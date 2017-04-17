Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC NÔNG LÂM PHẠM VĂN TOÀN H...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC NÔNG LÂM PHẠM VĂN TOÀN H...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn i LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan, các số liệu và kết quả ngh...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn ii LỜI CẢM ƠN Để hoàn thành luận văn này, tôi xin gửi lời c...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn iii MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN .....................................
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn iv 2.4. Phương pháp phân tích và xử lý........................
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn v DANH MỤC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT Từ viết tắt Ý nghĩa CN Công nghiệp ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn vi DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG BIỂU Bảng 2.1. Điều kiện kinh tế, thực...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn vii Bảng 3.15. Đánh giá việc huy động nguồn lực cho xây dựn...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn viii DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH VẼ Hình 3.1. Biểu đồ kế hoạch tài ch...
1 MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Hội nghị lần thứ 7 Ban chấp hành Trung ương khoá X đã ra Nghị quyết số 26-NQ/TW ngày...
2 chất và tinh thần của người dân ngày càng được nâng cao; theo định hướng xã hội chủ nghĩa” nhằm giải quyết các vấn đề tr...
3 2.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể - Đánh giá thực trạng huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện Yên Sơn, t...
4 Chương 1 TỔNG QUAN TÀI LIỆU 1.1. Cơ sở lý luận 1.1.1. Một số khái niệm, thuật ngữ 1.1.1.1. Khái niệm nông thôn và nông t...
5 Khái niệm nguồn lực. - Theo quan điểm hệ thống, “Nguồn lực là tất cả những yếu tố và phương tiện mà hệ thống có quyền ch...
6 - Số lượng nhân lực: Nói đến nguồn nhân lực của bất kỳ một tổ chức, một địa phương hay một quốc gia nào câu hỏi đầu tiên...
7 (1) Quy hoạch xây dựng nông thôn mới * Mục tiêu: đạt yêu cầu tiêu chí số 01 của Bộ tiêu chí quốc gia nông thôn mới. Đến ...
8 - Hoàn chỉnh trụ sở xã và các công trình phụ trợ. Đến 2015 có 65% số xã đạt tiêu chí và năm 2020 có 85% số xã đạt chuẩn;...
9 * Nội dung: - Phát triển kinh tế hộ, trang trại, hợp tác xã; - Phát triển doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ ở nông thôn; - Xây dựn...
10 vệ và cải thiện môi trường sinh thái trên địa bàn xã. Đến 2015 có 35% số xã đạt chuẩn và đến 2020 có 80% số xã đạt chuẩ...
11 1.1.2.2. Đặc điểm và yêu cầu nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới a. Phân loại nguồn lực Các nguồn lực được xem xét ở n...
12 - Theo Liên Hợp Quốc thì “Nguồn nhân lực là tất cả những kiến thức, kỹ năng, kinh nghiệm, năng lực và tính sáng tạo của...
13 Từ những quan niệm trên, tiếp cận dưới góc độ của Kinh tế Chính trị có thể hiểu: nguồn nhân lực là tổng hoà thể lực và ...
14 - Nguồn vật lực cần thiết cho xây dựng nông thôn mới hiện nay chủ yếu là đất đai để phục vụ cho các hoạt động xây dựng ...
15 thuộc Trung ương báo cáo Hội đồng nhân dân cùng cấp xem xét, quyết định để lại 100% cho ngân sách xã, nhằm tạo nguồn vố...
16 1.1.4.4. Các nguồn huy động được [8]. Các nguồn lực huy động được cho xây dựng nông thôn mới gồm có: nguồn nhân lực đượ...
17 rất to lớn trong công cuộc xây dựng nông thôn mới cũng như đối với sự phát triển của toàn bộ nền kinh tế - xã hội trong...
18 b. Nguyên tắc sử dụng nguồn lực đất đai: sử dụng tiết kiệm, đầy đủ và hợp lý Trong xây dựng nông thôn mới, đất đai là c...
19 Để thực hiện được điều trên, trước hết phải xác định đúng đắn phương hướng đầu tư tài chính cho từng nội dung, chương t...
20 Ban chỉ đạo ảnh hưởng đến việc lập kế hoạch huy động, xây dựng phương pháp huy động và chỉ rõ các nguồn lực cần phải hu...
21 khó khăn trong xây dựng nông thôn mới và việc huy động nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới cũng trở nên dễ dàng hơn. N...
22 1.2. Cơ sở thực tiễn 1.2.1. Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại một số nước trên thế giới 1.2....
23 chính phủ Hàn Quốc về vấn đề này là rất rõ ràng. Chính phủ phải là nhà đầu tư lớn nhất và toàn diện nhất vào xây dựng c...
24 Ba là, phát triển nguồn nhân lực nông thôn phải được đặt trong tổng thể chính sách phát triển nguồn nhân lực do yêu cầu...
25 Sáu là, lực lượng lao động nông thôn chính là nguồn cung cấp nhân lực cho các khu vực công nghiệp và dịch vụ trong quá ...
26 chương trình đào tạo nghề cho lao động làm nông nghiệp đã tạo ra sự thiếu hụt về kỹ năng chuyên môn và tay nghề của ngư...
27 năm từ 1971-1978, Hàn Quốc đã cứng hóa được 43.631km đường làng nối với đường của xã, trung bình mỗi làng nâng cấp được...
28 chuyên canh hàng hóa. Chính phủ xây dựng nhiều nhà máy ở nông thôn để chế biến và tiêu thụ nông sản cũng như có chính s...
29 trào SU, với mức đầu tư không lớn, đã góp phần đưa Hàn Quốc từ một nước nông nghiệp lạc hậu trở nên giàu có. 1.2.1.2. K...
30 hợp lý, từ đó góp phần ngăn chặn tình trạng khai thác tài nguyên bừa bãi và kịp thời phục hồi những khu vực mà tài nguy...
31 Chính sách bảo đảm vệ sinh an toàn thực phẩm: Chính phủ Thái Lan thường xuyên thực hiện chương trình quảng bá vệ sinh a...
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang

26 views

Published on

l

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
26
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện yên sơn tỉnh tuyên quang

  1. 1. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC NÔNG LÂM PHẠM VĂN TOÀN HUY ĐỘNG VÀ SỬ DỤNG NGUỒN LỰC CHO XÂY DỰNG NÔNG THÔN MỚI TẠI HUYỆN YÊN SƠN, TỈNH TUYÊN QUANG LUẬN VĂN THẠC SĨ PHÁT TRIỂN NÔNG THÔN THÁI NGUYÊN - 2015
  2. 2. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC NÔNG LÂM PHẠM VĂN TOÀN HUY ĐỘNG VÀ SỬ DỤNG NGUỒN LỰC CHO XÂY DỰNG NÔNG THÔN MỚI TẠI HUYỆN YÊN SƠN, TỈNH TUYÊN QUANG Ngành: Phát triển nông thôn Mã số: 60 62 01 16 LUẬN VĂN THẠC SĨ PHÁT TRIỂN NÔNG THÔN Người hướng dẫn khoa học: TS. BÙI ĐÌNH HÒA THÁI NGUYÊN - 2015
  3. 3. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn i LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan, các số liệu và kết quả nghiên cứu trình bày trong luận văn là trung thực và chưa hề được sử dụng để bảo vệ bất kỳ một học vị nào. Tôi xin cam đoan rằng các thông tin trích dẫn trong luận văn đều đã được chỉ rõ nguồn gốc. Tác giả luận văn Phạm Văn Toàn
  4. 4. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn ii LỜI CẢM ƠN Để hoàn thành luận văn này, tôi xin gửi lời cảm ơn chân thành tới Ban Giám hiệu trường Đại học Nông Lâm Thái Nguyên, khoa Kinh tế và Phát triển Nông thôn, các Thầy, Cô giáo đã truyền đạt cho tôi những kiến thức quý báu trong suốt quá trình học tập và nghiên cứu. Nhân dịp này, tôi xin gửi lời cảm ơn chân thành nhất tới TS. Bùi Đình Hòa, Người đã dành nhiều thời gian, tạo điều kiện thuận lợi, hướng dẫn về phương pháp khoa học và cách thức thực hiện các nội dung của đề tài. Tôi xin chân thành cảm ơn Ban lãnh đạo Huyện uỷ - UBND huyện Yên Sơn, Ban chỉ đạo thực hiện Chương trình Mục tiêu quốc gia xây dựng Nông thôn mới huyện Yên Sơn, Ban quản lý xây dựng Nông thôn mới ở các xã Mỹ Bằng, Phú Thịnh, Hùng Lợi, cùng các cán bộ liên quan và người dân trong các xã đã tiếp nhận và nhiệt tình giúp, cung cấp các thông tin, số liệu cần thiết phục vụ cho quá trình nghiên cứu và hoàn thiện luận văn này. Cuối cùng, tôi xin gửi lời cảm ơn tới gia đình, người thân, bạn bè, đồng nghiệp đã chia sẻ, động viên, khích lệ và giúp đỡ tôi trong suốt quá trình nghiên cứu và hoàn thiện luận văn này. Trong quá trình làm nghiên cứu, mặc dù đã có nhiều cố gắng để hoàn thành luận văn, đã tham khảo nhiều tài liệu và đã trao đổi, tiếp thu ý kiến của Thầy, Cô và bạn bè. Song, do điều kiện về thời gian và trình độ nghiên cứu của bản thân còn nhiều hạn chế nên nghiên cứu khó tránh khỏi những thiếu sót. Vì vậy, tôi rất mong nhận được sự quan tâm đóng góp ý kiến của Thầy Cô và các bạn để luận văn được hoàn thiện hơn. Một lần nữa tôi xin chân thành cảm ơn! Thái Nguyên, ngày 6 tháng 11 năm 2015 Tác giả luận văn Phạm Văn Toàn
  5. 5. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn iii MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN ........................................................................................................i LỜI CẢM ƠN .............................................................................................................ii MỤC LỤC................................................................................................................. iii DANH MỤC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT...................................................................................v DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG BIỂU ..............................................................................vi DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH VẼ................................................................................. viii MỞ ĐẦU ....................................................................................................................1 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài ..........................................................................................1 2. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu................................................................................................2 2.1. Mục tiêu chung.....................................................................................................2 2.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể.....................................................................................................3 Chương 1. TỔNG QUAN TÀI LIỆU ......................................................................4 1.1. Cơ sở lý luận ........................................................................................................4 1.1.1. Một số khái niệm, thuật ngữ .............................................................................4 1.1.2. Nông thôn mới và yêu cầu nguồn lực cho nông thôn mới................................6 1.1.3. Đặc điểm và yêu cầu nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới.......................13 1.1.4. Huy động nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới.........................................14 1.1.5. Sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới...........................................16 1.1.6. Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng tới huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới.....................................................................................19 1.2. Cơ sở thực tiễn ...................................................................................................22 1.2.1. Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại một số nước trên thế giới.....................................................................................22 1.2.2. Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại Việt Nam.......32 Chương 2. NỘI DUNG VÀ PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU...........................37 2.1. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu......................................................................37 2.1.1. Đối tượng nghiên cứu......................................................................................37 2.1.2. Phạm vi nghiên cứu.........................................................................................37 2.2. Nội dung nghiên cứu..........................................................................................38 2.3. Phương pháp nghiên cứu....................................................................................38 2.3.1. Phương pháp tiếp cận......................................................................................38 2.3.2. Phương pháp thu thập số liệu..........................................................................38
  6. 6. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn iv 2.4. Phương pháp phân tích và xử lý.........................................................................40 2.4.1. Phương pháp thống kê kinh tế.........................................................................40 2.4.2. Phương pháp giám sát đánh giá có sự tham gia..............................................41 2.4.3. Phương pháp tổng hợp tài liệu ........................................................................41 2.5. Hệ thống các chỉ tiêu nghiên cứu.......................................................................41 2.5.1. Nhóm chỉ tiêu về nguồn lực tài chính .............................................................41 2.5.2. Nhóm chỉ tiêu về nguồn vật lực (đất đai)........................................................41 2.5.3. Nhóm chỉ tiêu về nguồn nhân lực ...................................................................41 Chương 3. KẾT QUẢ NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ THẢO LUẬN ..................................42 3.1. Đặc điểm địa bàn nghiên cứu.............................................................................42 3.1.1. Đặc điểm điều kiện tự nhiên ...........................................................................42 3.1.2. Điều kiện kinh tế - xã hội................................................................................42 3.1.3. Hiện trạng sử dụng đất năm 2014 ...................................................................44 3.2. Thực trạng xây dựng nông thôn mới ở huyện Yên Sơn.....................................45 3.3. Thực trạng huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện Yên Sơn, tỉnh Tuyên Quang.........................................................55 3.3.1. Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực tài chính ......................................................55 3.3.2. Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực đất đai .........................................................80 3.3.3. Huy động và sử dụng nguồn nhân lực ............................................................81 3.3.4. Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện Yên Sơn ......................................................84 3.4. Các giải pháp tăng cường huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện Yên Sơn trong thời gian tới .................................90 3.4.1. Định hướng chung...........................................................................................90 3.4.2. Các giải pháp nhằm huy động và sử dụng có hiệu quả nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại Yên Sơn trong thời gian tới ............................90 KẾT LUẬN VÀ KIẾN NGHỊ ................................................................................94 1. Kết luận .................................................................................................................94 2. Kiến nghị...............................................................................................................95 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO ......................................................................................97 PHỤ LỤC.................................................................................................................99
  7. 7. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn v DANH MỤC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT Từ viết tắt Ý nghĩa CN Công nghiệp CNH - HĐH Công nghiệp hoá - hiện đại hoá CNXD Công nghiệp xây dựng DT Diện tích ĐVT Đơn vị tính GTNT Giao thông nông thôn HTX Hợp tác xã NN Nông nghiệp NTM Nông thôn mới NXB Nhà xuất bản PTNT Phát triển nông thôn SXKD Sản xuất kinh doanh TDTT Thể dục thể thao TMDV Thương mại dịch vụ TTCN Tiểu thủ công nghiệp UBND Uỷ ban nhân dân XHCN Xã hội chủ nghĩa
  8. 8. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn vi DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG BIỂU Bảng 2.1. Điều kiện kinh tế, thực trạng nông thôn mới của 3 xã năm 2011 .........37 Bảng 2.2. Thu thập số liệu thứ cấp ........................................................................39 Bảng 3.1. Hiện trạng sử dụng đất năm 2014 tại huyện Yên Sơn...........................44 Bảng 3.2. Kết quả thực hiện các tiêu chí xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện Yên Sơn năm 2014 ................................................................................53 Bảng 3.3. Quy định về vốn và nguồn vốn thực hiện chương trình xây dựng NTM.........55 Bảng 3.4. Kế hoạch tài chính cho việc thực hiện các dự án trong Chương trình xây dựng nông thôn mới năm 2011 - 2014 của huyện Yên Sơn..................56 Bảng 3.5. Kế hoạch tài chính thực hiện chương trình xây dựng nông thôn mới của 3 xã trong giai đoạn 2011-2014...............................................56 Bảng 3.6. So sánh kế hoạch và kết quả thực hiện huy động vốn ngân sách cho xây dựng nông thôn mới ở 3 xã giai đoạn 2011-2014....................61 Bảng 3.7. Tỷ lệ vốn ngân sách huy động cho xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng tại các xã trong chương trình xây dựng nông thôn mới (2011-2014)...............62 Bảng 3.8. Kết quả huy động vốn ngân sách thực hiện các mô hình phát triển sản xuất thuộc chương trình xây dựng nông thôn mới (2011-2014) ...........................................................................................63 Bảng 3.9. Kết quả huy động vốn ngân sách thực hiện chương trình xây dựng nông thôn mới giai đoạn 2011 - 2014 của huyện Yên Sơn..........65 Bảng 3.10. Đánh giá kết quả huy động nguồn lực từ ngân sách Nhà nước cho xây dựng nông thôn mới ................................................................66 Bảng 3.11. So sánh kế hoạch và kết quả thực hiện huy động vốn của dân cho xây dựng nông thôn mới ở các xã .........................................................66 Bảng 3.12. Kết quả huy động vốn đối ứng của nhân dân cho xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng thuộc chương trình xây dựng nông thôn mới tai 3 xã...............68 Bảng 3.13. Đánh giá kết quả huy động nguồn lực từ sức dân cho xây dựng NTM........69 Bảng 3.14. Kết quả huy động vốn từ các chương trình phối hợp và lồng ghép cho xây dựng nông thôn mới (2011 - 2014)..........................................70
  9. 9. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn vii Bảng 3.15. Đánh giá việc huy động nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện Yên Sơn thời gian qua (n=30) ...............................................71 Bảng 3.16. Kết quả sử dụng vốn cho xây dựng nông thôn mới năm 2011 - 2014........73 Bảng 3.17. So sánh kết quả sử dụng vốn thực tế so với nguồn vốn theo kế hoạch trong thực hiện các dự án ở các xã 3 thuộc chương trình xây dựng NTM ......................................................................................75 Bảng 3.18. Kết quả sử dụng vốn cho xây dựng nông thôn mới năm 2011 - 2014 của huyện Yên Sơn.......................................................................76 Bảng 3.19. Đánh giá kết quả sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện Yên Sơn(n=120).............................................................79 Bảng 3.20. Đánh giá kết quả huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực đất đai cho xây dựng NTM so với kế hoạch đề ra..........................................................80 Bảng 3.21. Kết quả huy động nguồn nhân lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới .........81 Bảng 3.22. Kết quả huy động nguồn lực từ Hội Nông dân cho xây dựng NTM..........82 Bảng 3.23. Kết quả huy động nguồn lực từ Đoàn Thanh niên cho XD NTM.........83 Bảng 3.24. Đánh giá kết quả huy động nguồn lực từ các tổ chức đoàn thể trong xã hội cho xây dựng NTM(n = 120) ............................................84 Bảng 3.25. Ảnh hưởng của nhóm các yếu tố về cơ chế, chính sách và năng lực ban quản lý chương trình xây dựng NTM.......................................86 Bảng 3.26. Ảnh hưởng của các yếu tố về phía cộng đồng đến huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới.......................................88 Bảng 3.27. Ảnh hưởng của thu nhập của người dân đến kết quả huy động vốn cho xây dựng nông thôn mới..........................................................89
  10. 10. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn viii DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH VẼ Hình 3.1. Biểu đồ kế hoạch tài chính thực hiện chương trình xây dựng nông thôn mới của 3 xã trong giai đoạn 2011-2014..............................57 Hình 3.2. Biểu đồ so sánh kế hoạch và kết quả thực hiện huy động vốn ngân sách cho xây dựng nông thôn mới ở 3 xã giai đoạn 2011-2014 ...............61 Hình 3.3. Biểu đồ kết quả huy động vốn ngân sách thực hiện các mô hình phát triển sản xuất thuộc chương trình xây dựng nông thôn mới (2011-2014) ...........................................................................................64 Hình 3.4. So sánh kết quả sử dụng vốn thực tế so với nguồn vốn theo kế hoạch trong thực hiện các dự án ở các xã 3 thuộc chương trình xây dựng NTM ......................................................................................76 Hình 3.5. Biểu đồ đánh giá kết quả huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực đất đai cho xây dựng NTM so với kế hoạch đề ra ............................................80
  11. 11. 1 MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Hội nghị lần thứ 7 Ban chấp hành Trung ương khoá X đã ra Nghị quyết số 26-NQ/TW ngày 05/8/2008 về nông nghiệp, nông dân, nông thôn nhấn mạnh: “Nông nghiệp, nông dân, nông thôn có vị trí chiến lược trong sự nghiệp công nghiệp hoá, hiện đại hoá, xây dựng và bảo vệ Tổ quốc. Trong những năm vừa qua, nông thôn nước ta đã có nhiều chuyển biến tích cực: hạ tầng kinh tế - xã hội được quan tâm đầu tư nâng cấp và xây dựng mới. Đời sống vật chất và tinh thần của nông dân ở hầu hết các vùng nông thôn ngày càng được cải thiện. Chính quyền cơ sở từng bước được kiện toàn, cơ cấu kinh tế được chuyển dịch theo hướng tích cực. Nhiều chính sách xã hội được Nhà nước quan tâm thực hiện và đạt được những kết quả khả quan góp phần ổn định chính trị, giải quyết được cơ bản vấn đề an sinh xã hội. Tuy nhiên, sự phát triển của nông thôn còn một số tồn tại, đó là: kiến trúc, văn hóa, xã hội, môi trường... phần lớn còn tự phát, thiếu định hướng; chuyển dịch cơ cấu kinh tế và đổi mới cách thức sản xuất trong nông thôn còn chậm; công nghiệp, tiểu thủ công nghiệp, dịch vụ trong nông thôn chiếm tỷ trọng thấp; nông nghiệp phát triển chưa thật sự bền vững; năng suất lao động thấp; kết cấu hạ tầng kinh tế - xã hội chưa thật sự đáp ứng được yêu cầu sản xuất và đời sống; chất lượng giáo dục, y tế phát triển chưa tương xứng trước yêu cầu đổi mới; tỷ lệ lao động nông thôn qua đào tạo còn thấp, nông dân còn thiếu việc làm và thu nhập chưa ổn định; tỷ lệ đói nghèo còn ở mức tương đối cao, nhất là ở vùng sâu vùng xa”. Ngày 04/6/2010 Thủ tướng Chính phủ ban hành Quyết định số 800/QĐ-TTg, phê duyệt Chương trình mục tiêu Quốc gia về xây dựng nông thôn mới giai đoạn 2010 - 2020, với mục tiêu: “Xây dựng nông thôn mới có kết cấu hạ tầng kinh tế - xã hội từng bước hiện đại; cơ cấu kinh tế và các hình thức tổ chức sản xuất hợp lý, gắn nông nghiệp với phát triển nhanh công nghiệp, dịch vụ; gắn phát triển nông thôn với đô thị theo quy hoạch; xã hội nông thôn dân chủ, ổn định, giàu bản sắc văn hóa dân tộc; môi trường sinh thái được bảo vệ; an ninh trật tự được giữ vững; đời sống vật
  12. 12. 2 chất và tinh thần của người dân ngày càng được nâng cao; theo định hướng xã hội chủ nghĩa” nhằm giải quyết các vấn đề trên và tạo bước phát triển mới về nông thôn. Xây dựng nông thôn mới đang là hoạt động rất quan trọng trong chương trình mục tiêu quốc gia, sau khi triển khai thành công tại 11 xã điểm, hiện chương trình đang được nhân rộng ra tại nhiều địa phương trong cả nước. Và huyện Yên Sơn hiện đã có 30/30 xã đã được chọn để triển khai thực hiện mô hình xây dựng nông thôn mới. Xác định xây dựng nông thôn mới là nhiệm vụ trọng tâm, UBND huyện Yên Sơn đã tập trung chỉ đạo các cấp, các ngành huy động mọi nguồn lực đầu tư vào nông nghiệp, nông thôn góp phần xây dựng nông thôn mới. Quá trình triển khai thực hiện Chương trình mục tiêu quốc gia xây dựng nông thôn mới, nhiều xã trên địa bàn huyện đã đạt được những kết quả đáng ghi nhận. Tuy nhiên, bên cạnh đó vẫn còn nhiều vấn đề phát sinh trong quá trình huy động và sử dụng các nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới. Điều này đã làm ảnh hưởng tới việc hoàn thành mục tiêu xây dựng nông thôn mới ở huyện Yên Sơn và Chương trình mục tiêu quốc gia Xây dựng nông thôn mới của tỉnh Tuyên Quang. Để hiểu rõ hơn về thực trạng huy động và sử dụng các nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới ở huyện Yên Sơn đã được triển khai như thế nào? Các nguồn lực sau khi được huy động có thật sự được sử dụng một cách có hiệu quả? Việc huy động và sử dụng các nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới của các địa phương trong huyện chịu ảnh hưởng của những yếu tố nào? Cần có giải pháp gì góp phần nâng cao hiệu quả huy động và sử dụng các nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới ở huyện Yên Sơn thời gian tới? Xuất phát từ thực tế đó tôi lựa chọn đề tài “Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện Yên Sơn - Tỉnh Tuyên Quang” làm đề tài luận văn thạc sỹ. 2. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu 2.1. Mục tiêu chung Trên cơ sở đánh giá thực trạng huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện Yên Sơn, tỉnh Tuyên Quang thời gian qua, đề xuất một số giải pháp nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện Yên Sơn, tỉnh Tuyên Quang thời gian tới.
  13. 13. 3 2.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể - Đánh giá thực trạng huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện Yên Sơn, tỉnh Tuyên Quang thời gian qua; - Đề xuất một số giải pháp chủ yếu nhằm tăng cường huy động và sử dụng hợp lý nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại huyện Yên Sơn, tỉnh Tuyên Quang thời gian tới.
  14. 14. 4 Chương 1 TỔNG QUAN TÀI LIỆU 1.1. Cơ sở lý luận 1.1.1. Một số khái niệm, thuật ngữ 1.1.1.1. Khái niệm nông thôn và nông thôn mới - Nông thôn là khái niệm dùng để chỉ một địa bàn mà ở đó sản xuất nông nghiệp chiếm tỷ trọng lớn, nông thôn có thể được xem xét trên nhiều góc độ kinh tế, chính trị, văn hóa...nông thôn không đơn thuần là khu vực xã hội và cũng là khu vực kinh tế, kinh tế nông nghiệp trong địa bàn nông thôn ngoài nông nghiệp cũng có công nghiệp dịch vụ thường gọi là các hoạt động phi nông nghiệp. Việc phát triển kinh tế nông thôn, từng bước xây dựng nông thôn mới là nhiệm vụ trọng tâm của Đảng và Nhà nước ta hiện nay. - Nông thôn mới: Trong Nghị quyết số 26-NQ/TW đưa ra mục tiêu: "Xây dựng nông thôn mới có kết cấu hạ tầng kinh tế - xã hội hiện đại, cơ cấu kinh tế và các hình thức tổ chức sản xuất hợp lý, gắn nông nghiệp với phát triển nhanh công nghiệp, dịch vụ, đô thị theo quy hoạch; xã hội nông thôn ổn định, giầu bản sắc văn hóa dân tộc; dân trí được nâng cao, môi trường sinh thái được bảo vệ; hệ thống chính trị ở nông thôn dưới sự lãnh đạo của Đảng được tăng cường"[1]. Như vậy, nông thôn mới trước tiên nó phải là nông thôn không phải là thị tứ, thị trấn, thị xã, thành phố và khác với nông thôn truyền thống hiện nay, có thể khái quát gọn theo năm nội dung cơ bản sau: (1) làng xã văn minh, sạch đẹp, hạ tầng hiện đại; (2) sản xuất phát triển bền vững theo hướng kinh tế hàng hóa; (3) đời sống vật chất và tinh thần của người dân ngày càng được nâng cao; (4) bản sắc văn hóa dân tộc được giữ gìn và phát triển; (5) xã hội thôn nông an ninh tốt, quản lý dân chủ. 1.1.1.2. Khái niệm nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới Nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới được hiểu là tập hợp các yếu tố mà chương trình xây dựng nông thôn mới sử dụng để thực hiện các mục tiêu của chương trình.
  15. 15. 5 Khái niệm nguồn lực. - Theo quan điểm hệ thống, “Nguồn lực là tất cả những yếu tố và phương tiện mà hệ thống có quyền chi phối, điều khiển, sử dụng để thực hiện mục tiêu của mình. Đối với hệ thống kinh tế - xã hội, có thể chia nguồn lực ra các bộ phận khác nhau như: nguồn nhân lực, nguồn tài lực, nguồn vật lực và nguồn thông tin”. - Những thứ được coi là nguồn lực phải là những thứ được sử dụng hoặc có khả năng sử dụng trong thời kỳ dự kiến phát triển. Tiềm năng chưa đưa được vào sử dụng hoặc chưa có khả năng đưa vào sử dụng thì chưa được xem xét là nguồn lực. Có khá nhiều định nghĩa khác nhau về “nguồn nhân lực”: - Nguồn nhân lực là nguồn lực con người của những tổ chức (với quy mô, loại hình, chức năng khác nhau) có khả năng và tiềm năng tham gia vào quá trình phát triển của tổ chức cùng với sự phát triển kinh tế - xã hội của quốc gia, khu vực, thế giới. Cách hiểu này về nguồn nhân lực xuất phát từ quan niệm coi nguồn lực với các yếu tố vật chất, tinh thần tạo nên năng lực, sức mạnh phục vụ cho sự phát triển nói chung của tổ chức; - Trong báo cáo của Liên hợp quốc đánh giá về những tác động của toàn cầu hóa đối với nguồn nhân lực đã đưa ra định nghĩa nguồn nhân lực là trình độ hành nghề, kiến thức và năng lực thực có thực tế cùng với những năng lực tồn tại dưới dạng tiềm năng của con người. Quan niệm về nguồn nhân lực theo hướng tiếp cận này có phần thiên về chất lượng nguồn nhân lực. Trong quan niệm này, điểm được đánh giá cao là coi các tiềm năng của con người cũng là năng lực khả năng để từ đó có những cơ chế thích hợp trong quản lý, sử dụng. Quan niệm về nguồn nhân lực như vậy cũng đã cho ta thấy phần nào sự tán đồng của Liên hợp quốc đối với phương thức quản lý mới. - Nguồn nhân lực là tổng thể các yếu tố bên trong và bên ngoài của mỗi cá nhân bảo đảm nguồn sáng tạo cùng các nội dung khác cho sự thành công, đạt được mục tiêu của tổ chức. Tuy có những định nghĩa khác nhau tùy theo giác độ tiếp cận nghiên cứu nhưng điểm chung mà ta có thể dễ dàng nhận thấy qua các định nghĩa trên vê nguồn nhân lực là:
  16. 16. 6 - Số lượng nhân lực: Nói đến nguồn nhân lực của bất kỳ một tổ chức, một địa phương hay một quốc gia nào câu hỏi đầu tiên đặt ra là có bao nhiêu người và sẽ có thêm bao nhiêu người nữa trong tương lai. Đây là những câu hỏi cho việc xác định số lượng nguồn nhân lực. Sự phát triển về số lượng nguồn nhân lực dựa trên hai nhóm yếu tố bên trong (ví dụ: nhu cầu thực tế công việc đòi hỏi phải tăng số lượng lao động) và những yếu tố bên ngoài của tổ chức như sự gia tăng về dân số hay lực lượng lao động do di dân; - Chất lượng nhân lực: Chất lượng nhân lực là yếu tố tổng hợp của nhiều yếu tố bộ phận như trí tuệ, trình độ, sự hiểu biết, đạo đức, kỹ năng, sức khỏe, thẩm mỹ… của người lao động. Trong các yếu tố trên thì trí lực và thể lực là hai yếu tố quan trọng trong việc xem xét đánh giá chất lượng nguồn nhân lực; - Cơ cấu nhân lực: Cơ cấu nhân lực là yếu tố không thể thiếu khi xem xét đánh giá về nguồn nhân lực. Cơ cấu nhân lực thể hiện trên các phương diện khác nhau như cơ cấu trình độ đào tạo, giới tính, độ tuổi… Cơ cấu nguồn nhân lực của một quốc gia nói chung được quyết định bởi cơ cấu đào tạo và cơ cấu kinh tế theo đó sẽ có một tỷ lệ nhất định nhân lực. Chẳng hạn như cơ cấu nhân lực lao động trong khu vực kinh tế tư nhân của các nước trên thế giới phổ biến là 5 - 3 - 1 cụ thể là 5 công nhân kỹ thuật, 3 trung cấp nghề và 1 kỹ sư; đối với nước ta cơ cấu này có phần ngược tức là số người có trình độ đại học, trên đại học nhiều hơn số công nhân kỹ thuật (3). Hay cơ cấu nhân lực về giới tính trong khu vực công của nước ta cũng có những biểu hiện của sự mất cân đối. Tóm lại, nguồn nhân lực là khái niệm tổng hợp bao gồm các yếu tố về số lượng, chất lượng và cơ cấu phát triển người lao động nói chung cả ở hiện tại cũng như trong tương lai, là tiềm năng của mỗi tổ chức, mỗi địa phương, mỗi quốc gia, khu vực và thế giới. 1.1.2. Nông thôn mới và yêu cầu nguồn lực cho nông thôn mới 1.1.2.1. Giới thiệu nội dung và mục tiêu chương trình xây dựng nông thôn mới Xây dựng nông thôn mới thuộc Chương trình mục tiêu quốc gia, là một chương trình tổng thể về phát triển kinh tế - xã hội, chính trị và an ninh quốc phòng, bao gồm 11 nội dung [11].
  17. 17. 7 (1) Quy hoạch xây dựng nông thôn mới * Mục tiêu: đạt yêu cầu tiêu chí số 01 của Bộ tiêu chí quốc gia nông thôn mới. Đến năm 2011, cơ bản phủ kín quy hoạch xây dựng nông thôn trên địa bàn cả nước làm cơ sở đầu tư xây dựng nông thôn mới, làm cơ sở để thực hiện mục tiêu quốc gia xây dựng nông thôn mới giai đoạn 2010 - 2020. * Nội dung: - Quy hoạch sử dụng đất và hạ tầng thiết yếu cho phát triển sản xuất nông nghiệp hàng hoá, công nghiệp, tiểu thủ công nghiệp và dịch vụ; - Quy hoạch phát triển hạ tầng kinh tế - xã hội - môi trường; phát triển các khu dân cư mới và chỉnh trang các khu dân cư hiện có trên địa bàn xã. (2) Phát triển hạ tầng kinh tế - xã hội * Mục tiêu: đạt yêu cầu tiêu chí số 2; 3; 4; 5; 6; 7; 8; 9 trong Bộ tiêu chí quốc gia nông thôn mới * Nội dung: - Hoàn thiện đường giao thông đến trụ sở UBND xã và hệ thống giao thông trên địa bàn xã. Đến 2015 có 35% số xã đạt chuẩn (các trục đường xã được nhựa hoá hoặc bê tông hoá) và đến 2020 có 70% số xã đạt chuẩn (các trục đường thôn, xóm cơ bản cứng hoá); - Hoàn thiện hệ thống các công trình đảm bảo cung cấp điện phục vụ sinh hoạt và sản xuất trên địa bàn xã. Đến 2015 có 85% số xã đạt tiêu chí NTM và năm 2020 là 95% số xã đạt chuẩn; - Hoàn thiện hệ thống các công trình phục vụ nhu cầu về hoạt động văn hoá thể thao trên địa bàn xã. Đến 2015 có 30% số xã có nhà văn hoá xã, thôn đạt chuẩn, đến 2020 có 75% số xã đạt chuẩn; - Hoàn thiện hệ thống các công trình phục vụ việc chuẩn hoá về y tế trên địa bàn xã. Đến 2015 có 50% số xã đạt chuẩn và đến 2020 có 75% số xã đạt chuẩn; - Hoàn thiện hệ thống các công trình phục vụ việc chuẩn hoá về giáo dục trên địa bàn xã. Đến 2015 có 45% số xã đạt tiêu chí và năm 2020 có 75% số xã đạt chuẩn;
  18. 18. 8 - Hoàn chỉnh trụ sở xã và các công trình phụ trợ. Đến 2015 có 65% số xã đạt tiêu chí và năm 2020 có 85% số xã đạt chuẩn; - Cải tạo, xây mới hệ thống thủy lợi trên địa bàn xã. Đến 2015 có 45% số xã đạt chuẩn (có 50% kênh cấp 3 trở lên được kiên cố hoá). Đến 2020 có 77% số xã đạt chuẩn (cơ bản cứng hoá hệ thống kênh mương nội đồng theo quy hoạch). (3) Chuyển dịch cơ cấu, phát triển kinh tế, nâng cao thu nhập * Mục tiêu: đạt yêu cầu tiêu chí số 10, 12 trong Bộ tiêu chí quốc gia nông thôn mới. Đến năm 2015 có 20% số xã đạt, đến 2020 có 50% số xã đạt * Nội dung: - Chuyển dịch cơ cấu kinh tế, cơ cấu sản xuất nông nghiệp theo hướng phát triển sản xuất hàng hoá, có hiệu quả kinh tế cao; - Tăng cường công tác khuyến nông; Đẩy nhanh nghiên cứu ứng dụng tiến bộ khoa học kỹ thuật vào sản xuất nông - lâm - ngư nghiệp; - Cơ giới hoá nông nghiệp, giảm tổn thất sau thu hoạch trong sản xuất nông, lâm, ngư nghiệp; - Bảo tồn và phát triển làng nghề truyền thống theo phương châm "mỗi làng một sản phẩm", phát triển ngành nghề theo thế mạnh của địa phương; - Đẩy mạnh đào tạo nghề cho lao động nông thôn, thúc đẩy đưa công nghiệp vào nông thôn, giải quyết việc làm và chuyển dịch nhanh cơ cấu lao động nông thôn. (4) Giảm nghèo và an sinh xã hội * Mục tiêu: đạt yêu cầu tiêu chí số 11 của Bộ tiêu chí quốc gia nông thôn mới * Nội dung: - Thực hiện có hiệu quả Chương trình giảm nghèo nhanh và bền vững cho 62 huyện có tỷ lệ hộ nghèo cao (Nghị quyết 30a của Chính phủ) theo Bộ tiêu chí quốc gia về nông thôn mới; - Tiếp tục triển khai Chương trình MTQG về giảm nghèo; - Thực hiện các chương trình an sinh xã hội. (5) Đổi mới và phát triển các hình thức tổ chức sản xuất có hiệu quả ở nông thôn * Mục tiêu: đạt yêu cầu tiêu chí số 13 của Bộ tiêu chí quốc gia nông thôn mới. Đến 2015 có 65% số xã đạt chuẩn và đến 2020 có 75% số xã đạt chuẩn.
  19. 19. 9 * Nội dung: - Phát triển kinh tế hộ, trang trại, hợp tác xã; - Phát triển doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ ở nông thôn; - Xây dựng cơ chế, chính sách thúc đẩy liên kết kinh tế giữa các loại hình kinh tế ở nông thôn; (6) Phát triển giáo dục - đào tạo ở nông thôn * Mục tiêu: đạt yêu cầu tiêu chí số 5 và 14 của Bộ tiêu chí quốc gia nông thôn mới. Đến 2015 có 45% số xã đạt chuẩn và đến 2020 có 80% số xã đạt chuẩn. * Nội dung: Tiếp tục thực hiện chương trình mục tiêu quốc gia về giáo dục và đào tạo, đáp ứng yêu cầu của Bộ tiêu chí quốc gia nông thôn mới (7) Phát triển y tế, chăm sóc sức khỏe cư dân nông thôn * Mục tiêu: đạt yêu cầu tiêu chí số 5 và 15 của Bộ tiêu chí quốc gia nông thôn mới. Đến 2015 có 50% số xã đạt chuẩn và đến 2020 có 75% số xã đạt chuẩn. * Nội dung: Tiếp tục thực hiện Chương trình mục tiêu Quốc gia trong lĩnh vực Y tế, đáp ứng yêu cầu Bộ tiêu chí quốc gia nông thôn mới. (8) Xây dựng đời sống văn hóa, thông tin và truyền thông nông thôn * Mục tiêu: đạt yêu cầu tiêu chí số 6 và 16 của Bộ tiêu chí quốc gia nông thôn mới. Đến 2015 có 30% số xã có nhà văn hóa xã, thôn và 45% số xã có bưu điện và điểm internet đạt chuẩn. Đến 2020 có 75% số xã có nhà văn hóa xã, thôn và 70% có điểm bưu điện và điểm internet đạt chuẩn. * Nội dung: - Tiếp tục thực hiện Chương trình mục tiêu quốc gia NTM về văn hoá, đáp ứng yêu cầu Bộ tiêu chí quốc gia nông thôn mới; - Thực hiện thông tin và truyền thông nông thôn, đáp ứng yêu cầu Bộ tiêu chí quốc gia nông thôn mới. (9) Cấp nước sạch và vệ sinh môi trường nông thôn * Mục tiêu: đạt yêu cầu tiêu chí số 17 trong Bộ tiêu chí quốc gia nông thôn mới; đảm bảo cung cấp đủ nước sinh hoạt sạch và hợp vệ sinh cho dân cư, trường học, trạm y tế, công sở và các khu dịch vụ công cộng; thực hiện các yêu cầu về bảo
  20. 20. 10 vệ và cải thiện môi trường sinh thái trên địa bàn xã. Đến 2015 có 35% số xã đạt chuẩn và đến 2020 có 80% số xã đạt chuẩn. * Nội dung: - Tiếp tục thực hiện Chương trình mục tiêu Quốc gia về nước sạch và vệ sinh môi trường nông thôn; - Xây dựng các công trình bảo vệ môi trường nông thôn trên địa bàn xã, thôn theo quy hoạch, gồm: xây dựng, cải tạo nâng cấp hệ thống tiêu thoát nước trong thôn, xóm; Xây dựng các điểm thu gom, xử lý rác thải ở các xã; Chỉnh trang, cải tạo nghĩa trang; Cải tạo, xây dựng các ao, hồ sinh thái trong khu dân cư, phát triển cây xanh ở các công trình công cộng… (10) Nâng cao chất lượng tổ chức Đảng, Chính quyền, đoàn thể chính trị - xã hội trên địa bàn * Mục tiêu: đạt yêu cầu tiêu chí số 18 trong Bộ tiêu chí quốc gia nông thôn mới. Đến 2015 có 85% số xã đạt chuẩn và năm 2020 là 95% số xã đạt chuẩn. * Nội dung: - Tổ chức đào tạo cán bộ đạt chuẩn theo quy định của Bộ Nội vụ, đáp ứng yêu cầu xây dựng nông thôn mới; - Ban hành chính sách khuyến khích, thu hút cán bộ trẻ đã được đào tạo, đủ tiêu chuẩn về công tác ở các xã, đặc biệt là các vùng sâu, vùng xa, vùng đặc biệt khó khăn để nhanh chóng chuẩn hoá đội ngũ cán bộ ở các vùng này; - Bổ sung chức năng, nhiệm vụ và cơ chế hoạt động của các tổ chức trong hệ thống chính trị phù hợp với yêu cầu xây dựng nông thôn mới (11) Giữ vững an ninh, trật tự xã hội nông thôn * Mục tiêu: Đạt yêu cầu tiêu chí số 19 của Bộ tiêu chí quốc gia nông thôn mới. Đến 2015 có 85% số xã đạt chuẩn và năm 2020 là 95% số xã đạt chuẩn. * Nội dung: - Ban hành nội quy, quy ước làng xóm về trật tự, an ninh; phòng chống các tệ nạn xã hội và các hủ tục lạc hậu; - Điều chỉnh và bổ sung chức năng, nhiệm vụ và chính sách tạo điều kiện cho lượng lực lượng an ninh xã, thôn, xóm hoàn thành nhiệm vụ đảm bảo an ninh, trật tự xã hội trên địa bàn theo yêu cầu xây dựng nông thôn mới.
  21. 21. 11 1.1.2.2. Đặc điểm và yêu cầu nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới a. Phân loại nguồn lực Các nguồn lực được xem xét ở nhiều góc độ. Có nghĩa là dưới nhiều góc độ, người ta chia các nguồn lực thành các loại khác nhau để có thái độ đúng đắn và có cách ứng xử với chúng thích hợp. Với cách nhận thức như thế và trên quan điểm thiết thực, việc phân chia các nguồn lực được tiến hành. Cụ thể: b. Căn cứ vào nguồn gốc - Vị trí địa lý: tạo ra thuận lợi hay khó khăn cho việc trao đổi, tiếp cận hay cùng phát triển giữa các vùng trong một nước hay giữa các quốc gia với nhau. - Nguồn lực tự nhiên: là cơ sở tự nhiên của quá trình sản xuất. - Nguồn lực kinh tế - xã hội: có vai trò quan trọng trong việc lựa chọn chiến lược phát triển phù hợp với điều kiện cụ thể của từng vùng, từng quốc gia. c. Căn cứ vào phạm vi lãnh thổ - Nguồn lực trong nước (có ý nghĩa quyết định): nguồn lực trong nước còn gọi là nội lực, bao gồm các nguồn lực tự nhiên, nhân văn, hệ thống tài sản quốc gia, đường lối chính sách đang được khai thác - Nguồn lực nước ngoài (có vai trò quan trọng): nguồn lực nước ngoài còn được gọi là nguồn ngoại lực, bao gồm khoa học, kỹ thuật và công nghệ, nguồn vốn, kinh nghiệm về tổ chức và quản lý sản xuất… từ nước ngoài. Ngoài ra, nguồn lực còn được chia thành nguồn nhân lực và nguồn vật lực; trong đó, nguồn nhân lực được hiểu là nguồn lực từ con người như sức mạnh, trí óc… nguồn vật lực được hiểu là các nguồn lực từ tiền bạc, vật chất… khi con người làm nên tất cả và quyết định tất cả nên nguồn lực con người được gọi là nguồn lực của mọi nguồn lực. Nguồn vật lực là những phần đất dành cho xây dựng nông thôn mới như xây dựng đường giao thông nông thôn. Đó có thể là những hỗ trợ về vật chất trang thiết bị cho văn phòng UBND các xã, các thiết bị hay phương tiện phục vụ sự phát triển nông thôn ở các xã. d. Nguồn nhân lực Hiện nay có nhiều quan điểm khác nhau về nguồn nhân lực.
  22. 22. 12 - Theo Liên Hợp Quốc thì “Nguồn nhân lực là tất cả những kiến thức, kỹ năng, kinh nghiệm, năng lực và tính sáng tạo của con người có quan hệ tới sự phát triển của mỗi cá nhân và của đất nước”. - Ngân hàng thế giới cho rằng: nguồn nhân lực là toàn bộ vốn con người bao gồm thể lực, trí lực, kỹ năng nghề nghiệp… của mỗi cá nhân. Như vậy, ở đây nguồn lực con người được coi như một nguồn vốn bên cạnh các loại vốn vật chất khác: vốn tiền tệ, công nghệ, tài nguyên thiên nhiên. - Theo tổ chức lao động quốc tế thì: + Nguồn nhân lực của một quốc gia là toàn bộ những người trong độ tuổi có khả năng tham gia lao động + Nguồn nhân lực được hiểu theo hai nghĩa: Theo nghĩa rộng, nguồn nhân lực là nguồn cung cấp sức lao động cho sản xuất xã hội, cung cấp nguồn lực con người cho sự phát triển. Do đó, nguồn nhân lực bao gồm toàn bộ dân cư có thể phát triển bình thường. Theo nghĩa hẹp, nguồn nhân lực là khả năng lao động của xã hội, là nguồn lực cho sự phát triển kinh tế xã hội, bao gồm các nhóm dân cư trong độ tuổi lao động, có khả năng tham gia vào lao động, sản xuất xã hội, tức là toàn bộ các cá nhân cụ thể tham gia vào quá trình lao động, là tổng thể các yếu tố về thể lực, trí lực của họ được huy động vào quá trình lao động. - Kinh tế phát triển cho rằng: nguồn nhân lực là một bộ phận dân số trong độ tuổi quy định có khả năng tham gia lao động. nguồn nhân lực được biểu hiện trên hai mặt: về số lượng đó là tổng số những người trong độ tuổi lao động làm việc theo quy định của Nhà nước và thời gian lao động có thể huy động được từ họ; về chất lượng, đó là sức khoẻ và trình độ chuyên môn, kiến thức và trình độ lành nghề của người lao động. Nguồn lao động là tổng số những người trong độ tuổi lao động quy định đang tham gia lao động hoặc đang tích cực tìm kiếm việc làm. Nguồn lao động cũng được hiểu trên hai mặt: số lượng và chất lượng. Như vậy theo khái niệm này, có một số được tính là nguồn nhân lực nhưng lại không phải là nguồn lao động, đó là: Những người không có việc làm nhưng không tích cực tìm kiếm việc làm, tức là những người không có nhu cầu tìm việc làm, những người trong độ tuổi lao động quy định nhưng đang đi học…
  23. 23. 13 Từ những quan niệm trên, tiếp cận dưới góc độ của Kinh tế Chính trị có thể hiểu: nguồn nhân lực là tổng hoà thể lực và trí lực tồn tại trong toàn bộ lực lượng lao động xã hội của một quốc gia, trong đó kết tinh truyền thống và kinh nghiệm lao động sáng tạo của một dân tộc trong lịch sử được vận dụng để sản xuất ra của cải vật chất và tinh thần phục vụ cho nhu cầu hiện tại và tương lai của đất nước. e. Nguồn lực tài chính Nguồn tài lực là toàn bộ quá trình huy động và sử dụng vốn được thể hiện dưới hình thức giá trị. Mọi hoạt động đều cần phải có một nguồn lực tài chính nhất định để thực hiện các mục tiêu của hoạt động đó. f. Nguồn lực vật chất Nguồn lực vật chất gồm có tài nguyên thiên nhiên (tài nguyên đất đai, tài nguyên rừng, tài nguyên biển, tài nguyên thủy điện, tài nguyên nước, tài nguyên khí hậu, vị trí địa lý kinh tế...) và cơ sở vật chất kỹ thuật đã tạo dựng (nhà cửa, công trình công cộng, đường sá, hệ thống cung cấp và thoát nước, hệ thống viễn thông và truyền thông, hệ thống xử lý chất thải...). Đối với một quốc gia, nguồn lực là tổng thể vị trí, các nguồn tài nguyên thiên nhiên, hệ thống tài sản quốc gia, nguồn nhân lực, đường lối chính sách, vốn, thị trường… ở cả trong nước và ngoài nước có thể được khai thác nhằm phục vụ cho việc phát triển kinh tế của một lãnh thổ nhất định. 1.1.3. Đặc điểm và yêu cầu nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới 1.1.3.1. Các loại nguồn lực cần thiết cho xây dựng nông thôn mới Nguồn lực có vai trò vô cùng quan trọng trong thực hiện chương trình xây dựng nông thôn mới. Hiểu và đánh giá đúng, phát huy tối đa các nguồn lực sẽ góp phần thúc đẩy quá trình thực hiện chương trình xây dựng nông thôn mới ở các địa phương/vùng miền. Các nguồn lực cần thiết cho xây dựng nông thôn mới bao gồm: - Nguồn nhân lực cần thiết cho xây dựng nông thôn mới là lực lượng cán bộ có kiến thức, kỹ năng... là sức người lao động để cùng hoàn thành các công trình công ích.
  24. 24. 14 - Nguồn vật lực cần thiết cho xây dựng nông thôn mới hiện nay chủ yếu là đất đai để phục vụ cho các hoạt động xây dựng đường giao thông nông thôn, giao thông nội đồng... mở rộng hệ thống kênh mương nội đồng. - Nguồn tài lực cần thiết cho xây dựng nông thôn mới chính là kinh phí tài chính đầu tư cho xây dựng nông thôn mới. Hiện tại, kinh phí để thực hiện xây dựng nông thôn mới được chia làm 3 phần: một phần ngân sách Nhà nước hỗ trợ, một phần là doanh nghiệp bên ngoài đầu tư, phần thứ ba là huy động nguồn vốn trong nhân dân, hay còn được gọi là “vốn xã hội hoá”. 1.1.3.2. Đặc điểm các nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới - Nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới một phần được Nhà nước phân bổ; - Phần lớn nguồn lực còn lại phải do huy động từ các nguồn khác: + Nguồn nhân lực được huy động từ sức lao động của người dân. + Nguồn lực đất đai trong quá trình huy động có thể gặp khó khăn do quỹ đất ở nông thôn còn ít, giá trị cao, ít có thể huy động được. + Nguồn tài lực cũng là một trong những nguồn lực khó huy động do thu nhập của người dân nông thôn còn thấp. 1.1.4. Huy động nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới 1.1.4.1. Khái niệm huy động nguồn lực Huy động nguồn lực là quá trình xác định các mục tiêu và lựa chọn các phương thức để đạt được mục tiêu về huy động nguồn lực. Huy động nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới là quá trình huy động các yếu tố cần thiết dựa trên mục tiêu để phục vụ cho chương trình xây dựng nông thôn mới 1.1.4.2. Nguyên tắc huy động nguồn lực cho nông thôn mới [8] a. Huy động nguồn lực của địa phương - Huy động tối đa các nguồn lực Huy động tối đa các nguồn lực (nhân lực, vật lực, tài lực) của địa phương (tỉnh, huyện, xã) để tổ chức thực hiện xây dựng nông thôn mới. Riêng về huy động nguồn tài lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới, ở các xã có thể tận dụng nguồn vốn thu được từ đấu giá quyền sử dụng đất để giao đất có thu tiền sử dụng đất hoặc cho thuê đất trên địa bàn xã (sau khi đã trừ đi chi phí), đề nghị UBND tỉnh, thành phố trực
  25. 25. 15 thuộc Trung ương báo cáo Hội đồng nhân dân cùng cấp xem xét, quyết định để lại 100% cho ngân sách xã, nhằm tạo nguồn vốn cho xây dựng nông thôn mới. - Huy động sức dân (nhân lực, vật lực) đóng góp tự nguyện, tích cực để xây dựng làng quê của mình với phương châm Nhà nước và nhân dân cùng làm. b. Huy động nguồn lực từ doanh nghiệp Chủ yếu là huy động vốn đầu tư của các doanh nghiệp đối với các công trình có khả năng thu hồi vốn trực tiếp, doanh nghiệp được vay vốn tín dụng đầu tư phát triển của Nhà nước hoặc tỉnh, thành phố trực thuộc Trung ương được ngân sách Nhà nước hỗ trợ sau đầu tư (nếu vay vốn tại ngân hàng thương mại để thực hiện) và được hưởng ưu đãi theo quy định của pháp luật. c. Huy động nguồn lực từ các ban ngành Các Bộ, ngành và UBND các tỉnh, thành phố trực thuộc Trung ương phải ưu tiên bố trí vốn và lồng ghép các nguồn vốn từ chương trình mục tiêu của Trung ương cho các dự án, chương trình trên địa bàn các xã thực hiện xây dựng nông thôn mới. 1.1.4.3. Phương pháp huy động nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới [8] - Huy động nguồn nhân lực: trong xây dựng nông thôn mới, nguồn nhân lực chủ yếu được huy đông bằng việc đóng góp sức lao động của người dân thông qua các tổ chức đoàn thể ở địa phương như Hội Nông dân, Hội Phụ nữ, Đoàn Thanh niên... - Huy động nguồn vật lực trong xây dựng nông thôn mới chủ yếu là những đóng góp về đất đai, nguồn lực này được huy động trực tiếp từ nông dân thông qua các hình thức tuyên truyền phổ biến nâng cao nhận thức của người dân về vai trò của xây dựng nông thôn mới, về những giá trị đóng góp của người dân trong xây dựng các công trình giao thông nông thôn, giao thông nội đồng và các công trình mở rộng kênh mương nội đồng. - Huy động nguồn lực tài chính: một phần tài chính cho xây dựng nông thôn mới được Nhà nước phân bổ, phần còn lại được huy động từ sức dân, từ sự đầu tư vốn của các doanh nghiệp và vốn từ các chương trình, dự án lồng ghép đang đầu tư cho nông nghiệp, nông dân và nông thôn.
  26. 26. 16 1.1.4.4. Các nguồn huy động được [8]. Các nguồn lực huy động được cho xây dựng nông thôn mới gồm có: nguồn nhân lực được huy động từ sức dân thông qua việc đóng góp ngày công lao động để thực hiện các công trình công ích trong xây dựng nông thôn mới như xây dựng nhà văn hoá, trường học, trạm y tế, làm đường, nạo vét kênh mương... Nguồn vật lực được huy động chủ yếu là đất đai thông qua việc hiến đất của người dân để làm các công trình chủ yếu như đường giao thông nông thôn hay mở rộng đường giao thông nội đồng, mở rộng kênh mương phục vụ sản xuất... Nguồn lực tài chính huy động được chủ yếu là phần vốn đối ứng của người dân trong thực hiện đầu tư xây dựng các hạng mục công trình và các chương trình sản xuất nông nghiệp, ngoài ra một phần được huy động từ doanh nghiệp thông qua các chương trình, dự án đầu tư, và phần còn lại được huy động từ các chương trình lồng ghép đầu tư cho nông nghiệp, nông dân, nông thôn đang được triển khai thực hiện trên địa bàn. 1.1.5. Sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới 1.1.5.1. Khái niệm sử dụng nguồn lực Sử dụng nguồn lực là quá trình sử dụng một cách có hiệu quả các nguồn lực để đạt được mục tiêu đã đề ra. Trên cơ sở lý luận chung về sử dụng nguồn lực, việc sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới được hiểu là quá trình sử dụng một cách có hiệu quả các nguồn lực đã huy động được vào các hoạt động của chương trình xây dựng nông thôn mới. 1.1.5.2. Nguyên tắc sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới[8] Việc sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới được thực hiện dựa trên các nguyên tắc sau: - Sử dụng nguồn lực hợp lý. - Sử dụng nguồn lực một cách hiệu quả và tiết kiệm. a. Nguyên tắc sử dụng nguồn nhân lực: sử dụng đầy đủ và hợp lý Nguồn lực lao động là lực lượng sản xuất quan trọng nhất của xã hội. Việc sử dụng hợp lý và hiệu quả nguồn nhân lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới có ý nghĩa
  27. 27. 17 rất to lớn trong công cuộc xây dựng nông thôn mới cũng như đối với sự phát triển của toàn bộ nền kinh tế - xã hội trong nông thôn. Nguồn nhân lực trong nông thôn là tổng thể sức lao động tham gia vào hoạt động sản xuất nông nghiệp, bao gồm số lượng và chất lượng của người lao động. Về số lượng bao gồm những người trong độ tuổi lao động và những người trên và dưới độ tuổi lao động tham gia hoạt động sản xuất nông nghiệp. Về chất lượng bao gồm thể lực và trí lực của người lao động, gồm: trình độ sức khoẻ, trình độ nhận thức, trình độ văn hoá, trình độ chính trị, nghiệp vụ và tay nghề của người lao động. Để sử dụng có hiệu quả nguồn nhân lực trong nông nghiệp nói chung và trong xây dựng nông thôn mới nói riêng cần khai thác và sử dụng có hiệu quả tiềm năng các nguồn lực trong nông nghiệp, phát triển mạnh mẽ nền nông nghiệp hàng hoá nhiều thành phần, đẩy mạnh việc áp dụng tiến bộ khoa học - công nghệ vào nông nghiệp thông qua các chương trình, dự án sản xuất trong quá trình thực hiện xây dựng nông thôn mới; gắn chặt chẽ sử dụng lao động với việc giải quyết việc làm của người lao động tại chỗ. Thông qua các chính sách của Nhà nước và cơ chế quản lý để tạo thêm việc làm và khuyến khích người lao động trong nông thôn tự tạo việc làm cho mình, nâng cao năng suất lao động và nâng cao mức sống của người lao động. Phân bổ nguồn nhân lực một cách hợp lý giữa các hoạt động trong xây dựng nông thôn mới là biện pháp quan trọng để sử dụng đầy đủ và hợp lý nguồn nhân lực ở nông thôn. Thực hiện việc phân bổ lao động đòi hỏi phải kết hợp chặt chẽ lao động với các nguồn tài nguyên và tư liệu sản xuất sẵn có trong từng lĩnh vực khác nhau trong nông thôn để khai thác có hiệu quả tiềm năng đó, tạo ra các ngành nghề mới, vùng sản xuất chuyên môn hàng hoá, làm cho nền kinh tế nông thôn phát triển một cách đồng đều. Việc điều chỉnh sức lao động từ các địa bàn đông dân cư đến các địa bàn thưa dân cư trong mỗi địa phương có ý nghĩa thiết thực trong việc sử dụng nguồn nhân lực trong nội bộ địa phương mình. Điều đó tạo ra điều kiện để sử dụng đầy đủ và hợp lý nguồn nhân lực trong nông thôn.
  28. 28. 18 b. Nguyên tắc sử dụng nguồn lực đất đai: sử dụng tiết kiệm, đầy đủ và hợp lý Trong xây dựng nông thôn mới, đất đai là cơ sở nền móng để trên đó xây dựng nhà cửa (thuộc các công trình công ích), xây dựng mạng lưới giao thông; trong sản xuất nông nghiệp thì đất đai là tư liệu sản xuất chủ yếu không thể thay thế được. Để thực hiện việc sử dụng đất đai một cách đầy đủ và hợp lý cần thực hiện đánh giá đất đai theo số lượng, chất lượng và các điều kiện gắn với đất làm cơ sở khoa học cho việc phân loại, bố trí, quy hoạch sử dụng đất theo hướng khai thác lợi thế so sánh của địa phương. Phải sử dụng một cách tiết kiệm quỹ đất nông nghiệp, đặc biệt là việc chuyển đất nông nghiệp sang mục đích sử dụng khác. Quỹ đất nông nghiệp rất có hạn về mặt diện tích, trong khi đó nhu cầu về nông sản ngày càng tăng lên. Đồng thời nhu cầu chuyển một phần đất nông nghiệp thành đất phi nông nghiệp cũng rất bức xúc trong quá trình công nghiệp hoá và hiện đại hoá. Vì vậy, việc sử dụng tiết kiệm đất nông nghiệp vừa là yêu cầu vừa là biện pháp để sử dụng đầy đủ và hợp lý đất đai. Hạn chế việc chuyển đất nông nghiệp sang mục đích sử dụng khác. Đẩy mạnh công tác chuyển đổi đất đai nhằm khắc phục tình trạng phân tán manh mún trong sử dụng đất. Thúc đẩy quá trình tập trung ruộng đất trong sản xuất nông nghiệp, khuyến khích thực hiện phương thức “ai giỏi nghề gì làm nghề đó”. Khuyến khích những người có khả năng và nguyện vọng (có vốn, kiến thức và kinh nghiệm sản xuất, có ý chí làm giàu) kinh doanh nông nghiệp, phát triển kinh tế trang trại. c. Nguyên tắc sử dụng nguồn lực tài chính: sử dụng tiết kiệm và hiệu quả Trong xây dựng nông thôn mới, Nhà nước đã đầu tư cho các địa phương có chương trình xây dựng nông thôn mới một lượng vốn rất lớn; ngoài ra hàng năm, lượng vốn đầu tư xây dựng cơ bản cho nông nghiệp, nông thôn cũng đã chiếm một tỷ lệ đáng kể trong toàn bộ nền kinh tế. Vì thế, việc sử dụng nguồn lực tài chính trong xây dựng nông thôn mới một cách tiết kiệm, hiệu quả là điều kiện chủ yếu để nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng nguồn lực tài chính.
  29. 29. 19 Để thực hiện được điều trên, trước hết phải xác định đúng đắn phương hướng đầu tư tài chính cho từng nội dung, chương trình, hạng mục trong xây dựng nông thôn mới. Điều này phải xuất phát từ phương hướng bố trí, cơ cấu của từng hoạt động cần đầu tư tài chính trong xây dựng nông thôn mới ở mỗi địa phương sao cho phù hợp, trên cơ sở đó lựa chọn phương án đầu tư tài chính tối ưu. Nguồn lực tài chính đầu tư cho xây dựng nông thôn mới cần tập trung giải quyết những nhiệm vụ to lớn trong nông nghiệp, nông thôn ở mỗi địa phương, và trong từng giai đoạn cần tập trung vào cây gì, con gì và ở vùng nào là cần được tính toán và lựa chọn một cách đúng đắn. Trong sử dụng nguồn lực tài chính cho xây dựng nông thôn mới cần phải giải quyết tối mối quan hệ giữa khôi phục, cải tạo và xây dựng mới một cách hài hoà và có hiệu quả. Đầu tư tài chính cho các công trình, hạng mục trong xây dựng nông thôn mới cần được thi công dứt điểm sớm đưa vào sử dụng nhằm phát huy tác dụng tốt của đầu tư tài chính. Xây dựng cơ cấu vốn đầu tư tài chính cho xây dựng nông thôn mới một cách hợp lý bao gồm cơ cấu vốn cố định có tính chất sản xuất và phi sản xuất vật chất, cơ cấu hợp lý các yếu tố trong vốn cố định để sử dụng đầy đủ và có hiệu quả các tài sản cố định đã được trang bị, tránh tình trạng mất cân đối, gây nên lãng phí trong sử dụng nguồn lực tài chính. Xây dựng định mức đúng đắn và quản lý nguồn lực tài chính cho xây dựng nông thôn mới theo định mức, quản lý tốt vật liệu, dụng cụ, chi phí sản xuất dở dang, chi phí chờ phân bổ, thành phẩm, tiền mặt... Tăng cường công tác kiểm soát tài sản, nêu cao kỷ luật tài chính, tránh tình trạng chiếm dụng vốn lẫn nhau. 1.1.6. Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng tới huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới 1.1.6.1. Năng lực của Ban chỉ đạo/Ban quản lý xây dựng nông thôn mới Năng lực của Ban chỉ đạo/Ban quản lý xây dựng nông thôn mới là một trong những yếu tố có ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến việc huy động nguồn lực. Năng lực của
  30. 30. 20 Ban chỉ đạo ảnh hưởng đến việc lập kế hoạch huy động, xây dựng phương pháp huy động và chỉ rõ các nguồn lực cần phải huy động cho xây dựng nông thôn mới’ trên cơ sở đó xác định mức độ có khả năng huy động và định mức từng hạng mục đầu tư sử dụng nguồn lực huy động. Năng lực của Ban chỉ đạo ảnh hưởng đến việc tổ chức thực hiện triển khai việc huy động nguồn lực, qua đó ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến hiệu quả của việc huy động các nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới. 1.1.6.2. Sự tham gia của cộng đồng trong huy động các nguồn lực Ý thức cộng đồng tại các địa phương được thể hiện bằng việc tự nguyện tham gia vào các hoạt động tập thể của cộng đồng. Khái niệm ý thức cộng đồng có tính lý thuyết hơn, dựa vào quyền lợi của những thành viên và các nhà nghiên cứu (Gardner và Stern, 1996; Zanetell, 2000) trong tương quan giữa ý thức cộng đồng với mức độ tham gia của người dân địa phương trong quản lý phát triển. Cộng đồng là khái niệm có 2 khía cạnh tự nhiên và tinh thần mà các thành viên cộng đồng đã từng trải. Khái niệm các hoạt động phát triển ở nông thôn dựa vào lãnh thổ, hoặc dưới tên gọi khác là các hoạt động phát triển ở nông thôn dựa vào cộng đồng, dẫn tới việc phân cấp các hoạt động phát triển ở cấp địa phương. Cộng đồng cũng thể hiện những kinh nghiệm được chia sẻ kết nối cuộc sống của người dân trong cùng một không gian. Điều này dẫn tới tình cảm và sự gắn kết về tinh thần. Ý thức của từng cá thể cộng đồng ảnh hưởng tới việc tự nguyện tham gia vào các hoạt động để trợ giúp và hoàn thiện cộng đồng (McMillan,1996; St. Anne, 1999). Ý thức cộng đồng được hình thành qua lịch sử cộng đồng. Nó bao gồm sự tự nguyện ở lại cộng đồng, thăm hỏi lẫn nhau, có cùng cảm xúc với các thành viên cộng đồng, tranh thủ hoặc trao đổi tình cảm với nhau,... (Zanetell và Knuth, 2004; Buckners, 1988). 1.1.6.3. Yếu tố kinh tế địa phương Điều kiện kinh tế địa phương cũng ảnh hưởng tới mức độ huy động các nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới. Các địa phương khác nhau có mức độ kinh tế khác nhau và có sự huy động nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới khác nhau. Đối với các địa phương có điều kiện kinh tế mạnh, cũng là những địa phương còn ít
  31. 31. 21 khó khăn trong xây dựng nông thôn mới và việc huy động nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới cũng trở nên dễ dàng hơn. Ngược lại, đối với các địa phương còn nhiều khó khăn, đồng nghĩa với việc có nhiều hạng mục công trình cần phải đầu tư xây dựng mới và sửa chữa; đòi hỏi nguồn lực huy động phải lớn, trong khi kinh tế địa phương có hạn, do đó gặp phải nhiều khó khăn trong việc huy động nguồn lực. Năng lực lập kế hoạch và điều phối kinh phí trong sử dụng nguồn lực là yếu tố có ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến việc sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới. Lập kế hoạch và điều phối kinh phí được tiến hành một cách hợp lý thì việc sử dụng vốn mới được hiệu quả và hợp lý giữa các hạng mục đầu tư, hay giữa các thời điểm đầu tư. Ngược lại, nếu việc lập kế hoạch và điều phối kinh phí không được thực hiện một cách hợp lý sẽ gây ra hiện tượng lãng phí trong sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới, việc sử dụng nguồn lực sẽ không đúng mục đích và kém hiệu quả. 1.1.6.4. Yếu tố kinh tế hộ Trong nhiều nghiên cứu khác cũng cho thấy điều kiện hộ gia đình ảnh hưởng đến sự huy động các nguồn lực của người dân trong các hoạt động phát triển nói chung và việc thực hiện chương trình xây dựng nông thôn mới nói riêng. Trong khuôn khổ nghiên cứu về sự tham gia Cohen và Uphoff (1979) đã liệt kê các đặc trưng hộ gia đình ảnh hưởng tới sự tham gia. Đó là: độ tuổi, giới tính, tình trạng hôn nhân, điều kiện kinh tế, quan hệ xã hội,... cũng ảnh hưởng tới sự tham gia đóng góp của cộng đồng vào các hoạt động trong xây dựng nông thôn mới. 1.1.6.5. Cơ chế và chính sách trong huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới Việc huy động các nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới chịu sự chi phối của nhiều yếu tố, trong đó không thể tính đến các yếu tố về chính sách và cơ chế hoạt động của chương trình xây dựng nông thôn mới để tạo điều kiện cho việc huy động các nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới. Bên cạnh đó, trong các hoạt động ở từng lĩnh vực cần có những cơ chế phù hợp để làm thế nào thu hút được sự tham gia đóng góp của cộng đồng và khi đã thu hút được cộng đồng tham gia đóng góp rồi thì ý kiến của họ phải được tôn trọng và các kế hoạch hay quyết định trước khi đưa vào triển khai cần phải được họ đồng ý.
  32. 32. 22 1.2. Cơ sở thực tiễn 1.2.1. Huy động và sử dụng nguồn lực cho xây dựng nông thôn mới tại một số nước trên thế giới 1.2.1.1. Kinh nghiệm của Hàn Quốc a. Kinh nghiệm phát triển nguồn nhân lực Nhờ thực hiện tốt chiến lược đầu tư cho nguồn nhân lực, sau hơn 30 năm cải cách, Hàn Quốc đã trở thành nước công nghiệp hiện đại-con rồng châu Á. Chính vì vậy, những kinh nghiệm của Hàn Quốc sẽ giúp Việt Nam tránh được những sai lầm, đồng thời đưa ra được những chính sách và giải pháp phát triển nguồn nhân lực trong thời kỳ đẩy mạnh công nghiệp hóa, hiện đại hóa (CNH,HĐH) nông nghiệp, nông thôn. Một là, xây dựng chiến lược phát triển nguồn nhân lực nông thôn phải rõ ràng và nhất quán.Chính phủ Hàn Quốc đã tiến hành song song việc tăng đầu tư ngân sách vào đào tạo người dân nông thôn với mục tiêu cao nhất là làm thay đổi suy nghĩ thụ động, trông chờ ỷ lại của người dân vào nhà nước, đã ăn sâu trong tư duy của phần lớn nông dân nước này qua nhiều thế hệ. Mục tiêu của chính sách là giúp họ tự tin trước những khó khăn về vật chất và tinh thần để họ trở nên tích cực, năng động, sáng tạo trong sự nghiệp phát triển nông nghiệp, nông thôn của đất nước. Phong trào xây dựng nông thôn mới được triển khai thành công là một kinh nghiệm tốt của Hàn Quốc trong việc định hướng cho chiến lược phát triển nông thôn nói chung và phát triển nguồn nhân lực nông thôn nói riêng. Theo đó, Chính phủ Hàn Quốc đã đề cao và nhấn mạnh yếu tố “phát triển tinh thần của nông dân”, lấy kích thích vật chất nhỏ kết hợp với đào tạo và sự cởi mở, thông thoáng của chính sách để tạo động lực mạnh mẽ về tinh thần cho người dân nông thôn. Qua đó, phát huy nguồn vốn nội lực to lớn tiềm tàng của người dân nông thôn. Hai là, đào tạo chuyên môn, chuyển giao kiến thức nghề nghiệp, kỹ năng làm việc cho người lao động nông thôn theo nhu cầu phát triển của các ngành kinh tế. Chuyển giao kiến thức, đào tạo nghề, kỹ năng chuyên môn cho người lao động nông thôn để tạo ra năng lực làm việc có năng suất lao động cao là công việc chung của cả Nhà nước, các doanh nghiệp và tổ chức kinh tế trong xã hội. Quan điểm của
  33. 33. 23 chính phủ Hàn Quốc về vấn đề này là rất rõ ràng. Chính phủ phải là nhà đầu tư lớn nhất và toàn diện nhất vào xây dựng các cơ sở đào tạo nghề, nâng cao nghiệp vụ, kỹ năng cho người lao động. Các doanh nghiệp và cơ sở kinh tế có trách nhiệm trong việc đưa ra nhu cầu, kế hoạch về sử dụng lao động và tham gia cùng chính phủ dưới nhiều hình thức khác nhau trong triển khai các chương trình đạo tạo nghề cho người lao động mà mình đang sử dụng hoặc sẽ sử dụng. Để có nguồn nhân lực đáp ứng được yêu cầu phát triển của kinh tế nông thôn, chính phủ đã chủ động xây dựng và công bố các định hướng phát triển kinh tế trong dài hạn, trung hạn, cũng như ngắn hạn trên quy mô cả nước và từng vùng. Trên cơ sở đó, hình thành kế hoạch phát triển nguồn nhân lực đáp ứng các nhu cầu của từng ngành và lĩnh vực kinh tế, nhất là khi nền kinh tế đang trong quá trình đẩy mạnh chuyển dịch cơ cấu kinh tế ngành, lĩnh vực để thực hiện CNH, HĐH. Trong qua trình này, chính phủ phải thường xuyên theo dõi sự biến chuyển của cơ cấu kinh tế để điều chỉnh kịp thời công tác đào tạo nguồn nhân lực mới cho các ngành đang và sẽ hình thành, đồng thời đào tạo lại người lao động ở những ngành bị mất đi để giúp họ có đủ năng lực chuyển sang hoạt động ở các ngành kinh tế mới. Chính phủ đã triển khai chính sách tín dụng hỗ trợ cho lực lượng lao động nông nghiệp trẻ để họ học nghề mới, đặc biệt là lao động mới bước vào nghề. Chương trình này được triển khai sâu rộng ở các khu vực nông thôn, giúp kết nối các chuyên gia với các nhà nông có nhiều kinh nghiệm trong lĩnh vực nông nghiệp. Sau đó, bổ nhiệm những người này vào các vị trí tư vấn và giám hộ cho các đối tượng lao động trẻ còn thiếu nhiều kinh nghiệm trong các hoạt động liên quan tới nông nghiệp. Nhà nước đứng ra chi trả các khoản chi phí về tư vấn, đào tạo và giám hộ cho những người thực hiện hoạt động này. Bên cạnh đó, chính phủ cũng chủ động định hướng cho các trường trung học bổ sung ngay vào chương trình giảng dạy một số môn học nghề, mà nền kinh tế đang cần. Từ đó, tạo ra lực lượng lao động trẻ có hiểu biết và có kỹ năng làm việc tối thiểu ở các ngành nghề đang phát triển mở rộng, đáp ứng đúng nhu cầu của nền kinh tế và toàn dụng được số học sinh trung học sau tốt nghiệp. Kinh nghiệm này rất đáng để Việt Nam tham khảo, học tập.
  34. 34. 24 Ba là, phát triển nguồn nhân lực nông thôn phải được đặt trong tổng thể chính sách phát triển nguồn nhân lực do yêu cầu CNH,HĐH nền kinh tế. Đây chính là sự gắn kết giữa phát triển nguồn nhân lực cho toàn nền kinh tế với phát triển nguồn nhân lực cho khu vực nông thôn. Theo đó, nguồn nhân lực nông thôn phải được định hướng theo sự phát triển và chuyển dịch cơ cấu toàn nền kinh tế, chứ không thể chỉ riêng cho khu vực nông thôn. Sự định hướng đúng sẽ có ảnh hưởng trực tiếp và mạnh mẽ tới kết quả phát triển nguồn nhân lực nông thôn; đồng thời làm cho các chính sách và giải pháp phát triển nguồn nhân lực nông thôn phù hợp với quy luật và ngược lại. Bốn là, chính sách phát triển nguồn nhân lực nông thôn có những đặc thù riêng so với chính sách phát triển nguồn nhân lực chung. Bởi, hai nguyên nhân sau: (i) Trong khi chính sách chung phải xem xét các mục tiêu phát triển nhân lực cho sự phát triển của các ngành kinh tế trong dài hạn, trung hạn và ngắn hạn, thì chính sách phát triển nguồn nhân lực nông thôn còn phải xem xét mục tiêu chuyển dịch một bộ phận nhân lực từ nông thôn ra thành thị, các khu công nghiệp, cũng như chuyển dịch trong nội bộ khu vực nông thôn; (ii) Phát triển nguồn nhân lực nông thôn phải tính đến quy hoạch phát triển nông thôn dài hạn, gắn với công nghiệp hóa nền kinh tế. Chính sách này phải được xem xét cẩn trọng trong các mối liên hệ với tăng trưởng, an ninh lương thực và việc làm của người lao động để hoạch định chính sách về nhân lực cho phù hợp với khu vực này trong các giai đoạn của quá trình CNH,HĐH. Năm là, chính sách chi tiêu cho phát triển nguồn nhân lực nói chung, nguồn nhân lực nông thôn nói riêng, phải được coi là một bộ phận quan trọng của chính sách đầu tư công. Kinh nghiệm của Hàn Quốc cho thấy, sự thành công trong phát triển nguồn nhân lực nông thôn phụ thuộc rất lớn vào quan điểm và mức độ chi tiêu của nhà nước vào giáo dục, đào tạo nghề cho người lao động chuẩn bị bước vào nghề cũng như đang làm việc. Bên cạnh đó, chính phủ đóng vai trò là người định hướng các chi tiêu này, sao cho nguồn nhân lực được tạo ra đáp ứng đầy đủ các yêu cầu ngày càng đa dạng và tăng lên về chất lượng lao động của các ngành, lĩnh vực kinh tế.
  35. 35. 25 Sáu là, lực lượng lao động nông thôn chính là nguồn cung cấp nhân lực cho các khu vực công nghiệp và dịch vụ trong quá trình CNH, HĐH nền kinh tế. Nhưng họ thường không đáp ứng được yêu cầu về chất lượng của các chủ thể sử dụng, vì vậy cần có sự quan tâm lớn hơn của Nhà nước trong việc nâng cao chất lượng nguồn nhân lực này.Điều này đòi hỏi, Chính phủ phải chủ động xây dựng chiến lược phát triển nguồn nhân lực nông thôn theo các yêu cầu của CNH, HĐH. Trong quá trình xây dựng và triển khai chiến lược phát triển nguồn nhân lực, Chính phủ phải hợp tác, liên kết với các khu vực doanh nghiệp, các chủ thể sử dụng lao động để đảm bảo thành công trong thực hiện chính sách nhân lực của mình. Bảy là, vận dụng các kinh nghiệm thành công, nhưng phải phù hợp với điều kiện của Việt Nam.Theo đó,Chính phủ phải chủ động xây dựng chiến lược và quy hoạch phát triển nguồn nhân lực chất lượng cao cho các ngành của nền kinh tế. Cho đến nay, mặc dù mục tiêu đến 2020 Việt Nam cơ bản trở thành nước công nghiệp theo hướng hiện đại, nhưng chúng ta vẫn chưa có được một chiến lược tốt về phát triển nguồn nhân lực chung và nông thôn nói riêng. Huy động rộng rãi các ngành cùng tham gia xây dựng chiến lược phát triển nguồn nhân lực. Đối với từng ngành, yêu cầu lớn nhất, quan trọng nhất là phải hình dung nhu cầu về nhân lực của ngành trong thập kỷ tới để tham gia vào chiến lược chung. Tuy nhiên, các chương trình giáo dục, đào tạo nguồn nhân lực nông thôn cần được triển khai phù hợp với điều kiện từng nơi. Sự thành công của các chương trình phát triển nhân lực nông thôn phụ thuộc rất nhiều vào phương pháp và cách thức triển khai. Đồng thời, cần đưa ra được các chế tài ràng buộc nhân lực làm việc lâu dài ở lĩnh vực được đào tạo, tránh lãng phí công sức và chi phí xã hội đã đầu tư đào tạo. Tám là, những kinh nghiệm chưa thành công cần lưu ý để tránh lặp lại, như:(i) Đào tạo không đúng yêu cầu phát triển các ngành, lĩnh vực kinh tế trong quá trình CNH, HĐH nền kinh tế. (ii) Đào tạo bất cập giữa lực lượng nhân lực tham gia sản xuất vật chất và nhân lực tham gia các hoạt động quản lý, phi sản xuất vật chất. (iii) Tách rời nhu cầu nhân lực của doanh nghiệp và tổ chức kinh tế với các cơ sở giáo dục, đào tạo. (iv) Đầu tư không đầy đủ và đồng bộ vào các chương trình giáo dục, đào tạo nguồn nhân lực nông thôn, coi nhẹ các chương trình này, kể cả các
  36. 36. 26 chương trình đào tạo nghề cho lao động làm nông nghiệp đã tạo ra sự thiếu hụt về kỹ năng chuyên môn và tay nghề của người lao động. (v) Sự toàn dụng lao động, trong đó có lao động nông nghiệp, nông thôn phụ thuộc rất nhiều vào khả năng thu dụng lao động phi nông nghiệp hàng năm, để chuyển một bộ phận lao động nông nghiệp sang phi nông nghiệp, đáp ứng đúng yêu cầu CNH, HĐH nền kinh tế. (vi) Cần phân biệt sự khác nhau giữa số lượng dân số với sức mạnh của nguồn nhân lực. Dân số đông mới chỉ là điều kiện cần để phát triển nguồn nhân lực, nhưng đồng thời là nguy cơ tạo ra sự yếu kém của nguồn nhân lực, nhất là nguồn nhân lực trong nông nghiệp, nông thôn. Vì vậy, Việt Nam cần có chính sách dân số đi đôi với chính sách đào tạo nguồn nhân lực, nói cách khác là gắn chính sách dân số vào chính sách đào tạo nguồn nhân lực cho toàn nền kinh tế nói chung và cho kinh tế nông nghiệp, nông thôn nói riêng. b. Kinh nghiệm xây dựng nông thôn mới Cuối thập niên 60 của thế kỷ XX, GDP bình quân đầu người của Hàn Quốc chỉ có 85 USD; phần lớn người dân không đủ ăn; 80% dân nông thôn không có điện thắp sáng và phải dùng đèn dầu, sống trong những căn nhà lợp bằng lá. Là nước nông nghiệp trong khi lũ lụt và hạn hán lại xảy ra thường xuyên, mối lo lớn nhất của chính phủ khi đó là làm sao đưa đất nước thoát khỏi đói, nghèo. Phong trào Làng mới (SU) ra đời với 3 tiêu chí: cần cù (chăm chỉ), tự lực vượt khó, và, hợp tác (hiệp lực cộng đồng). Năm 1970, sau những dự án thí điểm đầu tư cho nông thôn có hiệu quả, Chính phủ Hàn Quốc đã chính thức phát động phong trào SU và được nông dân hưởng ứng mạnh mẽ. Họ thi đua cải tạo nhà mái lá bằng mái ngói, đường giao thông trong làng, xã được mở rộng, nâng cấp; các công trình phúc lợi công cộng được đầu tư xây dựng. Phương thức canh tác được đổi mới, chẳng hạn, áp dụng canh tác tổng hợp với nhiều mặt hàng mũi nhọn như nấm và cây thuốc lá để tăng giá trị xuất khẩu. Chính phủ khuyến khích và hỗ trợ xây dựng nhiều nhà máy ở nông thôn, tạo việc làm và cải thiện thu nhập cho nông dân. Bộ mặt nông thôn Hàn Quốc đã có những thay đổi hết sức kỳ diệu. Chỉ sau 8 năm, các dự án phát triển kết cấu hạ tầng nông thôn cơ bản được hoàn thành. Trong 8
  37. 37. 27 năm từ 1971-1978, Hàn Quốc đã cứng hóa được 43.631km đường làng nối với đường của xã, trung bình mỗi làng nâng cấp được 1.322m đường; cứng hóa đường ngõ xóm 42.220 km, trung bình mỗi làng là 1.280m; xây dựng được 68.797 cầu (Hàn Quốc là đất nước có nhiều sông suối), kiên cố hóa 7.839km đê, kè, xây 24.140 hồ chứa nước và 98% hộ có điện thắp sáng. Đặc biệt, vì không có quỹ bồi thường đất và các tài sản khác nên việc hiến đất, tháo dỡ công trình, cây cối, đều do dân tự giác bàn bạc, thỏa thuận, ghi công lao đóng góp và hy sinh của các hộ cho phong trào. Nhờ phát triển giao thông nông thôn nên các hộ có điều kiện mua sắm phương tiện sản xuất. Cụ thể là, năm 1971, cứ 3 làng mới có 1 máy cày, thì đến năm 1975, trung bình mỗi làng đã có 2,6 máy cày, rồi nâng lên 20 máy vào năm 1980. Từ đó, tạo phong trào cơ khí hóa trong sản xuất nông nghiệp, áp dụng công nghệ cao, giống mới lai tạo đột biến, công nghệ nhà lưới, nhà kính trồng rau, hoa quả đã thúc đẩy năng suất, giá trị sản phẩm nông nghiệp, tăng nhanh. Năm 1979, Hàn Quốc đã có 98% số làng tự chủ về kinh tế. Ông Le Sang Mu, cố vấn đặc biệt của Chính phủ Hàn Quốc về nông, lâm, ngư nghiệp cho biết, Chính phủ hỗ trợ một phần đầu tư hạ tầng để nông thôn tự mình vươn lên, xốc lại tinh thần, đánh thức khát vọng tự tin. Thắng lợi đó được Hàn Quốc tổng kết thành 6 bài học lớn. Thứ nhất, phát huy nội lực của nhân dân để xây dựng kết cấu hạ tầng nông thôn - phương châm là nhân dân quyết định và làm mọi việc, “nhà nước bỏ ra 1 vật tư, nhân dân bỏ ra 5-10 công sức và tiền của”. Dân quyết định loại công trình, dự án nào cần ưu tiên làm trước, công khai bàn bạc, quyết định thiết kế và chỉ đạo thi công, nghiệm thu công trình. Năm 1971, Chính phủ chỉ hỗ trợ cho 33.267 làng, mỗi làng 335 bao xi măng. Năm 1972 lựa chọn 1.600 làng làm tốt được hỗ trợ thêm 500 bao xi măng và 1 tấn sắt thép. Sự trợ giúp này chính là chất xúc tác thúc đẩy phong trào nông thôn mới, dân làng tự quyết định mức đóng góp đất, ngày công cho các dự án. Thứ hai, phát triển sản xuất để tăng thu nhập. Khi kết cấu hạ tầng phục vụ sản xuất được xây dựng, các cơ quan, đơn vị chuyển giao tiến bộ kỹ thuật, giống mới, khoa học công nghệ giúp nông dân tăng năng suất cây trồng, vật nuôi, xây dựng vùng
  38. 38. 28 chuyên canh hàng hóa. Chính phủ xây dựng nhiều nhà máy ở nông thôn để chế biến và tiêu thụ nông sản cũng như có chính sách tín dụng nông thôn, cho vay thúc đẩy sản xuất. Từ năm 1972 đến năm 1977, thu nhập trung bình của các hộ tăng lên 3 lần. Thứ ba, đào tạo cán bộ phục vụ phát triển nông thôn Hàn Quốc, xác định nhân tố quan trọng nhất để phát triển phong trào SU là đội ngũ cán bộ cơ sở theo tinh thần tự nguyện và do dân bầu. Hàn Quốc đã xây dựng 3 trung tâm đào tạo quốc gia và mạng lưới trường nghiệp vụ của các ngành ở địa phương. Nhà nước đài thọ, mở các lớp học trong thời gian từ 1-2 tuần để trang bị đủ kiến thức thiết thực như kỹ năng lãnh đạo cơ bản, quản lý dự án, phát triển cộng đồng. Thứ tư, phát huy dân chủ để phát triển nông thôn. Hàn Quốc thành lập hội đồng phát triển xã, quyết định sử dụng trợ giúp của chính phủ trên cơ sở công khai, dân chủ, bàn bạc để triển khai các dự án theo mức độ cần thiết của địa phương. Thành công ở Hàn Quốc là xã hội hóa các nguồn hỗ trợ để dân tự quyết định lựa chọn dự án, phương thức đóng góp, giám sát công trình. Thứ năm, phát triển kinh tế hợp tác từ phát triển cộng đồng Hàn Quốc đã thiết lập lại các hợp tác xã (HTX) kiểu mới phục vụ trực tiếp nhu cầu của dân, cán bộ HTX do dân bầu chọn. Phong trào SU là bước ngoặt đối với sự phát triển của HTX hoạt động đa dạng, hiệu quả trong dịch vụ tín dụng, cung cấp đầu vào cho sản xuất, tiếp thị nông sản, bảo hiểm nông thôn và các dịch vụ khác. Trong vòng 10 năm, doanh thu bình quân của 1 HTX tăng từ 43 triệu won lên 2,3 tỉ won. Thứ sáu, phát triển và bảo vệ rừng, bảo vệ môi trường bằng sức mạnh toàn dân. Chính phủ quy hoạch, xác định chủng loại cây rừng phù hợp, hỗ trợ giống, tập huấn cán bộ kỹ thuật chăm sóc vườn ươm và trồng rừng để hướng dẫn và yêu cầu tất cả chủ đất trên vùng núi trọc đều phải trồng rừng, bảo vệ rừng. Nếu năm 1970, phá rừng còn là quốc nạn, thì 20 năm sau, rừng xanh đã che phủ khắp nước, và đây được coi là một kỳ tích của phong trào SU. Phong trào SU của Hàn Quốc đã biến đổi cộng đồng vùng nông thôn cũ thành cộng đồng nông thôn mới ngày một đẹp hơn và giàu hơn. Khu vực nông thôn trở thành xã hội năng động có khả năng tự tích lũy, tự đầu tư và tự phát triển. Phong
  39. 39. 29 trào SU, với mức đầu tư không lớn, đã góp phần đưa Hàn Quốc từ một nước nông nghiệp lạc hậu trở nên giàu có. 1.2.1.2. Kinh nghiệm của Nhật Bản Từ thập niên 70 của thế kỷ trước, ở tỉnh Oita (miền tây nam Nhật Bản) đã hình thành và phát triển phong trào “Mỗi làng một sản phẩm”, với mục tiêu phát triển vùng nông thôn của khu vực này một cách tương xứng với sự phát triển chung của cả nước Nhật Bản. Trải qua gần 30 năm hình thành và phát triển, Phong trào “Mỗi làng một sản phẩm” ở đây đã thu được nhiều thắng lợi rực rỡ. Sự thành công của phong trào này đã lôi cuốn sự quan tâm không chỉ của nhiều địa phương trên đất nước Nhật Bản mà còn rất nhiều khu vực, quốc gia khác trên thế giới. Một số quốc gia, nhất là những quốc gia trong khu vực Đông Nam Á đã thu được những thành công nhất định trong phát triển nông thôn của đất nước mình nhờ áp dụng kinh nghiệm phong trào “Mỗi làng một sản phẩm”. Những kinh nghiệm của phong trào “Mỗi làng một sản phẩm” được những người sáng lập, các nhà nghiên cứu đúc rút để ngày càng có nhiều người, nhiều khu vực và quốc gia có thể áp dụng trong chiến lược phát triển nông thôn, nhất là phát triển nông thôn trong quá trình công nghiệp hóa đất nước mình. 1.2.1.3. Kinh nghiệm của Thái Lan Thái Lan vốn là một nước nông nghiệp truyền thống với dân số nông thôn chiếm khoảng 80% dân số cả nước. Để thúc đẩy sự phát triển bền vững nền nông nghiệp, Thái Lan đã áp dụng một số chiến lược như: Tăng cường vai trò của cá nhân và các tổ chức hoạt động trong lĩnh vực nông nghiệp; đẩy mạnh phong trào học tập, nâng cao trình độ của từng cá nhân và tập thể bằng cách mở các lớp học và các hoạt động chuyên môn trong lĩnh vực nông nghiệp và nông thôn; tăng cường công tác bảo hiểm xã hội cho nông dân, giải quyết tốt vấn đề nợ trong nông nghiệp; giảm nguy cơ rủi ro và thiết lập hệ thống bảo hiểm rủi ro cho nông dân. Đối với các sản phẩm nông nghiệp, Nhà nước đã hỗ trợ để tăng sức cạnh tranh với các hình thức, như tổ chức hội chợ triển lãm hàng nông nghiệp, đẩy mạnh công tác tiếp thị; phân bổ khai thác tài nguyên thiên nhiên một cách khoa học và
  40. 40. 30 hợp lý, từ đó góp phần ngăn chặn tình trạng khai thác tài nguyên bừa bãi và kịp thời phục hồi những khu vực mà tài nguyên đã bị suy thoái; giải quyết những mâu thuẫn có liên quan đến việc sử dụng tài nguyên lâm, thủy hải sản, đất đai, đa dạng sinh học, phân bổ đất canh tác. Trong xây dựng kết cấu hạ tầng, Nhà nước đã có chiến lược trong xây dựng và phân bố hợp lý các công trình thủy lợi lớn phục vụ cho nông nghiệp. Hệ thống thủy lợi bảo đảm tưới tiêu cho hầu hết đất canh tác trên toàn quốc, góp phần nâng cao năng suất lúa và các loại cây trồng khác trong sản xuất nông nghiệp. Chương trình điện khí hóa nông thôn với việc xây dựng các trạm thủy điện vừa và nhỏ được triển khai rộng khắp cả nước… Về lĩnh vực công nghiệp phục vụ nông nghiệp, chính phủ Thái Lan đã tập trung vào các nội dung sau: Cơ cấu lại ngành nghề phục vụ phát triển công nghiệp nông thôn, đồng thời cũng xem xét đến các nguồn tài nguyên, những kỹ năng truyền thống, nội lực, tiềm năng trong lĩnh vực sản xuất và tiếp thị song song với việc cân đối nhu cầu tiêu dùng trong nước và nhập khẩu. Thái Lan đã tập trung phát triển các ngành mũi nhọn như sản xuất hàng nông nghiệp, thủy, hải sản phục vụ xuất khẩu, thúc đẩy mạnh mẽ công nghiệp chế biến nông sản cho tiêu dùng trong nước và xuất khẩu, nhất là các nước công nghiệp phát triển. Ngành công nghiệp chế biến thực phẩm ở Thái Lan phát triển rất mạnh nhờ một số chính sách sau: Chính sách phát triển nông nghiệp: Một trong những nội dung quan trọng nhất của kế hoạch phát triển kinh tế - xã hội thời kỳ 2000-2005 là kế hoạch cơ cấu lại mặt hàng nông sản của Bộ Nông nghiệp Thái Lan, nhằm mục đích nâng cao chất lượng và sản lượng của 12 mặt hàng nông sản, trong đó có các mặt hàng: gạo, dứa, tôm sú, gà và cà phê. Chính phủ Thái Lan cho rằng, càng có nhiều nguyên liệu cho chế biến thì ngành công nghiệp chế biến lương thực thực phẩm mới phát triển và càng thu được nhiều ngoại tệ cho đất nước. Nhiều sáng kiến làm gia tăng giá trị cho nông sản được khuyến khích trong chương trình Mỗi làng một sản phẩm và chương trình Quỹ làng.
  41. 41. 31 Chính sách bảo đảm vệ sinh an toàn thực phẩm: Chính phủ Thái Lan thường xuyên thực hiện chương trình quảng bá vệ sinh an toàn thực phẩm. Năm 2004, Thái Lan phát động chương trình “Năm an toàn thực phẩm và Thái Lan là bếp ăn của thế giới”. Mục đích chương trình này là khuyến khích các nhà chế biến và nông dân có hành động kiểm soát chất lượng vệ sinh thực phẩm để bảo đảm an toàn cho người tiêu dùng trong nước và xuất khẩu. Bên cạnh đó, Chính phủ thường xuyên hỗ trợ cho doanh nghiệp cải thiện chất lượng vệ sinh an toàn thực phẩm. Do đó, ngày nay, thực phẩm chế biến của Thái Lan được người tiêu dùng ở các thị trường khó tính, như Hoa Kỳ, Nhật Bản và EU, chấp nhận. Mở cửa thị trường khi thích hợp: Chính phủ Thái Lan đã xúc tiến đầu tư, thu hút mạnh các nhà đầu tư nước ngoài vào liên doanh với các nhà sản xuất trong nước để phát triển ngành công nghiệp chế biến thực phẩm, thông qua việc mở cửa cho các quốc gia dù lớn hay nhỏ vào đầu tư kinh doanh. Trong tiếp cận thị trường xuất khẩu, Chính phủ Thái Lan là người đại diện thương lượng với chính phủ các nước để các doanh nghiệp đạt được lợi thế cạnh tranh trong xuất khẩu thực phẩm chế biến. Bên cạnh đó, Chính phủ Thái Lan có chính sách trợ cấp ban đầu cho các nhà máy chế biến và đầu tư trực tiếp vào kết cấu hạ tầng như: Cảng kho lạnh, sàn đấu giá và đầu tư vào nghiên cứu và phát triển; xúc tiến công nghiệp và phát triển doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ. Xúc tiến công nghiệp là trách nhiệm chính của Cục Xúc tiến công nghiệp thuộc Bộ Công nghiệp, nhưng việc xúc tiến và phát triển công nghiệp chế biến thực phẩm ở Thái Lan do nhiều cơ quan cùng thực hiện. Chẳng hạn, trong Bộ Nông nghiệp và Hợp tác xã, cùng với Cục Xúc tiến nông nghiệp, Cục Hợp tác xã giúp nông dân xây dựng hợp tác xã để thực hiện các hoạt động, trong đó có chế biến thực phẩm; Cục Thủy sản giúp đỡ nông dân từ nuôi trồng, đánh bắt đến chế biến thủy sản. Cơ quan Tiêu chuẩn sản phẩm công nghiệp thuộc Bộ Công nghiệp xúc tiến tiêu chuẩn hoá và hệ thống chất lượng; Cơ quan Phát triển công nghệ và khoa học quốc gia xúc tiến việc áp dụng khoa học và công nghệ cho chế biến; Bộ Đầu tư xúc tiến đầu tư vào vùng nông thôn.

×