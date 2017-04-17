Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 1 ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN VÀ...
ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN VÀ...
LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu...
MỤC LỤC Trang MỞ ĐẦU........................................
2.5. Ví dụ minh họa.........................................
DANH MỤC CÁC KÍ HIỆU, CHỮ VIẾT TẮT Decision support syste...
DANH MỤC HÌNH ẢNH Hình 1.1: S đồ mô tả h hỗ trợ ra quyết ...
DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Bảng 1.1: Bảng so s nh hệ h tr ra qu t ...
Bảng 3.11: X p hạng chỉ tiêu t nh kinh t ối với 3 hệ thố...
(3). Khả năng sử lý thông tin và khả năng tập trung chú ...
NỘI DUNG CHƯƠNG I: BÀI TOÁN ĐÁNH GIÁ ĐA TIÊU CHUẨN, CÁC ...
1.2. Tổng quan về ệ trợ giúp quyết địn 1.2.1 Giới thiệu ...
Bảng 1.1: Bảng so sán ệ trợ ra quyết địn v ệ l tư ng tác...
- Một h xử lý các bài toán, liên kết các thành phần trên...
1.2.3. Các đặc tính và khả năng của DSS Theo phần trên t...
đề ít cấu trúc, thường yêu cầu sự liên quan của một số c...
14. Một DSS tiên tiến được trang bị một thành phần tri t...
- Lượng hóa dữ li u: khối lượng lớn dữ li u được cô đặc,...
Như vậy DSS có thể tách làm năm phần chính: C sở dữ li u...
Hình 1.3: S đồ cấu trúc t ứ bậc (Saaty, T.L., 1980) S đ...
Qua nghiên cứu nhận thấy Mon và các cộng sự (D.L. Mon, C...
(2) Phư ng pháp trọng số entropy không thực sự hi u quả ...
Kết luận c ư ng 1 Chư ng này đã làm rõ h n về các vấn đề...
CHƯƠNG 2: MÔ HÌNH HỆ THỐNG NG DỤNG CÁC PHÉP TOÁN TRÊN SỐ...
(i) x y hoặc   ,y x x y X , (ii)  là bắc cầu, ví dụ...
H được gọi là toán tử kết hợp. nếu ta giả định rằng u1 ...
Đ i khái, sự ưu tiên của jx h n jy không bị chi phối bởi...
các quan h rõ thông thường, và sau đó bởi Fodor và Roube...
Địn ng ĩa 6. Tập lát cắt α-cut A của tập mờ A trong tập...
Hình 2.1. Một số mờ tam giác A 2.3.2 Các ph p toán tr n ...
,1, , min BA B A B A A B x f x x...
Tổng quát: Cho i iA X , tập mờ 1 2 ... nA X X X    ...
2.3.3. Các tính chất của t p m : Các tính chất trên tập ...
P ép n ân số mờ: 1 1 1 2 2 2 1 2 1 2 1 2( , ,c ) ( , ,c ...
Hình 2.3. Số mờ hình thang M Rõ ràng số mờ tam giác được...
1 1 ( ) ( ) (c e) ( ) 2 2 e b b a d c        1 1...
Phư ng pháp giải mờ hóa sẽ được sử dụng trong thuật toán...
0 =(0,0,0), 1=(0,1,2), 2 =(1,2,3), 3 =(2,3,4), 4 =(3,4,5...
(1) (2) ( ) ... m R R R              (16)...
Bảng 2.1: Dữ liệu t ông số c iến t uật của 3 ệ t ống tê...
Mô ìn óa: Hình 2.5: Mô ìn đán giá 3 ệ t ống tên l a c...
Bảng 2.3: C ỉ tiêu c iến t uật đối với 3 ệ t ống tên l a...
Bảng 2.5: C ỉ tiêu bảo trì đối với 3 ệ t ống tên l a c ...
Bước 2: Trọng số của chỉ tiêu chiến thuật, công ngh , bả...
Bảng 2.10: Xếp ng c ỉ tiêu bảo dưỡng đối với 3 ệ t ống ...
Khi ~ 9 , ~ 3 , ~ 1, ~ 5 và ~ 7 là các số mờ tam giác đư...
Hình2.6 Đư ng cong hàm thu c của các s m tam giác R( ), ...
Do v2 là giá trị nhỏ nhất trong v1,v2 và v3, h thống S2 ...
Kết luận c ư ng 2 Trên đây luận văn đã trình bày phư ng ...
CHƯƠNG 3: XÂY DỰNG CHƯƠNG TRÌNH THỬ NGHIỆM ĐÁNH GIÁ HỆ ...
* Dữ liệu đầu vào: - Tập danh sách các h thống xe truyền...
Bảng 3.2: Các ý kiến đán giá của c uyên gia Mục S1 S2 S...
- Tập trọng số của các chỉ tiêu do người ra quyết định đ...
Bảng 3.4: C ỉ tiêu công ng ệ đối với 3 ệ t ống e t u p á...
Bảng 3.7: C ỉ tiêu tiến bộ đối với 3 ệ t ống e truyền ì...
Bảng 3.10: Đán giá c ỉ tiêu bảo dưỡng đối với 3 ệ t ống...
thuật toán tính toán và đánh giá mức độ tối ưu của từng ...
lí các thông tin đầu vào là các đánh giá của nhóm chuyên...
Hình: 3.2 – Giao diện c n
3.4.3 Màn hình nh p dữ liệu ban đầu của các hệ th ng cần...
3.4.4. Giao diện nh p thông s k thu t và ý kiến chuy n ...
3.4.5 Giao diện nh p thông s k thu t và ý kiến chuy n g...
3.4.6 Giao diện nh p thông s k thu t và ý kiến chuy n g...
3.4.7 Giao diện nh p thông s k thu t và ý kiến chuy n g...
3.4.8 Giao diện nh p thông s k thu t và ý kiến chuy n g...
3.4.9 Màn hình nh p thông tin về trọng s ở mỗi ti u chu...
3.4.10. Hoạt động của giao diện đánh giá hệ thống xe tr...
3.5. Kết quả c y t Thực hi n ch y thử chư ng trình với b...
Kết luận c ư ng 3 Với vi c nghiên cứu tình hình thực tiễ...
KẾT LUẬN VÀ ĐỀ NGHỊ Luận văn đã nghiên cứu chung về h tr...
  1. 1. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 1 ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG PHẠM TRUNG THÀNH ĐƠN GIẢN HÓA HỆ THỐNG ĐÁNH GIÁ ĐA TIÊU CHUẨN ĐA CẤP BẰNG PHƯƠNG PHÁP ÁP DỤNG CÁC PHÉP TOÁN TRÊN SỐ MỜ LUẬN VĂN THẠC SĨ KHOA HỌC MÁY TÍNH Thái Nguyên - 2015
  2. 2. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 2 ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG PHẠM TRUNG THÀNH ĐƠN GIẢN HÓA HỆ THỐNG ĐÁNH GIÁ ĐA TIÊU CHUẨN ĐA CẤP BẰNG PHƯƠNG PHÁP ÁP DỤNG CÁC PHÉP TOÁN TRÊN SỐ MỜ Chuyên ngành: KHOA HỌC MÁY TÍNH Mã số: 60 48 0101 LUẬN VĂN THẠC SĨ KHOA HỌC MÁY TÍNH NGƯỜI HƯỚNG DẪN KHOA HỌC PGS. TS. NGUYỄN TÂN ÂN Thái Nguyên - 2015
  3. 3. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 3 LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu của bản thân, được xuất phát từ yêu cầu thực tế trong vấn đề đưa ra các đánh giá và xây dựng lập dự án cho vi c đầu tư các h thống xe truyền hình lưu động t i Đài Phát thanh và Truyền hình Hải Dư ng để hình thành hướng nghiên cứu. Các số li u có nguồn gốc rõ ràng của nhà sản xuất đưa ra, tuân thủ đúng nguyên tắc và kết quả trình bày trong luận văn được thu thập trong quá trình nghiên cứu là trung thực và chưa từng được ai công bố trước đây. Thái Nguyên, tháng 11 năm 2015 Tác giả luận văn P m Trung T n
  4. 4. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 4 MỤC LỤC Trang MỞ ĐẦU........................................................................................................... 9 NỘI DUNG .....................................................................................................11 CHƯ NG I: I TOÁN ĐÁNH GIÁ ĐA TI U CHUẨN, CÁC PHƯ NG PHÁP GI I QUY T.......................................................................................11 1.1. ài toán đánh giá với các đối tượng đa tiêu chuẩn đa cấp...................11 1.2. Tổng quan về h trợ giúp quyết định ..................................................12 1.2.1 Giới thi u........................................................................................12 1.2.2 H trợ giúp quyết định (DSS) ........................................................12 1.2.3. Các đặc tính và khả năng của DSS ...............................................15 1.2.4 Những lợi ích của DSS...................................................................17 1.2.5 Các thành phần của DSS................................................................17 1.3 Một số phư ng pháp giải quyết ............................................................19 Kết luận chư ng 1.......................................................................................23 CHƯ NG 2: M H NH H TH NG NG D NG CÁC PH P TOÁN TR N S MỜ GI I I TOÁN ĐÁNH GIÁ ĐA TI U CHUẨN, ĐA C P................24 2.1. Vấn đề xử lý thông tin mờ ..................................................................24 2.2. Tích hợp mờ trong ra quyết định đa tiêu chuẩn...................................24 2.3. Các phép toán trên số mờ ứng dụng trong bài toán .............................28 2.3.1. Các định ngh a...............................................................................28 2.3.2. Các ph p toán trên tập mờ ............................................................30 2.3.3. Các tính chất của tập mờ...............................................................33 2.3.4. Ph p cộng và ph p nhân số mờ.....................................................33 2.4. Thuật toán đánh giá đa tiêu chuẩn .......................................................37 2.4.1 Bài toán ..........................................................................................37 2.4.2 Thuật toán.......................................................................................37
  5. 5. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 2.5. Ví dụ minh họa.....................................................................................39 Kết luận chư ng 2.......................................................................................49 CHƯ NG 3: XÂY DỰNG CHƯ NG TR NH THỬ NGHI M ĐÁNH GIÁ H TH NG XE TRUYỀN H NH LƯU ĐỘNG TẠI CÁC Đ I PHÁT THANH V TRUYỀN H NH TRONG KHU VỰC ĐỒNG ẰNG S NG HỒNG...............50 3.1 ài toán đánh giá h thống xe truyền hình lưu động t i các Đài phát thanh và truyền hình khu vực Đồng bằng Sông Hồng................................50 3.2 Các bước tính toán ................................................................................53 3.3. Chọn ngôn ngữ lập trình ......................................................................57 3.4. Giao di n và hướng dẫn sử dụng .........................................................57 3.4.1. Giới thi u chư ng trình.................................................................57 3.4.2. Giao di n chính. ............................................................................58 3.4.3. Màn hình nhập dữ li u ban đầu của các h thống cần đánh giá. ..60 3.4.4. Giao di n nhập thông số k thuật và ý kiến chuyên gia về k thuật......61 3.4.5. Giao di n nhập thông số k thuật và ý kiến chuyên gia về công ngh .60 3.4.6. Giao di n nhập thông số k thuật và ý kiến chuyên gia về bảo trì 61 3.4.7. Giao di n nhập thông số k thuật và ý kiến chuyên gia về kinh tế.......62 3.4.8. Giao di n nhập thông số k thuật và ý kiến chuyên gia về tiến bộ.......63 3.4.9. Màn hình nhập thông tin về trọng số ở mỗi tiêu chuẩn đánh giá của các h thống xe truyền hình. ...................................................................66 3.4.10. Ho t động của giao di n đánh giá h thống xe truyền hình lưu động....67 3.5. Kết quả ch y thử ..................................................................................68 Kết luận chư ng 3.......................................................................................69 T I LI U THAM KH O...............................................................................71
  6. 6. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 6 DANH MỤC CÁC KÍ HIỆU, CHỮ VIẾT TẮT Decision support systems (DSS): Khái ni m h hỗ trợ ra quyết định Multiple attribute decision making (MADM) : Ra quyết định nhiều thuộc tính Electronic Data Processing (EDP): H thống xử lý dữ li u tư ng tác Analytic hierarchy process (AHP): Phư ng pháp phân tích thứ bậc
  7. 7. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 7 DANH MỤC HÌNH ẢNH Hình 1.1: S đồ mô tả h hỗ trợ ra quyết định DSS....................................... 12 Hình 1.2: S đồ các thành phần c bản của h hỗ trợ ra quyết định DSS.......15 Hình 1.3: S đồ cấu trúc thứ bậc (Saaty, T.L., 1980)......................................17 Hình 2.1: Một số mờ tam giác A ...................................................................27 Hình 2.2: Ph p toán số mờ..............................................................................31 Hình 2.3: Số mờ hình thang M ................................................32 Hình 2.4: Giải mờ hóa số mờ hình thang........................................................33 Hình 2.5: Mô hình đánh giá 3 h thống tên lửa chiến thuật............................38 Hình 2.6: Đường cong hàm thuộc của các số mờ tam giác R(1), R(2) và R(3).....44 Hình 3.1: Mô hình hóa h thống xe truyền hình lưu động cần đánh giá.........49 Hình 3.2: Giao di n chính...............................................................................57 Hình 3.3: Giao di n nhập tên các h thống xe truyền hình cần đánh giá.................58 Hình 3.4: Giao di n nhập thông số k thuật và ý kiến chuyên gia về k thuật...........59 Hình 3.5: Giao di n nhập thông số công ngh và ý kiến chuyên gia về công ngh .................................................................................................................60 Hình 3.6: Giao di n nhập thông số bảo trì và ý kiến chuyên gia về bảo trì....61 Hình 3.7: Giao di n nhập thông số tính kinh tế và ý kiến chuyên gia về tính kinh tế..............................................................................................................62 Hình 3.8: Giao di n nhập thông số tiến bộ và ý kiến chuyên gia về tiến bộ...63 Hình 3.9: Giao di n nhập Trọng số - mức độ quan trọng của tiêu chuẩn...............................................................................................................64 Hình 3.10: Giao di n ch y kiểm thử chư ng trình demo................................65
  8. 8. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 8 DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Bảng 1.1: Bảng so s nh hệ h tr ra qu t nh v hệ l t ng t c.........10 Bảng 2.1: Dữ liệu thông số chi n thuật của 3 hệ thống tên l a....................37 Bảng 2.2: Đặc tính và ý ki n chuyên gia........................................................37 Bảng 2.3: Chỉ tiêu chi n thuật ối với 3 hệ thống tên l a chi n thuật..........39 Bảng 2.4: Chỉ tiêu công nghệ ối với 3 hệ thống tên l a chi n thuật............39 Bảng 2.5: Chỉ tiêu bảo trì ối với 3 hệ thống tên l a chi n thuật...................40 Bảng 2.6: Chỉ tiêu kinh t ối với 3 hệ thống tên l a chi n thuật...................40 Bảng 2.7: Chỉ ti n bộ ối với 3 hệ thống tên l a chi n thuật.........................40 Bảng 2.8: Chỉ chi n thuật ối với 3 hệ thống tên l a chi n thuật..................41 Bảng 2.9: X p hạng chỉ tiêu công nghệ ối với 3 hệ thống tên l a chi n thuật.......41 Bảng 2.10: X p hạng chỉ tiêu bảo d ỡng ối với 3 hệ thống tên l a chi n thuật....42 Bảng 2.11: X p hạng chỉ tiêu t nh kinh t ối với 3 hệ thống tên l a chi n thuật....42 Bảng 2.12: X p hạng chỉ tiêu ti n bộ ối với 3 hệ thống tên l a chi n thuật........42 Bảng 3.1: Dữ liệu thông số kĩ thuật của 3 hệ thống e thu ph t tru ền hình l u ộng do nh sản uất cung cấp.................................................................48 Bảng 3.2: Đặc tính ý ki n của chu ên gia.......................................................49 Bảng 3.3: Chỉ tiêu kĩ thuật ối với 3 hệ thống e thu ph t tru ền hình l u ộng.....50 Bảng 3.4: Chỉ tiêu công nghệ ối với 3 hệ thống e thu ph t tru ền hình l u ộng.51 Bảng 3.5: Chỉ tiêu bảo trì ối với 3 hệ thống e thu ph t tru ền hình l u ộng......51 Bảng 3.6: Chỉ tiêu t nh kinh t ối với 3 hệ thống tên l a chi n thuật...........51 Bảng 3.7: Chỉ tiêu ti n bộ ối với 3 hệ thống e tru ền hình l u ộng..........52 Bảng 3.8: X p hạng chỉ tiêu kĩ thuật ối với 3 hệ thống e tru ền hình l u ộng....52 Bảng 3.9: X p hạng chỉ tiêu công nghệ ối với 3 hệ thống e tru ền hình l u ộng.52 Bảng 3.10: X p hạng chỉ tiêu bảo d ỡng ối với 3 hệ thống e tru ền hình l u ộng................................................................................................................................53
  9. 9. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 9 Bảng 3.11: X p hạng chỉ tiêu t nh kinh t ối với 3 hệ thống e tru ền hình l u ộng................................................................................................................................53 Bảng 3.12: X p hạng chỉ tiêu ti n bộ ối với 3 hệ thống e tru ền hình l u ộng..53 MỞ ĐẦU Vi c ra quyết định nhiều tiêu chí đa cấp tức là chọn một đối tượng, h thống tốt nhất trong tập các đối tượng, h thống theo một tập các thuộc tính, mỗi thuộc tính l i có nhiều thuộc tính con. Đây là một bài toán tối ưu đa mục tiêu đa cấp. ài toán tối ưu đa mục tiêu luôn luôn là một bài toán khó, đặc bi t với các bài toán đánh giá với nhiều tiêu chí và phân cấp như trên. Một trong những cách giải quyết là lấy ý kiến của chuyên gia. Tuy nhiên vi c lấy ý kiến của chuyên gia c ng gặp không ít khó khăn. Trước hết, chuyên gia thường đưa ra các đánh giá không chính xác bởi vì một số nguyên nhân sau: (1). Quyết định được đưa ra trong khoảng thời gian ngắn và sự thiếu thông tin về các đối tượng. (2). Nhiều thuộc tính là mờ hoặc không thể hi n bằng một giá trị nào đó cụ thể bởi vì chúng phản ánh tác động của môi trường và xã hội như khá, tốt...
  10. 10. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 10 (3). Khả năng sử lý thông tin và khả năng tập trung chú ý vào các vấn đề liên quan của chuyên gia thường h n chế, vi c lựa chọn không được thực hi n trong một bước đ n lẻ. Trong những trường hợp như vậy người ta thường phải giải quyết vấn đề trong trường hợp thiếu thông tin. Khi lấy ý kiến chuyên gia, chuyên gia thường đưa ra ý kiến của mình dưới d ng mờ và đa cấp. Tiếp theo ta phải tính toán trên các yếu tố mờ và đa cấp đó để tìm ra đánh giá chung, hợp lí nhất. Hi n nay, xu hướng phát triển của truyền thông, đặc bi t là lợi thế của tờ báo hình, truyền hình trong những năm vừa qua phát triển không ngừng về nội dung, nhưng vấn đề phát triển công ngh , nhận định hướng đầu tư phát triển công ngh sản xuất và phát sóng, đánh giá một cách tổng thể, nhanh và chính xác, để đưa ra quyết định thì hầu như qua kinh nghi m và nắm bắt thông tin của các nhà cung cấp, đ n vị phân phối thiết bị. Chưa có một một chư ng trình đánh giá khách quan cho một kế ho ch đầu tư, nâng cấp trang thiết bị chuyên dụng cho sản xuất chư ng trình mà đặc bi t là h thống xe truyền hình lưu động là thiết bị quan trọng của một Đài truyền hình, đáp ứng khả năng sản xuất di động, thu ghi và truyền hình trực tiếp từ hi n trường đáp ứng yêu cầu mọi lúc, mọi n i. Từ thực tế đó em đi nghiên cứu và xây dựng phư ng pháp đ n giản hóa h thống đánh giá đa tiêu chuẩn đa cấp bằng cách áp dụng các ph p toán trên số mờ, luận văn này nghiên cứu " n giản hóa hệ thống nh gi a tiêu chuẩn a cấp bằng c ch p dụng c c phép to n trên số mờ" và ứng dụng thông qua vi c đánh giá h thống xe truyền hình lưu động t i các Đài Phát thanh & Truyền hình khu vực Đồng bằng Sông Hồng.
  11. 11. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 11 NỘI DUNG CHƯƠNG I: BÀI TOÁN ĐÁNH GIÁ ĐA TIÊU CHUẨN, CÁC PHƯƠNG PHÁP GIẢI QUYẾT 1.1. B i toán đán giá với các đối tượng đa tiêu c uẩn đa cấp Hi n nay, trong nhiều l nh vực khoa học - công ngh và kinh tế - xã hội, đặc bi t là trong các bài toán quản lý, vi c ra quyết định và ho ch định chính sách luôn có một vai trò hết sức quan trọng. Ra quyết định là công vi c và trách nhi m quan trọng nhất của bộ máy quản lý. Thông tin ngày càng trở nên đa d ng, đa chiều. Vi c xử lý thông tin đòi hỏi tính khoa học, chính xác, cập nhật. Ngày nay, các mô hình toán học với các dữ li u đầu vào xác thực luôn tỏ ra hết sức ti n lợi trong vi c xử lý thông tin để chọn ra, hay nói cách khác là đưa ra quyết định, lựa chọn các phư ng án tốt nhất, hợp lý nhất. Đây là khía c nh khai phá dữ li u trong vi c ra quyết định. Tuy nhiên, không một mô hình toán học nào có thể tổng quát tới mức tính đến tất cả các khía c nh của bài toán thực tiễn c ng như đánh giá được chính xác các phư ng án hành động nào sẽ là hợp lý nhất. Vì vậy, vi c khai thác ý kiến của chuyên gia để đánh giá, để lựa chọn các phư ng án đưa ra quyết định là một vi c làm cần thiết. Đây c ng là khía c nh khai phá tri thức trong vấn đề ra quyết định. Vi c đánh giá của các chuyên gia về các h thống thông tin, các yếu tố có nhiều tiêu chuẩn đánh giá và c ng có nhiều cấp độ đánh giá. Trên thực tế thì sự lựa chọn thể hi n đa tiêu chuẩn là rất phổ biến, mỗi quyết định chúng ta thực hi n đòi hỏi sự cân bằng của nhiều yếu tố và điều này hình thành nên một quyết định đa tiêu chuẩn.
  12. 12. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 12 1.2. Tổng quan về ệ trợ giúp quyết địn 1.2.1 Giới thiệu Định ngh a đầu tiên về H trợ giúp quyết định (Decision Support System – DSS), cho rằng DSS như một h thống hỗ trợ quản lý trong các tình huống ra quyết định. DSS trợ giúp những người ra quyết định, để tăng cường khả năng nhưng người ra quyết định vẫn là người quyết định cuối cùng. Mục đích của các DSS này là giải quyết các vấn đề ra quyết định không thể hỗ trợ hoàn toàn bằng các thuật toán. Chưa có một định ngh a nào cụ thể, nhưng trong các định ngh a ban đầu, DSS là một khái ni m mà h thống sẽ dựa trên máy tính, ho t động trực tuyến và có các khả năng về đồ họa ở đầu ra. 1.2.2 Hệ trợ giúp quyết định (DSS) Khái ni m DSS lần đầu tiên được Scott Morton đưa ra dưới thuật ngữ c c hệ thống h tr quản lý. Đó là ―c c hệ thống dựa trên sự t ng t c với m t nh, giúp cho c c nh ra qu t nh dùng c c dữ liệu v mô hình ể giải qu t c c vấn ề phi cấu trúc‖. Little giải thích rõ h n và định ngh a DSS như là ―Tập c sở mô hình chứa c c thủ tục lý dữ liệu v k t luận giúp nh quản lý trong việc ra qu t nh‖. ng cho rằng để thành công, thì một h thống như vậy phải đ n giản, m nh, dễ điều khiển, thích nghi và dễ liên l c được nhau. Trong đó h thống dựa trên máy tính và trợ giúp như là một sự mở rộng các khả năng giải quyết vấn đề của người sử dụng. Ở những năm của thập kỷ 70, các định ngh a về DSS như trên được những người sử dụng và các nhà nghiên cứu chấp nhận. Vào đầu những năm 1980, các định ngh a mới về DSS được đưa ra như: Alter năm 1980 định ngh a DSS bằng cách so sánh chúng với các h thống EDP (Xử lý dữ li u tư ng tác) truyền thống trên một số khía c nh, thể hi n như trong bảng sau:
  13. 13. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 13 Bảng 1.1: Bảng so sán ệ trợ ra quyết địn v ệ l tư ng tác K a c n DSS EDP Sử dụng Chủ động ị động Người sử dụng Người quản lý Văn phòng Mục tiêu Tính hi u quả Hi u quả máy móc Ph m vi thời gian Hi n t i và tư ng lai Quá khứ Mục đích Tính linh ho t Phi mâu thuẫn Ngoài định ngh a của Alter năm 1970 thì c ng có một số định ngh a mới về DSS được đưa ra bởi Moore và Chang năm 1980, onczek, Holsapple và Whinston năm 1980 và Keen năm 1980. Moore và Chang chỉ ra rằng khái ni m “có cấu trúc (Structured)”, không đủ ý ngh a trong trường hợp tổng quát. Một bài toán có thể được mô tả như là có cấu trúc hoặc không có cấu trúc chỉ liên quan đến người ra quyết định. Do vậy DSS có thể là: - H thống có khả năng mở rộng. - Có khả năng trợ giúp phân tích dữ li u và mô hình hóa quyết định. - Hướng tới lập kế ho ch cho tư ng lai. - Được sử dụng trong những hoàn cảnh và thời gian bất thường. onczek định ngh a DSS như một h thống dựa trên máy tính bao gồm ba thành phần tư ng tác là: - Một h ngôn ngữ, là c chế cho ph p truyền thông giữa người sử dụng và các thành phần khác của DSS. - Một h tri thức, chứa các tri thức về l nh vực được DSS xử lý, gồm cả dữ li u và các lo i thủ tục.
  14. 14. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 14 - Một h xử lý các bài toán, liên kết các thành phần trên, bao gồm một hoặc nhiều khả năng xử lý các bài toán tổng quát mà quá trình ra quyết định cần đến. Keen áp dụng DSS ―cho những tình huống trong ó hệ thống có thể c ph t triển qua qu trình học th ch nghi v ho n thiện từng b ớc‖. Do đó, ông định ngh a DSS ―nh l sản phẩm của qu trình ph t triển, trong ó ng ời s dụng DSS, ng ời tạo ra DSS, v ch nh bản thân DSS có khả năng ảnh h ởng, t c ộng n sự ph t triển của hệ thống v c c th nh phần s dụng nó‖. Kết quả của các định ngh a này là một quần thể các h thống mà từng tác giả một sẽ xác định như là một DSS. Ví dụ Keen sẽ lo i trừ các h thống xây dựng t i khoảng thời gian định trước , theo qui tắc để hỗ trợ quyết định về các ho t động hi n t i. Các định ngh a DSS không nhất quán, bởi vì từng DSS một cố gắng thu hẹp sự khác bi t theo một cách khác nhau, h n thế nữa. chúng đều bỏ qua vấn đề trung tâm trong DSS: đo là hỗ trợ và cải tiến vi c ra quyết định, chỉ tập trung đầu vào mà coi nhẹ đầu ra. Do đó cần nhấn m nh sự khó khăn của vi c đo các đầu ra của một DSS (có ngh a là chất lượng quyết định). Tóm l i DSS là một ―Hệ thống thông tin h tr bằng m t nh‖ có thể thích nghi, linh họat và tư ng tác lẫn nhau, đặc bi t được phát triển để hỗ trợ giải quyết bài toán của một số vấn đề quản lý không có cấu trúc nhằm cải tiến vi c ra quyết định. Nó tập hợp dữ li u, cung cấp cho người sử dụng một giao di n thân thi n và cho ph p tự ra quyết định một cách sáng suốt. Nó hỗ trợ cho tất cả các giai đo n của vi c ra quyết định, và bao gồm cả một c sở tri thức.
  15. 15. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 15 1.2.3. Các đặc tính và khả năng của DSS Theo phần trên ta đã biết không có định ngh a cụ thể nào về DSS. Dưới đây, đưa ra một danh sách như là một tập các ý tưởng. Hầu hết các DSS chỉ có một vài đặc điểm sẽ được li t kê đưới đây: Hìn 1.1: S đồ mô tả ệ trợ ra quyết địn DSS 1. DSS hỗ trợ cho những người ra quyết định trong các tình huống không có cấu trúc hoặc bán cấu trúc. Những vấn đề như vậy không giải quyết được bằng các h thống tính toán khác. 2. Trợ giúp các mức độ quản lý khác nhau từ người thực thi đến nhà quản lý. 3. Vi c hỗ trợ được cung cấp cho các cá nhân c ng c ng như các nhóm, nhiều vấn đề về tổ chức liên quan đến vi c ra quyết định của nhóm. Các vấn H trợ giúp quyết định (Decision Support System – DSS) 8. DÓ sö dông H trợ giúp quyết định (Decision Support System – DSS) 10. Con ng-ê i ®iÒu khiÓ n m¸y mãc 11. C¸ch sö dông tiªn tiÕn 12. DÔ dµng x©y dùng 13. M« h×nh hãa 14. Tri thøc 1. QuyÕ t ®Þnh b¸n cÊu tróc 2. Cho c¸c nhµ qu¶n lý ë c¸c møc ®é kh¸c nhau 3. Cho c¸c nhãm vµ c¸c c¸ nh©n 4. C¸c quyÕ t ®Þnh ®éc lËp hoÆc liªn tiÕp 5. Hç trî trÝ tuÖ, thiÕ t kÕ, lùa chän 6. Hç trî mét sè lo¹i quyÕ t ®Þnh vµ xö lý 7. Kh¶ n¨ng thÝc h øng vµ linh ho¹t 8. DÔ sö dông 9. HiÖu qu¶ vµ kh«n g hiÖu qu¶
  16. 16. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 16 đề ít cấu trúc, thường yêu cầu sự liên quan của một số cá nhân từ các bộ phận khác nhau và các cấp tổ chức khác nhau. 4. DSS cung cấp hỗ trợ cho một số quyết định liên tục và/hoặc độc lập. 5. DSS hỗ trợ tất cả các quá trình của quy trình ra quyết định: Thu thập thông tin, thiết kế lựa chọn và thực hi n. 6. DSS trợ giúp một cách đa d ng với quá trình ra quyết định và các kiểu quyết định, như từ vựng và kiểu ra quyết định. T o ra sự phù hợp giữa DSS và tính chất cá nhân của từng người ra quyết định, như từ vựng và kiểu ra quyết định. 7. DSS là h thống linh ho t vì vậy người sử dụng có thể thêm vào, xóa đi, kết hợp, thay đổi hoặc sắp xếp l i các thành phần chính của DSS, cung cấp câu trả lời nhanh chóng cho các tình huống bất chợt. Khả năng này có thể được t o ra thường xuyên và nhanh chóng. 8. DSS dễ sử dụng. Những người sử dụng phải cảm thấy ―thoải mái‖ với h thống. Các khả năng về đồ họa, linh ho t, thân thi n với người sử dụng. 9. DSS góp phần nâng cao hi u quả của vi c ra quyết định (chính xác, đúng lúc, chất lượng). 10. Người ra quyết định có thể không quan tâm đến những gợi ý của máy tính ở bất kỳ giai đo n nào trong quá trình xử lý. 11. DSS dẫn đến tri thức, tri thức này l i dẫn đến những yêu cầu mới và sự cải tiến h thống dẫn đến vi c học thêm …, trong quá trình cải tiến và phát triển liên tục của DSS. 12. Những người sử dụng cuối cùng phải tự mình xây dựng được những h thống đ n giản. Khả năng mô hình hóa cho ph p thử nghi m các chiến lược khác nhau theo các cấu hình khác nhau. Những thử nghi m như vậy có thể cung cấp những hiểu biết và kiến thức mới.
  17. 17. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 17 14. Một DSS tiên tiến được trang bị một thành phần tri thức cho ph p vi c giải quyết hi u quả các vấn đề khó. 1.2.4 Những lợi ích của DSS 1. Khả năng hỗ trợ giải quyết các vấn đề phức t p. 2. Trả lời nhanh cho các tình huống không định trước. Một DSS cho ph p tính toán trong một khoảng thời gian rất ngắn, thậm chí thường xuyên thay đổi đầu vào để có thể được ước lượng khách quan một cách đúng lúc. 3. Có khả năng thử một lo t các chu kỳ khác nhau theo các cấu hình khác nhau một cách nhanh chóng và khách quan. 4. Người sử dụng có thể thêm được những hiểu biết mới thông qua sự kết hợp của một mô hình và một sự phân tích mở rộng ―What - If‖. 5. DSS có thể tăng khả năng quản lý và giảm chi phí vận hành của h thống. 6. Các quyết định của DSS thường là khách quan và phù hợp h n so với quyết định bằng trực giác của con người. 7. Cải tiến vi c quản lý, cho ph p các nhà quản lý thực hi n công vi c với ít thời gian h n và/hoặc ít công sức h n. 8. Năng suất phân tích được cải thi n. 1.2.5 Các thành phần của DSS Suy cho cùng, phân bi t rõ ràng DSS với các h thống xử lý thông tin khác c ng không quan trọng bằng vi c xác định rằng h thống có khả năng hỗ trợ một quá trình xử lý cụ thể nào đó hay không. Có thể nói vi c hỗ trợ quản lý thể hi n bằng hai cách: giúp người quản lý xử lý thông tin và giúp người ra quyết định biến đổi thông tin để rút ra kết luận cần thiết. Như vậy ho t động hỗ trợ quản lý bao gồm: - Quản lý thông tin: làm các chức năng lưu trữ, biến đổi, kết xuất thông tin trong d ng thuận ti n cho người sử dụng.
  18. 18. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 18 - Lượng hóa dữ li u: khối lượng lớn dữ li u được cô đặc, được biến đổi một cách toán học thành những chỉ số đánh giá mức độ tin cậy của thông tin. Vi c phân chia giữa DSS và MIS (Management Information Systems) không rõ ràng. Các ph m vi ứng dụng của DSS tập trung ở các bài toán có độ phức t p xử lý lớn. Những quá trình này thường được đặc trưng bởi: - Các thao tác của h thống bao gồm nhiều ho t động có ràng buộc qua l i. - Có nhiều yếu tố phức t p ảnh hưởng đến h thống. - Quan h giữa h thống và các yếu tố tác động là phức t p. Trong thực tế, một h DSS không chỉ là một h máy tính hóa mà gồm bốn thành phần c bản tư ng tác chặt chẽ với nhau: Hìn 1.2: S đồ các t n p ần c bản của ệ trợ ra quyết địn DSS C c th nh phần của hệ h tr qu t nh - Con người tham gia vào ứng dụng. - Thông tin mô tả bài toán. - Các quá trình để xử lý thông tin. - ộ phận tự động (máy tính…). ộ phận tự động của DSS có thể tách làm hai phần: phần cứng và phần mềm. Con người Thông tin ộ phận tự động hóaCác qui trình H H TR RA QUY T Đ NH ĐA TI U CHUẨN
  19. 19. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 19 Như vậy DSS có thể tách làm năm phần chính: C sở dữ li u, các chức năng quản trị c sở dữ li u, mô hình lượng hóa, bộ phận sinh báo cáo và giao di n người sử dụng. Nói chung DSS c ng bao gồm các thành phần như một h xử lý thông tin bất kỳ. Sự khác nhau thực sự ở các các điểm sau: - Phư ng pháp sử dụng cho giao di n người dùng (dùng ngôn ngữ tự nhiên, tư ng tác). - Có mặt thành phần lượng hóa để biểu diễn toán học các cấu trúc phức t p và quan h giữa các thành phần khác nhau của bài toán. Công cụ lượng hóa của ứng dụng có thể tách thành bốn phần: mô hình hóa, mô hình toán học, kỹ thuật lượng hóa và quy trình giải thuật. - Cấu trúc và đặc điểm của phần mềm. 1.3 Một số p ư ng p áp giải quyết X t về bản chất thì bài toán đa tiêu chuẩn, phân cấp là bài toán có nhiều thông tin phức t p và xung đột với nhau, phản ánh các quan điểm khác nhau và thay đổi theo thời gian. Một trong những mục tiêu của cách tiếp cận đa tiêu chí, phân cấp là hỗ trợ người ra quyết định: tổ chức và tổng hợp các thông tin phức t p trên để người ra quyết định một cách thuận lợi và tin tưởng h n về vi c ra quyết định. Với bài toán đánh giá đa tiêu chuẩn, phân cấp thì đã có một số nhà khoa học đưa ra các phư ng án giải quyết như: P ư ng p áp p ân t c t ứ bậc (Analytic hierarchy process - AHP) AHP là một phư ng pháp ra quyết định đa mục tiêu được đề xuất bởi Saaty (1980). Dựa trên so sánh cặp, AHP có thể được mô tả với 3 nguyên tắc chính: phân tích, đánh giá và tổng hợp. Trước tiên, AHP phân tích một vấn đề phức t p, đa tiêu chuẩn theo cấu trúc thứ bậc như trong hình 1.3.
  20. 20. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 20 Hình 1.3: S đồ cấu trúc t ứ bậc (Saaty, T.L., 1980) S đồ cấu trúc thứ bậc bắt đầu với mục tiêu, được phân tích qua các tiêu chuẩn lớn và các tiêu chuẩn thành phần, cấp bậc cuối cùng thường bao gồm các phư ng án có thể lựa chọn. Quá trình đánh giá sử dụng ma trận so sách cặp với thang điểm 9, xác định trọng số dựa trên vector riêng ứng với giá trị riêng lớn nhất, sau đó kiểm tra h số nhất quán. Cuối cùng, tất cả các trọng số được tổng hợp l i để đưa ra quyết định tốt nhất. Phư ng pháp AHP bắt đầu từ vi c xây dựng s đồ thứ bậc, bao gồm một số bước so sánh từng cặp tiêu chí (tiêu chuẩn) , từng cặp phư ng án theo tiêu chí, kết quả so sánh chính là trọng số. Điểm đặc bi t của phư ng pháp này là tính toán tỉ số tư ng quan. Thực tế không phải lúc nào c ng có thể thiết lập được quan h bắc cầu trong khi so sánh từng cặp. Nhưng khi sử dụng phư ng pháp AHP có một số nhược điểm sau: + Phư ng pháp AHP phân rã vấn đề quyết định thành các vấn đề con, các cặp so sánh sẽ được t o ra trong qua trình đánh giá, tiếp cận vấn đề theo phư ng pháp này sẽ phức t p khi số lượng so sánh lớn. + H thống tỉ l đo của AHP bị giới h n, rất khó cho người ra quyết định để phân bi t chúng với nhau. + Phư ng pháp AHP khi ở mức các phư ng án, vi c đánh giá các phư ng án chỉ dựa vào từng tiêu chí, vi c đánh giá ở mức này chưa thực hi n được với một nhóm các tiêu chí (tiêu chuẩn).
  21. 21. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 21 Qua nghiên cứu nhận thấy Mon và các cộng sự (D.L. Mon, C.H. Cheng v JC Lin, nh gi hệ thống vũ kh s dụng mờ qu trình phân cấp phân t ch dựa trên trọng l ng dữ liệu ngẫu nhiên, tập mờ v hệ thống 62 (1994) 127- 134) chỉ ra rằng vi c đánh giá hi u suất và thiết kế tối ưu của h thống v khí là những vấn đề ra quyết định nhiều tiêu chuẩn. Đồng thời họ c ng chỉ ra rằng vi c mô tả và đánh giá về các h thống v khí thường khá m hồ và các phư ng pháp phân cấp phân tích (AHP) truyền thống [2] (T.L. Saaty , ra qu t nh cho lãnh ạo : Qu trình phân cấp phân t ch cho qu t nh trong một th giới phức tạp (RWS Publications , Pittsburgh , 1988) và [3] (T.L. Saaty , Qu trình phân t ch Hệ thống cấp bậc. Lập k hoạch , thi t lập u tiên , phân bổ nguồn lực (RWS Publications , Pittsburgh , 1990) có nhiều thiếu sót trong vi c đánh giá các h thống v khí. Như vậy, trong " nh gi hệ thống vũ kh s dụng ph ng ph p phân t ch thứ bậc mờ dựa v o trọng số entrop , Fuzzy Sets and Systems 62 (1994) 127—134 [1] " . Mon và các cộng sự, chỉ ra phư ng pháp AHP của Saaty có các thiếu sót như sau: (1) Phư ng pháp AHP chủ yếu được dùng trong các ứng dụng quyết định rõ ràng (không mờ). (2) Phư ng pháp AHP t o ra và giải quyết mức độ đánh giá thiếu cân xứng. (3) Phư ng pháp AHP không tính đến tính không chắc chắn liên quan đến vi c lập s đồ đánh giá của người này với những người khác. (4) Vi c sắp xếp phư ng pháp AHP c ng không chính xác. (5) Vi c đánh giá, lựa chọn người ra quyết định tác động nhiều đến phư ng pháp AHP. Tuy nhiên, phư ng pháp trọng số entropy mà Mon và các cộng sự c ng có các thiếu sót sau: (1) Dẫn xuất vector đánh giá mờ rất chủ quan.
  22. 22. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 22 (2) Phư ng pháp trọng số entropy không thực sự hi u quả vì phư ng pháp này sử dụng ph p tính trọng số entropy phức t p đối với vi c ra quyết định. Để giải quyết những vấn đề này, luận văn này đưa ra một phư ng pháp đánh giá h thống v khí mới sử dụng ph p toán số học mờ, khi mức độ thỏa mãn đối với từng h thống về mỗi chỉ tiêu được sắp xếp bằng số nguyên, và tổng điểm xếp h ng biểu thị mức độ thỏa mãn của h thống về các chỉ tiêu và được biểu thị bằng số mờ tam giác. Ngoài ra, trọng số của mỗi chỉ tiêu do người ra quyết định đưa ra c ng được biểu thị bằng số mờ tam giác. Do phư ng pháp đề xuất sử dụng ph p toán số học mờ đ n giản thay vì tính toán trọng số entropy phức t p đề cập trong [1], nên sẽ thực hi n nhanh h n nhiều so với phư ng pháp đề cập t i [1].
  23. 23. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 23 Kết luận c ư ng 1 Chư ng này đã làm rõ h n về các vấn đề liên quan đến ra quyết định nhiều tiêu chuẩn, các khái ni m về h trợ giúp ra quyết định, và bài toán ra quyết định trong môi trường thông tin không đầy đủ c ng như đưa ra các hướng giải quyết cho bài toán ra quyết định đa tiêu chuẩn. Có thể nói, bài toán quan h tuyến tính đa mục tiêu là bài toán quan h tuyến tính, mà trong đó chúng ta phải tối ưu hoá cùng một lúc nhiều tiêu chí, mỗi tiêu chí l i được thể hi n bằng nhiều tiêu chí con. Tuy nhiên, các mục tiêu này thường đối chọi c nh tranh với nhau. Vi c làm tốt h n mục tiêu này thường dẫn tới vi c làm xấu đi một số mục tiêu khác. Vì vậy vi c giải các bài toán tối ưu đa mục tiêu, phân cấp tức là tìm ra một phư ng án khả thi tốt nhất theo một ngh a nào đó, thực chất chính là một bài toán ra quyết định. Để thực hi n giải quyết các bài toán trên thực tế đặt ra, chư ng 1 của luận văn đã thực hi n các nghiên cứu, tìm hiểu các thuật toán c ng như vận dụng để tìm ra được hướng giải quyết bài toán. Hi n nay có nhiều công trình nghiên cứu và đưa ra các thuật toán tối ưu để áp dụng cho bài toán hỗ trợ ra quyết định đa mục tiêu nhưng trong đó các thông tin, dữ li u đầu vào tư ng đối đầy đủ và trong điều ki n vi c đánh giá là các giá trị thực. Với bài toán mà vi c đánh giá là đánh giá các tiêu chí phân cấp, giá trị có thể là mờ, không đầy đủ thì vi c xây dựng một chư ng trình để đánh giá các h thống như trên là một bài toán cần giải quyết. Trong chư ng 2 của luận văn sẽ trình bày đầy đủ một thuật toán đánh giá về h thống v khí, từ đó giúp nhà quản lí có cái nhìn chính xác và tổng quan nhất khi đánh giá các h thống để đưa ra cái nhìn tổng quát nhất c ng như đưa ra được chiến lược đầu tư tốt nhất trong quá trình ra quyết định của mình.
  24. 24. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 24 CHƯƠNG 2: MÔ HÌNH HỆ THỐNG NG DỤNG CÁC PHÉP TOÁN TRÊN SỐ MỜ GIẢI BÀI TOÁN ĐÁNH GIÁ ĐA TIÊU CHUẨN, ĐA CẤP 2.1. Vấn đề lý t ông tin mờ Luận văn tập trung vào tìm hiểu tổng quan về ra bài toán đánh giá đa tiêu chuẩn, vấn đề xử lý thông tin mờ, các ph p toán trên số mờ, thuật toán đánh giá đa tiêu chuẩn. Từ đó xây dựng chư ng trình ứng dụng dựa trên thuật toán đánh giá đa tiêu chuẩn và áp dụng trong vi c đánh giá h thống xe truyền hình lưu động t i các Đài phát thanh và truyền hình trong khu vực Đồng bằng Sông Hồng. 2.2. T c ợp mờ trong ra quyết địn đa tiêu c uẩn - K uôn mẫu c ung Một bài toán ra quyết định gồm vi c tìm ra một hay nhiều lựa chọn tốt nhất theo một các tiêu chuẩn. Bài toán này được mô hình hóa dưới d ng sau. Địn ng ĩa 1 : Một bài toán quyết định là một bộ 5 phần tử    , , , ,A X , với:  A: Tập các khả năng thay thế hoặc hành động, giữa những cái mà người ra quyết định phải chọn.  X: Tập các h quả hoặc các kết quả. Các h quả này xuất phát từ sự lựa chọn một khả năng thay thế.   : Tập các tr ng thái của v trụ. Theo tr ng thái của v trụ   (ẩn số thông thường), các h quả của sự lựa chọn một khả năng thay thế a A có thể khác bi t.    : A X chỉ rõ với mỗi tr ng thái của  và mỗi sự lựa chọn khả năng thay thế a dẫn đến    ,x a   : Quan h thứ tự trên X , quan h hai ngôi thỏa mãn
  25. 25. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 25 (i) x y hoặc   ,y x x y X , (ii)  là bắc cầu, ví dụ.       x y x z y z ,  là quan h ưu tiên. ởi ph p lo i suy quan h thứ tự thông thường trên số học, x>y ngh a là x y đúng nhưng không có ngh a y x (ưu tiên ngặt), và x y ngh a là ta có cả x y và y x (sự không phân bi t). Ý tưởng c bản đằng sau lý thuyết thỏa dụng là biến đổi thứ tự yếu  trên X thành thứ tự thông thường  trên số thực theo ngh a được gọi là hàm lợi ích :u X R, tính chất c bản của nó là      x y u x u y . Ta nói rằng u cho thấy  khi tính chất này được thỏa mãn. Sự tồn t i của hàm như vậy là bài toán c bản trong lý thuyết thỏa dụng. Tiếp theo, ta nói rằng bài toán quyết định đặc trưng, được gọi là quyết định đa tiêu chuẩn: ở đây tr ng thái của v trụ  luôn được biết (do vậy  được định ngh a trên A), nhưng X là nhiều chiều, kết quả x là bộ n phần tử   1,.., ,n i ix x x X trong đó iX tư ng ứng với các tiêu chuẩn hoặc các thuộc tính. Nhận thấy rằng khi tr ng thái của v trụ được biết, ta có thể xử lý các khả năng thay thế hoặc các kết quả như nhau, với kết quả là quan h ưu tiên  có thể được định ngh a hoặc trên X hoặc trên A. Rõ ràng là u bây giờ là hàm nhiều chiều, và vấn đề là tìm các cách thức đ n giản để tính u. Một giải pháp dễ dàng là biểu diễn u với sự trợ giúp của các hàm lợi ích đ n chiều iu theo mỗi tiêu chuẩn.   1,.., nu x x H     1 1 ,..., n nu x u x .
  26. 26. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 26 H được gọi là toán tử kết hợp. nếu ta giả định rằng u1 cho trước, vấn đề chính là tìm toán tử kết hợp phù hợp cái mà biểu diễn quan h ưu tiên của sự ra quyết định. Một giải pháp đ n giản nhất là ph p toán tổng số học:       1 1 ,..., n n i i i u x x u x Như vậy u được gọi là thỏa dụng phụ trợ và hàng lo t công vi c được thực hi n để tìm các điều ki n trên quan h ưu tiên để một hàm lợi ích cộng tính tồn t i. Ở khía c nh này, định lí của Debreu đưa ra một điều ki n cần và đủ, nhưng nó ít được ứng dụng trong thực tế do nó khó. Tất nhiên, ta có thể sử dụng toán tử kết hợp bất kỳ với điều ki n là sự lựa chọn có thể được thỏa mãn bài toán được xem x t. Mục đích của đề tài chính xác là để khảo sát nếu các tích hợp mờ t o thành một giải pháp cần thiết và thú vị cho bài toán này. Độc lập ưu tiên Độc lập ưu tiên là một khái ni m quan trọng trong ra quyết định đa tiêu chuẩn, có liên quan mật thiết tới sự tồn t i của hàm lợi ích cộng tính. Đầu tiên chúng ta đưa ra chú thích sau: Cho J I . Khi đó J i J iX X , và các thành phần của JX được biểu thị thành Jx . Do vậy, mọi x X có thể được viết thành  , cJ J x x , trong đó c J cho biết phần bù của J. Địn ng ĩa 2. Cho J I . Không gian các thuộc tính JX được nói là độc lập ưu tiên của c J X nếu và chỉ nếu, với mọi cặp  ,J Jx y của các phần tử JX ,    , ,c cJ JJ J x x y x đối với một vài      , ,c c c c J JJ J J x J x x y x đối với tất cả c c J x J . Toàn bộ tập thuộc tính được nói là độc lập ưu tiên tách rời nếu JX là độc lập ưu tiên của c J X đối với mọi J I .
  27. 27. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 27 Đ i khái, sự ưu tiên của jx h n jy không bị chi phối bởi các giá trị c J x còn l i. Ta đưa ra đây một ví dụ minh họa, mượn từ Murofushi. Ta hãy xem x t vấn đề của các công vi c đánh giá, cho các thuộc tính 1X income, 2X working hours và 3X {like,dislike}. Hầu hết mọi người cho rằng 2X là độc lập ưu tiên từ 2 3{ ,X }X , tức là nếu (high salary, average working hours, like) được ưu tiên h n (low salary, average working hours, like), thì với mọi a,b (high salary, a, b) sẽ được ưu tiên h n (low salary, a, b). Theo một hướng, high salary được ưu tiên h n low salary, các thuộc tính còn l i tư ng đư ng nhau. Dễ dàng kiểm chứng rằng sự tồn t i của hàm lợi ích cộng tính chỉ sự độc lập ưu tiên tư ng tác, nhưng điều ngược l i không đúng. Thực tế, bất kỳ toán tử kết hợp liên đới, nói đúng ra chỉ sự độc lập ưu tiên lẫn nhau, như được nhận x t bởi Dubois và Prade. Các k uôn mẫu k ác Lý thuyết thỏa dụng đa thuộc tính không chỉ là khuôn mẫu để giải quyết các vấn đề quyết định đa tiêu chuẩn. Đ i khái, theo cách tiếp cận này ta cộng các số (các monodimensional utility) tư ng ứng với một định giá tuy t đối của một khả năng thay thế đã cho đối với một tiêu chuẩn đã cho. Đây được gọi là cách tiếp cận chính. Trái l i, trong cách tiếp cận tư ng phản, ta so sánh các khả năng thay thế cặp đối cặp, và ta biểu diễn với một số lượng của mức độ ưu tiên của một khả năng thay thế h n các khả năng thay thế khác, theo một tiêu chuẩn (định giá tư ng đối). Tất cả các quan h ưu tiên này khi đó được gộp (cộng tất cả) l i để tính vào tất cả các tiêu chuẩn. Trong quá trình kết hợp, tính chất bắc cầu (theo ngh a thông thường hoặc ngh a max-min) thường bị bỏ qua nhiều nhất, vì vậy kết quả là một thứ tự không hoàn chỉnh của các khả năng thay thế. Cách tiếp cận này được phát triển về c bản bởi Roy (các phư ng pháp ELECTRE) với
  28. 28. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 28 các quan h rõ thông thường, và sau đó bởi Fodor và Roubens với các quan h ưu tiên mờ. Tuy nhiên, c ng trong cách tiếp cận thứ hai, chúng ta cần một công cụ cho vi c kết hợp mà mặc dù có thể có một vài đặc trưng, đ i khái đòi hỏi các tính chất như nhau giống các toán tử kết hợp của cách tiếp cận chính. Do chủ đề chính của ta ở đây là sự kết hợp, ta có thể tiến hành như nhau theo một hoặc nhiều cách tiếp cận, nhưng ta lựa chọn ở đây cách tiếp cận lý thuyết thỏa dụng đa thuộc tính. Một lí do là để các kết quả quan trọng đã sẵn sàng đưa vào khuôn mẫu này, liên quan đến sự độc lập ưu tiên và tính cộng tính của độ đo mờ. 2.3. Các p ép toán trên số mờ ứng dụng trong b i toán Năm1965, Zadeh đưa ra lý thuyết tập mờ . Cho U là tập v trụ tham chiếu, U={u1, u2,... un}. Tập mờ Ã của U là một tập các cặp theo thứ tự {(u1, fÃ(u1)), (u2, fÃ(u2)),...,(un, fÃ(un))}, trường hợp fÃ, fÃ :U-->[0,1] là hàm thuộc của Ã,và fÃ(ui) là độ thuộc của ui trong Ã 2.3 Các định ngh a Địn ng ĩa 3. Tập mờ A của tập v trụ U là tập mờ lồi khi và chỉ khi đối với tất cả u1 , u2 trong U, 21 2 1 (( (1 ) ) ( ( ), ))A A A f f f uu u Min u    Khi  0,1  Địn ng ĩa 4. Tập mờ A của tập v trụ U được gọi là tập mờ chuẩn ngh a là , ( ) 1i iA u U f u   Địn ng ĩa 5. Số mờ là tập hợp con mờ trong tập v trụ U gồm cả tập mờ lồi và tập mờ chuẩn.
  29. 29. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 29 Địn ng ĩa 6. Tập lát cắt α-cut A của tập mờ A trong tập v trụ U được xác định bằng {u | ( ) ,u U}i i iA A f u    Khi  0,1  Theo[5], số mờ A của tập v trụ U có thể được biểu thị bằng hàm phân phối tam giác được tham số hóa bởi bộ ba giá trị (a,b,c) như minh họa trong hình 2.1. Hàm thuộc của số mờ A được xác định như sau: 0, , , , ( ) , , 0, A u a u a a u b b a f u c u b u c c b u c                 (4) Cho A và B là hai số mờ tam giác được tham số hóa bởi hai bộ 3 số (a1, b1, c1) và (a2, b2, c2), tư ng ứng khi: (1) 1 2 1 2,a a b b  và 1 2c c (2) 1 2 2 1 c a c a 
  30. 30. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 30 Hình 2.1. Một số mờ tam giác A 2.3.2 Các ph p toán tr n t p m a) Quan hệ bao hàm: Cho A, B là hai tập mờ trên cùng không gian tham chiếu X. Ta nói A chứa trong X ( A bao hàm B), ký hi u A B nếu   ( ) ( )BA f x f x x X Nếu    vµA B B A A B, gọi là A đồng nhất B. b) Các phép toán quan hệ tập mờ: Cho A, B là hai tập mờ trên cùng không gian tham chiếu X. + Phép giao:           , , min , BA A B x f x x X f x f x f x     Ký hi u:    BA f x f x . + Ph p hợp:           , , max , BA A B x f x x X f x f x f x     Ký hi u:    BA f x f x . + Ph p trừ: 1 0 A U
  31. 31. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 31           ,1, , min BA B A B A A B x f x x X f x f x f x      + Ph p lấy phần bù: A là phần bù của A có:   1 AA f x f x X    c) Các p ép toán đ i số: Cho A , B là hai tập mờ trên cùng không gian tham chiếu X. + Phép tổng đ i số:             , , .B BA B A B A A A B x f x x X f x f x f x f x f x        + Ph p tích đ i số:         . . , , . BA B A B A A B x f x x X f x f x f x   + Phép tổng chặn:          , , min 1, BA B A B A A B x f x x X f x f x f x       + Phép tích chặn:          , , max 1, BA B A B A A B x f x x X f x f x f x       Các luật De Morgan cho các tập hợp thông thường vẫn còn áp dụng trên tập mờ và được biểu diễn như sau:    :A B A B A B A B      Không thỏa mãn các tiên đề sau: ;A B B A A B      và A A X  d) P ép t c Đề Các: Cho 1A là tập mờ trên không gian tham chiếu X1 2A là tập mờ trên không gian tham chiếu X2 Tích đề các 1A x 2A sẽ là tập mờ trên không gian tham chiếu A1x A2, với:      1 2 1 2, BA B A f x x f x f x  
  32. 32. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 32 Tổng quát: Cho i iA X , tập mờ 1 2 ... nA X X X    với       1 2 1min , , , ,...,i i iA A f x f x x X x x x x   là tập tích Đề Các của các iA . Ký hi u: 1 2 ... nA A A A     Ví dụ 1.2: Gọi  1 2 3 4, , ,X x x x x và các tập mờ A , B được xác định như sau: 1 2 3 4 0.2 0.5 0.8 1 A x x x x     1 2 3 4 0.1 0.5 0.7 0.6 B x x x x     Ta có: 1 2 3 4 0.1 0.5 0.7 0.6 A B x x x x      1 2 3 4 0.2 0.5 0.8 1 A B x x x x      1 2 3 4 0.2 0.5 0.3 0.4 A B x x x x      1 2 3 4 0.8 0.5 0.2 0 A x x x x     1 2 3 4 0.28 0.75 0.94 1 A B x x x x      1 2 3 4 0.2 0.25 0.56 0.6 A B x x x x      1 2 3 4 0.3 1 1 1 A B x x x x      1 2 3 4 0.1 0 0.1 0.4 A B x x x x     
  33. 33. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 33 2.3.3. Các tính chất của t p m : Các tính chất trên tập mờ nói chung giống như các tính chất trên tập hợp thông thường. + Tính giao hoán: ;A B B A A B B A      + Tính kết hợp:    A B C A B C        A B C A B C     + Tính phân phối:      A B C A B A C           A B C A B A C      + Tính nhất quán: A A A  và A A A  + Tính đồng nhất: A   và A X A  A A  và A X X  + Tính bắc cầu: Nếu A B X  thì A X . + Tính phủ định của phủ định: A A      . 2.3.4 h p c ng và ph p nh n s m Theo [5], ph p cộng số mờ và ph p nhân số mờ của các số mờ tam giác được trình bày như sau: P ép cộng số mờ: 1 1 1 2 2 2 1 2 1 2 1 2( , ,c ) ( , ,c ) ( ,b ,c )a b a b a a b c     (5)
  34. 34. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 34 P ép n ân số mờ: 1 1 1 2 2 2 1 2 1 2 1 2( , ,c ) ( , ,c ) ( ,b ,c )a b a b a xa xb xc  (6) Ví dụ, cho A và B là hai số mờ tam giác, khi A = (8,10,12) và B =(4,5,6). Sau đó, dựa vào phư ng trình (5) và (6), chúng ta có: A B = (8,10,12)  (4,5,6) = (12,15,18) A B = (8,10,12)  (4,5,6) = (32,50,72) (7) Kết quả ph p toán số mờ trên được thể hi n t i hình 2.2. Hình 2.2. Ph p toán số mờ. Một số mờ M của tập v trụ U còn được biểu thị bằng hàm phân phối hình thang được tham số hóa bằng bộ bốn giá trị (a,b,c,d) minh họa ở hình 3. Cho A và B là hai số mờ hình thang, khi 1 1 1 1( , , , )A a b c d và 2 2 2 2( , , , )B a b c d . Ph p cộng số mờ và ph p nhân số mờ đối với số mờ hình thang của A và B được xác định như sau: 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2A ( , ,c ,d ) ( , ,c ,d ) ( ,b ,c ,d d )B a b a b a a b c        (8) 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2A ( , ,c ,d ) ( , ,c ,d ) ( ,b ,c ,d d )B a b a b a xa xb xc x    (9)
  35. 35. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 35 Hình 2.3. Số mờ hình thang M Rõ ràng số mờ tam giác được tham số hóa bởi (a,b,c) tư ng đư ngvới số mờ hình thang được tham số hóa bởi (a,b,b,c). Đó là (a,b,c) = (a,b,b,c). Có thể thấy: 1 1 1 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 ( , ,c ) ( , ,c ) ( , , ,c ) ( , , ,c ) ( , , ,c ) ( , ,c ) a b a b a b b a b b a a b b b b c a a b b c             (10) 1 1 1 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 ( , ,c ) ( , ,c ) ( , , ,c ) ( , , ,c ) ( , , ,c ) ( , ,c ) a b a b a b b a b b a xa b xb b xb xc a xa b xb xc      (11) Tiếp theo dưới đây, luận văn sẽ giới thi u phư ng pháp giải mờ hóa các số mờ hình thang [5]. X t số mờ hình thang được tham số hóa bằng bộ bốn giá trị (a,b,c,d) minh họa ở hình 4, khi e là giá trị giải mờ hóa số mờ. Từ hình 2.4, ta thấy: 1 1 ( )(1) ( )(1) (c e)(1) ( )(1) 2 2 e b b a d c      
  36. 36. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 36 1 1 ( ) ( ) (c e) ( ) 2 2 e b b a d c        1 1 ( ) (c e) ( ) ( ) 2 2 e b d c b a        2 2 d c b a e b c        2 2 a b c d e      4 a b c d e      (12) Hình 2.4: Giải mờ hóa số mờ hình thang. Do vậy, từ kết quả trên, chúng ta có thể thấy giá trị giải mờ hóa e của số mờ tam giác được tham số hóa bởi (a,b,c) bằng: 4 a b c d e     
  37. 37. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 37 Phư ng pháp giải mờ hóa sẽ được sử dụng trong thuật toán đánh giá h thống v khí đa tiêu chuẩn đa cấp và áp dụng vào chư ng trình đánh giá thử nghi m t i chư ng 3. 2.4. T uật toán đán giá đa tiêu c uẩn 2.4.1 Bài toán Cần đưa ra đánh giá cho các h thống v khí . Trước rất nhiều các nhà đầu tư nước ngoài đưa ra các sản phẩm với các tiêu chuẩn cụ thể, ví dụ: giá cả, chức năng, các chỉ tiêu kỹ thuật... của h thống v khí. Giả sử rằng có m h thống cần được đánh giá (S1, S2,...,Sm) và n chỉ tiêu để đánh giá (C1, C2,...,Cn). Ngoài ra, giả sử trọng số của các chỉ tiêu do người ra quyết định đưa ra được biểu thị bằng vecto trọng số W, W=[ 1 2 m,W ,...,WW ] khi 1 2,WW ...Và mW là các số mờ tam giác có các giá trị được xác định như sau: 0 =(0,0,0), 1=(0,1,2), 2 =(1,2,3), 3 =(2,3,4), 4 =(3,4,5) 5=(4,5,6), 6 =(5,6,7), 7 =(6,7,8), 8 =(7,8,9), 9 =(8,9,10) (14) Wi biểu thị trọng số của các chỉ tiêu Ci, 1 i n  . Quy trình tính toán phư ng pháp ra quyết định sử dụng ph p toán mờ, từ đó cho ra đánh giá cuối cùng giúp các nhà ho ch định có cái nhìn và lựa chọn tốt nhất cho quyết định của mình. 2.4 2 Thu t toán Trong phần này, luận văn trình bày một thuật toán hi u quả để đánh giá h thống v khí sử dụng ph p toán số học mờ. Giả sử rằng có n chỉ tiêu (C1, C2,...,Cn),và m h thống cần được đánh giá (S1, S2,...,Sm). Ngoài ra, giả sử trọng số của các chỉ tiêu do người ra quyết định đưa ra được biểu thị bằng vector trọng số W, W=[ 1 2 m,W ,...,WW ] khi 1 2,WW và mW là các số mờ tam giác có các giá trị được xác định như sau:
  38. 38. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 38 0 =(0,0,0), 1=(0,1,2), 2 =(1,2,3), 3 =(2,3,4), 4 =(3,4,5) 5=(4,5,6), 6 =(5,6,7), 7 =(6,7,8), 8 =(7,8,9), 9 =(8,9,10) Wi biểu thị trọng số của các chỉ tiêu Ci, 1 i n  . Quy trình tính toán phư ng pháp ra quyết định được trình bày như sau: Bước 1: Đối với mỗi chỉ tiêu, sắp xếp mức độ thỏa mãn đối với mỗi h thống về mỗi chỉ tiêu bằng các số nguyên 1,2,3,....Tổng hợp điểm xếp h ng của mỗi h thống về mỗi chỉ tiêu, và trình bày mỗi điểm xếp h ng được tổng hợp bằng một số mờ tam giác p xác định bởi bộ 3 giá trị (p-1,p,p+1). iểu thị xếp h ng của mỗi h thống về mỗi chỉ tiêu bằng ma trận điểm xếp h ng mờ A, C1 C2 ... Cn 1 11 12 1 2 21 22 2 1 2 ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... n n m m m mn S p p p S p p p A S p p p             (15) Khi ijp là số mờ tam giác biểu thị điểm xếp h ng của h thống iS về chỉ tiêu Cj, 1 i m  và 1 j n  . Bước 2: T ực iện p ép biến đổi sau đây: 1 2 1 1 2 11 11 1 21 22 2 2 1 2 ... ... ... ... ... ... ... n n n nT m m mn n p W p W p W p W p W p W R A W p W p W p W                             
  39. 39. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 39 (1) (2) ( ) ... m R R R              (16) Khi  và  tư ng ứng là ph p nhân số mờ và ph p cộng số mờ, T W biểu thị hoán vị của vector trọng số W và là các số mờ tam giác. Bước 3: Giải m Áp dụng phư ng trình (13) để giải mờ hóa các số mờ tam giác R(1),R(2),...,R(m) thành các giá trị rõ v1, v2, ...,vm tư ng ứng, chẳng h n nếu R(i)= ai, bi,ci thì 4 i i i i i a b b c v     (17) Khi 1 i m  Nếu vj là giá trị nhỏ nhất trong v1, v2, ...,vm thì h thống Sj là lựa chọn tốt nhất. 2.5. V dụ min ọa. Dựa vào thuật toán đã xây dựng ở trên, luận văn minh họa quá trình đánh giá h thống v khí [1]. X t các dữ li u thông số chiến thuật của 3 h thống tên lửa và ý kiến chuyên gia trình bày ở bảng 2.1 và 2.2 (Nguồn dữ li u [1,10]). Trong phần [1], Mon và các cộng sự đã xây dựng một mô hình đánh giá 3 h thống tên lửa dựa trên bảng 2.1 và 2.2, được trình bày trong hình 2.5. Từ hình 2.5, ta có thể thấy rằng có 5 chỉ tiêu để đánh giá 3 h thống tên lửa, cụ thể như sau: (1) Chiến thuật (2) Công ngh (3) ảo dưỡng (4) Tính kinh tế (5) Tiến bộ
  40. 40. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 40 Bảng 2.1: Dữ liệu t ông số c iến t uật của 3 ệ t ống tên l a: Mục S1 S2 S3 Tầm bắn hi u quả(km) 43 36 38 Độ cao bay(m) 25 20 23 Vận tốc bay(M.No) 0.72 0.8 0.75 Tốc độ bắn (vòng/phút) 0.6 0.6 0.7 Thời gian phản ứng (phút) 1.2 1.5 1.3 Ph m vi phóng(cm)(1×:d-span) 521x35-135 381x34-l05 445×35-120 Tỷ l bắn trúng(%) 67 70 63 Tỷ l phá hủy(%) 84 88 86 Bán kính gây sát thư ng(%) 15 12 18 Chống nhiễu(%) 68 75 70 Độ ổn định(%) 80 83 76 Chi phí h thống(10000) 800 755 785 Tuổi thọ h thống(năm) 7 5 5 Bảng 2.2: Đặc tính và ý kiến chuyên gia: Mục S1 S2 S3 Yêu cầu điều ki n ho t động cao h n bình thường bình thường Tính an toàn tốt bình thường bình thường Thuật kiến trúc bình thường tốt bình thường Tính đ n giản bình thường bình thường bình thường Khả năng lắp ráp bình thường bình thường kém Khả năng tác chiến tốt bình thường bình thường Giới h n nguyên li u cao h n bình thường cao h n Tính linh động k m tốt ình thường Điều biến bình thường tốt bình thường Tiêu chuẩn hóa bình thường bình thường tốt
  41. 41. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 41 Mô ìn óa: Hình 2.5: Mô ìn đán giá 3 ệ t ống tên l a c iến t uật Theo Mon và các cộng sự các dữ li u trình bày trong bảng 2.1 và 2.2 có thể phân chia thành 5 bảng con tư ng ứng với 5 chỉ tiêu trên, được trình bày từ bảng 2.3 đến 2.7. Bước : Theo mức độ thỏa mãn của mỗi h thống về mỗi chỉ tiêu được trình bày trong bảng 2.3 - 2.7, chúng ta có thể xếp h ng h thống tùy thích. Ngoài ra, theo xếp h ng h thống về mỗi mục chỉ tiêu, chúng ta thu được điểm xếp h ng của mỗi h thống về mỗi chỉ tiêu. Kết quả được trình bày trong bảng 2.8 -2.12. Do vậy, thu được ma trận điểm xếp h ng mờ A như sau: Chiến thuật Công ngh ảo dưỡng Tính kinh tế Tiến bộ S1 ~ 10 ~ 9 ~ 8 ~ 5 ~ 7 A= S2 ~ 9 ~ 7 ~ 9 ~ 4 ~ 4 (18) S3 ~ 13 ~ 8 ~ 11 ~ 6 ~ 5 Mục tiêu Tiêu chí C1 Chiến thuật Tiêu chí C2 Công ngh Tiêu chí C3 ảo dưỡng Tiêu chí C4 Tính kinh tế Tiêu chí C5 Tiến bộ H thống 1 H thống 2 H thống 3
  42. 42. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 42 Bảng 2.3: C ỉ tiêu c iến t uật đối với 3 ệ t ống tên l a c iến t uật. C ỉ tiêu c iến t uật S1 S2 S3 Tầm bắn hi u quả(km) 43 36 38 Độ cao bay(m) 25 20 23 Vận tốc bay(M.No) 0.72 0.8 0.75 Độ ổn định(%) 80 83 76 Tỷ l bắn trúng (%) 67 70 63 Tỷ l phá hủy(%) 84 88 86 án kính gây sát thư ng(M) 15 12 18 Bảng 2.4: C ỉ tiêu công ng ệ đối với 3 ệ t ống tên l a c iến t uật. C ỉ tiêu công ng ệ S1 S2 S3 Ph m vi phóng(cm)(1xd-span) 521×35— 135 381x34— 105 445x35—120 Thời gian phản ứng(phút) 1.2 1.5 1.3 Tốc độ bắn(vòng/phút) 0.6 0.6 0.7 Chống nhiễu(%) 68 75 70 Khả năng chiến đấu Tốt Bt Bt
  43. 43. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 43 Bảng 2.5: C ỉ tiêu bảo trì đối với 3 ệ t ống tên l a c iến t uật. C ỉ tiêu bảo trì S1 S2 S3 Yêu cầu điều ki n vận hành Cao h n ình thường ình thường Tính an toàn Tốt ình thường ình thường Thuật chống bắn lia ình thường Tốt ình thường Tính đ n giản ình thường ình thường ình thường Khả năng lắp ráp ình thường ình thường Kém Bảng 2.6: C ỉ tiêu kin tế đối với 3 ệ t ống tên l a c iến t uật. C ỉ tiêu kin tế S1 S2 S3 Chi phí h thống(10 000) 800 755 785 Tuổi thọ h thống (năm) 7 7 5 H n chế nguyên li u Cao h n ình thường Cao h n Bảng 2.7: C ỉ tiêu tiến bộ đối với 3 ệ t ống tên l a c iến t uật. C ỉ tiêu tiến bộ S1 S2 S3 Điều biến ình thường tốt ình thường Tính linh động k m tốt ình thường Tiêu chuẩn hóa ình thường ình thường Tốt
  44. 44. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 44 Bước 2: Trọng số của chỉ tiêu chiến thuật, công ngh , bảo dưỡng, tính kinh tế và tiến bộ do người ra quyết định cung cấp được biểu thị bởi vector trọng số W, Chiến thuật Công ngh ảo dưỡng Tính kinh tế Tiến bộ W= ~ 9 ~ 3 ~ 1 ~ 5 ~ 7 (19) Bảng 2.8: C ỉ tiêu c iến t uật đối với 3 ệ t ống tên l a c iến t uật. C ỉ tiêu c iến t uật S1 S2 S3 Tầm bắn hi u quả 1 2 2 Độ cao bay 2 1 2 Vận tốc bay 2 1 2 Độ ổn định 1 1 2 Tỷ l bắn trúng 1 1 2 Tỷ l phá hủy 2 1 2 án kính gây sát thư ng 1 2 1 Tổng 10 9 13 Bảng 2.9: Xếp ng c ỉ tiêu công ng ệ đối với 3 ệ t ống tên l a c iến t uật. C ỉ tiêu công ng ệ S1 S2 S3 Ph m vi phóng 2 1 2 Thời gian phản ứng 2 2 2 Tốc độ bắn 2 1 1 Chống nhiễu 2 1 1 Khả năng chiến đấu 1 2 2 Tổng 9 7 8
  45. 45. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 45 Bảng 2.10: Xếp ng c ỉ tiêu bảo dưỡng đối với 3 ệ t ống tên l a c iến t uật. C ỉ tiêu bảo dưỡng S1 S2 S3 Yêu cầu điều ki n ho t động 1 2 2 Tính an toàn 1 2 2 Chống bắn lia 2 1 2 Tính đ n giản 2 2 2 Khả năng lắp ráp 2 2 3 Tổng 8 9 11 Bảng 2.11: Xếp ng c ỉ tiêu t n kin tế đối với 3 ệ t ống tên l a c iến t uật. C ỉ tiêu t n kin tế S1 S2 S3 Chi phí h thống 2 1 2 Tuổi thọ h thống 1 2 2 H n chế nguyên li u 2 1 2 Tổng 5 4 6 Bảng 2.12: Xếp ng c ỉ tiêu tiến bộ đối với 3 ệ t ống tên l a c iến t uật. C ỉ tiêu tiến bộ S1 S2 S3 Điều biến 2 1 2 Tính linh động 3 1 2 Tiêu chuẩn hóa 2 2 1 Tổng 7 4 5
  46. 46. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 46 Khi ~ 9 , ~ 3 , ~ 1, ~ 5 và ~ 7 là các số mờ tam giác được xác định như sau: ~ 9 =(8,9,10) ~ 3 =(2,3,4) ~ 1=(0,1,2) ~ 5 =(4,5,6) ~ 7 =(6,7,8) (20) Bằng cách thực hi n ph p toán chuyển đổi, chúng ta thu được kết quả sau: R(1) = ~ 10  ~ 9  ~ 9  ~ 3  ~ 8  ~ 1  ~ 5  ~ 5  ~ 7  ~ 7 = (9,10,11)  (8,9,10) (8,9,10)  (2,3,4)  (7,8,9)  (0,1,2) (4,5,6) (4,5,6) (6,7,8)  (6,7,8) = (72,90,110)  (16,27,40) (0,8,18)  (16,25,36)  (36,49,64) = (140,199,268) (21) R(2) = ~ 9  ~ 9  ~ 7  ~ 3  ~ 9  ~ 1  ~ 4  ~ 5  ~ 4  ~ 7 = (8,9,10)  (8,9,10) (6,7,8)  (2,3,4)  (8,9,10)  (0,1,2) (3,4,5) (4,5,6) (3,4,5)  (6,7,8) = (64,81,100)  (12,21,32)  (0,9,20)  (12,20,30)  (18,28,40) = (106,159,222) (22) R(3) = ~ 13  ~ 9  ~ 8  ~ 3  ~ 11  ~ 1  ~ 6  ~ 5  ~ 5  ~ 7 = (12,13,14)  (8,9,10)  (7,8,9)  (2,3,4)  (10,11,12)  (0,1,2) (5,6,7) (4,5,6) (4,5,6)  (6,7,8) = (96,117,140) (14,24,36) (0,11,24)  (20,30,42)  (24,35,48) = (154,217,290) (23)
  47. 47. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 47 Hình2.6 Đư ng cong hàm thu c của các s m tam giác R( ), R(2) và R(3) Các đường cong hàm thuộc của các số mờ tam giác R(1), R(2) và R(3) được trình bày trong hình 2.6 Bước 3: Áp dụng phư ng trình (13), số mờ tam giác R(1) = (140,199,268) có thể được giải mờ hóa thành giá trị rõ, khi 1 140 199 199 268 201,5 4 v      (24) Áp dụng phư ng trình (13), số mờ tam giác R(2) = (106,159,222) có thể được giải mờ hóa thành giá trị rõ, khi 2 106 159 159 222 161,5 4 v      (25) Áp dụng phư ng trình (13), số mờ tam giác R(3) = (154,217,290) có thể được giải mờ hóa thành giá trị rõ, khi 3 154 217 217 290 219,5 4 v      (26) R(2) R(1) R(3) 140 106 154 159 199 217 222 268 290
  48. 48. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 48 Do v2 là giá trị nhỏ nhất trong v1,v2 và v3, h thống S2 là lựa chọn tối ưu. Kết quả này trùng với kết quả trình bày trong bài toán [1] đưa ra. Luận văn vừa trình bày phư ng pháp đánh giá h thống v khí mới sử dụng ph p toán số học mờ. Và đưa ra các ví dụ để minh họa quá trình đánh giá 3 h thống tên lửa chiến thuật. Từ ví dụ minh họa, có thể thấy rằng phư ng pháp đề xuất có thể giải quyết hi u quả các vấn đề lựa chọn h thống v khí. Phư ng pháp đề xuất sử dụng ph p toán số học mờ đ n giản thay vì tính toán trọng số entropy phức t p,nên thực hi n nhanh h n nhiều.
  49. 49. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 49 Kết luận c ư ng 2 Trên đây luận văn đã trình bày phư ng pháp sử dụng ph p toán mờ để xây dựng h thống hỗ trợ ra quyết định đa tiêu chuẩn đa cấp, người ra quyết định đôi khi có thể cung cấp thông tin không đầy đủ, thông tin không rõ ràng, mờ và mức độ quan trọng của các trọng số, với thuật toán này cho ph p thực hi n vi c phân tích, tính toán từ các thông tin cho trước của các tiêu chí đánh giá và đã đưa ra được kết quả cuối cùng là tìm được h thống tối ưu nhất trong số các h thống được đưa ra đánh giá, để từ đó đưa ra được quyết định đúng đắn nhất trong quá trình đầu tư, ho ch định... với ví dụ minh họa cụ thể là đánh giá h thống v khí với các tiêu chí cụ thể và có mức độ phân cấp với các tiêu chí đó. Để áp dụng thuật toán sử dụng ph p toán số học mờ trong vi c đánh giá và đưa ra quyết định đúng dắn, luận văn đã vận dụng viết chư ng trình để đánh giá h thống xe truyền hình lưu động của các đài truyển hình khu vực Đồng bằng Sông Hồng. Phư ng pháp sử dụng ph p toán số học mờ đã được áp dụng để đánh giá chất lượng các xe truyền hình lưu động cho các đài truyền hình. Các phân tích lý thuyết và các kết quả tính toán đã cho thấy thuật toán số mờ trong luận văn này là một phư ng pháp thích hợp để giải quyết những vấn đề trong đánh giá đa tiêu chuẩn, đa cấp với các tiêu chí đánh giá đôi khi là mờ hoặc bằng chữ tốt, khá, trung bình mà không phải là các giá trị cụ thể. Một số vấn đề vẫn còn phải nghiên cứu tiếp trong thời gian tới để có thể thực hi n thuật toán tư ng tác hi u quả h n.
  50. 50. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 50 CHƯƠNG 3: XÂY DỰNG CHƯƠNG TRÌNH THỬ NGHIỆM ĐÁNH GIÁ HỆ THỐNG XE TRUYỀN HÌNH LƯU ĐỘNG TẠI CÁC ĐÀI PHÁT THANH VÀ TRUYỀN HÌNH TRONG KHU VỰC ĐỒNG BẰNG SÔNG HỒNG 3.1 B i toán đán giá ệ t ống e truyền ìn lưu động t i các Đ i p át t an v truyền ìn k u vực Đồng bằng Sông Hồng. Hi n nay vi c đánh giá h thống xe truyền hình lưu động t i các đài phát thanh và truyền hình trên cả nước nói chung và t i khu vực Đồng bằng Sông Hồng nói riêng đối với lãnh đ o các đ n vị đài truyền hình trong cả nước c ng như t i Hải Dư ng là bài toán đặt ra đôi khi không phải là điều dễ dàng. Nhất là trong trường hợp là vi c đánh giá các xe thu phát lưu động ở một số tiêu chuẩn và mỗi tiêu chuẩn l i gồm nhiều tiêu chí con và còn được đánh giá bằng các nhãn ngôn ngữ như: cao h n, bình thường, k m mà không phải là giá trị rõ ràng. Hoặc đôi khi trọng số của các tiêu chí c ng là một số mờ. Để từ đó có thể đưa ra các nhận định, đánh giá hợp lí để có các chiến lược đầu tư đúng đắn. Bài toán đặt ra như sau: Lấy 3 h thống xe thu phát truyền hình lưu động: S1 của công ty TNHH Thành Nam, S2 do công ty cổ phần FPT, S3 do Trung tâm lưu trữ Vi t Nam thiết kế và sản xuất, để từ đó dựa trên các thông số k thuật mà các chuyên gia đánh giá bằng các nhãn ngôn ngữ. Dựa trên bảng đánh giá của các chuyên gia, chư ng trình đánh giá sử dụng thuật toán trên số mờ để đưa ra đánh giá toàn di n nhất cho từng h thống để người ra quyết định có cái nhìn tổng thể cho phư ng án lựa chọn đầu tư tối ưu nhất. Nhi m vụ của h thống đánh giá là phải tính toán trên ph p số mờ và đưa ra thứ tự ưu tiên trong lựa chọn đầu tư cho người quản lí x t theo các tiêu chuẩn: k thuật, công ngh , bảo dưỡng, tính kinh tế và tiến độ. Ta có:
  51. 51. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 51 * Dữ liệu đầu vào: - Tập danh sách các h thống xe truyền hình thu phát lưu động, giả sử h thống có 3 xe: S1, S2, S3 nằm trong di n cần chú ý để xem x t đầu tư trong tư ng lai gần. Ta có 2 bảng bao gồm các thông số của h thống xe thu phát truyền hình lưu động và ý kiến đánh giá của chuyên gia về 3 h thống này như sau: Bảng 3.1: Dữ liệu t ông số kĩ t uật của 3 ệ t ống e t u p át truyền ìn lưu động do n sản uất cung cấp: Mục S1 S2 S3 Phát sóng hi u quả(km) 50 40 45 Độ cao cột phát sóng (m) 25 20 23 Vận tốc xe di chuyển(km) 80 90 85 Tốc độ truyền trễ ( giây) 5 5 10 Thời gian phản ứng(phút) 3.2 3.5 3.3 Ph m vi phủ sóng số ( km2 ) 15 10 12 Tỷ l kết nối chuẩn(%) 67 70 63 Tỷ l thiết bị đ t chuẩn HD (%) 84 88 86 Kết nối mở rộng 15 12 18 Chống nhiễu(%) 68 75 70 Độ ổn định(%) 80 83 76 Chi phí h thống(tỷ đồng) 32 28 30 Tuổi thọ h thống(năm) 15 10 10
  52. 52. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 52 Bảng 3.2: Các ý kiến đán giá của c uyên gia Mục S1 S2 S3 Yêu cầu điều ki n ho t động cao h n bình thường bình thường Tính an toàn tốt bình thường bình thường Chuẩn tín hi u HD bình thường tốt bình thường Khả năng lắp ráp bình thường bình thường bình thường Khả năng bình thường bình thường Kém H n chế nguyên li u tốt bình thường bình thường Tính linh động cao h n bình thường cao h n Điều biến k m tốt ình thường Tiêu chuẩn hóa bình thường tốt bình thường Mở rộng h thống bình thường bình thường Cao h n Sơ đồ hóa: Hìn 3.1. Mô ìn óa ệ t ống e truyền ìn lưu động cần đán giá Mục tiêu Tiêu chí C1 K thuật Tiêu chí C2 Công ngh Tiêu chí C3 ảo dưỡng Tiêu chí C4 Tính kinh tế Tiêu chí C5 Tiến bộ H thống 1 H thống 2 H thống 3
  53. 53. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 53 - Tập trọng số của các chỉ tiêu do người ra quyết định đưa ra được biểu thị bằng vector trọng số W, W=[ 1 2 m,W ,...,WW ] khi 1 2,WW ...Và mW là các số mờ tam giác có các giá trị được xác định như sau: 0 =(0,0,0), 1=(0,1,2), 2 =(1,2,3), 3 =(2,3,4), 4 =(3,4,5) 5=(4,5,6), 6 =(5,6,7), 7 =(6,7,8), 8 =(7,8,9), 9 =(8,9,10) Wi biểu thị trọng số của các chỉ tiêu Ci, 1 i n  . * Dữ li u đầu ra: Đưa ra được h thống xe truyền hình thu phát lưu động tối ưu nhất để thủ trưởng, người ra quyết định lựa chọn phư ng án đầu tư. 3.2 Các bước t n toán Bước : - Từ bảng thông số k thuật của h thống do nhà sản xuất đưa ra ta chia về các tiêu chí đánh giá như sau: Bảng 3.3: C ỉ tiêu kĩ t uật đối với 3 ệ t ống e t u p át truyền ìn lưu động. C ỉ tiêu kĩ t uật S1 S2 S3 Phát sóng hi u quả(km) 50 40 45 Độ cao cột phát sóng (m) 25 20 23 Vận tốc xe di chuyển(km) 80 90 85 Độ ổn định(%) 80 83 76 Tỷ l kết nối chuẩn (%) 67 70 63 Tỷ l thiết bị đ t chuẩn HD (%) 84 88 86 Kết nối mở rộng 15 12 18
  54. 54. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 54 Bảng 3.4: C ỉ tiêu công ng ệ đối với 3 ệ t ống e t u p át truyền ìn lưu động. C ỉ tiêu công ng ệ S1 S2 S3 Ph m vi phủ sóng số ( km2 ) 15 10 12 Thời gian phản ứng(phút) 3.2 3.5 3.3 Tốc độ truyền trễ ( giây) 5 5 10 Chống nhiễu(%) 68 75 70 Khả năng tác nghi p Tốt ình thường ình thường Mở rộng h thống ình thường ình thường Cao h n Bảng 3.5: C ỉ tiêu bảo trì đối với 3 ệ t ống e t u p át truyền ìn lưu động. C ỉ tiêu bảo dưỡng S1 S2 S3 Yêu cầu điều ki n vận hành Cao h n ình thường ình thường Tính an toàn Tốt ình thường ình thường Chống tác động môi trường ình thường Tốt ình thường Tính đ n giản ình thường ình thường ình thường Khả năng lắp ráp ình thường ình thường Kém Bảng 3.6: C ỉ tiêu t n kin tế đối với 3 ệ t ống tên l a c iến t uật. C ỉ tiêu kin tế S1 S2 S3 Chi phí h thống(tỷ đồng) 32 28 30 Tuổi thọ h thống(năm) 15 10 10 H n chế nguyên li u Cao h n ình thường Cao h n
  55. 55. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 55 Bảng 3.7: C ỉ tiêu tiến bộ đối với 3 ệ t ống e truyền ìn lưu động. C ỉ tiêu tiến bộ S1 S2 S3 Điều biến ình thường tốt ình thường Tính linh động k m tốt ình thường Tiêu chuẩn hóa ình thường ình thường Tốt Bước 2: Từ các bảng được đưa về 5 tiêu chuẩn, Khi đó các chuyên gia có ý kiến đánh giá về 5 tiêu chuẩn đó của 3 h thống xe truyền hình lưu động như sau: Bảng 3.8: Đán giá c ỉ tiêu kĩ t uật đối với 3 ệ t ống e truyền ìn lưu động. C ỉ tiêu kĩ t uật S1 S2 S3 Phát sóng hi u quả(km) Tốt ình thường ình thường Độ cao cột phát sóng (m) ình thường Tốt Bình thường Vận tốc xe di chuyển(km) ình thường Tốt ình thường Độ ổn định(%) Tốt Tốt ình thường Tỷ l kết nối chuẩn (%) Tốt Tốt ình thường Tỷ l thiết bị đ t chuẩn HD (%) ình thường Tốt Tốt Kết nối mở rộng Tốt ình thường Tốt Bảng 3.9: Đán giá c ỉ tiêu công ng ệ đối với 3 ệ t ống e truyền ìn . C ỉ tiêu công ng ệ S1 S2 S3 Ph m vi phủ sóng số ( km2 ) Tốt Tốt ình thường Thời gian phản ứng(phút) ình thường Tốt ình thường Tốc độ truyền trễ ( giây) ình thường Tốt Tốt Chống nhiễu(%) Bình thường Tốt Tốt Khả năng tác nghi p Tốt ình thường ình thường Mở rộng h thống ình thường ình thường Cao h n
  56. 56. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 56 Bảng 3.10: Đán giá c ỉ tiêu bảo dưỡng đối với 3 ệ t ống e truyền ìn lưu động. C ỉ tiêu bảo dưỡng S1 S2 S3 Yêu cầu điều ki n vận hành Cao h n ình thường ình thường Tính an toàn Tốt ình thường ình thường Chống tác động môi trường ình thường Tốt ình thường Tính đ n giản ình thường ình thường ình thường Khả năng lắp ráp ình thường ình thường kém Bảng 3.11: Đán giá c ỉ tiêu t n kin tế đối với 3 ệ t ống e truyền ìn lưu động. C ỉ tiêu t n kin tế S1 S2 S3 Chi phí h thống (tỷ đồng) ình thường Tốt ình thường Tuổi thọ h thống (năm) Tốt ình thường ình thường H n chế nguyên li u Cao h n ình thường Cao h n Bảng 3.12: Đán giá c ỉ tiêu tiến bộ đối với 3 ệ t ống e truyền ìn lưu động. C ỉ tiêu tiến bộ S1 S2 S3 Điều biến ình thường tốt ình thường Tính linh động k m tốt ình thường Tiêu chuẩn hóa ình thường ình thường tốt Sau khi thực các chuyên gia thực hi n vi c đánh giá như trên được coi là công vi c tiền xử lí dữ li u. Từ thông tin tiền xử lí đó chư ng trình thực hi n vi c tính toán, quy đổi và kết hợp các ph p toán trên số mờ để xây dựng
  57. 57. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 57 thuật toán tính toán và đánh giá mức độ tối ưu của từng h thống. Từ đó người quản lí có cái nhìn tổng quát để đánh giá và đưa ra phư ng án đầu tư tối ưu nhất cho đ n vị đài mình. 3.3. C ọn ngôn ngữ lập trìn Với bài toán ― n giản hóa hệ thống nh gi a tiêu chuẩn a cấp bằng c ch p dụng c c phép to n trên số mờ”, em đã lựa chọn ngôn ngữ lập trình C# vì: Dễ dàng cho vi c lập trình c ng như quá trình mở rộng, phát triển thêm các chức năng khi bài toán phát triển thêm nữa. 3.4. Giao diện v ướng dẫn s dụng 3 4 Giới thiệu chương trình Chư ng trình cho ph p thực hi n vi c nhập các thông số k thuật của bảng 1 gồm nhiều tiêu chí tổng hợp, đồng thời chư ng trình cho ph p nhập bảng 2 là ý kiến của chuyên gia về các đặc tính của h thống xe truyền hình lưu động, có màn hình cho ph p nhập trọng số là mức độ quan trọng cho các tiêu chuẩn đánh giá. Từ các thông tin đầu vào, chư ng trình áp dụng thuật toán trên số mờ để đánh giá của các tiêu chuẩn, từ đó đưa ra thứ tự sắp xếp các h thống dựa trên kết quả tính toán đó. Từ kết quả h thống đánh giá cho ra gợi ý tối ưu cho người quản lí. Qua vi c áp dụng ph p toán trên số mờ ta có thể xây dựng chư ng trình đánh giá đ n giản, gọn nhẹ, dễ lập trình mà vẫn đem l i kết quả tối ưu tư ng tự như vi c dùng phư ng pháp AHP như một số tác giả đã nghiên cứu và trình bày t i [1]. H n nữa dựa vào ph p toán trên số mờ còn cho thấy khả năng xử
  58. 58. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 58 lí các thông tin đầu vào là các đánh giá của nhóm chuyên gia như: nhãn ngôn ngữ và thông tin trọng số đưa vào bài toán c ng thuộc số mờ. C ư ng trìn bao gồm 7 mô đun c n l : - Mô dul 1: cho ph p nhập danh sách các h thống xe truyền hình lưu động cần đánh giá vào h thống c sở dữ li u. - Mô dul 2-6: Cho ph p người dùng thực hi n nhập các đánh giá của chuyên gia về các tiêu chí đó dựa trên thông số k thuật do nhà sản xuất đưa ra. - Mô dul 7: Cho ph p nhập thông tin về trọng số là mức độ quan trọng của các tiêu chuẩn đánh giá và thực hi n thuật toán đánh giá. Từ dữ li u trên, h thống đánh giá sử dụng thuật toán trên số mờ, từ đó đưa ra kết quả đánh giá sắp xếp thứ tự các h thống từ cao đến thấp để người ra quyết định có những lựa chọn, đánh giá chính xác và hợp lí nhất. Chư ng trình có một số giao di n chính sau: 3.4.2. Giao diện chính. Sau khi khởi động chư ng trình, màn hình chính của chư ng trình xuất hi n. có bảng chọn chứa các l nh phục vụ cho vi c nhập dữ li u đầu vào, và tính toán đưa ra kết quả. Thoát khỏi chư ng trình bằng nút Close bên góc phải trên cùng màn hình giao di n.
  59. 59. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 59 Hình: 3.2 – Giao diện c n
  60. 60. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 60 3.4.3 Màn hình nh p dữ liệu ban đầu của các hệ th ng cần đánh giá - Chức năng nhập dữ li u tên các h thống xe truyền hình lưu động cần đánh giá. T i chức năng này chư ng trình cho ph p sửa tên đ n vị sản xuất của các h thống xe cần đánh giá là S1, S2, S3. Dữ li u lưu vào c sở dữ li u quản lí, có thể chỉnh sửa danh sách các h thống xe truyền hình lưu động. Hình 3.3 – Giao diện n ập tên các ệ t ống e truyền ìn cần đán giá
  61. 61. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 61 3.4.4. Giao diện nh p thông s k thu t và ý kiến chuy n gia về k thu t - Chức năng nhập thông tin về thông số k thuật của nhà sản xuất và đánh giá của chuyên gia về tiêu chí k thuật. Dữ li u các chuyên gia đánh giá về tiêu chuẩn k thuật được lưu l i để thực hi n thuật toán đánh giá. Có nút l nh thực hi n vi c xóa dữ li u đánh giá nếu ta nhập sai để nhập l i. Hình: 3.4 – Giao diện nhập thông số kĩ thuật và ý kiến chuyên gia về kĩ thuật.
  62. 62. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 62 3.4.5 Giao diện nh p thông s k thu t và ý kiến chuy n gia về công nghệ - Chức năng nhập thông tin về thông số công ngh của nhà sản xuất và đánh giá của chuyên gia về tiêu chí công ngh . Dữ li u về thông số công ngh được lưu l i để thực hi n thuật toán đánh giá. Có nút l nh thực hi n vi c xóa , cần đánh giá nếu ta nhập sai. Hình: 3.5– Giao diện n ập t ông số công ng ệ v ý kiến c uyên gia về công ng ệ.
  63. 63. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 63 3.4.6 Giao diện nh p thông s k thu t và ý kiến chuy n gia về bảo trì - Chức năng nhập thông tin về thông số bảo trì của nhà sản xuất và đánh giá của chuyên gia về tiêu chí bảo trì. Dữ li u về thông số bảo trì được lưu l i để thực hi n thuật toán đánh giá. Có nút l nh thực hi n vi c xóa dữ li u nhập sai để nhập l i cho h thống cần đánh giá. Hình: 3.6 – Giao diện nhập thông số bảo trì và ý kiến chuyên gia về bảo trì.
  64. 64. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 64 3.4.7 Giao diện nh p thông s k thu t và ý kiến chuy n gia về kinh tế - Chức năng nhập thông tin về thông số tính kinh tế của nhà sản xuất và đánh giá của chuyên gia về tiêu chí tính kinh tế. Dữ li u về thông số tính kinh tế được lưu l i để thực hi n thuật toán đánh giá. Có nút l nh thực hi n vi c xóa thông tin đã nhập cho h thống cần đánh giá nếu ta nhập sai. Hình: 3.7 – Giao diện n ập t ông số kin tế v ý kiến c uyên gia về t n kin tế.
  65. 65. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 65 3.4.8 Giao diện nh p thông s k thu t và ý kiến chuy n gia về tiến b - Chức năng nhập thông tin về thông số tiến bộ của nhà sản xuất và đánh giá của chuyên gia về tiêu chí tiến bộ. Dữ li u về thông số tiến bộ được lưu l i để thực hi n thuật toán đánh giá. Có nút l nh thực hi n vi c xóa thoongtin đã nhập cho h thống cần đánh giá nếu ta nhập sai. Hình: 3.8 – Giao diện n ập t ông số tiến bộ v ý kiến c uyên gia về tiến bộ.
  66. 66. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 66 3.4.9 Màn hình nh p thông tin về trọng s ở mỗi ti u chuẩn đánh giá của các hệ th ng xe truyền hình - Chức năng nhập thông tin trọng số đánh giá qui định mức độ quan trọng của các tiêu chuẩn đánh giá. Các thông tin trọng số nhập vào là các giá trị số mờ tam giác. T i chức năng này dữ li u lưu vào c sở dữ li u quản lí và thực hi n đánh giá h thống thông qua nút đánh giá. Hình 3.9 – Giao diện n ập Trọng số - mức độ quan trọng của tiêu c uẩn - Các trọng số được người chủ các c quan đ n vị thực hi n vi c đánh giá đưa ra, quyết định. - Các trọng số nhập vào h thống là các giá trị không rõ ràng, mờ. Chư ng trình phải có nhi m vụ phân tích và áp dụng các thuật toán tính toán và đưa ra các giá trị rõ để đưa vào thuật toán.
  67. 67. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 67 3.4.10. Hoạt động của giao diện đánh giá hệ thống xe truyền hình lưu động: B ớc 1: Thêm các thông tin về đ n vị sản xuất của h thống đánh giá bằng nút l nh thêm h thống đánh giá. B ớc 2: Chọn các h thống cần đánh giá đã có trong danh sách. Vi c chọn các h thống cần đánh giá trong danh sách các xe truyền hình lưu động. Danh sách này có thể thay đổi thông tin khi áp dụng với các đài truyền hình khác nhau, các hãng sản xuất xe truyền hình lưu động. B ớc 3: Thực hi n nhập các ý kiến chuyên gia đánh giá (bằng ngôn ngữ) ở các tiêu chuẩn tư ng ứng dựa trên thông tin mà nhà sản xuất cung cấp. B ớc 4: Lưu l i thông tin vừa thiết lập B ớc 5: Thực hi n nhấn nút đánh giá và chờ kết quả thực hi n của phần mềm. Có thế xóa các h thống xe nhập sai dữ li u để tiến hành nhập l i thông tin.
  68. 68. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 68 3.5. Kết quả c y t Thực hi n ch y thử chư ng trình với bộ dữ li u Hình 3.10 – Giao diện c y kiểm t c ư ng trìn demo Từ kết quả tính toán và đưa ra thông báo của chư ng trình thông qua biểu đồ minh họa rõ ràng. Từ đây cho người ra quyết định dễ dàng lựa chọn được phư ng án đầu tư tối ưu cho h thống xe truyền hình lưu động S3 như trên màn hình. Qua chư ng trình kiểm thử ta nhận thấy rằng: để xây dựng một chư ng trình đánh giá đa cấp đa tiêu chuẩn thì ngoài sử dụng thuật toán được xây dựng trước đó là AHP của một số tác giả trước. Nhưng cách đánh giá đó phức t p và thông tin đánh giá phải rõ ràng. Với luận văn này đã sử dụng một số phép toán trên số học mờ để xây dựng thuật toán đánh giá. Kết quả cho thấy sự đ n giản, dễ thiết kế và xây dựng chư ng trình mà hi u quả đem l i tốt.
  69. 69. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 69 Kết luận c ư ng 3 Với vi c nghiên cứu tình hình thực tiễn và qua công tác t i phòng K thuật & Công ngh t i Đài phát thanh & truyền hình tỉnh Hải Dư ng, dựa trên thuật toán đã nghiên cứu và xây dựng được trong chư ng 2. Luận văn đã xây dựng chư ng trình đánh giá h thống xe truyền hình lưu động khu vực Đồng bằng Sông Hồng với dữ li u kiểm thử là bộ 3 xe truyền hình lưu động. Qua vi c thực hi n ch y kiểm thử phần mềm cho thấy chư ng trình ho t động tốt và đem l i kết quả khả quan cho các bộ dữ li u kiểm thử. Chư ng trình cần sự phát triển tiếp để đ t hi u quả cao h n nữa trong đánh giá để đưa ra các phư ng án tối ưu áp dụng cho thực tiễn.
  70. 70. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 70 KẾT LUẬN VÀ ĐỀ NGHỊ Luận văn đã nghiên cứu chung về h trợ giúp quyết định, các kiến thức về lý thuyết mờ cần thiết sử dụng trong h thống đánh giá h thống trang thiết bị truyền hình. Luận văn đã trình bày thuật toán và xây dựng chư ng trình cho h trợ giúp ra quyết định đánh giá toàn di n h thống xe truyền hình lưu động với thông tin đầu vào là các thông số k thuật của các h thống xe truyền hình lưu động, kết hợp với ý kiến của chuyên gia theo các tiêu chí đánh giá. Vi c đánh giá nhiều tiêu chuẩn bằng các nhãn ngôn ngữ và thông tin trọng số của các tiêu chuẩn đánh giá là d ng mờ, không đầy đủ. Kết quả trên cần được hoàn thi n h n nữa bằng cách tiếp tục nghiên cứu về các phư ng pháp khác để h chuyên gia hỗ trợ ra quyết định được hoàn thi n và thực hi n trong khoảng thời gian nhanh nhất có thể. Thuật toán đã sử dụng các ph p toán trên số mờ, cho ra kết quả với nhiều ưu điểm như thuật toán đ n giản, thời gian thực hi n nhanh và đã được áp dụng để đánh giá tổng thể các h thống xe truyền hình lưu động. Các phân tích lý thuyết và các kết quả tính toán đã cho thấy thuật toán phát triển trong nghiên cứu này là một phư ng pháp thích hợp. Một số vấn đề vẫn còn phải nghiên cứu tiếp trong thời gian tới để có thể thực hi n các thuật toán tư ng tác hi u quả h n. Giúp tìm hiểu, đánh giá khái quát về vấn đề quyết định đa tiêu chuẩn đa cấp với thông tin trọng số được cho bởi số mờ và không đầy đủ. Phư ng pháp trình bày ở trên có thể áp dụng để đánh giá cho các h thống trang thiết bị kỹ thuật khác. Nếu được các cấp lãnh đ o quan tâm đầu tư đề tài có thể được nghiên cứu hoàn thi n thêm và được ứng dụng rộng rãi h n.

×