ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC NÔNG LÂM ---------------------------- TĂNG THỊ LỆ THU ĐÁNH GIÁ VIỆC THỰC HIỆN CHUYỂN QU...
ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC NÔNG LÂM ---------------------------- TĂNG THỊ LỆ THU ĐÁNH GIÁ VIỆC THỰC HIỆN CHUYỂN QU...
i LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan rằng, số liệu và kết quả nghiên cứu trong luận văn này là trung thực và chưa hề được sử dụ...
ii LỜI CẢM ƠN Tôi xin trân trọng cảm ơn các thầy giáo, cô giáo Khoa Tài nguyên - Môi trường - Trường Đại học Nông Lâm – Đạ...
iii MỤC LỤC MỞ ĐẦU...........................................................................................................
iv 2.4.1. Phương pháp thu thập tài liệu, số liệu..................................................................24 2.4.2...
v 3.3.9 Nguyên nhân, khó khăn, tồn tại và giải pháp cho việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất ở huyện Quốc Oai, thành ph...
vi DANH MỤC CÁC TỪ VIẾT TẮT Kí hiệu Chú giải CNH-HĐH Công nghiệp hoá – Hiện đại hoá XHCN Xã hội chủ nghĩa GCNQSDĐ Giấy chứ...
vii DANH MỤC BẢNG Bảng 3.1. Cơ cấu kinh tế huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2010 - 2014 ....................................31 Bản...
viii DANH MỤC HÌNH Biểu đồ 3.1 Tình hình thực hiện quyền chuyển nhượng QSDĐ đối với đất ở và đất nông nghiệp ................
1 MỞ ĐẦU 1.Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Đất đai là nguồn tài nguyên quốc gia vô cùng qúy giá mà thiên nhiên ban tặng loà...
2 soát của các cơ quan Nhà nước nên còn nhiều bất cập cần giải quyết. Hay là vấn đề về thị trường giao dịch ngầm về đất đa...
3 - Đánh giá những kết quả đã đạt được cũng như những hạn chế cần khắc phục trong việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất ...
4 Chương 1 TỔNG QUAN TÀI LIỆU VỀ VẤN ĐỀ NGHIÊN CỨU 1.1. Cơ sở khoa học của đề tài 1.1.1. Cơ sở lý luận của đề tài Luật Đất...
5 1.1.2.2. Thời kỳ Đổi mới từ 1986 đến nay a) Giai đoạn 1986-1993 Ngày 29/12/1987 Quốc hội đã thông qua Luật Đất đai đầu t...
6 càng trở nên phức tạp, nhiều vấn đề lịch sử còn chưa được xử lý thì các vấn đề mới lại nảy sinh mà Luật Đất đai 1993 chư...
7 Về QSDĐ của hộ gia đình, cá nhân: Luật Đất đai năm 2003 đã kế thừa quy định của Luật Đất đai năm 1993 đồng thời bổ sung ...
8 - Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam, 1993, Luật Đất đai; - Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam, 1998, Luật sửa đổi, bổ sung một số...
9 chuyển đổi, chuyển nhượng, cho thuê, cho thuê lại, thừa kế QSDĐ và thế chấp, góp vốn bằng giá trị QSDĐ. - Nghị định số 8...
10 - Nghị định số 88/2009/NĐ-CP ngày 19 tháng 10 năm 2009 của Chính phủ quy định về cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất,...
11 bản đồ địa chính. - Thông tư số 36/2014/TT – BTNMT, ngày 30 tháng 06 năm 2014 qui định chi tiết về phương pháp định giá...
12 1.2.1.2. Quyền sở hữu toàn dân về đất đai Nghiên cứu quá trình hình thành chế độ và các hình thức sở hữu đất đai ở Việt...
13 - Thế chấp, bảo lãnh quyền sử dụng đất: là hành vi mà người sử dụng đất dùng quyền sử dụng đất của mình để đảm bảo thực...
14 thế chấp đó sẽ được đăng ký và toà án sẽ cấp cho chủ sở hữu một văn bản xác nhận đủ điều kiện thế chấp. Văn bản xác nhậ...
15 Nhà nước làm chủ, cho thuê và dự trữ. Đất tư nhân là đất do Nhà nước chuyển nhượng lại cho tư nhân (đất có đăng kí bằng...
16 đai. Ở Thái Lan có nhiều loại giấy chứng nhận về đất đai khác nhau. Mỗi loại giấy chứng nhận có qui định riêng nhằm hạn...
17 đồng giữa các bên liên quan. Nó sẽ không được Chính phủ công nhận là vĩnh viễn cho đến khi được đăng ký hợp pháp. Các l...
18 điều kiện thứ ba, quy định của pháp luật Trung Quốc rõ ràng và cụ thể hơn quy định của pháp luật Việt Nam. Điều này tạo...
19 chuyên dùng ít xảy ra mà chủ yếu là việc chuyển đổi QSDĐ nông nghiệp trồng lúa nhằm hạn chế tình trạng “manh mún” ruộng...
20 quả điều tra cho thấy hầu hết người dân đều cho rằng việc thừa kế QSDĐ là công việc nội bộ gia đình theo truyền thống “...
21 trên, các hoạt động chuyển QSDĐ phi chính quy vẫn diễn ra ở nhiều nơi tác động xấu đến thị trường bất động sản mới hoạt...
22 Chương 2 ĐỐI TƯỢNG, NỘI DUNG VÀ PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU 2.1. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu 2.1.1. Đối tượng nghiên cứu...
23 -Sơ lược về công tác lập và quản lý hồ sơ Địa chính trên địa bàn huyện Quốc Oai - Sơ lược về tình hình cấp Giấy chứng n...
24 đề xuất các giải pháp trong việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất nhằm tăng cường công tác quản lý nhà nước về đất đa...
25 cách nhìn nhận, đánh giá cũng như những gợi ý đề xuất về giải thực hiện việc chuyển quyền sử dụng đất của hộ gia đình, ...
26 Chương 3 KẾT QUẢ NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ THẢO LUẬN 3.1. Sơ lược về tình hình cơ bản của huyện Quốc Oai, thành phố Hà Nội 3.1.1. S...
27 Hình Hình 3.1: Bản đồ Địa giới Hành chính Huyện Quốc Oai
28 3.1.1.2 Đi ̣a hình đi ̣a mạo Huyện Quốc Oai nằm trong vùng đồng bằng Bắc bộ, nhưng cũng là khu vực chuyển tiếp g...
29 - Căn cứ vào kết quả điều tra thổ nhưỡng trên diê ̣n tích 8835.0 ha(chưa tính đến đến diện tích đất thổ cư, đ...
30 nay phần lớn diê ̣n tích đất có rừ ng đã được chuyển giao cho các mục đích chuyên dùng như khu công nghê ̣...
31 Bảng 3.1. Cơ cấu kinh tế huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2010 - 2014 STT Chỉ tiêu Năm 2010 Năm 2011 Năm 2012 Năm 2013 Năm 2014...
32 Dân số và lao động nông nghiê ̣p của huyện Quốc Oai chiếm tỷ lê ̣tương đối cao. Lao động trong độ tuổi là 102.300...
33 Bảng 3.3: Hiện trạng sử dụng đất của huyện Quốc Oai năm 2014( tính đến 31/12/2014) Stt Loại đất Mã Diện tích (ha) Tỷ lệ...
34 3.2.1.2. Hiện trạng sử dụng đất nông nghiệp Nhóm đất nông nghiệp có: 9011.84 ha chiếm 60.93% so với tổng diện tích tự n...
35 3.2.1.3. Hiện trạng sử dụng đất phi nông nghiệp Nhóm đất phi nông nghiệp (PNN): 5572.71 ha chiếm 37.68% tổng diện tích ...
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014

42 views

Published on

l

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
42
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

đáNh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện quốc oai, thành phố hà nội giai đoạn 2010 2014

  1. 1. ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC NÔNG LÂM ---------------------------- TĂNG THỊ LỆ THU ĐÁNH GIÁ VIỆC THỰC HIỆN CHUYỂN QUYỀN SỬ DỤNG ĐẤT TRÊN ĐỊA BÀN HUYỆN QUỐC OAI, THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI GIAI ĐOẠN 2010 - 2014 LUẬN VĂN THẠC SĨ QUẢN LÝ ĐẤT ĐAI THÁI NGUYÊN - 2015
  2. 2. ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC NÔNG LÂM ---------------------------- TĂNG THỊ LỆ THU ĐÁNH GIÁ VIỆC THỰC HIỆN CHUYỂN QUYỀN SỬ DỤNG ĐẤT TRÊN ĐỊA BÀN HUYỆN QUỐC OAI, THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI GIAI ĐOẠN 2010 - 2014 Ngành: Quản lý đất đai Mã số: 60.85.01.03 LUẬN VĂN THẠC SĨ QUẢN LÝ ĐẤT ĐAI Người hướng dẫn khoa học: PGS.TS. Đàm Xuân Vận THÁI NGUYÊN - 2015
  3. 3. i LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan rằng, số liệu và kết quả nghiên cứu trong luận văn này là trung thực và chưa hề được sử dụng để bảo vệ một học vị nào. Tôi xin cam đoan rằng, mọi sự giúp đỡ cho việc thực hiện luận văn này đã được cám ơn và các thông tin trích dẫn trong luận văn này đều đã được chỉ rõ nguồn gốc./. Tác giả Luận văn Tăng Thị Lệ Thu
  4. 4. ii LỜI CẢM ƠN Tôi xin trân trọng cảm ơn các thầy giáo, cô giáo Khoa Tài nguyên - Môi trường - Trường Đại học Nông Lâm – Đại học Thái Nguyên đã tạo mọi điều kiện thuận lợi và nhiệt tình giảng dạy, hướng dẫn tôi trong suốt quá trình học tập và nghiên cứu luận văn này. Đặc biệt, tôi xin gửi lời cảm ơn sâu sắc tới PGS. TS. Đỗ Thị Lan, là người trực tiếp hướng dẫn khoa học, đã tận tình giúp đỡ và hướng dẫn tôi hoàn thành luận văn này. Tôi xin trân trọng cảm ơn ủy ban nhân huyện Quốc Oai, Phòng Tài nguyên và Môi trường huyện Quốc Oai, Ủy ban nhân dân và cán bộ địa chính của các xã, thị trấn thuộc huyện Quốc Oai đã tạo mọi điều kiện thuận lợi và cung cấp đầy đủ các thông tin, số liệu, tư liệu bản đồ trong quá trình nghiên cứu luận văn này. Cuối cùng tôi xin trân trọng cám ơn các bạn học viên cùng lớp, những người thân trong gia đình và bạn bè đã giúp đỡ và động viên tôi trong quá trình học tập, nghiên cứu để hoàn thành luận văn này. Tác giả Luận văn Tăng Thị Lệ Thu
  5. 5. iii MỤC LỤC MỞ ĐẦU..........................................................................................................................1 1.Tính cấp thiết của đề tài ................................................................................................1 2. Mục tiêu của đề tài .......................................................................................................2 2.1. Mục tiêu tổng quát ....................................................................................................2 2.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể..........................................................................................................2 2.3. Yêu cầu của đề tài .....................................................................................................3 Chương 1.TỔNG QUAN TÀI LIỆU VỀ VẤN ĐỀ NGHIÊN CỨU...............................4 1.1. Cơ sở khoa học của đề tài ........................................................................................4 1.1.1. Cơ sở lý luận của đề tài..........................................................................................4 1.1.2. Cơ sở thực tiễn của đề tài.......................................................................................4 1.1.3. Cơ sở pháp lý về việc thực hiện các QSDĐ...........................................................7 1.2. Khái quát về việc chuyển quyền sử dụng đất..........................................................11 1.2.1. Một số khái niệm liên quan đến đề tài .................................................................11 1.2.2.Quyền sở hữu, sử dụng đất ở một số nước trên thế giới Thụy Điển.......................................................................................................................13 1.2.3. Tình hình thực hiện quyền sử dụng đất ở Việt Nam............................................18 1.2.4. Tình hình thực hiện các quyền sử dụng đất Huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2010 – 2014....................................................................................................21 Chương 2. ĐỐI TƯỢNG, NỘI DUNG VÀ PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU............22 2.1. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu...........................................................................22 2.1.1. Đối tượng nghiên cứu...........................................................................................22 2.1.2. Phạm vi nghiên cứu..............................................................................................22 2.2. Thời gian thời gian và địa điểm nghiên cứu ...........................................................22 2.2.1. Thời gian nghiên cứu ...........................................................................................22 2.2.2. Địa điểm nghiên cứu ............................................................................................22 2.3. Nội dung nghiên cứu...............................................................................................22 2.4. Phương pháp nghiên cứu.........................................................................................24
  6. 6. iv 2.4.1. Phương pháp thu thập tài liệu, số liệu..................................................................24 2.4.2.Phương pháp tổng hợp, xử lí, đánh giá và phân tích số liệu.................................24 2.4.3. Phương pháp chuyên gia......................................................................................24 2.4.4. Phương pháp biểu đa ̣t kết quả ..............................................................................25 2.4.5. Hệ thống chỉ tiêu nghiên cứu ...............................................................................25 Chương 3. KẾT QUẢ NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ THẢO LUẬN ...........................................26 3.1. Sơ lược về tình hình cơ bản của huyện Quốc Oai, thành phố Hà Nội ..........................26 3.1.1. Sơ lược về điều kiện tự nhiên của huyện Quốc Oai, .............................................26 3.1.1.1 Vi ̣trí đi ̣a lý .........................................................................................................26 3.1.2. Điều kiện kinh tế - xã hội.....................................................................................30 3.2. Thực trạng quản lý và sử dụng đất đai....................................................................32 3.2.1. Hiện trạng sử dụng đất tại Huyện ........................................................................32 3.2.2. Tình hình biến động diện tích các loại đất giai đoạn 2010 – 2014 ......................37 3.2.3. Tình hình sử dụng đất của các tổ chức.................................................................39 3.2.4. Công tác đo đạc và lập bản đồ .............................................................................39 3.2.5. Công tác lập và quản lý hồ sơ Địa chính .............................................................40 3.2.6. Tình hình cấp Giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất.............................................40 3.3. Đánh giá việc thực hiện các quyền sử dụng đất......................................................42 3.3.1. Tình hình thực hiện quyền chuyển đổi quyền sử dụng đất ..................................42 3.3.2. Tình hình thực hiện quyền chuyển nhượng quyền sử dụng đất...........................42 3.3.3. Tình hình thực hiện quyền cho thuê quyền sử dụng đất ......................................47 3.3.4. Tình hình thực hiện quyền thừa kế quyền sử dụng đất........................................48 3.3.5.Tình hình thực hiện quyền tặng, cho quyền sử dụng đất ......................................52 3.3.6. Tình hình thực hiện quyền thế chấp, bảo lãnh bằng quyền sử dụng đất..............56 3.3.7. Tình hình thực hiện quyền góp vốn bằng quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn .................59 3.3.8. Đánh giá chung về việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất ở huyện Quốc Oai, thành phố Hà Nội giai đoạn 2010-2014..........................................60
  7. 7. v 3.3.9 Nguyên nhân, khó khăn, tồn tại và giải pháp cho việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất ở huyện Quốc Oai, thành phố Hà Nội.................................61 KẾT LUẬN VÀ KIẾN NGHỊ........................................................................................67 1. Kết luận ......................................................................................................................67 2. Kiến nghị....................................................................................................................69 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO..............................................................................................70
  8. 8. vi DANH MỤC CÁC TỪ VIẾT TẮT Kí hiệu Chú giải CNH-HĐH Công nghiệp hoá – Hiện đại hoá XHCN Xã hội chủ nghĩa GCNQSDĐ Giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất THCN Trung học chuyên nghiệp THPT Trung học phổ thông THCS Trung học cơ sở QSDĐ Quyền sử dụng đất UBND Uỷ ban nhân dân TP Thành phố ĐHQG Đại học quốc gia VPĐKQSDĐ Văn phòng Đăng ký Quyền sử dụng đất
  9. 9. vii DANH MỤC BẢNG Bảng 3.1. Cơ cấu kinh tế huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2010 - 2014 ....................................31 Bảng 3.2: Hiện trạng dân số và lao động huyện Quốc Oai năm 2014...........................31 Bảng 3.3: Hiện trạng sử dụng đất của huyện Quốc Oai năm 2014................................33 Bảng 3.4: Biến động diện tích theo mục đích sử dụng năm 2014 so với năm 2013 và năm 2012............................................................................................37 Bảng 3.5: Kết quả cấp GCN của huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2010 – 2014....................41 Bảng 3.6: Tình hình thực hiện quyền chuyển nhượng QSDĐ trên địa bàn huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2010 – 2014.........................................................................43 Bảng 3.7. Tình hình thực hiện quyền chuyển nhượng QSDĐ của các xã, thị trấn........45 Bảng 3.8: Tình hình thực hiện quyền thừa kế QSDĐ trên địa bàn huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2010 – 2014.........................................................................48 Bảng 3.9. Tình hình thực hiện quyền thừa kế QSDĐ của các xã, thị trấn.....................50 Bảng 3.10: Tình hình thực hiện quyền tặng cho QSDĐ trên địa bàn huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2010 – 2014.........................................................................53 Bảng 3.11. Tình hình thực hiện quyền tặng, cho QSDĐ của các xã, thị trấn điểm......54 Bảng 3.12 Tình hình thực hiện quyền thế chấp, bảo lãnh bằng quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyên Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2010 – 2014 .................................57 Bảng3.13: Tình thực hiện quyền thế chấp, bảo lãnh QSDĐ theo các xã, thị trấn ........58
  10. 10. viii DANH MỤC HÌNH Biểu đồ 3.1 Tình hình thực hiện quyền chuyển nhượng QSDĐ đối với đất ở và đất nông nghiệp ......................................................................................................44 Biểu đồ 3.2: Tình hình thực hiện quyền thừa kế QSDĐ đối với đất ở và đất nông nghiệp .........................................................................................................51 Biểu đồ 3.3: Tình hình thực hiện quyền tặng cho QSDĐ đối với đất ở và đất nông nghiệp......55 Biểu đồ 3.4: Tình hình thực hiện quyền thế chấp QSDĐ đối với đất ở và đất nông nghiệp .........................................................................................................58
  11. 11. 1 MỞ ĐẦU 1.Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Đất đai là nguồn tài nguyên quốc gia vô cùng qúy giá mà thiên nhiên ban tặng loài người, bằng lao động trí tuệ của mình con người tác động vào đất, taọ ra của cải vật chất nuôi sống bản thân mình. Trong sản xuất nông nghiê ̣p đất đai là tư liê ̣u sản xuất quan trọng và là tư liệu sản xuất đă ̣c biệt không thể thay thế được. Đồng thời đất đai còn phục vụ cho nhiều mục đích khác nhau trong cuộc sống con người, đất đai là nền tảng cho mọi hoa ̣t động kinh tế, văn hóa, an ninh quốc phòng và các công trình công cộng… Vì vâ ̣y đất đai là cơ sở để con người tồn ta ̣i và là cơ sở để phát triển các ngành sản xuất và các hê ̣sinh thái môi trường, là nguồn vốn, nguồn lực quan trọng của đất nước. Hiện nay đất nước ta đang trong quá trình đẩy mạnh công nghiê ̣p hoá hiện đại hoá cùng với sự tăng nhanh của dân số và phát triển của nền kinh tế đã gây áp lực rất lớn đối với đất đai, trong khi đó diện tích đất lại không hề được tăng lên. Đặc biệt trong giai đoạn hiện nay các vấn đề về đất đai là một vấn đề hết sức nóng bỏng, các vấn đề trong lĩnh vực này ngày càng phức tạp và nhạy cảm. Quá trình vận động và phát triển đời sống kinh tế, xã hội tất yếu dẫn đến biến động đất đai ngày càng đa dạng dưới nhiều hình thức khác nhau như: giao đất, thuê đất, chuyển đổi, chuyển nhượng, cho thuê, thừ a kế, thế chấp, góp vốn bằng quyền sử dụng đất… Vì vâ ̣y muốn giải quyết được các vấn đề trên và quản lý đất đai được tốt thì hê ̣thống pháp luâ ̣t về đất đai phải cụ thể hóa cho người sử dụng đất và các đối tượng khác có liên quan. Luật Đất đai 2013 khẳng định Đất đai thuộc sở hữu toàn dân, do Nhà nước là đại diện chủ sở hữu(Điều 5- LĐĐ 2013). Nhà nước thực hiện quyền đại diện chủ sở hữu toàn dân về đất đai và thống nhất quản lý nhà nước về đất đai(Điều 7- LĐĐ 2013). Luật bổ sung mục mới qui định về điều kiện thực hiện các quyền của người sử dụng đất như: điều kiện chung để thực hiện giao dịch các quyền của người sử dụng đất, điều kiện được bán tài sản gắn liền với đất, điều kiện chuyển đổi quyền sử dụng đất(điều 168- LĐĐ 2013). Hiện tượng chuyển đổi mục đích sử dụng trong nông nghiệp diễn ra tự phát ở rất nhiều địa phương. Nguyên nhân chính là do thiếu thông tin, không có sự kiểm
  12. 12. 2 soát của các cơ quan Nhà nước nên còn nhiều bất cập cần giải quyết. Hay là vấn đề về thị trường giao dịch ngầm về đất đai còn chiếm tỷ lệ lớn. Giấy chứng nhận là điều kiện cần thiết cho hoạt động thị trường QSDĐ, nhưng nhiều người dân không muốn nhận mà vẫn có thể giao dịch ngầm trên thị trường…. Quốc Oai là huyện nằm phía Tây của thành phố Hà Nội cách trung tâm Hà Nội 20km, là vùng bán sơn địa có tọa độ đi ̣a lý: 20°58'49"vĩ độ bắc và: 105°36'3" kinh độđông. Với tổng diện tích tự nhiên là 147km2 , dân số 180.155 người, gồm 01 thị trấn và 20 xã. Thị trấn Quốc Oai là trung tâm kinh tế - chính trị - văn hóa, xã hội của Huyện. Do chịu tác động rất lớn của quá trình đô thị hóa, công nghiệp hóa. Do nhu cầu về đất đai cho phát triển kinh tế - xã hội nên các hoạt động thực hiện Quyền sử dụng đất có xu hướng gia tăng. Tuy nhiên hiện nay tình trạng thực hiện các Quyền sử dụng không khai báo hoặc được cấp giấy chứng nhận nhưng không nhận; có GCNQSDĐ nhưng giao dịch không qua Văn phòng Đăng ký quyền sử dụng đất, hoặc thực hiện không đầy đủ các qui định của pháp luật về quyền sử dụng đất vẫn còn diễn ra trên địa bàn huyện Quốc Oai. Vì vậy, đánh giá việc thực hiện các quyền sử dụng đất nhằm đẩy mạnh công tác quản lý, phát huy những mặt tích cực, hạn chế những yếu kém trong việc thi hành đúng Luật đất đai là rất cần thiết. Xuất phát từ tình hình thực tế trên tôi chọn đề tài: “Đánh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện Quốc Oai, thành phố Hà Nội giai đoạn 2010 - 2014”. 2. Mục tiêu của đề tài 2.1. Mục tiêu tổng quát - Đánh giá thực trạng, tình hình thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện Quốc Oai, những kết quả đã đạt được cũng như những hạn chế cần khắc phục trong việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn Huyện Quốc oai, từ đó đưa ra những đề xuất, giải pháp chủ yếu để đảm bảo việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn địa bàn huyện Quốc Oai, thành phố Hà Nội theo quy định của Luật đất đai năm 2003 và Luật Đất đai sửa đổi năm 2013. 2.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể - Đánh giá thực trạng, tình hình thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện Quốc Oai, thành phố Hà Nội giai đoạn 2010 - 2014.
  13. 13. 3 - Đánh giá những kết quả đã đạt được cũng như những hạn chế cần khắc phục trong việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn Huyện Quốc oai, thành phố Hà Nội giai đoạn 2010 – 2014. - Đưa ra những đề xuất, giải pháp chủ yếu để đảm bảo việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn địa bàn huyện Quốc Oai, thành phố Hà Nội theo quy định của Luật đất đai năm 2003 và Luật Đất đai sửa đổi năm 2013. 2.3. Yêu cầu của đề tài - Nắm vững và tổng hợp các chủ trương, chính sách, quy định của pháp luật liên quan tới các QSDĐ và các văn bản có liên quan đã được ban hành. - Nguồn số liệu, tài liệu điều tra, khảo sát phản ánh đúng thực trạng tình hình thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất tại huyện Quốc Oai, thành phố Hà Nội giai đoạn 2010 - 2014. - Các số liệu điều tra thu thập phải được phân tích và đánh giá đúng thực trạng tình hình thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất tại khu vực nghiên cứu. - Kết quả nghiên cứu phải đảm bảo cơ sở khoa học và thực tiễn. - Đề xuất một số giải pháp có tính khả thi, góp phần thúc đẩy, đảm bảo việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất ở huyện Quốc Oai được hiệu quả.
  14. 14. 4 Chương 1 TỔNG QUAN TÀI LIỆU VỀ VẤN ĐỀ NGHIÊN CỨU 1.1. Cơ sở khoa học của đề tài 1.1.1. Cơ sở lý luận của đề tài Luật Đất đai sửa đổi năm 2013 đã ghi rõ “Đất đai thuộc sở hữu toàn dân do Nhà nước đại diện chủ sở hữu và thống nhất quản lý. Nhà nước trao quyền sử dụng đất cho người sử dụng đất theo quy định của Luật này”[3]. Tuy nhiên tài nguyên đất đai có hạn về diện tích và cố định trong không gian, trong khi nhu cầu đất đai của con người ngày càng tăng. Do vậy, bất kỳ quốc gia nào cũng đặt nhiệm vụ quản lý sử dụng đất lên hàng đầu. Đất đai thường xuyên chịu tác động của ngoại cảnh. Trong đó, sự tác động của con người có ảnh hưởng mang tính quyết định đến độ phì của đất, đến hiệu quả sử dụng đất. Quản lý phân bổ hợp lý tài nguyên đất là một trong những biện pháp mang tính hiệu quả cao trong việc phát triển kinh tế - xã hội. Kết hợp hài hòa giữa khai thác, sử dụng đất với bảo vệ đất và hệ sinh thái chung sẽ tạo sự phát triển ổn định và lâu dài. Ngày nay, sự gia tăng dân số và sự phát triển kinh tế xã hội đã gây áp lực lớn lên các nguồn tài nguyên thiên nhiên, đặc biệt là đất đai. Vì vậy, để khai thác sử dụng đất đai có hiệu quả, hợp lý, đảm bảo sử dụng đất lâu dài cần phải hiểu biết một cách đầy đủ các thuộc tính và nguồn gốc của đất trong mối quan hệ tổng hòa với các điều kiện tự nhiên, kinh tế - xã hội chính vì vậy việc“Đánh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện Quốc Oai, Thành phố Hà Nội giai đoạn 2010-2014 ” là vấn đề rất cần được nghiên cứu. 1.1.2. Cơ sở thực tiễn của đề tài 1.1.2.1. Thời kỳ trước Đổi mới (1986) - Hiến pháp 1946 đã quy định về quyền sở hữu tài sản, trong đó có quy định về quyền sở hữu ruộng đất. - Luật cải cách ruộng đất năm 1953 đã đánh dấu Pháp luật đầu tiên về đất đai của Nhà nước Việt Nam Dân chủ Cộng hoà.
  15. 15. 5 1.1.2.2. Thời kỳ Đổi mới từ 1986 đến nay a) Giai đoạn 1986-1993 Ngày 29/12/1987 Quốc hội đã thông qua Luật Đất đai đầu tiên nhằm điều chỉnh các quan hệ về quản lý, sử dụng đất. Luật Đất đai đã thể chế hoá đường lối, chính sách của Đại hội lần thứ VI của Đảng và Hiến pháp 1980 (Điều 19 và 20) khẳng định đất đai thuộc sở hữu toàn dân, do Nhà nước thống nhất quản lý. Luật Đất đai được ban hành đúng vào thời kỳ đất nước ta bước đầu bước vào giai đoạn đổi mới về kinh tế, đặc biệt thời kỳ này có nhiều chính sách mở cửa. Nội dung về QSDĐ của Luật Đất đai 1988 là: Nhà nước giao đất không thu tiền sử dụng đất đối với mọi loại đất, người được giao đất chỉ được hưởng những kết quả đầu tư trên đất. Họ không có quyền chuyển QSDĐ đai dưới mọi hình thức khác nhau. Luật quy định: “Nghiêm cấm mua, bán, lấn chiếm đất đai, phát canh thu tô dưới mọi hình thức, nhận đất được giao mà không sử dụng, sử dụng không đúng mục đích, tự tiện sử dụng đất nông nghiệp, đất có rừng vào mục đích khác, làm huỷ hoại đất đai”. b) Giai đoạn 1993-2003 Hiến pháp 1992 quy định: “Tổ chức, hộ gia đình, cá nhân sử dụng đất có quyền chuyển QSDĐ theo quy định của pháp luật” [13]. Nghị quyết số 05-NQ/HNTW ngày 10/06/1993 của Ban chấp hành Trung ương khoá VII: “Tiếp tục đổi mới và phát triển kinh tế - xã hội nông thôn đã khẳng định cho người sử dụng đất được thực hiện các quyền chuyển đổi, chuyển nhượng, cho thuê, thừa kế, thế chấp QSDĐ”. Luật Đất đai năm 1993 được Quốc hội thông qua ngày 14/07/1993 và có hiệu lực ngày 15/10/1993 về cơ bản kế thừa Luật Đất đai 1987 và bổ sung một nội dung mới như một số quyền của người sử dụng đất. Cụ thể Luật cho phép người sử dụng đất được thực hiện 5 quyền: chuyển đổi, chuyển nhượng, cho thuê, thừa kế, thế chấp QSDĐ. Như vậy, luật đưa ra những quy định theo xu hướng ngày càng mở rộng quyền của người sử dụng, cho họ định đoạt hạn chế QSDĐ của mình. Nghĩa là chuyển QSDĐ phải tuân theo điều kiện, nội dung, hình thức do Bộ luật dân sự và pháp luật về đất đai quy định. Tuy nhiên, do sự phát triển nhanh chóng của tình hình kinh tế, xã hội, qua thực tế cuộc sống với tác động của cơ chế kinh tế thị trường làm cho quan hệ đất đai
  16. 16. 6 càng trở nên phức tạp, nhiều vấn đề lịch sử còn chưa được xử lý thì các vấn đề mới lại nảy sinh mà Luật Đất đai 1993 chưa có quy định. Vì vậy, năm 1998 Luật Đất đai được sửa đổi, bổ sung. Luật bổ sung thêm một số quyền của người sử dụng đất như quyền góp vốn bằng giá trị QSDĐ, quyền cho thuê lại QSDĐ. Tổ chức, hộ gia đình, cá nhân được Nhà nước cho thuê đất đã trả tiền sử dụng đất cho cả thời gian đầu tư hoặc tiền thuê đất đã trả trước còn lại là 05 năm cũng được thực hiện các QSDĐ như chuyển nhượng, thế chấp, góp vốn, cho thuê lại QSDĐ. Riêng tổ chức, hộ gia đình, cá nhân mới trả tiền thuê đất hàng năm thì chỉ được chuyển nhượng, thế chấp tài sản thuộc sở hữu của mình gắn liền với QSDĐ [16]. Ngày 29/06/2001 Quốc hội khoá X, kỳ họp thứ 9 đã thông qua Luật sửa đổi, bổ sung một số điều của Luật Đất đai [17]; Luật lần này đã sửa đổi, bổ sung một số vấn đề về QSDĐ như sau: - Cho phép người sử dụng đất được chuyển mục đích sử dụng đất nông nghiệp, đất lâm nghiệp sang mục đích khác; được chuyển đổi cơ cấu cây trồng vật nuôi đối với đất sử dụng vào mục đích nông nghiệp, đất lâm nghiệp, đất làm muối, nuôi trồng thủy sản, nhưng cũng phải căn cứ vào quy hoạch, kế hoạch sử dụng đất. - Cho phép tổ chức, hộ gia đình, cá nhân có quyền thế chấp giá trị QSDĐ theo quy định của pháp luật cũng được bảo lãnh bằng giá trị QSDĐ, tài sản thuộc sở hữu của mình gắn liền với đất đó tại các tổ chức tín dụng được phép hoạt động tại Việt Nam. Nghĩa là người sử dụng đất cũng được thế chấp, bảo lãnh bằng giá trị QSDĐ tại các tổ chức tín dụng có vốn đầu tư nước ngoài, chi nhánh ngân hàng nước ngoài hoạt động tại Việt Nam, tổ chức tín dụng 100% vốn nước ngoài. c) Giai đoạn từ 2003 đến nay Tuy nhiên, trong thời kỳ đẩy mạnh công nghiệp hóa - hiện đại hóa, tình hình quản lý và sử dụng đất sau 3 năm thực hiện Luật Đất đai sửa đổi 2001 đã cho thấy còn bộc lộ những thiếu sót, yếu kém. Vì vậy, việc tiếp tục sửa đổi Luật Đất đai 1993 (Luật sửa đổi bổ sung 1998, 2001) là cần thiết và tất yếu nhằm mục đích tháo gỡ những vướng mắc trong công tác quản lý, sử dụng đất, bảo đảm tính ổn định của pháp luật, đồng thời, thế chế hóa kịp thời đường lối, chủ trương, chính sách của Đảng về đất đai trong thời kỳ mới. Luật Đất đai năm 2003 đã được Quốc hội nước Cộng hòa xã hội chủ nghĩa Việt Nam khóa XI kỳ họp thứ 4 thông qua ngày 26/11/2003 và có hiệu lực từ ngày 01/07/2004.
  17. 17. 7 Về QSDĐ của hộ gia đình, cá nhân: Luật Đất đai năm 2003 đã kế thừa quy định của Luật Đất đai năm 1993 đồng thời bổ sung quyền tặng, cho QSDĐ của hộ gia đình, cá nhân sử dụng đất không phải là đất thuê; không quy định các điều kiện hạn chế khi thực hiện quyền chuyển nhượng và bổ sung quyền thừa kế QSDĐ đất nông nghiệp trồng cây hàng năm nhằm tạo điều kiện thuận lợi trong thực hiện các quyền của người sử dụng đất, thúc đẩy thị trường bất động sản phát triển và tích tụ đất đai theo định hướng của Nhà nước. Cụ thể nội dung của QSDĐ như sau: “Quyền chuyển đổi, chuyển nhượng, cho thuê, cho thuê lại, thừa kế, tặng cho QSDĐ; quyền thế chấp, bảo lãnh, góp vốn bằng QSDĐ; quyền được bồi thường khi Nhà nước thu hồi đất” (Điều 106) [130]. Quyền và nghĩa vụ của tổ chức, cá nhân nước ngoài sử dụng đất đai Việt Nam: Luật Đất đai 2003 quy định tổ chức, cá nhân nước ngoài thuê đất có các quyền tương ứng với hình thức trả tiền thuê đất hàng năm hay trả tiền một lần cho cả thời gian thuê. Bổ sung quyền được đầu tư xây dựng kinh doanh nhà ở tại Việt Nam. Qua các quy định của Luật Đất đai qua từng thời kỳ cho thấy, Luật đang dần dần đưa ra những quy định phù hợp với cuộc sống hơn và chấp nhận những thực tế của cuộc sống đòi hỏi; mở rộng dần quyền của người sử dụng đất nhưng vẫn đảm bảo được nguyên tắc đất đai thuộc sở hữu toàn dân (Điều 111) [134]. 1.1.3. Cơ sở pháp lý về việc thực hiện các QSDĐ Cơ sở pháp lý của đề tài là các văn bản của cơ quan Nhà nước có thẩm quyền liên quan đến công tác xác định và xử lý vi phạm Luật đất đai bao gồm: 1.1.3.1. Các văn bản Luật - Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam, 1992 Hiến pháp; - Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam, 1993, Luật Đất đai có hiệu lực từ ngày 15/10/1993 - Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam, 1994, Luật Thuế chuyển QSDĐ, có hiệu lực từ ngày 01/07/1994; - Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam, 1995, Bộ luật Dân sự ngày 28/10/1995; - Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam, 1987, Luật Đất đai;
  18. 18. 8 - Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam, 1993, Luật Đất đai; - Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam, 1998, Luật sửa đổi, bổ sung một số điều của Luật Đất đai; - Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam, 2000, Luật sửa đổi bổ sung một số điều của Luật thuế chuyển QSDĐ 2000; - Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam, 2001, Luật sửa đổi, bổ sung một số điều của Luật Đất đai; - Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam, 2003, Luật Đất đai; - Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam, Bộ luật dân sự (2005); - Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam, 2009, Luật sửa đổi, bổ sung một số điều liên quan đến đầu tư xây dựng cơ bản của Luật xây dựng số 16/2003/QH11, Luật đấu thầu số 61/2005/QH11, Luật doanh nghiệp số 60/2005/QH11, Luật đất đai số 13/2003/QH11 và Luật nhà ở số 56/2005/QH11; - Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam, 2009, Luật sửa đổi Điều 126 của Luật Nhà ở và điều 121 của Luật Đất đai. - Quốc hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam, 2013, Luật Đất đai sửa đổi, Khoá XIII, Kỳ họp thứ 6 thông qua ngày 29 tháng 11năm 2013 có hiệu lực từ ngày 1/07/2014. 1.1.3.2. Các văn bản hướng dẫn thi hành Luật của Chính Phủ - Nghị định số 64/CP ngày 27/09/1993 của Chính phủ về việc giao đất nông nghiệp cho hộ gia đình, cá nhân sử dụng ổn định lâu dài vào mục đích sản xuất nông nghiệp. - Nghị định số 90/CP ngày 17/08/1994 của Chính phủ ban hành quy định về việc đền bù thiệt hại khi Nhà nước thu hồi đất để sử dụng vào mục đích quốc phòng, an ninh, lợi ích quốc gia, lợi ích công cộng. - Nghị định số 114/CP ngày 05/09/1994 của Chính phủ quy định chi tiết thi hành Luật Thuế chuyển QSDĐ. - Nghị định số 04/CP ngày 10/01/1997 của Chính phủ về xử phạt vi phạm hành chính trong lĩnh vực quản lý, sử dụng đất đai. - Nghị định số 17/1999/NĐ-CP ngày 29/03/1999 của Chính phủ về thủ tục
  19. 19. 9 chuyển đổi, chuyển nhượng, cho thuê, cho thuê lại, thừa kế QSDĐ và thế chấp, góp vốn bằng giá trị QSDĐ. - Nghị định số 85/1999/NĐ-CP ngày 28/08/1999 của Chính phủ sửa đổi, bổ sung một số điều của bản quy hoạch về việc giao đất nông nghiệp cho hộ gia đình, cá nhân sử dụng ổn định lâu dài vào mục đích sản xuất nông nghiệp và bổ nhiệm giao việc giao đất làm muối cho hộ gia đình và cá nhân sử dụng ổn định lâu dài. - Nghị định số 19/2000/NĐ-CP ngày 8/6/2000 của Chính phủ quy định chi tiết thi hành Luật thuế chuyển QSDĐ và Luật sửa đổi, bổ sung một số điều của Luật thuế chuyển QSDĐ. - Nghị định số 79/2001/NĐ-CP ngày 01/11/2001 của Chính phủ sửa đổi, bổ sung một số điều của Nghị định số 17/1999/NĐ-CP ngày 29/03/1999 về thủ tục chuyển đổi, chuyển nhượng, cho thuê, cho thuê lại, thừa kế QSDĐ và thế chấp, góp vốn bằng giá trị QSDĐ. - Nghị định số 181/2004/NĐ-CP ngày 29/10/2004 của Chính phủ về thi hành Luật Đất đai. - Nghị định số 182/2004/NĐ-CP ngày 29/10/2004 của Chính phủ về xử phạt vi phạm hành chính trong lĩnh vực đất đai. - Nghị định số 197/2004/NĐ-CP ngày 03/12/2004 của Chính phủ về bồi thường, hỗ trợ và tái định cư khi Nhà nước thu hồi đất. - Nghị định số 198/2004/NĐ-CP ngày 03/12/2004 của Chính phủ về thu tiền sử dụng đất. - Nghị định số 17/2006/NĐ-CP ngày 27/01/2006 của Chính phủ về sửa đổi, bổ sung một số điều của các Nghị định hướng dẫn thi hành Luật Đất đai và Nghị định số 187/2004/NĐ-CP về việc chuyển công ty nhà nước thành công ty cổ phần. - Nghị định số 84/2007/NĐ-CP ngày 25/05/2007 của Chính phủ quy định bổ sung về việc cấp giấy chứng nhận QSDĐ, thu hồi đất, thực hiện QSDĐ, trình tự, thủ tục bồi thường, hỗ trợ, tái định cư khi Nhà nước thu hồi đất và giải quyết khiếu nại về đất đai. - Nghị định số 69/2009/NĐ-CP ngày 13/08/2009 của Chính phủ quy định bổ sung về quy hoạch sử dụng đất, giao đất, thu hồi đất, bồi thường, hỗ trợ và tái định cư.
  20. 20. 10 - Nghị định số 88/2009/NĐ-CP ngày 19 tháng 10 năm 2009 của Chính phủ quy định về cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất, quyền sở hữu nhà ở và tài sản khác gắn liền với đất. - Nghị định số 43/2014/NĐ-CP, ngày 15 tháng 05 năm 2014 quy định chi tiết thi hành một số điều của luật đất đai (Có hiệu lực từ 01/07/2014). - Nghị định số 44/2014/NĐ-CP, ngày 15 tháng 05 năm 2014 qui định về giá đất (Có hiệu lực từ 01/07/2014). - Nghị định số 45/2014/NĐ-CP, ngày 15 tháng 05 năm 2014 qui định về thu tiền sử dụng đất (Có hiệu lực từ 01/07/2014). - Nghị định số 46/2014/NĐ-CP, ngày 15 tháng 05 năm 2014 qui định về thu tiền thuê đất, thuê mặt nước (Có hiệu lực từ 01/07/2014). - Nghị định 47/2014/NĐ-CP quy định về bồi thường, hỗ trợ, tái định cư khi nhà nước thu hồi đất (Có hiệu lực từ 01/07/2014). 1.1.3.3. Các văn bản hướng dẫn thi hành Luật của các Bộ, Ngành - Thông tư số 278/TT-ĐC ngày 07/03/1997 của Tổng cục Địa chính hướng dẫn thực hiện Nghị định số 04/CP ngày 10/01/1997 của Chính phủ về xử phạt vi phạm hành chính trong lĩnh vực quản lý, sử dụng đất đai. - Thông tư số 104/2000/TT-BTC ngày 23/10/2000 của Bộ Tài chính hướng dẫn thi hành Nghị định số 19/2000/NĐ-CP ngày 08/06/2000 của Chính phủ quy định chi tiết thi hành Luật thuế chuyển QSDĐ và Luật sửa đổi, bổ sung một số điều của Luật thuế chuyển QSDĐ. - Thông tư số 17/2009/TT-BTNMT ngày 21 tháng 10 năm 2009 của Bộ Tài nguyên và Môi trường quy định về Giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất, quyền sở hữu nhà ở và tài sản gắn liền với đất. - Thông tư số 23/2014/TT – BTNMT, ngày 19 tháng 05 năm 2014 qui định về Giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất, quyền sở hữu nhà ở và tài sản khác gắn liền với đất (có hiệu lực từ ngày 05/07/2014). - Thông tư số 24/2014/TT – BTNMT, ngày 19 tháng 05 năm 2014 qui định về hồ sơ địa chính. - Thông tư số 25/2014/TT – BTNMT, ngày 19 tháng 05 năm 2014 qui định về
  21. 21. 11 bản đồ địa chính. - Thông tư số 36/2014/TT – BTNMT, ngày 30 tháng 06 năm 2014 qui định chi tiết về phương pháp định giá đất; xây dưng, điều chỉnh bảng giá đất; định giá đất cụ thể và tư vấn xác định giá đất. - Thông tư số 76/2014/TT- BTC, ngày 16 tháng 06 năm 2014 của Bộ Tài chính về hướng dẫn một số điều của Nghị định số 45/2014/NĐ-CP ngày 15 tháng 5 năm 2014 của Chính phủ quy định về thu tiền sử dụng đất. - Thông tư liên tịch số 14/2015/TTLT-BTNMT-BTP, ngày 04 tháng 04 năm 2015 qui định về việc tổ chức thực hiện đấu giá quyền sử dụng đất để giao đất có thu tiền sử dụng đất hoặc cho thuê. 1.2. Khái quát về việc chuyển quyền sử dụng đất 1.2.1. Một số khái niệm liên quan đến đề tài 1.2.1.1. Quyền sở hữu a) Khái niệm: Theo điều 164 của Bộ Luật dân sự 2005: “Quyền sở hữu bao gồm quyền chiếm hữu, quyền sử dụng và quyền định đoạt tài sản của chủ sở hữu theo quy định của pháp luật…” [19]. b) Các hình thức sở hữu về đất đai /bất động sản: - Sở hữu Nhà nước (chủ sở hữu là Nhà nước); - Sở hữu tập thể, cộng đồng (chủ sở hữu là tập thể hoặc cộng đồng); - Sở hữu cá nhân (chủ sở hữu là cá nhân). c) Quyền của chủ sở hữu bất động sản: chủ sở hữu có quyền thực hiện bất cứ hoạt động nào mà không trái với pháp luật, không xâm phạm quyền và lợi ích người khác bao gồm chiếm hữu, sử dụng, định đoạt, thế chấp, chuyển nhượng, cho thuê, để thừa kế, cho tặng hoặc từ bỏ bất động sản. d) Xác lập quyền sở hữu bất động sản: quyền sở hữu bất động sản được xác lập khi một pháp nhân tạo được một bất động sản mới để sử dụng hợp pháp hoặc do mua bán, chuyển nhượng, cho, tặng, thừa kế theo di chúc hoặc phán quyết của toà án. đ) Chấm dứt quyền sở hữu bất động sản: quyền sở hữu bất động sản chấm dứt khi: thực thể pháp lý từ bỏ quyền sở hữu bằng văn bản, bất động sản bị thu hồi theo quyết định của cấp có thẩm quyền theo quy định của pháp luật hoặc phán quyết của toà án [3].
  22. 22. 12 1.2.1.2. Quyền sở hữu toàn dân về đất đai Nghiên cứu quá trình hình thành chế độ và các hình thức sở hữu đất đai ở Việt Nam cho thấy, chế độ sở hữu công về đất đai ở Việt Nam đã được xác lập từ thời phong kiến ở các hình thức và mức độ khác nhau. Tuy nhiên, quyền sở hữu toàn dân về đất đai chỉ được hình thành theo Hiến pháp 1959 và được khẳng định một cách tuyệt đối và duy nhất từ Hiến pháp 1980 và sau đó được tiếp tục khẳng định và củng cố trong Hiến pháp 1992 [22]. Điều 17 Hiến pháp 1992 [13] khẳng định: “Đất đai, rừng núi, sông hồ, nguồn nước, tài nguyên trong lòng đất, nguồn lợi ở vùng biển, thềm lục địa và vùng trời mà pháp luật quy định là của Nhà nước, đều thuộc sở hữu toàn dân”, Nhà nước thống nhất quản lý đất đai theo quy hoạch và pháp luật (Điều 18, Hiến pháp 1992). 1.2.1.3. Quyền sử dụng đất - Chuyển nhượng QSDĐ: là hành vi chuyển QSDĐ, trong trường hợp người sử dụng đất chuyển đi nơi khác, chuyển sang làm nghề khác, không có khả năng sử dụng hoặc để thực hiện quy hoạch sử đụng đất mà pháp luật cho phép - Cho, tặng, thừa kế QSDĐ: là hành vi chuyển QSDĐ trong tình huống đặc biệt, người nhận QSDĐ không phải trả tiền nhưng có thể phải nộp thuế. - Thế chấp QSDĐ: là một hình thức chuyển QSDĐ (không đầy đủ) trong quan hệ tín dụng. Người làm thế chấp vay nợ, lấy đất đai làm vật thế chấp để thi hành trách nhiệm vay nợ với người cho vay; đất đai dùng làm vật thế chấp không được chuyển dịch vẫn do người thế chấp chiếm hữu sử dụng và dùng nó đảm bảo có một giá trị nhất định; khi người thế chấp đến kỳ không thể trả nợ được, người nhận thế chấp có quyền đem đất đai phát mại và ưu tiên thanh toán để thu hồi vốn. - Góp vốn bằng giá trị QSDĐ: là hành vi mà người có QSDĐ có thể dùng đất đai làm cổ phần để tham gia kinh doanh, sản xuất, xây dựng xí nghiệp. - Chuyển đổi quyền sử dụng đất: là 02 hoặc nhiều người sử dụng đất thỏa thuận chuyển giao quyền sử dụng đất cho nhau. - Cho thuê, cho thuê lại quyền sử dụng đất: là hành vi mà người sử dụng đất chuyển giao quyền sử dụng đất của mình cho một chủ thể khác sử dụng trong một khoảng thời gian nhất định, bên thuê phải trả tiền thuê đất và trả lại quyền sử dụng đất khi hết thời hạn thuê.
  23. 23. 13 - Thế chấp, bảo lãnh quyền sử dụng đất: là hành vi mà người sử dụng đất dùng quyền sử dụng đất của mình để đảm bảo thực hiện nghĩa vụ thanh toán nợ đã vay. 1.2.2. Quyền sở hữu, sử dụng đất ở một số nước trên thế giới 1.2.2.1. Các nước phát triển Tại các nước phát triển, đa số các nước đều thừa nhận hình thức sở hữu tư nhân về đất đai, do đó đất đai được mua bán, trao đổi trong nền kinh tế tuy có một số đặc điểm riêng so với những hàng hóa tư liệu tiêu dùng hoặc tư liệu sản xuất khác. Thụy Điển Tại Thụy Điển, pháp luật đất đai về cơ bản là dựa trên việc sở hữu tư nhân về đất đai và nền kinh tế thị trường. Tuy nhiên, sự giám sát chung của xã hội tồn tại trên rất nhiều lĩnh vực, ví dụ như phát triển đất đai và bảo vệ môi trường. Hoạt động giám sát là một hoạt động phổ biến trong tất cả các nền kinh tế thị trường cho dù hệ thống pháp luật về chi tiết được hình thành khác nhau. Hệ thống pháp luật về đất đai của Thụy Điển gồm có rất nhiều các đạo luật, luật, pháp lệnh phục vụ cho các hoạt động đo đạc địa chính và quản lý đất đai. Các hoạt động cụ thể như hoạt động địa chính, quy hoạch sử dụng đất, đăng ký đất đai, bất động sản và việc xây dựng ngân hàng dữ liệu đất đai v.v. đều được luật hoá. Dưới đây là một số điểm nổi bật của pháp luật, chính sách đất đai của Thụy Điển: - Việc đăng ký quyền sở hữu: Việc đăng ký quyền sở hữu khi thực hiện chuyển nhượng đất đai: Toà án thực hiện đăng ký quyền sở hữu khi có các chuyển nhượng đất đai. Người mua phải đăng ký quyền sở hữu của mình trong vòng 3 tháng sau khi mua. Bên mua nộp hợp đồng chuyển nhượng để xin đăng ký. Toà án sẽ xem xét, đối chiếu với Sổ đăng ký đất. Nếu xét thấy hợp pháp, sẽ tiến hành đăng ký quyền sở hữu để người mua là chủ sở hữu mới. Các bản sao của hợp đồng chuyển nhượng sẽ lưu tại toà án, bản gốc được trả lại cho người mua. Toà án cũng xem xét các hạn chế về chuyển nhượng của bên bán (ví dụ cấm bán) [8]. - Vấn đề thế chấp: Quyền sở hữu được đăng ký sau khi hợp đồng được ký kết nhưng thế chấp lại được thực hiện theo một cách khác. Theo quy định của pháp luật về thế chấp, có 3 thủ tục để thực hiện thế chấp: (1) Trước tiên người sở hữu đất đai phải làm đơn xin thế chấp để vay một khoản tiền nhất định. Nếu đơn được duyệt thì
  24. 24. 14 thế chấp đó sẽ được đăng ký và toà án sẽ cấp cho chủ sở hữu một văn bản xác nhận đủ điều kiện thế chấp. Văn bản xác nhận đủ điều kiện thế chấp này sẽ được sử dụng cho một cam kết thế chấp thực thế được thực hiện sau khi đăng ký. Văn bản xác nhận đủ điều kiện thế chấp dường như chỉ có ở Thụy Điển. (2) Văn bản xác nhận đủ điều kiện thế chấp được gửi cho bên cho vay. Khi thực hiện bước (1), toà án không kiểm tra, xác minh các yêu cầu đối với thế chấp. Yêu cầu đối với thế chấp chỉ được xét đến khi thực sự sử dụng bất động sản để vay vốn (tức là chỉ được xem xét đến ở bước 2). Các yêu cầu đặt ra khi thế chấp là: bên đi vay phải là chủ sở hữu bất động sản; bên cho vay cần đặt ra các điều kiện cho người đi vay; bên đi vay phải cam kết việc thực hiện thế chấp và bên cho vay sẽ giữ văn bản thế chấp. Khi không đáp ứng các yêu cầu này thì thế chấp sẽ không hợp pháp. Đó là trình tự thế chấp theo quy định của pháp luật nhưng trên thực tế hầu hết các thế chấp đều do ngân hàng và các tổ chức tín dụng thực hiện. Tại ngân hàng, bên đi vay sẽ ký ba văn bản: hợp đồng vay (nêu rõ lượng tiền vay), hợp đồng thế chấp (thế chấp bất động sản) và một đơn gửi toà án để xin đăng ký thế chấp. Ngân hàng sẽ giữ hai tài liệu đầu tiên và gửi đơn xin thế chấp đến toà án. Sau khi được xử lý, đơn xin thế chấp lại được chuyển lại ngân hàng và lưu trong hồ sơ thế chấp. Thông thường ngân hàng đợi đến khi có quyết định phê duyệt của toà án mới chuyển tiền cho người đi vay. Khi nợ thế chấp được thanh toán hết, văn bản xác nhận đủ điều kiện thế chấp sẽ được trả lại cho bên đi vay. Bước (3) được áp dụng khi hợp đồng thế chấp bị vi phạm. Khi không được thanh toán theo đúng hợp đồng, bên cho vay sẽ làm đơn xin tịch thu tài sản để thế nợ. Việc này sẽ do một cơ quan có thẩm quyền đặc biệt thực hiện, đó là: Cơ quan thi hành pháp luật (Enforcement Service). Nếu yêu cầu không được chấp thuận, tài sản sẽ được bán đấu giá và bên cho thế chấp sẽ được thanh toán khoản tiền đã cho thế chấp. Thủ tục này được tiến hành khá nhanh chóng. Vụ việc sẽ được xử lý trong vòng 6 tháng kể từ khi có đơn xin bán đấu giá [8]. Ôxtrâylia Ôxtrâylia có cơ sở pháp luật về quản lí, sở hữu và sử dụng đất đai từ rất sớm. Thời gian trước 1/1/1875, luật pháp Ôxtrâylia quy định 2 loại đất thuộc sở hữu của Nhà nước (đất Nhà nước) và đất thuộc sở hữu tư nhân (đất tư nhân). Đất Nhà nước là đất do
  25. 25. 15 Nhà nước làm chủ, cho thuê và dự trữ. Đất tư nhân là đất do Nhà nước chuyển nhượng lại cho tư nhân (đất có đăng kí bằng khoán thời gian sau 1/1/1875). Về quyền lợi và nghĩa vụ, luật pháp Ôxtrâylia thừa nhận quyền sở hữu tuyệt đối, không bắt buộc phải sử dụng đất.Chủ sở hữu có quyền chuyển nhượng, thế chấp, cho thuê hoặc chuyển quyền theo di chúc mà không có sự trói buộc hoặc ngăn trở nào. Nhà nước có quyền trưng dụng đất để xây dựng hoặc thiết lập các công trình công cộng phục vụ quốc kế dân sinh (Điều 10, Sắc lệnh về đất đai 1902) nhưng chủ sở hữu được Nhà nước bồi thường. Việc sử dụng đất phải tuân theo quy hoạch và phân vùng và đất phải được đăng kí chủ sở hữu, khi chuyển nhượng phải nộp phí trước bạ và đăng kí tại cơ quan có thẩm quyền (Cục quản lý đất đai Ôxtrâylia - DOLA) [7], [24]. Cộng hoà Liên bang Đức Đối với Cộng hoà Liên bang Đức, mục tiêu chuyển đổi sang thị trường đối với lĩnh vực bất động sản được xác định rất rõ ràng, Chính phủ thực hiện sự cam kết với chương trình hành động cụ thể, cũng như việc hình thành khung khổ pháp lý bảo đảm cho quá trình chuyển đổi. Ở Đức, quyền có nhà ở của công dân được quy định trong Liên bang. Theo đó, đất và nhà không tách rời, nhà đất được mua - bán theo nguyên tắc của thị trường. Cộng hoà Séc Tại Cộng hoà Séc, quyền có nhà ở được quy định trong Hiến pháp của nước cộng hoà này. Sau năm 1989, nghĩa là kể từ khi nước này tuyên bố từ bỏ mô hình xã hội chủ nghĩa và chuyển sang xây dựng và phát triển nền kinh tế thị trường thì vấn đề chuyển đổi sở hữu, trong đó có vấn đề đất đai và bất động sản cũng đồng thời được tiến hành với hai nội dung cơ bản là hoàn lại bất động sản cho chủ cũ, các tài sản thuộc công sản trước đây được tư nhân hoá để hình thành một cơ cấu sở hữu phù hợp với cơ chế thị trường. 1.2.2.2. Một số nước trong khu vực Thái Lan Ở Thái Lan hiện nay tồn tại 2 hình thức sở hữu đất đai là sở hữu Nhà nước và sở hữu tư nhân. Các chủ sở hữu, sử dụng đất được cấp giấy chứng nhận về đất
  26. 26. 16 đai. Ở Thái Lan có nhiều loại giấy chứng nhận về đất đai khác nhau. Mỗi loại giấy chứng nhận có qui định riêng nhằm hạn chế một số quyền về đất đai đối với chủ sở hữu, sử dụng đất, cụ thể: - Giấy chứng nhận sở hữu đất (Chanod-NS4) là giấy chứng nhận quyền sở hữu về đất được cấp sau khi đo đạc xác định các góc thửa trên bản đồ tỷ lệ 1:1000 hoặc 1:2000 hoặc chuyển đổi từ bản đồ ảnh tỷ lệ 1:4000. Các quyền của chủ sở hữu loại giấy này là: chuyển nhượng (phải đăng ký chuyển nhượng), thế chấp, chia nhỏ thửa đất, thừa kế. Nếu 10 năm đất không sử dụng, toà án có quyền huỷ bỏ hiệu lực của giấy chứng nhận. Nếu giấy chứng nhận NS4 được cấp từ loại giấy chứng nhận NS2 thì trong vòng 10 năm hạn chế việc chuyển nhượng, nếu được cấp mà không có giấy tờ pháp lý thì trong vòng 10 năm không được chuyển nhượng. - Giấy chứng nhận sử dụng là giấy chứng QSDĐ (không phải sở hữu). Có hai loại giấy chứng nhận được cấp tuỳ thuộc vào việc sử dụng phương pháp nào để đo ranh giới thửa đất. + Giấy chứng nhận loại NS3K: Được cấp cho thửa đất khi ranh giới thửa đất đó được xác định trên bản đồ được thành lập từ bản đồ ảnh chưa nắn. Loại giấy này có quyền chuyển nhượng (phải đăng ký chuyển nhượng). Nếu 5 năm đất không được sử dụng, toà án có quyền huỷ bỏ hiệu lực của giấy chứng nhận. Nếu giấy chứng nhận NS3K được cấp từ loại giấy NS2 thì trong vòng 10 năm hạn chế việc chuyển nhượng. + Giấy chứng nhận loại NS3: Được cấp cho thửa đất khi ranh giới thửa đất đó được đo độc lập bằng phương pháp tam giác (đo mặt đất), sau 30 ngày thông báo loại giấy này mới được chuyển nhượng (phải đăng ký chuyển nhượng). Đất không được để không sử dụng trên 5 năm. Malaixia Theo Bộ Luật Đất đai của Malaixia, cá nhân, tổ chức muốn được công nhận là người sở hữu đất phải đăng ký tại cơ quan đăng ký đất đai của liên bang để có một văn bản chứng nhận gọi là bằng khoán. Văn bản bằng khoán điền thổ chính là bằng chứng để kết luận cá nhân hoặc tổ chức đã đăng ký trong đó chính là chủ sở hữu được mô tả trong bằng khoán. Trước khi đăng ký vào bằng khoán, đất đai vẫn là đất của bang. Mọi giao dịch (chuyển nhượng, trả tiền, cho thuê,...) đều phải đăng ký, nếu không thì đó chỉ là hợp
  27. 27. 17 đồng giữa các bên liên quan. Nó sẽ không được Chính phủ công nhận là vĩnh viễn cho đến khi được đăng ký hợp pháp. Các loại bằng khoán mà bang có thể chuyển nhượng là: - Bằng khoán đăng ký và Bằng khoán Phòng đất đai (là loại bằng khoán hoàn chỉnh) có nghĩa là đất đã được đo đạc xong. Chủ sở hữu đất có Bằng khoán hoàn chỉnh sẽ có những quyền sau: + Bằng khoán được cấp là vĩnh viễn. + Có quyền chia, ngăn hoặc hợp nhất đất đai. + Có quyền tiến hành các giao dịch (chuyển nhượng, cho thuê, đóng tiền,...) trên đất đai của mình. + Có quyền ngăn chia ngôi nhà nào có từ 2 tầng trở lên để có được các bằng khoán riêng cho các phần diện tích riêng trong ngôi nhà. + Có quyền để lại đất hoặc phần tài sản không phân chia nào khác trên đó theo di chúc. Trung Quốc Theo Điều 10 Hiến pháp 1982 của Cộng hoà Nhân dân Trung Hoa, đất đai ở Trung Quốc thuộc sở hữu Nhà nước (đối với đất đô thị) hoặc sở hữu tập thể (đối với đất thuộc khu vực nông thôn). Vì đất đai ở nông thôn cũng là đối tượng quản lý của chính quyền địa phương và Trung ương, nên quyền sở hữu đối với toàn bộ đất đai ở Trung Quốc đều “dưới sự làm chủ” của Nhà nước Trung Quốc. Mặc dù không thừa nhận tư hữu đất đai nhưng theo Điều 2 của Hiến pháp được sửa đổi năm 1988, QSDĐ được phép chuyển nhượng tại Trung Quốc. Trong điều kiện này, QSDĐ đã được tách rời khỏi quyền sở hữu đất đai. Hiện nay QSDĐ ở Trung Quốc có thể chia làm hai loại: QSDĐ được “cấp” và QSDĐ được “giao”. QSDĐ được "cấp" là loại QSDĐ truyền thống được áp dụng cho các doanh nghiệp nhà nước. Nhà nước cấp đất cho các doanh nghiệp nhà nước không thu tiền hoặc thu rất ít và có thể thu hồi bất cứ lúc nào. Đối với trường hợp này, QSDĐ không thể chuyển nhượng, cho thuê hay thế chấp. Như vậy, các điều kiện chuyển nhượng QSDĐ nêu trên có điểm giống với điều kiện chuyển nhượng QSDĐ theo pháp luật Việt Nam ở hai điều kiện đầu. Về
  28. 28. 18 điều kiện thứ ba, quy định của pháp luật Trung Quốc rõ ràng và cụ thể hơn quy định của pháp luật Việt Nam. Điều này tạo điều kiện thuận lợi cho việc thực hiện quyền của người sử dụng đất và việc quản lý nhà nước về đất đai. Về thủ tục: Theo pháp luật Trung Quốc, giấy tờ về chuyển nhượng QSDĐ không nhất thiết phải qua công chứng nhà nước. Thông thường trong 15 ngày kể từ ngày ký hợp đồng, người nhận chuyển nhượng QSDĐ phải đăng ký QSDĐ tại Phòng quản lý Nhà nước về đất đai, kèm với việc nộp phí chuyển nhượng tương ứng. 1.2.3. Tình hình thực hiện quyền sử dụng đất ở Việt Nam 1.2.3.1. Tình hình giao đất cho các tổ chức, hộ gia đình, cá nhân sử dụng Trong giai đoạn từ năm 1990 đến năm 2000 Nhà nước đã trao quyền sử dụng bằng hình thức giao đất không thu tiền sử dụng đất, giao đất có thu tiền sử dụng đất, cho thuê có thu tiền sử dụng đất, cho thuê đất cho khoảng 13 triệu hộ gia đình, cá nhân (trong đó có 60.000 hộ làm kinh tế trang trại), khoảng 20.000 hợp tác xã, 5.000 doanh nghiệp nhà nước; 70.000 công ty và doanh nghiệp tư nhân; 4.000 tổ chức, cá nhân nước ngoài. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất cho các mục tiêu phát triển kinh tế xã hội được đáp ứng, Nhà nước đã phân bố quỹ đất cho các mục đích sử dụng và giảm diện tích đất chưa sử dụng. 1.2.3.2. Công tác cấp Giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất Trong thời gian qua các địa phương đã và đang tập trung thực hiện Nghị quyết số 07/2007/QH12, đến năm 2009, thực hiện Nghị định số 88/2009/NĐ-CP của Chính phủ, ngành Quản lý đất đai tổ chức cấp Giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất quyền sở hữu nhà ở và tài sản khác gắn liền với đất, việc thống nhất cấp một loại Giấy chứng nhận đã tạo thuận lợi cho việc chuyển nhượng nhà đất, góp phần thúc đẩy thị trường nhà đất phát triển và hoạt động lành mạnh. 1.2.3.3. Thị trường quyền sử dụng đất Thị trường QSDĐ là thị trường giao dịch về các QSDĐ: chuyển đổi, chuyển nhượng, cho thuê, cho thuê lại, thừa kế, thế chấp, bảo lãnh, góp vốn. Các quy định của pháp Luật Đất đai từng bước mở rộng quyền cho người sử dụng đất đai có tác dụng thúc đẩy mạnh mẽ thị trường QSDĐ. a) Về tình hình chuyển đổi QSDĐ: Sau 10 năm thực hiện quyền chuyển đổi QSDĐ, thực tế cho thấy việc chuyển đổi QSDĐ đối với đất ở, đất lâm nghiệp và đất
  29. 29. 19 chuyên dùng ít xảy ra mà chủ yếu là việc chuyển đổi QSDĐ nông nghiệp trồng lúa nhằm hạn chế tình trạng “manh mún” ruộng đất. Thực hiện Nghị định số 64/CP về giao đất nông nghiệp cho hộ gia đình cá nhân sử dụng ổn định lâu dài, hầu hết các địa phương đều thực hiện giao đất theo phương thức có ruộng tốt, ruộng xấu, ruộng xa, ruộng gần. Do đó, dẫn đến tình trạng đất nông nghiệp "manh mún", nhất là ở các tỉnh phía Bắc, có những thửa ruộng chỉ dưới 100 m2 . Việc chuyển đổi ruộng đất giữa các hộ nông dân với nhau để chuyển những thửa nhỏ thành thửa lớn hơn là một nhu cầu thực tiễn. Trên cơ sở quy định của pháp luật, nhiều địa phương đã tổ chức cho hộ gia đình, cá nhân thực hiện chuyển đổi QSDĐ thông qua chương trình “dồn điền, đổi thửa” giữa các hộ nông dân, đã giảm đáng kể số thửa đất của mỗi hộ. Sau khi chuyển đổi, năng suất tăng, tiết kiệm lao động và đầu tư của nông dân [9]. b) Về tình hình chuyển nhượng QSDĐ: Chuyển nhượng QSDĐ đã thực sự đáp ứng được nhu cầu của đại đa số người dân khi có nhu cầu về đất nông nghiệp, đất ở và đất sản xuất kinh doanh. Người sử dụng đất chủ động đầu tư, năng động hơn trong sử dụng đất đồng thời cũng tăng được nguồn thu cho ngân sách Nhà nước. Chỉ tính riêng đối với đất ở tại nông thôn, mỗi năm có khoảng 200.000 đến 300.000 hộ gia định nông thôn dọn đến nơi ở mới, chủ yếu thông qua con đường chuyển nhượng QSDĐ. Có đến trên 50% số vụ chuyển nhượng QSDĐ không đăng ký với cơ quan nhà nước có thẩm quyền, thủ tục chuyển nhượng còn quá phức tạp [9]. c) Về tình hình cho thuê đất, cho thuê lại đất: Quy định của pháp luật về quyền cho thuê đất, cho thuê lại đất đã có tác dụng tích cực trong việc đầu tư trên đất. Tuy nhiên, việc thực hiện quyền cho thuê, cho thuê lại đất còn có tồn tại: nhiều tổ chức lợi dụng sự quản lý lỏng lẻo từ phía các cơ quan nhà nước đã áp dụng trái pháp luật quyền cho thuê, cho thuê lại, cụ thể như nhiều cơ quan hành chính sự nghiệp, đơn vị lực lượng vũ trang cho thuê đất làm văn phòng, nhà xưởng, cơ sở kinh doanh dịch vụ trên đất được Nhà nước giao theo chế độ không thu tiền sử dụng đất, nhiều hộ gia đình, cá nhân dành đất, mặt bằng, nhà ở cho thuê để làm cửa hàng, cơ sở dịch vụ môi giới, văn phòng hoặc cho sinh viên, người lao động, người nước ngoài thuê để ở mà không đăng ký với cơ quan nhà nước [9]. d) Về tình hình thừa kế QSDĐ: Thừa kế QSDĐ diễn ra thường xuyên, tuy nhiên, phần lớn là không khai báo, đăng ký tại cơ quan Nhà nước. Qua một số kết
  30. 30. 20 quả điều tra cho thấy hầu hết người dân đều cho rằng việc thừa kế QSDĐ là công việc nội bộ gia đình theo truyền thống “cha truyền con nối”, khi phải chia thừa kế thì anh, em tự thoả thuận với nhau và có sự chứng kiến của họ hàng, không cần phải khai báo với cơ quan nhà nước, do đó đã xảy ra nhiều tranh chấp giữa những người được thừa kế QSDĐ. đ) Về thế chấp, bảo lãnh bằng QSDĐ: Việc thực hiện quyền thế chấp, bảo lãnh bằng QSDĐ thực sự đã phát huy được nguồn vốn đầu tư đất đai, góp phần đáng kể vào quá trình phát triển sản xuất, kinh doanh. Người sử dụng đất sử dụng quyền này ngày càng nhiều hơn. Trình tự, thủ tục để thực hiện quyền thế chấp, bảo lãnh đã được cải cách nhằm tạo điều kiện thuận lợi cho cả người đi vay và người cho vay. Tuy nhiên, việc thực hiện các quyền này cũng đã bộc lộ một số bất cập: pháp luật quy định tính giá đất cao hơn nhiều lần, vì vậy số tiền được vay không tương xứng với giá trị thực của QSDĐ; GCNQSDĐ được cấp chưa nhiều; chưa có cơ quan đăng ký thế chấp phù hợp; chưa có hệ thống dữ liệu thông tin đất đai [4]. e) Về tình hình góp vốn bằng QSDĐ: Sự phát triển nhanh cả về số lượng và quy mô của các cơ sở sản xuất kinh doanh từ các thành phần kinh tế và sự gia tăng của đầu tư nước ngoài vào nước ta dẫn đến sự liên doanh, liên kết trong đầu tư, sản xuất, kinh doanh mà chủ yếu là thông qua việc góp vốn bằng QSDĐ, đặc biệt là trong liên doanh với nước ngoài (tổng giá trị góp vốn bằng QSDĐ đã lên tới 3 tỷ USD). Tuy nhiên, hiện nay nhiều vấn để nảy sinh trong quá trình liên doanh, liên kết nhưng chưa có cơ sở pháp lý để giải quyết như QSDĐ khi cổ phần hóa doanh nghiệp, khi doanh nghiệp liên doanh chuyển sang doanh nghiệp 100% vốn đầu tư nước ngoài, khi doanh nghiệp phá sản hoặc giải thể [9]. Những tồn tại của việc thực hiện các QSDĐ ở Việt Nam: Việc thực hiện các QSDĐ tuy đã được pháp luật quy định song những quy định còn chặt, chưa mở hoặc các văn bản pháp luật quy định và hướng dẫn thực hiện chưa đồng bộ, trong đó có thủ tục kê khai đăng ký, cơ quan chuyên môn và cơ quan dịch vụ chưa có kế hoạch và còn yếu kém về năng lực, đồng thời về giá đất tuy đã có nhiều văn bản quy định nhưng vẫn còn bất cập hạn chế cho việc xác định giá trị đất đai để chuyển nhượng; chuyển đổi; cho thuê; cho thuê lại hay góp vốn bằng QSDĐ. Do những tồn tại nêu
  31. 31. 21 trên, các hoạt động chuyển QSDĐ phi chính quy vẫn diễn ra ở nhiều nơi tác động xấu đến thị trường bất động sản mới hoạt động, ảnh hưởng xấu đến việc quản lý, sử dụng đất đai, gây lãng phí cho Nhà nước và nhân dân [6]; [9]. 1.2.4. Tình hình thực hiện các quyền sử dụng đất Huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2010 – 2014 Huyê ̣n Quốc Oai nằm phía Tây của thành phố Hà Nội các trung tâm Hà Nội 20km, là vùng bán sơn địa. Với tổng diện tích tự nhiên là 14790.78ha . Mật độ dân số là 1196,15 người/km2 , gồm có 01 Thị trấn và 20 xã. Huyện Quốc Oai có hệ thống giao thông đường bộ rất thuâ ̣n lợi ta ̣o ra sự giao lưu kinh tế, trao đổi hàng hóa, tác động thúc đẩy sự phát triển thương ma ̣i, hoa ̣t động kinh doanh dịch vụ. Một lợi thế nữa là Quốc Oai có nguồn tài nguyên thiên nhiên phong phú. Đă ̣c biệt là nguồn tài nguyên đất tạo điều kiê ̣n phát triển công nghiê ̣p, tiểu thủ công nghiê ̣p và sản xuất nông nghiê ̣p. Trong những năm gần đây, huyê ̣n Quốc Oai đã có những nỗ lực phấn đấu vươn lên trong chương trình phát triển kinh tế. Nền kinh tế từng bước thích ứng với cơ chế mới, tiếp tục ổn định và có bước tăng trưởng khá. Hệ thống cơ sở hạ tầng kỹ thuật của huyê ̣n Quốc Oai ngày một đầy đủ, khang trang và thường xuyên được thay mới, phát triển theo hướng tích cực đảm bảo cơ sở luôn đi trước một bước trong quá trình công nghiê ̣p hóa – hiê ̣n đa ̣i hóa nông nghiệp bước đầu đã phát triển đa dạng, bền vững, sản xuất hàng hóa. Những năm gần đây đã có những bước cải tiến rõ rệt trong nhận thức của người dân về việc thực hiện các quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện, làm cho công tác phổ biến, tuyên truyền đến người dân thực hiện việc chuyển quyền sử dụng đất được nhanh gọn hơn.
  32. 32. 22 Chương 2 ĐỐI TƯỢNG, NỘI DUNG VÀ PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU 2.1. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu 2.1.1. Đối tượng nghiên cứu Nghiên cứu chuyển quyền của hộ gia đình, cá nhân trên địa bàn huyện Quốc Oai, thành phố Hà Nội. 2.1.2. Phạm vi nghiên cứu - Phạm vi về không gian: Nghiên cứu chỉ tiến hành đánh giá trên địa bàn huyện Quốc Oai, Thành phố Hà Nội. - Phạm vi về thời gian: Nghiên cứu chỉ đánh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất rong thời gian 5 năm từ năm 2010 đến năm 2014. - Phạm vi về nội dung: Nghiên cứu chỉ đánh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền của hộ gia đình, cá nhân. 2.2. Thời gian thời gian và địa điểm nghiên cứu 2.2.1. Thời gian nghiên cứu Đề tài được tiến hành nghiên cứu trong thời gian 12 tháng, từ tháng 9 năm 2014 đến tháng 8 năm 2015. 2.2.2. Địa điểm nghiên cứu Nghiên cứu được tiến hành tại Phòng Tài nguyên và Môi trường huyện Quốc Oai, thành phố Hà Nội và được hoàn thiện tại Trường Đại học Nông lâm Thái Nguyên. 2.3. Nội dung nghiên cứu Đề tài tiến hành nghiên cứu các nội dung sau: Nội dung 1: Đánh giá sơ lược về tình hình cơ bản của vùng nghiên cứu ảnh hưởng đến việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất: - Sơ lược về điều kiện tự nhiên của huyện Quốc Oai - Sơ lược về điều kiện kinh tế - xã hội của huyện Quốc Oai - Sơ lược về hiện trạng sử dụng đất và thực trạng công tác quản lý đất đai trên địa bàn huyện Quốc Oai - Sơ lược về tình hình sử dụng đất của các tổ chức trên địa bàn huyện Quốc Oai - Sơ lược về công tác đo đạc và lập bản đồ trên địa bàn huyện Quốc Oai
  33. 33. 23 -Sơ lược về công tác lập và quản lý hồ sơ Địa chính trên địa bàn huyện Quốc Oai - Sơ lược về tình hình cấp Giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện Quốc Oai. Nhận xét chung về tình hình cơ bản của vùng nghiên cứu - Đánh giá chung về việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn - Đánh giá chung về kết quả việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện. Nội dung 2: Đánh giá việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn Huyện Quốc Oai, Thành phố Hà Nội giai đoạn 2010 - 2014. - Tình hình thực hiện quyền chuyển đổi quyền sử dụng đất; - Tình hình thực hiện quyền chuyển nhượng quyền sử dụng đất - Tình hình thực hiện quyền cho thuê quyền sử dụng đất; - Tình hình thực hiện quyền thừa kế quyền sử dụng đất; - Tình hình thực hiện quyền tặng , cho quyền sử dụng đất; - Tình hình thực hiện quyền thế chấp, bảo lãnh bằng quyền sử dụng đất; - Tình hình góp vốn bằng quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn huyện. Nội dung 3: Kết quả điều tra tình hình thực hiện quyền sử dụng đất của của các hộ gia đình, cá nhân tại các xã, thị trấn điểm trên địa bàn huyện Quốc Oai, thành phố Hà Nội giai đoạn 2010 - 2014 - Kết quả điều tra tình hình thực hiện quyền chuyển nhượng quyền sử dụng đất của của các hộ gia đình, cá nhân tại các xã, thị trấn điểm; - Kết quả điều tra tình hình thực hiện quyền thừa kế quyền sử dụng đất của các hộ gia đình, cá nhân tại các xã, thị trấn điểm; - Kết quả điều tra tình hình thực hiện quyền tặng, cho quyền sử dụng đất của các hộ gia đình, cá nhân tại các xã, thị trấn điểm; - Kết quả điều tra tình hình thực hiện thế chấp, bảo lãnh bằng quyền sử dụng đất của các hộ gia đình, cá nhân tại các xã, thị trấn điểm. Nội dung 4: Đánh giá những thuận lợi, khó khăn và tồn tại trong việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên đại bàn huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2010-2014. Từ đó
  34. 34. 24 đề xuất các giải pháp trong việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất nhằm tăng cường công tác quản lý nhà nước về đất đai và nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng đất. 2.4. Phương pháp nghiên cứu 2.4.1. Phương pháp thu thập tài liệu, số liệu a. Tài liệu thứ cấp: - Điều tra, thu thập, số liệu, tài liệu trong nước và nước ngoài có liên quan đến việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất. - Điều tra, thu thập thông tin, số liệu, tài liệu về việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất trên địa bàn nghiên cứu. Số liệu này lấy từ Phòng tài nguyên và Môi trường Huyện Quốc Oai và các đơn vị có liên quan. b. Tài liệu sơ cấp - Lập phiếu điều tra, phỏng vấn trực tiếp 05 cán bộ Địa chính xã điểm đại diện cho địa bàn nghiên cứu về việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất của hộ gia đình trong khoảng thời gian từ năm 2010 – 2014 theo mẫu câu hỏi đã lập sẵn cho địa bàn nghiên cứu. - Điều tra, phỏng vấn trực tiếp 200 hộ gia đình cá nhân về việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất của gia đình trong khoảng thời gian từ năm 2010 – 2014 theo mẫu câu hỏi đã lập sẵn cho địa bàn nghiên cứu. 2.4.2. Phương pháp tổng hợp, xử lí, đánh giá và phân tích số liệu - Phương pháp xử lí số liệu: Trên cơ sở các số liệu, tài liệu thu thập được, dùng phần mềm thích hợp để tiến hành phân nhóm, thống kê diện tích… - Phương pháp phân tích đánh giá kết quả nghiên cứu: Việc phân tích đánh giá các nguồn số liệu sơ cấp và thứ cấp trên cơ sở so sánh đối chiếu, số liệu được phân tích sát sao, đúng đắn khoa học đảm bảo minh bạch chính xác. - Phương pháp quy nạp và diễn dịch: Đề tài sử dụng phương pháp quy nạp và diễn dịch để đưa ra những đánh giá mang tính khái quát về thực trạng việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất của hộ gia đình, cá nhân trên địa bàn huyện Quốc Oai. 2.4.3. Phương pháp chuyên gia Tham vấn ý kiến của những người có nhiều kinh nghiệm trong quản lý đất đai, cũng như việc quản lý thực hiện việc chuyển quyền sử dụng đất để trao đổi về
  35. 35. 25 cách nhìn nhận, đánh giá cũng như những gợi ý đề xuất về giải thực hiện việc chuyển quyền sử dụng đất của hộ gia đình, cá nhân. 2.4.4. Phương pháp biểu đạt kết quả Hiện trạng sử dụng đất, một số tài liệu, số liệu thu thập được cũng như kết quả tổng hợp, phân tích….trong đề tài sẽ được trình bày dưới dạng những bảng số liệu, bản đồ, đồ thị, sơ đồ minh họa 2.4.5. Hệ thống chỉ tiêu nghiên cứu 2.4.5.1. Nhóm cá c chỉ tiêu đá nh giá tình hình cơ bản vùng nghiên cứ u - Vi ̣trí đi ̣a lí - Ranh giới - Thu nhâ ̣p - Trình độ văn hóa - Diê ̣n tích tự nhiên - Cơ cấu từ ng nhóm đất 2.4.5.2. Nhóm các chỉ tiêu phản ánh việc thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất của các hộ gia đình, cá nhân - Hệ thống chỉ tiêu phản ánh việc thực hiện quyền chuyển nhượng quyền sử dụng đất; - Hệ thống chỉ tiêu phản ánh việc thực hiện quyền tặng cho quyền sử dụng đất; - Hệ thống chỉ tiêu phản ánh việc thực hiện quyền thế chấp, bảo lãnh quyền sử dụng đất. - Hệ thống chỉ tiêu phản ánh việc thực hiện quyền thừa kế quyền sử dụng đất. 2.4.5.3. Nhóm các chỉ tiêu điều tra tình hình thực hiện chuyển quyền sử dụng đất của các hộ gia đình, cá nhân - Kết quả điều tra tình hình thực hiện quyền chuyển nhượng quyền sử dụng đất; - Kết quả điều tra tình hình thực hiện quyền tặng cho quyền sử dụng đất; - Kết quả điều tra tình hình thực hiện quyền thế chấp, bảo lãnh quyền sử dụng đất. - Kết quả điều tra tình hình thực hiện quyền thừa kế quyền sử dụng đất.
  36. 36. 26 Chương 3 KẾT QUẢ NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ THẢO LUẬN 3.1. Sơ lược về tình hình cơ bản của huyện Quốc Oai, thành phố Hà Nội 3.1.1. Sơ lược về điều kiện tự nhiên của huyện Quốc Oai, 3.1.1.1 Vi ̣trí đi ̣a lý Huyện Quốc Oai nằm phía Tây của thành phố Hà Nội cách trung tâm Hà Nội 20km, là vùng bán sơn địa có tọa độ đi ̣a lý: 20°58'49"vĩ độ bắc và: 105°36'3" kinh độ đông. Với tổng diện tích tự nhiên là 14790.78ha. bổ sung bdddghc và biểu đồ cần phải vó tên - Phía Bắc giáp huyện Phúc Thọ, đường ranh giới phía chính Bắc dài 2,2km, một phần giáp với huyện Quốc Oai. - Phía Nam giáp huyện Chương Mỹ, điểm cực Nam là Trại Vàng (xã Đông Yên), giáp với Thị trấn Xuân Mai (Chương Mỹ). Đường ranh giới phía Nam: Trại Vàng (xã Đông Yên), giáp Thị trấn Xuân Mai (huyện Chương Mỹ) dài 2,3km. Một phần giáp với huyện Lương Sơn (tỉnh Hòa Bình). - Phía Đông giáp huyện Hoài Đức. Đường ranh giới phía Đông giáp các xã của huyện Hoài Đức là: Cát Quế, Yên Sở, Đắc Sở, Tiền Yên, Song Phương, Vân Côn, An Thượng, Đông La với tổng chiều dài khoảng 15,9km. Một phần giáp với quận Hà Đông. Điểm cực Đông là thôn Độ Tràng (xã Đại Thành), giáp thôn Yên Lộ (phường Yên Nghĩa, quận Hà Đông).Phần tiếp giáp với phường Yên Nghĩa của quận Hà Đông dài 0,45km. - Phía Tây giáp huyện Lương Sơn và huyện Kì Sơn của tỉnh Hòa Bình.Điểm cực Tây là thôn Đá Thâm (xã Đông Xuân).
  37. 37. 27 Hình Hình 3.1: Bản đồ Địa giới Hành chính Huyện Quốc Oai
  38. 38. 28 3.1.1.2 Đi ̣a hình đi ̣a mạo Huyện Quốc Oai nằm trong vùng đồng bằng Bắc bộ, nhưng cũng là khu vực chuyển tiếp giữa vùng núi và trung du phía Bắc với vùng đồng bằng. Nhìn chung đi ̣a hình thấp dần từ Tây sang Đông và chia thành hai da ̣ng địa hình chính. + Dạng địa hình bán sơn đi ̣a, đồi gò: bao gồm 11 xã phía Tây huyê ̣n, bên phải bờ sông Tích, chiếm 64% diê ̣n tích toàn huyê ̣n, độcao trung bình so với mặt nước biển là 10 đến hơn 15 mét. Trong vùng có nhiều đồi độc lâ ̣p, thoải, độdốc trung bình 3- 80 , đã hình thành nhiều hồ thủy lợi vừ a và nhỏ, tiêu biểu là hồ ở xã Đông Yên. Đất phát triển trên nền đá đã phong hóa nhiều nơi có lớp đá ong ở tầng sâu 20-50 cm. + Dạng địa hình đồng bằng: Gồm 10 xã, thi trấn phía đông huyê ̣n, bên bờ trái sông Tích và ven sông Đáy chiếm 36% diê ̣n tích toàn huyê ̣n. Đi ̣a hình khá bằng phẳng, độ cao đi ̣a hình trung bình dao động từ 3-10m so với mặt nước biển. Nền đi ̣a chất khá đồng nhất, tầng đất hầu hết dày từ 1m, thỉnh thoảng có nơi xuất hiê ̣n đá ong. 3.1.1.3. Khí hậu, thờ i tiết - Quốc Oai nằm trong vùng khí hâ ̣u nhiê ̣t đới gió mùa, một năm chia thành 4 mùa khá rõ nét với đă ̣c trưng khí hâ ̣u chính như sau: - Nhiệt độ không khí: nhiê ̣t độ trung bình cả năm là 23,40 C, trong năm nhiê ̣t độ thấp nhất là tháng 1 có nhiê ̣t độ trung bình là 13,70 C. - Khí hâ ̣u có đă ̣c trưng nóng ẩm, mưa nhiều về mùa hè và lạnh, khô về mùa đông. Nền khí hâ ̣u ấy thích hợp với nhiều loa ̣i cây trồng, góp phần ta ̣o nên hê ̣ thống cây trồng phong phú, đa da ̣ng. 3.1.1.4. Thủy văn, nguồn nướ c Chế độmưa theo mùa ảnh hưởng rõ nét đến chế độthủy văn của các sông chính trong khu vực. Sông Tích bắt nguồn từ núi Ba Vì chảy qua Quốc Oai với chiều dài 11km là nguồn cung cấp nước chủ yếu, là dòng chính để tiêu thoát nước cho Huyê ̣n. 3.1.1.5. Cá c nguồn tà i nguyên a. Tà i nguyên đất:
  39. 39. 29 - Căn cứ vào kết quả điều tra thổ nhưỡng trên diê ̣n tích 8835.0 ha(chưa tính đến đến diện tích đất thổ cư, đất chuyên dùng và diê ̣n tích mă ̣t nước), theo hê ̣thống phân loa ̣i Việt Nam, đất trên địa bàn huyê ̣n Quốc Oai được chia làm 4 nhóm chính như sau: - Nhóm đất phù sa không được bồi có diê ̣n tích 7979.0 ha chiếm 90,31% tổng diê ̣n tích. - Nhóm đất phù sa gley có diê ̣n tích 138.0 ha, chiếm 1,56% tổng diê ̣n tích. - Nhóm đất nâu, vàng trên phù sa cổ có diê ̣n tích 407.0 ha, chiếm 4,61% tổng diê ̣n tích. - Nhóm đất đỏ vàng trên đá phiến sét có diê ̣n tích 131.0 ha, chiếm 3,52% tổng diê ̣n tích. b. Tà i nguyên nướ c: - Về nguồn nước mă ̣t: Nước mă ̣t chủ yếu là từ sông, các ao hồ và sự điều tiết ở nơi khác đến bằng các hê ̣thống công trình thủy lợi như trạm bơm tưới phù sa lấy từ sông Hồng và hồ Đồng Mô. - Về nước ngầm: Nguồn nước ngầm hiê ̣n nay rất khó khăn, ở các xã vùng đồng bằng nhân dân phải dùng giếng đào sâu 10-15m mới có nước, thâ ̣m chí có nơi đến 20m, ở vùng đồi núi thì phải khoan sâu hơn. Khoan thăm dò đi ̣a chất độsâu 60m ở Phú Cát mới gặp tầng nước ngầm. - Với nguồn nước mă ̣t, nước ngầm hiê ̣n có tuy chưa chủ động điều tiết đáp ứ ng nhu cầu phục vụ sản xuất, đời sống, trong tương lai khi xây dựng chuỗi đô thị xanh Quốc Oai thời kỳ sau năm 2020, trục đường 21A, tỉnh lộ 81, đường 421B … với hê ̣ thống nhiều khu công nghiê ̣p, trường học, cụm công nghiê ̣p, điểm công nghiê ̣p, với hàng chục va ̣n nhân khẩu sinh sống… Cần có giải pháp cấp nước phù hợp. c. Tà i nguyên rừ ng: - Huyê ̣n Quốc Oai không có rừ ng tự nhiên mà chỉ có rừ ng trồng với tổng diê ̣n tích 1341.65 ha thuộc 8 xã vùng đồi gò (chiếm 10,48% tổng diê ̣n tích tự nhiên), trong đó Hòa Tha ̣ch có diê ̣n tích rừ ng lớn nhất là 1047.17 ha, Đông Xuân có diê ̣n tích rừ ng là 153,36 ha. Đất rừ ng của Huyê ̣n chủ yếu được trồng theo dự án và rừ ng môi sinh. Hiê ̣n
  40. 40. 30 nay phần lớn diê ̣n tích đất có rừ ng đã được chuyển giao cho các mục đích chuyên dùng như khu công nghê ̣cao Hòa La ̣c ĐHQG Hà Nội, khu công nghiê ̣p Bắc Phú Cát… hiê ̣n nay chỉ còn 301,72 ha được thống kê vào đất lâm nghiê ̣p. d.Tà i nguyên khoá ng sản - Quốc Oai là huyện nghèo tài nguyên khoáng sản. Theo kết quả điều tra đi ̣a chất về khoáng sản, Quốc Oai có một số khoáng sản chính sau: Sét ga ̣ch ngói ở Nghĩa Hương và Ngọc Mỹ, đá ong ở Đông Yên. 3.1.1.6. Cảnh quan môi trườ ng - Tài nguyên cảnh quan di tích li ̣ch sử , du li ̣ch: Quốc Oai có điểm di tích được xếp hạng, cảnh quan được xếp hạng, cảnh quan được thiên nhiên ban tặng, hệ sinh thái phát triển đó cũng là điều kiện thuận lợi phát triển du lịch kết hợp với tín ngưỡng tôn giáo như: chùa Thầy, chùa Trăm Gian… - Quốc Oai là vùng đất cổ, hình thành và phát triển sớm trong li ̣ch sử nước ta. Trong những thời kỳ khác nhau, nhân dân huyện Quốc Oai đã có rất nhiều người tham gia vào các cuộc đấu tranh. Về mă ̣t khoa cử có số người học hành và đỗ đạt đến vài chục người, nhiều người giữ các trọng trách dưới các triều đa ̣i. 3.1.2. Điều kiện kinh tế - xã hội 3.1.2.1. Điều kiện kinh tế Đảng bộ và nhân dân huyện Quốc Oai luôn luôn phát huy truyền thống đoàn kết, khai thác mọi thuận lợi, khắc phục những khó khăn, tiếp tục đổi mới phát triển kinh tế giành được những thành quả quan trọng. Kinh tế phát triển tương đối toàn diê ̣n. Cơ cấu kinh tế trên đi ̣a bàn huyê ̣n chuyển đổi, phát triển theo hướng công nghiê ̣p xây dựng, thương ma ̣i và dịch vụ, nông lâm, thủy sản. Năm 2014 giá trị công nghiệp, xây dựng của Huyện tăng lên xấp xỉ 02 lần năm 2010. Năm 2014 giá trị thương mại, dịch vụ toàn Huyện tăng lên 2,5 lần so với năm 2010. Năm 2014 giá trị nông lâm, thủy sản của Huyện tăng 60% so với năm 2010. Vốn đầu tư vào huyê ̣n Quốc Oai ngày càng nhiều. Để duy trì và nâng cao tốc độ phát triển huyê ̣n Quốc Oai đã áp dụng mọi biê ̣n pháp tích cực nhằm thu hút nguồn vốn của Trung ương, các tổ chứ c, các doanh nghiệp đáp ứ ng nhu cầu đầu tư xây dựng cơ sở ha ̣tầng và vốn đầu tư trực tiếp sản xuất
  41. 41. 31 Bảng 3.1. Cơ cấu kinh tế huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2010 - 2014 STT Chỉ tiêu Năm 2010 Năm 2011 Năm 2012 Năm 2013 Năm 2014 Giá trị Cơ cấu kinh tế (%) Giá trị Cơ cấu kinh tế (%) Giá trị Cơ cấu kinh tế (%) Giá trị Cơ cấu kinh tế (%) Giá trị Cơ cấu kinh tế (%) 1 Công nghiệp, xây dựng 884,57 41% 1030,00 40% 1110,50 38% 1215,00 36% 1431,50 36% 2 Thương mại, dịch vụ 688,01 32% 828,00 32% 1018,00 35% 1229,80 37% 1515,00 39% 3 Nông, lâm, thuỷ sản 586,37 27% 725,84 28% 805,14 27% 913,14 27% 977,70 25% (Nguồn số liệu: Phòng thống kê huyện Quốc Oai) 3.1.2.2. Điều kiện xã hội. Theo số liệu của phòng thống kê huyện Quốc Oai tính đến ngày 31/12/2014 được thể hiện cụ thể trong bảng 3.2. Bảng 3.2: Hiện trạng dân số và lao động huyện Quốc Oai năm 2014 Stt Chỉ tiêu Đơn vị Số lượng 1 Tổng số hộ Hộ 46.430 1.1 Hộ nông nghiệp Hộ 34.956 1.2 Hộ phi nông nghiệp Hộ 11.474 2 Tổng số khẩu bình quân Người 175.835 3 Lao động trong độ tuổi Người 102.300 3.1 Nông nghiệp Người 66.717 3.2 Phi nông nghiệp Người 35.583 4 Tỷ lệ gia tăng dân số % 14,4%/năm 5 Thu nhập bình quân Tr/người/năm 25.000.000 6 Mật độ Người/km2 1196,15 (Nguồn số liệu: Phòng thống kê huyện Quốc Oai)
  42. 42. 32 Dân số và lao động nông nghiê ̣p của huyện Quốc Oai chiếm tỷ lê ̣tương đối cao. Lao động trong độ tuổi là 102.300 người trong đó lao động nông nghiệp chiếm 65% với 66.717 người. Tuy nhiên trong tương số lao động nông nghiệp sẽ giảm dần phù hợp với tiến độđô thi ̣hóa. Thu nhập bình quân đầu người trên đi ̣a bàn huyê ̣n năm 2014là 25.000.000 đồng/năm/người. Thu nhập đã tăng hơn nhiều so với các năm trước. Nhìn chung đới sống vật chất và tinh thần của người dân đang từ ng bước được cải thiê ̣n góp phần vào sự phát triển chung của Huyê ̣n. 3.1.2.3. Tình hình giáo dục và y tế a, Giáo dục Sự nghiê ̣p giáo dục – đào ta ̣o luôn được các gia đình, các cấp ngành và các đoàn thể chăm lo và phát triển. Các trường được xây dựng mới khang trang hiê ̣n đa ̣i. Cơ sở vâ ̣t chất được tăng cường theo hướng xây dựng trường đâ ̣t tiêu chuẩn quốc gia. Công tác xã hội hóa được đẩy ma ̣nh. Hiê ̣n nay Huyê ̣n có 22 trường tiểu học, 23 trường trung học và 3 trường trung học phổ thông đã đáp ứng nhu cầu của huyê ̣n. Ngoài ra trên đi ̣a bàn còn có các trung tâm da ̣y nghề giúp thanh niên trong huyê ̣n có thêm nhiều cơ hội học tâ ̣p. b) Y tế Công tác chăm sóc sức khỏe nhân dân và phong chống các bê ̣nh xã hội trong những năm gần đây trên đi ̣a bàn có nhiều tiến bộnhờ hê ̣thống y tế đến từ ng đơn vi ̣xã. Trình độ chuyên môn của thầy thuốc được nâng lên. Cơ sở vâ ̣t chất của ngành y tế được tăng cường; 100% các xã, thi ̣trấn đều có bác sỹ, 117/169 thôn có các cán bộy tế thôn. Trong huyê ̣n có 1 bê ̣nh viê ̣n Huyê ̣n có diê ̣n tích 11.982m2 với quy mô 400 giường bê ̣nh. Các xã, thi ̣trấn đều có tra ̣m y tế với tổng số 120 giường bê ̣nh.Ngoài ra huyê ̣n còn có trung tâm y tế dự phòng và các phòng khám chuyên khoa khác. 3.2. Thực trạng quản lý và sử dụng đất đai 3.2.1. Hiện trạng sử dụng đất tại Huyện 3.2.1.1. Hiện trạng sử dụng các loại đất
  43. 43. 33 Bảng 3.3: Hiện trạng sử dụng đất của huyện Quốc Oai năm 2014( tính đến 31/12/2014) Stt Loại đất Mã Diện tích (ha) Tỷ lệ (%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) Tổng diện tích tự nhiên 14790.78 100.00 1. Đất nông nghiệp NNP 9011.84 60.93 1.1 Đất sản xuất nông nghiệp SXN 6987.08 47.24 1.1.1 Đất trồng cây hàng năm CHN 5858.76 39.61 1.1.1.1 Đất trồng lúa LUA 5219.93 35.29 1.1.1.2 Đất cỏ dùng vào chăn nuôi COC 7.10 0.05 1.1.1.3 Đất trồng cây hàng năm khác HNK 631.73 4.27 1.1.2 Đất trồng cây lâu năm CLN 1128.32 7.63 1.2 Đất lâm nghiệp LNP 1532.00 10.36 1.2.1 Đất rừng sản xuất RSX 1060.61 7.17 1.2.2 Đất rừng phòng hộ RPH 471.39 3.19 1.3 Đất nuôi trồng thuỷ sản NTS 256.38 1.73 1.4 Đất nông nghiệp khác NKH 236.38 1.60 2. Đất phi nông nghiệp PNN 5572.71 37.68 2.1 Đất ở OTC 1600.58 10.82 2.1.1 Đất ở tại nông thôn ONT 1353.86 9.15 2.1.2 Đất ở tại đô thị ODT 246.72 1.67 2.2 Đất chuyên dung CDG 3398.22 22.98 2.2.1 Đất trụ sở cơ quan, CTSN CTS 38.88 0.26 2.2.2 Đất quốc phòng CQP 571.41 3.86 2.2.3 Đất an ninh CAN 0.62 0.00 2.2.4 Đất cơ sở sản xuất KDPNN CSK 732.22 4.95 2.2.5 Đất có mục đích công cộng CCC 2055.09 13.89 2.3 Đất tôn giáo, tín ngưỡng TTN 34.22 0.23 2.4 Đất nghĩa trang, nghĩa địa NTD 101.87 0.69 2.5 Đất sông suối và MNCD SMN 408.01 2.76 2.6 Đất phi nông nghiệp khác PNK 29.81 0.20 3. Đất chưa sử dụng CSD 206.23 1.39 3.1 Đất bằng chưa sử dụng BCS 66.97 0.45 3.2 Đất đồi núi chưa sử dụng DCS 132.12 0.89 3.3 Núi đá không có rừng cây NCS 7.14 0.05 (Nguồn phòng tài nguyên và môi trường huyện Quốc Oai)
  44. 44. 34 3.2.1.2. Hiện trạng sử dụng đất nông nghiệp Nhóm đất nông nghiệp có: 9011.84 ha chiếm 60.93% so với tổng diện tích tự nhiên. Trong đó: - Đất sản xuất nông nghiệp: 6987.08 ha chiếm 47.24% tổng diện tích tự nhiên. Trên địa bàn huyện đất dành cho nông nghiệp là chủ yếu trên tất cả các xã đều tập trung vào sản xuất nông nghiệp.Cụ thể: + Đất trồng cây hàng năm (CHN): 5858.76 ha chiếm 39.61% tổng diện tích tự nhiên. + Đất trồng lúa (LUA): 5219.93 ha chiếm 35.29% tổng diện tích tự nhiên. Trên địa bàn huyện diện tích đất trồng lúa tập trung vào các cánh đồng thuộc các xã Đông Yên , Hòa Thạch, Sài Sơn, Đồng Quang, Phú Cát, Ngọc Liệp, Cấn Hữu, các xã khác đều có diện tích đất trồng lúa thấp hơn trong đó có xã Thạch Thán, Liệp Tuyết, Phú Mãn, Nghĩa Hương. + Đất cỏ dùng vào chăn nuôi (COC):7,10 ha chiếm 0.05% tổng diện tích tự nhiên. Chỉ có ở xã Phượng Cách, Đồng Quang. + Đất trồng cây hàng năm khác (HNK): 631.73 ha, chiếm 4.27% tổng diện tích tự nhiên. Theo thường lệ khi mỗi mùa vụ qua thì người dân bắt đầu trồng các cây hoa màu khác để tăng thu nhập cho gia đình, các loại cây thường trồng là ngô, khoai tây… + Đất trồng cây lâu năm (CLN): 1128.32 ha chiếm 7.63% tổng diện tích tự nhiên. Diện tích trồng cây lâu năm trên địa bàn huyện chiếm tỷ lệ cao nhất là thuộc xã Đông xuân và xã Hòa Thạch. - Đất lâm nghiệp (LNP): 1532,00 ha chiếm 10,36% tổng diện tích tự nhiên, trong đó: + Đất rừng sản xuất (RSX): 1060,61ha chiếm 7,17% tổng diện tích tự nhiên. Chủ yếu đất lâm nghiệp trên toàn huyện là rừng sản xuất như rừng thông, rừng keo, rừng bạch đàn dùng để sản xuất nguyên liệu giấy hoặc theo mục đích sử dụng của người dân + Đất rừng phòng hộ (RPH): 471,39 ha chiếm 3,19% tổng diện tích tự nhiên. Diện tích rừng phòng hộ chỉ có ở 2 xã là Đông Xuân và Phú Mãn. - Đất nuôi trồng thủy sản (NTS): 256,38 ha chiếm 1,73% tổng diện tích tự nhiên - Đất nông nghiệp khác (NKH): 236,38 ha chiếm 1,60% tổng diện tích tự nhiên.
  45. 45. 35 3.2.1.3. Hiện trạng sử dụng đất phi nông nghiệp Nhóm đất phi nông nghiệp (PNN): 5572.71 ha chiếm 37.68% tổng diện tích tự nhiên. Trong đó: - Đất ở (OTC): 1600.58 ha chiếm 10.82% tổng diện tích tự nhiên. Hiện nay người dân sống tập trung nhiều hơn so với mấy năm trước và dân số hiện nay tăng cao, nhu cầu về nhà ở của người dân cao nên diện tích đất ở tăng cao. + Đất ở tại nông thôn (ONT): 1353.86 ha chiếm 9,15% tổng diện tích tự nhiên. Người dân tập trung sống chủ yếu ở nông thôn + Đất ở tại đô thị (ODT): 246.72 ha chiếm 1.67% tổng diện tích tự nhiên. Huyện có một thị trấn là thị trấn Quốc Oai với diện tích là 96,10 ha chiếm 0,65% tổng diện tích tự nhiên - Đất chuyên dùng (CDG): 3398.22 ha chiếm 22,98% tổng diện tích tự nhiên. + Đất trụ sở cơ quan, công trình sự nghiệp (CTS): 38,88 ha chiếm 0,26% tổng diện tích tự nhiên. Đất giành cho các công trình công cộng như xây dựng trường học, trạm y tế. Đất dành cho xây dựng trụ sở cơ quan như ủy ban nhân xã các phòng ban thuộc quyền quản lý của xã. Hiện nay diện tích đất dành cho công cộng có xu hướng tăng cao do mở rộng diện tích các ủy ban xã, xây dựng nâng cấp các trụ sở cơ quan, các công trình liên quan để phục vụ nhu cầu của người dân. + Đất quốc phòng (CQP): 571,41ha chiếm 3,86% tổng diện tích tự nhiên. + Đất an ninh (CAN): 0,62 ha chiếm 0,004% tổng diện tích tự nhiên. + Đất sản xuất kinh doanh phi nông nghiệp (CSK): 732.22 ha chiếm 4,95% tổng diện tích tự nhiên. Hiện nay huyện đang tích cực sản xuất kinh doanh theo hướng phát triển hàng hóa. Xây dựng các công trình để phục vụ cho các hoạt động của huyện như khu hội chợ, nơi bán hàng bình ổn giá, hiện nay huyện đang xây lại và mở rộng khu chợ phiên để phục vụ nhu cầu mỗi ngày người dân, huyện khuyến khích xây dựng nhà máy xí nghiệp trên địa bàn huyện để thu hút sự đầu tư bên ngoài để phát triển kinh tế nâng cao mức sống cho người dân nơi đây. + Đất có mục đích công cộng (CCC): 2055.09 ha chiếm 13.89% tổng diện tích tự nhiên. Diện tích đất dành cho các công trình công cộng như đường giao thông, cầu, cống, trạm nghiên cứu thí nghiệm giống cây trồng và vật nuôi.

×