuyên viên khách hàng Mô hình n y thường đư c áp dụng cho những khoản vay riêng lẻ, mang t nh đặc thù chịu ảnh hưởng bởi các yếu tố vùng mi n, phong tục tập quán thì việc dựa trên các yếu định ư ng, hông đưa ra đư c quyết định chính xác mà phải dựa vào ý kiến và kinh nghiệm của cán bộ tín dụng [5]. Ngo i mô hình 6C còn c mô hình 5P Mô hình 5P cũng c c c t nh năng như mô hình 6C, n ao gồm các thành phần: Nhóm các mô hình định lƣợng thông dụng Nh m c c mô hình định ư ng thông dụng hay mô hình điểm số tín dụng thường đư c các ngân hàng lựa chọn sử dụng nhi u hơn Nh m mô hình định ư ng hiện nay hay đư c sử dụng bao gồm [2]:
  25. 25. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 13 + Xếp hạng của Moody’s v Standard & Poor’s + Mô hình điểm số Z + Mô hình điểm số tín dụng tiêu dùng + Mô hình dự đo n x c suất vỡ n + Mô hình tỷ lệ vỡ n quá khứ (Mortalityratederivationof credit risk) + Mô hình tỷ lệ sinh lời đi u ch nh theo mức rủi ro RAROC (Risk-adjusted return on capital). Tuy nhi n do đi u kiện có hạn, tác giả ch tập trung trình bày các mô hình tín dụng: Mô hình xếp hạng tín dụng của Moody’s v Standard & Poor’s; mô hình điểm số Z v mô hình điểm số tín dụng ti u dùng Đây cũng là các mô hình mà các ngân h ng thường sử dụng ngày nay: (1) Mô hình xếp hạng của Moody’s v Standard & Poor’s RRTD hay rủi ro không ho n đư c vốn trái phiếu của công ty thường đư c thể hiện bằng việc xếp hạng trái phiếu. Những đ nh giá này đư c chuẩn bị bởi một số dịch vụ xếp hạng tư nhân trong đ Moody’s và Standard & Poor’s là những dịch vụ tốt nhất. Xếp hạng Tình trạng oody’s Aaa Chất ư ng cao nhất Aa Chất ư ng cao A Chất ư ng vừa cao hơn Baa Chất ư ng vừa Ba Nhi u yếu tố đầu cơ B Đầu cơ Caa Chất ư ng kém Ca Đầu cơ c rủi ro cao C Chất ư ng ém nhất
  26. 26. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 14 Standard & oor’s AAA Chất ư ng cao nhất AA Chất ư ng cao A Chất ư ng vừa cao hơn BBB Chất ư ng vừa BB Chất ư ng vừa thấp hơn B Đầu cơ CCC-CC Đầu cơ c rủi ro cao C Tr i phiếu c i nhuận DDD-D hông ho n đư c vốn Đối với Moody’s xếp hạng cao nhất từ Aaa nhưng với Standard & Poor’s thì cao nhất là AAA. Việc xếp hạng giảm dần từ Aa (Moody’s) và AA (Standard & Poor’s) sau đ thấp dần để phản ánh rủi ro không đư c hoàn vốn cao. Trong đ , chứng khoán trong 4 loại đầu đư c xem như loại chứng khoán nên đầu tư, còn các loại chứng khoán bên dưới đư c khuyến cáo là không n n đầu tư Nhưng do có mối quan hệ giữa rủi ro và l i nhuận nên tuy việc xếp hạng thấp (rủi ro không hoàn vốn cao) nhưng có l i nhuận cao n n đôi lúc NH chấp nhận đầu tư vào các loại chứng khoán này [5]. Tóm lại, NH đ nh giá xác suất rủi ro của người vay, từ đ định giá các khoản vay. Việc này phụ thuộc vào quy mô của khoản vay và chi phí thu thập thông tin. Các yếu tố liên quan đến quyết định cho vay của NH bao gồm: - Các yếu tố liên quan đến người vay Uy tín trả nợ: đư c thể hiện qua lịch sử trả n của KH, nếu trong suốt quá trình vay, KH luôn trả n đúng hạn sẽ tạo đư c lòng tin với NH[6]. Cơ cấu vốn của KH: Thể hiện thông qua tỷ số giữa vốn vay, vốn tự có. Nếu tỷ lệ này càng cao thì xác suất rủi ro càng lớn [6].
  27. 27. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 15 Mức độ biến động của thu nhập: Thu nhập ảnh hưởng rất lớn đến khả năng trả n của người vay, vì vậy thu nhập ổn định thường xuyên lâu dài sẽ hấp d n các NH hơn [8]. Tài sản đảm bảo: là đi u kiện chủ yếu trong bất kỳ một quyết định cho vay nào nhằm khuyến khích sử dụng vốn có hiệu quả đồng thời nâng cao trách nhiệm của người vay trong việc trả n cho NH [6]. - Các yếu tố liên quan đến thị trường Chu kỳ kinh tế: chu kỳ kinh tế có ảnh hưởng rất lớn đến hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của KH vay nói riêng và các doanh nghiệp nói chung. Do đ , NH cần xem xét mối quan hệ giữa 2 chủ thể tr n để xem xét cho vay vào những điểm thích h p, ít rủi ro nhất thời [8]. Mức lãi suất: mức lãi suất c ng cao thường gắn với mức độ rủi ro cao [8]. (2) Mô hình điểm số Z Đây là mô hình do E.I.Altman dùng để cho điểm tín dụng đối với các doanh nghiệp vay vốn. Đại ư ng Z dùng làm thước đo tổng h p để phân loại RRTD đối với người vay và phụ thuộc vào: -Trị số của các ch số tài chính của người vay. - Tầm quan trọng của các ch số này trong việc xác định xác suất vỡ n của người vay trong quá khứ. Từ đ Altman đ xây dựng mô hình điểm như sau: Z = 1,2 X1 + 1,4 X2 + 3,3 X3 + 0,6 X4 + 1,0 X5 (1.1) Trong đó: X1 = Hệ số vốn lưu động/ tổng tài sản X2 = Hệ số lãi chưa phân phối/ tổng tài sản X3 = Hệ số lợi nhuận trước thuế và lãi/ tổng tài sản X4 = Hệ số giá thị trường của tổng vốn sở hữu/ giá trị hạch toán của tổng nợ X5 = Hệ số doanh thu/tổng tài sản
  28. 28. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 16 Trị số Z càng cao, thì người vay có xác suất vỡ n càng thấp. Vậy khi trị số Z thấp hoặc là một số âm sẽ căn cứ xếp KH vào nhóm c nguy cơ vỡ n cao. Z < 1,81: KH có khả năng rủi ro cao 1,81< Z < 3: hông x c định đư c Z > 3: Khách hàng không có khả năng vỡ n Theo mô hình cho điểm Z của Altman, bất cứ công ty nào có điểm số thấp hơn 1,81 phải đư c xếp vào nhóm c nguy cơ RRTD cao Mô hình điểm số Z có kỹ thuật đo ường tương đối đơn giản. Tuy nhiên mô hình này ch cho phép phân loại nhóm KH vay có rủi ro và không có rủi ro. Trong khi đ , thực tế mức độ RRTD ti m năng của mỗi KH là khác nhau. Vả lại, yếu tố thị trường cũng hông đư c xét đến, đặc biệt là khi các đi u kiện kinh doanh cũng như đi u kiện thị trường tài chính đang thay đổi liên tục như hiện nay. Và có các nhân tố quan trọng nhưng cũng hông đư c xét đến như: danh tiếng của KH, mối quan hệ lâu dài với NH,… sẽ m cho mô hình điểm số Z có những hạn chế nhất định [5]. (3) Mô hình điểm số tín dụng tiêu dùng Các yếu tố quan trọng liên quan đến KH sử dụng trong mô hình cho điểm tín dụng tiêu dùng bao gồm: hệ số tín dụng, tuổi đời, trạng thái tài sản, số người phụ thuộc, sở hữu nhà, thu nhập, điện thoại cố định, số tài khoản cá nhân, thời gian công tác. Sau đây những hạng mục và điểm thường đư c sử dụng ở các NH Mỹ [5]. STT Các hạng mục xác định chất lƣợng tín dụng Điểm số Ngh nghiệp của người vay - Chuy n gia hay phụ tr ch inh doanh 10 - Công nhân c inh nghiệm (tay ngh cao) 8 - Nhân vi n văn phòng 7 - Sinh viên 5 - Công nhân không c inh nghiệm 4
  29. 29. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 17 - Công nhân n thất nghiệp 2 Trạng th i nh ở - Nhà riêng 6 - Nh thu hay căn hộ 4 - Sống cùng ạn hay người thân 2 Xếp hạng t n dụng - Tốt 10 - Trung bình 5 - hông c hồ sơ 2 - Tồi 0 inh nghiệm ngh nghiệp - Nhi u hơn một năm 5 - Từ một năm trở xuống 2 Thời gian sống tại địa ch hiện h nh - Nhi u hơn một năm 2 - Từ một năm trở xuống 1 Điện thoại cố định - Có 2 - Không có 0 Số người sống cùng (phụ thuộc) - Không 3 - Một 3 - Hai 4 - Ba 4 - Nhi u hơn a 2 C c t i hoản tại ngân h ng - Cả t i hoản tiết iệm v ph t h nh séc 4 - Ch t i hoản tiết iệm 3 - Ch t i hoản ph t h nh séc 2 - Không có 0 KH có điểm số cao nhất theo mô hình với 8 mục nêu tr n 43 điểm, thấp nhất là 9 điểm. Giả sử NH biết mức 28 điểm là ranh giới giữa KH có tín dụng tốt và KH có tín dụng xấu, từ đ NH hình thành khung chính sách tín dụng theo mô hình điểm như sau: Tổng số điểm của khách hàng Quyết định tín dụng Từ 28 điểm trở xuống Từ chối tín dụng
  30. 30. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 18 29 - 30 điểm Cho vay đến 500 USD 31 - 33 điểm Cho vay đến 1 000 USD 34 - 36 điểm Cho vay đến 2 500 USD 37 - 38 điểm Cho vay đến 3 500 USD 39 - 40 điểm Cho vay đến 5 000 USD 41-43 điểm Cho vay đến 8 000 USD Mô hình điểm số tín dụng tiêu dùng mang tính khách quan hơn, không tùy thuộc quán hiếu vào ý kiến chủ quan của chuyên viên khách hàng, rút ngắn thời gian ra quyết định tín dụng. Tuy nhiên mô hình không thể tự đi u ch nh một cách nhanh ch ng để thích ứng với những thay đổi hàng ngày của n n kinh tế - xã hội [6]. + Kiểm soát r i ro tín d ng Rủi ro tín dụng không thể loại trừ hoàn toàn mà các ngân hàng ch có thể kiểm soát, quản ý để hạn chế thấp nhất các rủi ro có thể xảy ra. Phần này sẽ đ cập một số nguyên tắc m c c ngân h ng thương mại trên thế giới đ v đang thực hiện để kiểm soát rủi ro[6]. + Quyết định cho vay tr n cơ sở phải x c định và hiểu r người vay Trước hết, phải đảm bảo tín nhiệm trong quan hệ vay trả. Nguyên tắc này có thể đư c kiểm chứng qua thực tế và có quá trình quan hệ vay trả theo đúng c c quy định của tín dụng và sự cam kết Tuy nhi n, để thiết lập những quan hệ tín dụng đầu tiên thì nguyên tắc này v n phải đư c đảm bảo Song n còn đư c nhìn nhận và đ nh gi ở những tiêu thức h c như: Phẩm chất đạo đức kinh doanh; tính trung thực, nghiêm túc trong các quan hệ kinh tế; tính nghiêm túc trong việc chấp hành các luật lệ của Nh nước[4]. Thứ hai: Phải đảm bảo nguyên tắc người vay vốn phải c đủ năng ực pháp ý v năng ực t i ch nh để sử dụng ti n vay và thực hiện c c nghĩa vụ cam kết đối với các khoản vay[4]. Thứ ba: Phải đảm bảo nguyên tắc xây dựng đư c c c phương n dự phòng trả n vay ngân hàng của người vay [4].
  31. 31. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 19 + Hiệu quả và chất ư ng tín dụng tr n cơ sở hiệu quả sản xuất kinh doanh của người vay vốn. Đi u n y c nghĩa rằng: Hạn chế rủi ro tín dụng cũng đồng nghĩa với hạn chế, giảm thiểu những rủi ro tổn thất trong sản xuất và kinh doanh. Một khi người vay vốn hoạt đông sản xuất kinh doanh kh ông có hiệu quả, sản xuất sản phẩm không tiêu thụ đư c, kinh doanh không có lãi, tình trạng mất vốn do thua lỗ...sẽ là những nguyên nhân trực tiếp sẽ làm cho các khoản tín dụng hông đư c thực hiện đúng hạn. Trong trường h p người vay vốn bị phá sản thì tình trạng mất vốn của ngân hàng sẽ trở nên nghiêm trọng hơn Do đ ngân h ng c thu đư c vốn và lãi ti n vay hay không là phụ thuộc chủ yếu v o người vay vốn sử dụng vốn vào sản xuất kinh doanh có hiệu quả hay không [5]. + Mở rộng khối ư ng tr n cơ sở nâng cao chất ư ng tín dụng. Việc mở rộng hoạt đông kinh doanh tín dụng là cần thiết để mở rộng hoạt động kinh doanh của các ngân hàng. Song chất ư ng tín dụng mới c ý nghĩa quyết định sự tồn tại và phát triển thực chất của các ngân hàng. Chất ư ng tín dụng chính là kết quả của các khoản tín dụng đư c thực hiện trọn vẹn, Người vay thực hiện đúng cam ết vay ti n, ngân h ng thu đư c gốc v i vay đúng hạn Như tr n đ đ cập, trong quan hệ tín dụng thì quy n cho vay thực tế là ở ngân hàng, quy n trả n thực tế là của người vay Do đ , hi ngân h ng đ quyết định và khoản cho vay đư c thực hiện thì việc thu hồi vốn lại phụ thuộc vào người vay hay đúng hơn phụ thuộc vào chính kết quả sử dụng vốn vay.Vì vậy, việc phân t ch, đ nh gi năng ực tài chính và khả năng sản xuất kinh doanh của người vay để xem xét hiệu quả vốn tín dụng đặc biệt quan trọng để quyết định chất ư ng vốn tín dụng. Mọi sự hiểu biết của ngân hàng v những ĩnh vực sản xuất kinh doanh m người vay vốn định đầu tư sẽ tạo th m cho người vay cơ sở chắc chắn hơn để đảm bảo hiệu quả sử dụng vốn vay [5]. + Chủ động phân tán rủi ro để ngăn ngừa và hạn chế rủi ro. Có thể nói, phân tán rủi ro là một giải pháp có tính chủ động v ngăn ngừa tích cực những hậu quả lớn có thể xảy ra đối với mỗi ngân hàng, nhất là những ngân hàng nhỏ, năng ực tài chính hạn chế.Việc phân tán rủi ro đư c thực hiện thông qua
  32. 32. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 20 phân t n dư n và cộng đồng tài tr N đư c biểu hiện dưới hình thức mỗi ngân hàng không nên tập chung vốn quá nhi u cho một người vay. Những ngân hàng lớn cần huy động nhi u ngân hàng tham gia tài tr và cùng quản lý vốn cho vay, hạn chế cho vay c c ĩnh vực có tỷ lệ rủi ro cao. Khi n n kinh tế càng phát triển thì đòi hỏi các ngân hàng càng phải h p tác và liên kết chặt chẽ để hỗ tr nhau v tăng cường khả năng cùng tồn tại và phát triển trong n n kinh tế Đồng thời sư h p tác, liên kết đ cũng ch nh sự phân tán rủi ro, tránh tập trung rủi ro lớn vào một ngân hàng. Do vậy, phân tán rủi ro vừa là yêu cầu quan trọng của mỗi ngân h ng thương mại, vừa là xu thế hội nhập và h p tác trong thị trường tài chính hiện nay [5]. + Cho vay phải c đảm bảo ti n vay với tính khả thi cao. Thông thường để tránh những rủi ro không trả đư c n của người vay, các ngân h ng quy định đi u kiện vay vốn, trong đ đi u kiện v đảm bảo ti n vay đư c xem như quan trọng nhất Đảm bảo ti n vay có nhi u loại: đảm bảo bằng cầm cố, thế chấp tài sản bằng ti n vay; đảm bảo bằng tài sản hoặc bảo lãnh của bên thứ ba; đảm bảo bằng tài sản hình thành từ vốn vay v đảm bảo bằng chính sự tín nhiệm l n nhau trong quan hệ tín dụng. Thực chất của đảm bảo vay vốn là sử dụng những giá trị của tài sản m đảm bảo để trả n thay cho các khoản vay m người vay đ sử dụng vào sản xuất inh doanh nhưng hông c hả năng trả n ngân h ng Như vậy tài sản m đảm bảo ti n vay phải có giá trị, bản thân nó phải trở thành hàng hóa, tức là khi chuyển giao quy n sở hữu thì đồng thời cũng phải đạt đư c sự chuyển đổi từ hiện vật thành giá trị để trả n ngân hàng. Trên thực tế, nhi u ngân h ng đ đưa ra và quán triệt nguyên tắc này, song các tài sản đảm bảo n vay khi phải thực hiện nghĩa vụ trả n hì lại không thể chuyển hóa thành giá trị đư c, tức là không thể bán để thu hồi n hi c c ngân h ng đư c phép phát mại tài sản. Do vậy, yêu cầu đặt ra đối với các khoản tài sản cho vay có tài sản m đảm bảo tài sản n vay là tài sản đ phải là hàng hóa, có giá trị lớn hơn hoản vay, có thị trường tiêu thụ khi hàng hóa đ để thực hiện nghĩa vụ trả n [5]. + Cho vay phải do chính ngân hàng quyết định và chịu trách nhiệm v quyết định đ
  33. 33. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 21 Việc có cho vay ti n hay không là do quyết định của ngân hàng. Trong thực tế, ngân hàng còn phải chịu những can thiệp từ bên ngoài vào các hoạt động tín dụng của mình Điển hình là tình trạng c nhân hay c c cơ quan ch nh quy n các cấp đ nghị, thậm chí yêu cầu ngân hàng phải đ p ứng nhu cầu vốn n o đ vì quy n l i của người vay Thường thì sự can thiệp bên ngoài lại ch nhằm vào các khoản cho vay, mà không có sự can thiệp vào các khoản huy động vốn Nhưng đến khi không thu hồi đư c n , mất vốn thì sự can thiệp đ ại không bị đưa ra xem xét v cùng chịu trách nhiệm. Mọi sự can thiệp bên ngoài đối với khoản cho vay đ u phải kinh tế. Vì vậy, thiếu tính nghiệp vụ ngân h ng, thường đưa đến những sai lầm và gây ra những tổn thất.Có thể nói, sự độc lập đi u hành và quản lý ngân hàng trong khuôn khổ pháp lý sẽ c ý nghĩa rất lớn đến t nh đúng đắn trong quyết định cho vay và trách nhiệm đối với quyết định đ [5]. + Phải quản lý các khoản n quá hạn, n h đòi v c c hoản n có vấn đ . N quá hạn là khoản n mà khách hàng không trả đư c hi đến hạn thỏa thuận ghi trên h p đồng tín dụng.N h đòi hoản n quá hạn đ qua một kỳ gian hạn n .Ngân hàng cần phải phân loại n quá hạn, n h đòi hoặc n có vấn đ Tr n cơ sở phân tích nguyên nhân, thực trạng, ngân hàng có thể đưa ra c c iện pháp giải quyết nhằm hạn chế những khoản n này [8]. - Trong trường h p người vay c h hăn t i ch nh tạm thời song v n còn khả năng v ý ch trả n , ngân hàng sẽ áp dụng những chính sách hỗ tr như: Cho vay thêm, gia hạn n , giảm lãi...[8] - Trong trường h p người vay lừa đảo, chây ỳ, không có khả năng trả ngân hàng áp dụng ch nh s ch thanh ý như n t i sản thế chấp, phong tỏa ti n gửi trên tài khoản [6]. - Ngân hàng cần xây dựng quỹ dự phòng để ù đắp tổn thất. Dựa trên rủi ro chấp nhận và danh mục các khoản cho vay rủi ro, ngân hàng xây dựng quỹ dự phòng.Quỹ này không có tác dụng giảm rủi ro m để chống đỡ khi vốn của chủ khi tổn thất xảy ra [8]. + Tài trợ r i ro tín d ng
  34. 34. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 22 - Trích lập dự phòng rủi ro tín dụng và xử lý những khoản cho vay có vấn đ : + Một khoản cho vay đư c cho là có vấn đ khi ngân hàng nhận thấy sự suy giảm trong khả năng trả n của khách hàng hoặc giá trị tài sản đảm bảo bị giảm sút.Khi ngân hàng nhận thấy một khoản cho vay có vấn đ thì phải đưa ra giải ph p như: Luôn giữ vững mục tiêu tận dụng mọi cơ hội trong việc khôi phục toàn bộ phần vốn cho vay Trong trường h p khách hàng gặp h hăn tạm thời nhưng v n có khả năng trả n và có thiện chí trả n thì ngân hàng nên tạo đi u kiện hỗ tr khách hàng [8]. Phát hiện và báo cáo kịp thời những vấn đ nảy sinh i n quan đến khoản cho vay [8]. Phải ước tính những nguồn sẵn có nhằm thu hồi những khoản cho vay có vấn đ [8]. Tương ứng với mức độ rủi ro của khoản tín dụng cần phải trích lập dự phòng nhằm tạo nguồn ù đắp cuối cùng cho những tổn thất do khoản cho vay có thể gây ra [8]. - Chứng khoán hóa các khoản cho vay: Chứng khoán hóa các khoản cho vay là việc ngân hàng dành riêng ra một nhóm các tài sản sinh lời và bán ra thị trường những chứng ho n đư c phát hành trên những tài sản đ [9]. Tham gia vào hoạt động chứng khoán hóa các khoản cho vay có các bên tham gia là: Người vay n , ngân hàng phát hành chứng ho n tr n cơ sở các khoản cho vay, tổ chức đư c ủy th c v nh đầu tư mua chứng ho n đ [9]. Khi các tài sản đư c thanh toán, ngân hàng sẽ chuyển khoản thanh toán này cho những người sở hữu những chứng ho n đư c mua bán tự do. Tổ chức đư c ủy thác sẽ có trách nhiệm gi m s t v đảm bảo người đi vay thực hiện đầy đủ các yêu cầu chuyển giao các khoản n và cung cấp đầy đủ các dịch vụ cam kết Đồng thời tổ chức ủy thác tập trung và phân phối cho nh đầu tư những khoản thu nhập từ các khoản cho vay [9].
  35. 35. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 23 Hình 1.1: Quy trình chứng khoán hóa một khoản cho vay Nguồn: Ngân hàng Techcombank Việt Nam Ngân h ng cho vay đối với khách hàng Khách hàng chuyển giao các chứng từ n Ngân hàng phát hành chứng khoán trên các khoản cho vay Tổ chức ủy thác bán chứng ho n cho c c nh đầu tư v thu v ti n Ngân hàng thu hồi vốn từ bán chứng khoán Tổ chức ủy th c gi m s t người vay. Các khoản ti n trả n của người đi vay đư c chuyển giao đến nh đầu tư thông qua ngân hàng và tổ chức ủy thác. 1.1.2.3. Vai trò của quản lý rủi ro tín dụng Hiện nay, một trong những mặt yếu kém của hệ thống Ngân h ng thương mại là chất ư ng tín dụng thấp, n quá hạn cao. Vấn đ cấp ch đư c đặt ra hiện nay trong quản trị đi u hành hoạt động inh doanh Ngân h ng m sao để đảm bảo an toàn tín dụng, cải thiện tình hình tài chính và nâng cao khả năng cạnh tranh 7 4 6 5 3 2 1 Người đi vay Tổ chức đư c ủy thác Nh đầu tư Ngân hàng
  36. 36. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 24 của Ngân h ng thương mại. Rủi ro tín dụng đi u khó tránh khỏi trong hoạt động kinh doanh Ngân hàng, quản lý rủi ro tín dụng nhằm mục đ ch tối đa ho tỷ lệ thu hồi vốn thông qua việc duy trì một mức độ rủi ro nhất định. Quản lý rủi ro tín dụng có hiệu quả sẽ góp phần làm ổn định sự hoạt động của bất kỳ Ngân hàng nào [6]. Quản lý rủi ro tín dụng đạt hiệu quả cao tức là Ngân hàng cho vay và thu hồi đư c cả gốc l n i đối với hầu hết các khách hàng, góp phần tăng thu nhập cho Ngân h ng, nâng cao uy t n, đạt đư c ni m tin của khách hàng, hi đ Ngân h ng sẽ c đi u kiện thuận l i để mở rộng tín dụng, thực hiện có hiệu quả chính sách khách hàng [5]. Mặt khác, Ngân hàng với vai trò trung gian tài chính trong n n kinh tế, có mối quan hệ ràng buộc với tất cả các chủ thể i n quan như doanh nghiệp, cơ quan quản lý của Nh nước, cá nhân và hộ gia đình… Quản lý rủi ro tín dụng có tác dụng rất quan trọng đối với toàn bộ n n kinh tế quốc dân. Ngân hàng cho vay có hiệu quả cũng c nghĩa h ch h ng sử dụng vốn vay đạt hiệu quả cao, qua đ Ngân h ng cũng c hả năng thanh to n i cho người gửi ti n Như vậy nó góp phần thúc đẩy phát triển kinh tế, nâng cao khả năng thực hiện các chính sách kinh tế vĩ mô của Chính Phủ [8]. 1.1.2.4. Các nhân tố ảnh hưởng tới công tác quản trị rủi ro tín dụng + Các nhân tố bên trong Trong công tác quản trị, các yếu tố i n quan đến hoạt động tổ chức cũng như quy trình quản trị và nguồn lực bên trong luôn thể hiện đư c sử ảnh hưởng rõ ràng tới hiệu quả công tác quản trị Ri ng đối với hoạt động quản trị rủi ro tín dụng của ngân hàng, các yếu tố bên trong thể hiện sự ảnh hưởng bao gồm: Cơ cấu tổ chức c a ngân hàng Đối với hoạt động của NHTM, rủi ro nói chung và rủi ro tín dụng nói riêng c i n quan đến mọi hoạt động của ngân h ng Do đ đặt ra yêu cầu đối với công tác quản trị rủi ro phải đư c tổ chức thật chặt chẽ và có hệ thống, có sự phân cấp và phân quy n nhiệm vụ cũng như tr ch nhiệm cụ thể đối với các cấp và các bộ phận trong ngân hàng [8].
  37. 37. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 25 Tổ chức bộ máy quản trị rủi ro tín dụng phải đảm bảo sự giám sát và kiểm so t đối với mọi hoạt động trong toàn hệ thống cũng như c thể đ nh gi v nhận định những rủi ro ti m ẩn trong tương ai [8]. Một ngân hàng có bộ máy quản trị rủi ro tín dụng khoa học, hệ thống và có tính tổ chức cao giúp ngân h ng đ nh gi v iểm soát rủi ro tín dụng một cách nhanh chóng, kịp thời cũng như đưa ra c c giải pháp hạn chế và tài tr rủi ro tín dụng Đ cơ sở đảm bảo cho mọi hoạt động của ngân hàng có hiệu quả - Chính sách tín dụng và quy trình tín dụng của ngân hàng [8]. Đá á i ro tín d ng Hoạt động đ nh gi rủi ro nhằm x c định mức độ rủi ro hiện tại, cũng như t nh to n đo ường và dự kiến mức độ rủi ro của hoạt động tín dụng trong tương ai Vì thế, việc đ nh gi rủi ro các chính xác sẽ mang lại hiệu quả càng cao cho công tác quản trị rủi ro. Công việc này vừa giúp ngân h ng x c định các rủi ro trong hoạt động tín dụng vừa x c định đư c đối tư ng và mức cho vay v n đảm bảo đư c mức độ an to n cho phép Như vậy, rõ ràng hoạt động đ nh gi rủi ro tín dụng có vai trò quan trọng trong việc đo ường và dự báo các rủi ro trong hoạt động tín dụng của ngân hàng [8]. Độ ũ cá bộ ngân hàng Đây yếu tố quan trọng nhất quyết định hiệu quả công tác quản trị rủi ro tín dụng của ngân hàng, bởi mọi chính sách và việc thực thi c c ch nh s ch đ đi u phải thông qua cán bộ ngân hàng các cấp [8]. Để công tác quản trị rủi ro tín dụng đạt hiệu quả cao đặt ra yêu cầu cao v trình độ của các cấp cán bộ ngân hàng: - Đối với nh đạo cấp cao cần phải có khả năng quản lý, khả năng tổ chức và phân cấp hoạt động, khả năng tổng h p v phân t ch để có thể hệ thống các thông tin v mọi hoạt động của hệ thống.Từ đ đặt ra chiến ư c phát triển, đưa ra v tổ chức thực hiện c c ch nh s ch đ [8]. - Đối với cán bộ ngân hàng trực tiếp quản lý hoạt động kinh doanh của ngân hàng cần có khả năng tổ chức hoạt động, khả năng đi u hành, khả năng nhận biết, đ nh gi c c rủi ro trong hoạt động [8].
  38. 38. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 26 - Đối với nhân vi n ngân h ng v đặc biệt là cán bộ tín dụng ngân hàng cần phải có khả năng đ nh gi c c rủi ro liên quan tới từng đối tương h ch h ng [8]. Cán bộ ngân h ng cũng uôn phải đ cao đạo đức ngh nghiệp i n h ng đầu, nếu đi u này bị vi phạm sẽ gây nên rủi ro tác nghiệp và những hậu quả to lớn đối với ngân hàng [8]. Hệ thống thông tin, báo cáo c a ngân hàng Việc kiểm soát rủi ro đư c thực hiện hiệu quả hay không dựa trên việc xử lý tốt các thông tin và báo cáo cung cấp từ các bộ phận trong ngân hàng. Hoạt động ưu chuyển thông tin giữa các phòng ban nhịp nhàng, sẽ giúp cho việc kiểm soát hoạt động của từng phòng an, nhân vi n đư c dễ d ng, qua đ ộ phận kiểm soát rủi ro tại mỗi ngân hàng sẽ dễ dàng theo dõi và tìm ra nguyên nhân của các rủi ro, từ đ c định hướng khắc phục kịp thời, hiệu quả [8]. Hoạt động báo cáo của nhân viên nếu đư c thực hiện tốt, ch nh x c cũng sẽ góp phần vào việc kiểm soát công việc của từng nhân viên, giúp cho bộ phận lãnh đạo sớm x c định đư c các rủi ro xuất phát từ nhân viên hay từ quy trình nghiệp vụ mà các nhân viên thực hiện, đây rủi ro hoạt động mà công tác quản trị rủi ro tín dụng cần phải quan tâm tới [8]. Công tác kiểm tra, kiểm soát nội bộ Hệ thống kiểm soát nội bộ đ ng vai trò quan trọng đối với công tác quản trị ngân hàng nói chung và quản trị rủi ro tín dụng nói riêng. Nó quyết định tính chính xác và tin cậy của thông tin trong nội bộ hệ thống ngân hàng [8]. Hệ thống kiểm soát nội bộ phải đư c tổ chức một cách hệ thống v c sư phân cấp phân quy n giữa bộ phận quản lý và bộ phận đi u h nh, đảm bảo t nh độc lập trong hoạt động [8]. C c ch nh s ch v quy định của ngân hàng phải đư c thực thi một c ch đồng bộ, nhất quán, tránh sự chồng chéo giữa các cấp và giữa các bộ phận [8]. Giữa hội sở ch nh v c c chi nh nh, cũng như giữa các phòng ban phải có sự liên kết chặt chẽ với nhau. Từ đ tạo đi u kiện cho các nguồn thông tin đư c tập trung và tạo hiệu quả hoạt động cao nhất cho toàn hệ thống [8].
  39. 39. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 27 + Nhân tố bên ngoài ngân hàng Sự ảnh hưởng tới hoạt động quản trị rủi ro tín dụng của ngân hàng không ch bao gồm các yếu tố bên trong ngân hàng mà còn phụ thuộc v o c c đặc điểm thị trường, c c đặc điểm của h ch h ng cũng như cơ chế quản ý đi u hành từ ngân h ng nh nước thông qua các luật v quy định trong việc hạn chế rủi ro của các tổ chức tín dụng Như đ n u trong nội dung các nguyên nhân d n tới rủi ro tín dụng, nguyên nhân từ phía khách hàng, từ môi trường kinh doanh là một trong những nguyên nhân d n đến rủi ro tín dụng Do đ , những yếu tố n y cũng là vấn đ mà công tác quản trị rủi ro cần quan tâm tới như c c yếu tố ảnh hưởng tới hoạt động quản trị [8]. Khách hàng Hoạt động quản trị rủi ro mặc dù có mục tiêu chính là giảm thiểu rủi ro cho ngân h ng, nhưng v n phải mang lại hiệu quả kinh doanh thông qua việc làm hài lòng khách hàng. Yếu tố khách hàng trong công tác quản trị rủi ro nếu như tận dụng tốt có thể mang lại hiệu quả, nhưng nếu làm không tốt có thể d n tới việc khách hàng bị giảm sút và kéo theo những hệ lụy v doanh thu của ngân hàng. Do đ vấn đ h ch h ng cũng c những mặt ảnh hưởng tới ch nh s ch đi u hành và quản trị rủi ro của ngân h ng, trong đ cụ thể nhất chính là việc chính sách quản trị rủi ro phải đảm bảo đư c việc thu hút đư c h ch h ng vay cũng như gửi tín dụng tại ngân hàng bằng những biện pháp khuyến khích thông qua lãi suất và thời hạn, mức cho vay Nhưng những yếu tố này cần phải đư c kiểm soát rủi ro một cách chặt chẽ, c như vậy mới không ảnh hưởng tới vấn đ rủi ro tín dụng [6]. Những đặc điểm của đối tư ng khách hàng trong từng khu vực địa lý hay kinh tế cũng hiến cho các ngân hàng cần có sự đi u ch nh trong chính sách quản trị chung của mình. Mô ường pháp lý Chính sách quản lý của NHNN sẽ ảnh hưởng tới việc thực thi chính sách quản trị rủi ro tín dụng của từng ngân h ng thương mại. Mỗi ngân hàng sẽ căn cứ
  40. 40. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 28 tr n c c quy đinh của NHNH để triển khai các hoạt động quản trị tại ngân hàng mình một cách phù h p [6]. Quản trị tín dụng của NHTM chịu ảnh hưởng bởi quản trị tín dụng của nhà nước cả v khách quan và chủ quan. V h ch quan, hi nh nước có chính sách khuyến khích phát triển một ngành, một ĩnh vực, khu vực kinh tế n o đ , nh nước sẽ sử dụng các công cụ v ti n tệ - tín dụng như giảm tỷ lệ dư trữ bắt buộc của các NHTM đối với nguồn vốn huy động để đầu tư cho hu vực kinh tế đ , cho c c NHTM vay vốn phát triển tín dụng ưu đ i, vốn ODA của các tổ chức quốc tế với lãi suất thấp… Đặc biệt, nh nước tạo hành lang pháp lý thuận l i để bảo vệ cho hoạt động tín dụng của NHTM đối với khu vực đư c khuyến khích phát triển. Do vậy, khả năng sinh i của NHTM có thể cao hơn hi hướng đầu tư vốn tín dụng vào khu vực này hoặc cũng c thể gặp rủi ro hi c c định hướng tính khả thi thấp [6]. V chủ quan, hoạt động tín dụng của NHTM phải tuân thủ mục tiêu chung của quản trị tín dụng quốc gia, vì vậy, buộc NHTM phải đi u ch nh quản trị tín dụng của mình cho phù h p với chính sách chung của nh nước Để đạt đư c mục tiêu của mình, nh nước sử dụng mệnh lệnh h nh ch nh để buộc c c TCTD, đặc biệt là các TCTD của nh nước phải ưu ti n tập trung vốn đầu tư, hoặc rút vốn khỏi đối tư ng cần đi u ch nh [6]. Nước ta từ n n kinh tế tập trung kế hoạch hóa sang n n kinh tế thị trường, vì vậy, mệnh lệnh hành chính trong quản lý kinh tế v n đư c Nh nước sử dụng khá nhi u trong thời gian qua. Khi n n kinh tế chuyển hẳn sang n n kinh tế thị trường, các hoạt động kinh tế đư c luật hóa rõ ràng thì tính mệnh lệnh hành chính của Nhà nước sẽ giảm dần. Chính sách tài chính, ti n tệ của nh nước cũng ảnh hưởng lớn đến quản trị tín dụng của NHTM theo cơ chế tương tự. Hiện nay, nh nước áp dụng chính sách thắt chặt ti n tệ để chống lạm phát. Việc các NHTM phải mua tín phiếu ngân hàng với khối ư ng lớn, phải dự trữ bắt buộc lớn… đ uộc họ phải thu hẹp quy mô tín dụng v tăng i suất cho vay [6]. Mô ường tự nhiên và kinh tế xã hội
  41. 41. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 29 Những biến động i n quan đến môi trường tự nhiên, thời tiết khí hậu cũng như các yếu tố v kinh tế vĩ mô hiển nhiên có sự ảnh hưởng tới sự phát triển của n n kinh tế, cũng như ảnh hưởng tới khả năng thanh toán các khoản vay của khách hàng [8]. Việt Nam là một nước nằm trong khu vực khí hậu nhiệt đới gió mùa, hàng năm thường có những cơn o cũng như hiện tư ng ũ ụt, đi u này gây ra nhi u thiệt hại v người và của C c ngân h ng cũng phải chịu rủi ro từ việc đầu tư tại các dự án gặp phải thiên tai h ng năm Ngo i những yếu tố bất l i như vậy, với khí hậu nóng ẩm mưa nhi u, khiến cho Việt Nam có nhi u l i thế trong việc sản xuất các sản phẩm nông nghiệp chất ư ng cao, có khả năng xuất khẩu tới nhi u thị trường khó tính d n đến việc đầu tư cho nông nghiệp đang dần trở thành một xu hướng phát triển của c c c nhân cũng như c c tổ chức. Vì thế nguồn vốn vay đối với các dự án này có khả năng mang ại hiệu quả khá cao [6]. Các ngân hàng cần có những biện pháp quản trị phù h p với đặc thù địa phương cũng như ường trước những rủi ro có thể gặp phải từ yếu tố khí hậu, địa hình. Yếu tố xã hội và kinh tế thể hiện sự ảnh hưởng tới công tác quản trị thể hiện ở việc nếu n n kinh tế phát triển b n vững, xã hội có sự ổn định thì khả năng rủi ro sẽ đư c giảm thiểu. Kinh tế và chính trị có mối quan hệ biện chứng với nhau. Muốn kinh tế phát triển ổn định, phải có một thể chế chính trị mạnh và ổn định. Đất nước nào, khu vực nào có chính trị ổn định, trật tự xã hội duy trì tốt, kinh tế sẽ phát triển. Kinh tế phát triển tốt sẽ góp phần ổn định chính trị và trật tự an toàn xã hội Ngư c lại, khi chính trị - xã hội bất ổn, sẽ kìm hãm sự phát triển kinh tế; khi n n kinh tế suy thoái sẽ d n đến khủng hoảng chính trị và trật tự xã hội sẽ có diễn biến phức tạp. Bên cạnh đ , đặc điểm cư dân sẽ thể hiện phần nào những rủi ro mang t nh con người, như tinh thần đạo đức, khả năng tuân thủ kỷ luật, tính chuyên nghiệp trong công việc [6]. 1.2. Cơ sở thực tiễn về quản lý rủi ro tín dụng của ngân hàng thƣơng mại 1.2.1. Ngân hàng Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) HSBC hiện c 9 800 văn phòng tại 77 quốc gia trên thế giới với hơn 253 000 nhân vi n Đây một trong những ngân hàng lớn nhất trên thế giới với số vốn theo đ nh gi của thị trường là 190 tỷ USD. Hoạt động của HSBC cực kỳ đa dạng với rất nhi u sản phẩm cho nhi u đối tư ng khách hàng khác nhau, các sản phẩm tín dụng của HSBC hiện v n đang c c sản phẩm mang lại l i nhuận rất cao cho ngân hàng.
  42. 42. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 30 Cuối năm 2004, số dư n cho vay của ngân hàng là 589 tỷ USD, thu nhập từ lãi cho vay là 38 tỷ USD Để có thể đảm bảo có một hoạt động cấp vốn vay an toàn và hiệu quả, HSBC đang p dụng một hệ thống quản lý rủi ro cho vay nói chung và cho vay khách hàng DN nói riêng với các nguyên tắc và chuẩn mực cao nhất nhằm giảm thiểu tối đa c c tổn thất cho ngân hàng. HSBC uôn đảm bảo nguyên tắc tách bạch, phân công rõ ràng chức năng giữa các bộ phận trong quá trình giải quyết và giám sát các khoản cho vay nhằm quản ý độc lập các rủi ro riêng biệt. HSBC đang c hoạt động cấp vốn vay dựa trên việc luôn cố gắng x c định, điểm phát sinh rủi ro, đo ường chính xác mức độ rủi ro của các khoản vay, nhóm hạn mức cho vay để có thể quản lý tốt nhất, đưa ra chiến ư c kinh doanh và mức giá (lãi suất) thích h p. HSBC áp dụng th nh công cơ chế quản lý rủi ro cho vay toàn cầu của mình dựa trên n n tảng của hệ thống cơ sở dữ liệu quá khứ và có phân tích tốt. Bên cạnh đ , HSBC đ v đang p dụng c c phương thức xử lý dữ liệu hiện đại trên n n tảng toán kinh tế và hệ thống công nghệ thông tin cao cấp. Ngoài ra, sự tuân thủ cao độ của toàn hệ thống đối với các chính sách tín dụng của HSBC là một trong những yếu tố quan trọng trong công tác quản lý rủi ro tín dụng. Vai trò của kiểm tra nội bộ trong việc rà soát tính chặt chẽ, hiệu quả, thường xuyên của hệ thống quản trò rủi ro cho vay h ch h ng DN đ giúp cho HSBC luôn nâng cao đư c chất ư ng v trình độ quản lý rủi ro cho vay khách hàng DN của mình. 1.2.2. Kinh nghiệm quản lý r i ro tín d ng c a HD Bank HDBank là một trong những ngân h ng đầu ti n đ công ố thực hiện thành công hệ thống xếp hạng cho vay nội bộ gồm 9 bộ ch tiêu xếp hạng d nh cho 4 đối tư ng h ch h ng: định chế tài chính, DN, hộ kinh doanh và cá nhân. Việc ứng dụng hệ thống này sẽ giúp HDBan đ nh gi đư c chất ư ng cho vay, phân nhóm h ch h ng cũng như ư ng hóa cho vay, phân loại n , trích lập dự phòng, quản lý
  43. 43. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 31 chất ư ng cho vay hiệu quả và toàn diện T nh đến nay, tỷ lệ n xấu của HDBank đ đư c kiểm soát ở mức tr n 1%/năm Bên cạnh đ , HDBan đ xây dựng đư c khối quản lý rủi ro và kiểm soát tuân thủ theo theo tiêu chuẩn quốc tế gồm các phòng ban (Quản lý rủi ro, Thẩm định giá, Pháp chế, Kiểm tra kiểm soát nội bộ, Xử lý n ,...). Các phòng ban này phối h p chặt chẽ với nhau tạo thành quy trình thẩm định khép kín thực hiện các hoạt động quản lý rủi ro cho vay và các hoạt động h c Đồng thời, ngân h ng cũng đ ho n th nh chuẩn hóa nhi u văn ản nội bộ, quy trình xét duyệt thẩm định, đẩy mạnh công tác giám sát từ xa, xây dựng bộ tiêu chuẩn quản lý rủi ro, đơn giản thủ tục vay, thời gian giải ngân nhanh chóng (ch trong ba ngày với những hồ sơ h p lệ) góp phần đem ại sự tín nhiệm và hài lòng cho khách hàng. 1.2.3. Kinh nghiệm quản lý r i ro tín d ng c a ngân hàng c a VIB Với VIB, cơ cấu quản ý đư c x c định rõ ràng giữa Hội đồng Quản trị (HĐQT) v Ban đi u h nh, trong đ HĐQT x c định chiến ư c v Ban đi u hành người thực thi chiến ư c, nếu hông “r r ng” đi u này sẽ gây ra mâu thu n v quy n l i. Bên cạnh đ , những ủy an độc lập như Ủy ban tín dụng độc lập, đư c Chủ tịch HĐQT trao quy n v c th nh vi n HĐQT tham gia, hông ch giúp HĐQT nắm vững đư c tình hình thực tế v tình hình cho vay m còn đảm bảo tính minh bạch, chất ư ng cho vay tại VIB. Trên thực tế, quản lý rủi ro cho vay tại Việt Nam thường phải đối mặt với vấn đ có quá ít hoặc quá nhi u dữ liệu nhưng hông phù h p cho quá trình phân tích đ nh gi cơ hội hoặc dự phòng rủi ro cho vay Để khắc phục vấn đ này, tại VIB có những phòng an chuy n tr ch, mô hình đồng nhất, nhất quán từ c c đơn vị kinh doanh đến bộ phận hỗ tr . Mô hình 3 tầng lớp bảo vệ ( Đơn vị kinh doanh - Đơn vị quản lý - Kiểm toán nội bộ) giúp VIB tăng cường vai trò quản lý và kiểm tra hoạt động của các bộ phận kinh doanh của toàn hệ thống n i chung, đồng thời phòng ngừa lỗ hổng do các hình thức rủi ro gây ra như:chống rửa ti n, chống tài tr khủng bố...
  44. 44. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 32 Hiện tại, VIB đang dần dần thay đổi văn hóa của quản lý rủi ro nói chung và rủi ro từ “ iểm so t” sang “h p t c” m hông ảnh hưởng đến chất ư ng rủi ro cho vay. 1.2.4. Kinh nghiệm c a Vietinbank hội sở Năm 2015, Vietin an ngân h ng đư c Brand Finance xếp hạng trong Top 500 thương hiệu ngân hàng giá trị nhất thế giới với giá trị thương hiệu là 197 triệu USD, mức đ nh gi thương hiệu A. Có thể n i, đạt đư c kết quả như vậy là một sự nỗ lực của toàn thể cán bộ công nhân viên của Vietinbank nói chung và cán bộ quản lý rủi ro tín dụng của Vietin an n i ri ng Trong giai đoạn hiện nay, hội nhập kinh tế quốc tế của đất nước làm cho thể chế tín dụng có những thay đổi quan trọng: chuyển từ lãi suất cố định sang lãi suất hung v đến nay là lãi suất thỏa thuận; tách tín dụng chính sách ra khỏi tín dụng thương mại; bổ sung các nghiệp vụ tín dụng mới; mở rộng đối tư ng tiếp cận tín dụng; trao quy n tự chủ tự chịu trách nhiệm cho các ngân h ng thương mại… Đi u này làm cho công tác quản trị rủi ro tín dụng ngày càng phức tạp hơn Bước phát triển chính sách tín dụng của VietinBank là quá trình kế thừa, phát huy giá trị sẵn c , thay đổi để thích nghi với sự biến động của môi trường kinh tế, xã hội và phù h p pháp luật trong từng thời kỳ, tiếp cận nhanh chóng xu thế mới, thông lệ quốc tế, c c phương ph p quản lý tiên tiến… Gi trị cốt lõi là chuyển từ tư duy ao cấp sang tư duy t n dụng thị trường Theo đ t n dụng đ hướng tới phục vụ nhu cầu h p lý của khách hàng, tạo ra l i nhuận tr n cơ sở chấp nhận rủi ro đi èm, c c quyết định tín dụng dựa tr n đ nh gi l i ích, rủi ro và có biện pháp kiểm soát rủi ro. VietinBan đ chuyển đổi mô hình tổ chức bộ máy tín dụng trong toàn hệ thống với các chức năng độc lập, vừa đảm bảo tính chuyên nghiệp cao, vừa tăng cường khả năng gi m s t giữa các chức năng, theo đ chức năng nghi n cứu tham mưu an h nh ch nh s ch t n dụng đư c tách biệt với chức năng quản lý khách hàng, thẩm định v đ xuất tín dụng (Phòng khách hàng); thẩm định rủi ro và quản lý danh mục tín dụng (phòng Quản lý rủi ro); theo dõi, quản lý các khoản n bị suy giảm khả năng trả n (Phòng quản lý n có vấn đ ); kiểm tra, giám sát tín dụng độc lập (Ban kiểm tra, kiểm soát nội bộ). Nhờ đ , qu trình đổi mới ch nh đ mang ại những kết quả quan trọng.
  45. 45. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 33 Bên cạnh đ , Vietin an còn thực hiện ch nh s ch tăng trưởng tín dụng linh hoạt trong từng thời kỳ, giải quyết có hiệu quả tình trạng thừa vốn, tình trạng tăng trưởng tín dụng nóng; ứng xử tín dụng h p lý với c c đối tư ng cấp tín dụng cụ thể, tuân thủ danh mục tín dụng đ đư c thiết lập, c ưu ti n cho c c hu vực kinh tế phát triển, h ch h ng c năng ực tài chính mạnh, c c ĩnh vực then chốt của n n kinh tế, ít chịu rủi ro; Nâng cao tiêu chuẩn lựa chọn h ch h ng, phương n, dự án inh doanh, tăng cường biện pháp quản lý tín dụng đối với khách hàng, trích lập dự phòng rủi ro đầy đủ và tích cực xử lý n xấu. Nhờ đ , quy mô t n dụng của VietinBan tăng ình quân h ng năm 31% đến nay tăng gần 170 lần so với lúc mới thành lập), đ p ứng đư c các nhu cầu vốn h p lý của n n kinh tế, góp phần quan trọng vào công cuộc công nghiệp hoá, hiện đại ho đất nước Cơ cấu tín dụng theo địa n, đối tư ng khách hàng, mục đ ch sử dụng vốn, ngành hàng, kỳ hạn cấp tín dụng, hình thức bảo đảm ti n vay… đư c đi u ch nh theo hướng tích cực. Chất ư ng tín dụng đư c nâng cao và trở thành một trong những Ngân hàng có tỷ lệ n xấu thấp nhất. Vietinbank chú trọng quản ý đi u hành tập trung bằng cơ chế, chính sách, quy trình tín dụng, thực hiện phân quy n cho c c c nhân, đơn vị trong quá trình thực hiện. Hoạ động tín dụng đư c diễn ra thống nhất trong toàn hệ thống, đảm bảo các giới hạn chấp nhận rủi ro thông qua các tiêu chuẩn cấp tín dụng, cũng như c c biện pháp quản lý tín dụng, đảm bảo rằng dù khách hàng quan hệ tín dụng ở bất cứ chi nh nh n o, cũng đư c hưởng l i các sản phẩm tín dụng như nhau Đồng thời, c c c nhân, đơn vị đư c quy n chủ động thực hiện thông qua việc phân cấp, uỷ quy n của Hội đồng Quản trị, Tổng gi m đốc và các cấp có thẩm quy n tr n cơ sở phù h p với môi trường, chất ư ng hoạt động, xếp hạng tín dụng của từng đơn vị v năng ực, trình độ, kinh nghiệm quản lý của người đư c uỷ quy n. 1.2.5. Kinh nghiệm c a Vietinbank chi nhánh Thái Nguyên Tr n địa bàn t nh Thái Nguyên hiện nay có rất nhi u ngân hàng: Agribank, Techcom an , Sacom an , Vietcom an , BIDV, Vietin an … nhưng c ẽ Vietinbank là một trong những ngân h ng c thương hiệu mạnh nhất tại Thái Nguyên hiện nay Để đạt đư c kết quả này là một phần không nhỏ trong công tác quản lý rủi ro của
  46. 46. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 34 Vietinbank chi nhánh Thái Nguyên.Trong những năm qua, Vietin an chi nh nh Thái Nguyên luôn luôn nỗ lực thực hiện tốt công tác quản lý rủi ro kiểm soát n xấu ở mức dưới 2% qua c c năm Thứ nhất, thực hiện tốt mô hình quản trị rủi ro tín dụng tập trung: Vietibank chính nhánh Thái Nguyên chú trọng công tác chuyên môn hóa trong việc tổ chức hoạt động tín dụng phân chia đội ngũ c n ộ tín dụng thành hai bộ phận độc lập là bộ phận Marketing, phát triển khách hàng và bộ phận thẩm định tín dụng. Bộ phận Marketing có nhiệm vụ tìm kiếm khách hàng, giới thiệu sản phẩm đến khách hàng, phát triển các sản phẩm tối ưu cho h ch h ng, tìm hiểu h ch h ng đồng thời có nhiệm vụ hướng d n khách hàng hoàn thiện hồ sơ vay vốn, thu thập hồ sơ vay vốn của h ch h ng để cung cấp cho bộ phận thẩm định, tái thẩm định. Bộ phận thẩm định tín dụng thực hiện chức năng thẩm định tín dụng độc lập, phân tích các số liệu và hồ sơ h ch h ng cung cấp, thực hiện kiểm tra thực tế thông tin h ch h ng, đối chiếu các số liệu thực tế đ c , tham chiếu c c quy định của ngân h ng để lập tờ trình đ xuất tín dụng cho khách hàng. Thứ hai, chú trọng tới công tác rà soát, kiểm tra v đi u ch nh các chính sách quy trình tín dụng h ng năm, xây dựng cơ chế quản lý n xấu để đưa ra những dự báo chính xác và kịp thời phục vụ cho công tác quản trị rủi ro bằng các hoạt động cụ thể như: Chính sách tín dụng của Vietin an chi nh nh Th i Nguy n đư c xây dựng dựa trên những quy định của Vietinbank hội sở và tuân thủ theo những quy định của nh nước. Tuy nhiên, Vietinbank chi nhánh Thái Nguyên luôn luôn có sự linh hoạt trong các chính sách nhằm căn ằng tối đa h a i nhuận, giảm thiểu rủi ro, đảm bảo tăng trưởng tín dụng an toàn, hiệu quả. Trong quá trình thực hiện các nghiệp vụ tín dụng nếu thấy có lỗ hổng trong việc thực hiện quy trình nghiệp vụ sẽ đư c o c o v đi u ch nh kịp thời, đảm bảo tính linh hoạt và không cứng nhắc. Những phòng chuy n tr ch n o thường xuyên ghi nhận các phản hồi, đ nh gi , r so t c c quy chế, quy trình, chính sách sản phẩm đ an h nh để trình cấp có thẩm quy n v đưa ra s ng iến để đi u ch nh và bổ sung hoặc thay thế

×