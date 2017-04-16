Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ VÀ QUẢN TRỊ KINH...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ VÀ QUẢN TRỊ KINH...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 i LỜ I CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan rằng, số liê ̣u và k...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 ii LỜI CẢM ƠN Để hoàn thành luận văn này, tôi xin châ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 iii MỤC LỤC LỜ I CAM ĐOAN .................................
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 iv 2.2.1. Phương pháp thu thập thông tin ...................
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 v Chương 4: GIẢI PHÁP HOÀN THIỆN QUẢN LÝ NGUỒN THU ĐỐI VỚ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 vi DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT 1 ASXH An sinh xã hội 2 BH B...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 vii DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Bảng 3.1: Cơ cấu GDP theo ngành kin...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 viii DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH Hình 2.1. Khung phân tích ...........
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 1 MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Với xu hướng và mụ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 2 mang tính đối phó với cơ quan BHXH như chỉ tham gia c...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 3 luật về BHXH liên quan đến công tác thu BHXH, các quy ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 4 Chương 1: Cơ sở lý luận và thực tiễn về quản lý nguô...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 5 Chương 1 CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VÀ THỰC TIỄN VỀ QUẢN LÝ NGUỒN TH...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 6 - Dưới góc độ chính sách: BHXH là một chính sách xã hộ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 7 động phát triển đến một mức nào đó. Kinh tế càng p...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 8 b. Vai trò của BHXH Khi các chức năng của BHXH nói chun...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 9 - Trợ cấp dưỡng sức phục hồi sức khoẻ sau ốm đau, thai...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 10 hình thức trong đó có hình thức sử dụng “quỹ nhàn rỗ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 11 NLĐ tham gia BHXH là nhằm bảo vệ quyền lợi trực tiế...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 12 trí, mất sức lao động, tử tuất do Bộ Lao động - Thươn...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 13 XIII ngày 20/11/2014, theo đó đối tượng thuộc phạm v...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 14 1.1.1.5. Quỹ Bảo hiểm xã hội a. Nguồn hình thành quỹ B...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 15 b. Quản lý quỹ Bảo hiểm xã hội Căn cứ vào Mục 4 Điều ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 16 Như vậy quản lý nguồn thu BHH được hiểu là sự tác độ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 17 điều đó giúp công tác quản lý thu thực hiện được chính...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 18 hạn chế tình trạng này, đòi hỏi phải tăng cường phố...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 19 d. Thanh tra, kiểm tra, xử lý vi phạm về thu, nộp BHXH...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 20 1.1.2.5. Các nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến công tác quản lý ng...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 21 thì sẽ không đấu tranh với chủ sử dụng lao động để đ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 22 phần có vốn Nhà nước ≤ 50%, gọi chung là công ty c...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 23 đầu. Nếu khi thành lập công ty mà các thành viên c...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 24 1.2. Kinh nghiệm thực tiễn quản lý nguồn thu BHXH ở mộ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 25 trích nộp theo quy định thì tiến hành hoàn thiện hồ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 26 ban hành nhiều văn bản chỉ đạo UBND các huyện, thành...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 27 Hai là, các huyện, thành, thị đều có hệ thống ngân h...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 28 Chương 2 PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU 2.1. Câu hỏi nghiên cứ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 29 Cách chọn: Mẫu được chọn theo phương pháp chọn mấu ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 30 việc làm, thu nhập của doanh nghiệp và NLĐ. Tất cả n...
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ

39 views

Published on

l

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
39
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh phú thọ

  1. 1. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ VÀ QUẢN TRỊ KINH DOANH PHẠM VIẾT LONG HOÀN THIỆN QUẢN LÝ NGUỒN THU BẢO HIỂM XÃ HỘI ĐỐI VỚI CÁC DOANH NGHIỆP NGOÀI KHU VỰC NHÀ NƯỚC TRÊN ĐỊA BÀN TỈNH PHÚ THỌ LUẬN VĂN THẠC SĨ KINH TẾ CHUYÊN NGÀNH: QUẢN LÝ KINH TẾ THÁI NGUYÊN - 2015
  2. 2. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ VÀ QUẢN TRỊ KINH DOANH PHẠM VIẾT LONG HOÀN THIỆN QUẢN LÝ NGUỒN THU BẢO HIỂM XÃ HỘI ĐỐI VỚI CÁC DOANH NGHIỆP NGOÀI KHU VỰC NHÀ NƯỚC TRÊN ĐỊA BÀN TỈNH PHÚ THỌ Chuyên ngành: Quản lý kinh tế Mã số: 60.34.04.10 LUẬN VĂN THẠC SĨ KINH TẾ Người hướng dẫn khoa học: PGS.TS. Đỗ Quang Quý THÁI NGUYÊN - 2015
  3. 3. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 i LỜ I CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan rằng, số liê ̣u và kết quả nghiên cứ u trong luận văn này là hoàn toàn trung thực và chưa được sử dụng để bảo vê ̣một học vi ̣nào tại Việt Nam. Tôi xin cam đoan rằng mọi sự giúp đỡ cho viê ̣c thực hiê ̣n luâ ̣n văn này đã được cảm ơn và mọi thông tin trong luâ ̣n văn đã được chỉ rõ nguồn gốc. Tác giả Phạm Viết Long
  4. 4. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 ii LỜI CẢM ƠN Để hoàn thành luận văn này, tôi xin chân thành cảm ơn Ban Giám hiệu, Phòng Quản lý Đào tạo sau Đại học, cùng các thầy, cô giáo trong trường Đại học Kinh tế và Quản trị Kinh doanh Thái Nguyên đã tận tình giúp đỡ, tạo mọi điều kiện cho tôi trong quá trình học tập và thực hiện đề tài. Đặc biệt xin chân thành cảm ơn PGS.TS. Đỗ Quang Quý đã trực tiếp hướng dẫn, chỉ bảo tận tình và đóng góp nhiều ý kiến quý báu, giúp đỡ tôi hoàn thành luận văn tốt nghiệp. Tôi xin chân thành cảm ơn cán bộ, lãnh đạo UBND tỉnh Phú Thọ, lãnh đạo cơ quan BHXH tỉnh Phú Thọ, BHXH các huyện, thành, thị đã tạo mọi điều kiện giúp đỡ cho tôi hoàn thành luận văn này. Cuối cùng tôi xin chân thành cảm ơn cơ quan, gia đình, bạn bè, đồng nghiệp động viên, giúp đỡ tôi hoàn thành luận văn này. Thái Nguyên, ngày 10 tháng 12 năm 2015 Tác giả luận văn Phạm Viết Long
  5. 5. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 iii MỤC LỤC LỜ I CAM ĐOAN ........................................................................................................i LỜI CẢM ƠN ..............................................................................................................i MỤC LỤC................................................................................................................. iii DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT ........................................................................vi DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG........................................................................................vii DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH....................................................................................... viii MỞ ĐẦU ....................................................................................................................1 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài ..........................................................................................1 2. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu của đề tài ...............................................................................2 3. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu của đề tài ..........................................................2 4. Những đóng góp mới của luận văn .........................................................................3 5. Bố cục của Luận văn...............................................................................................3 Chương 1: CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VÀ THỰC TIỄN VỀ QUẢN LÝ NGUỒN THU BẢO HIỂM XÃ HỘI ĐỐI VỚI CÁC DOANH NGHIỆP NGOÀI KHU VỰC NHÀ NƯỚC...........................................................................................5 1.1. Cơ sở lý luận về quản lý nguồn thu BHXH đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước ....................................................................................5 1.1.1. Lý luận chung về BHXH...................................................................................5 1.1.2. Những vấn đề cơ bản về quản lý nguồn thu Bảo hiểm xã hội ........................15 1.1.3 Một số vấn đề cơ bản về doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước.........................21 1.2. Kinh nghiệm thực tiễn quản lý nguồn thu BHXH ở một số địa phương...........24 1.2.1. Bảo hiểm xã hội tỉnh Ninh Bình .....................................................................24 1.2.2. Bảo hiểm xã hội tỉnh Vĩnh Long.....................................................................25 1.2.3. Một số bài học kinh nghiê ̣m rút ra với công tác quản lý nguồn thu BHXH đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh Phú Thọ...................................................................................................26 Chương 2: PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU ......................................................28 2.1. Câu hỏi nghiên cứu ............................................................................................28 2.2. Phương pháp nghiên cứu đề tài..........................................................................28
  6. 6. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 iv 2.2.1. Phương pháp thu thập thông tin ......................................................................28 2.2.2. Phương pháp tổng hợp thông tin.....................................................................30 2.2.3. Phương pháp phân tích thông tin ....................................................................30 2.2.4. Khung phân tích ..............................................................................................32 2.3. Hệ thống chỉ tiêu nghiên cứu .............................................................................32 Chương 3: THỰC TRẠNG VỀ QUẢN LÝ NGUỒN THU BẢO HIỂM XÃ HỘI ĐỐI VỚI CÁC DOANH NGHIỆP NGOÀI KHU VỰC NHÀ NƯỚC TRÊN ĐỊA BÀN TỈNH PHÚ THỌ ..........................................................35 3.1. Tình hình cơ bản của tỉnh Phú Thọ....................................................................35 3.1.1. Đă ̣c điểm điều kiện tự nhiên ...........................................................................35 3.1.2. Điều kiê ̣n kinh tế - xã hội tỉnh Phú Thọ..........................................................35 3.1.1.3. Tổng quan về kinh tế - xã hội tỉnh Phú Thọ.................................................35 3.1.3. Đánh giá chung về tiềm năng phát triển kinh tế của tỉnh Phú Thọ.................36 3.2. Tình hình cơ bản của Bảo hiểm xã hội tỉnh Phú Thọ.........................................36 3.2.1. Vị trí, chức năng..............................................................................................37 3.2.2. Nhiệm vụ quyền hạn .......................................................................................37 3.2.3. Tình hình tổ chức hoạt động của Bảo hiểm xã hội tỉnh Phú Thọ ...................37 3.3. Thực trạng quản lý nguồn thu BHXH đối với doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước từ năm 2009 - 2013 trên địa bàn tỉnh Phú Thọ................................40 3.3.1. Tình hình tham gia BHXH của các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước......41 3.3.2. Quy trình thu BHXH đối với doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước...........43 3.3.3. Kết quả thu BHXH đối với doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước..............47 3.3.4. Quản lý số tiền thu BHXH..............................................................................51 3.3.5. Vấn đề nợ đọng, trốn đóng BHXH đối với doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước ..........................................................................................................55 3.3.6. Phân tích những nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến nguồn thu BHXH ...........................62 3.4. Đánh giá chung tình hình quản lý nguồn thu BHXH đối với doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh Phú Thọ.........................................66 3.4.1. Những mặt đạt được........................................................................................66 3.4.2. Những mặt còn hạn chế và nguyên nhân ........................................................67
  7. 7. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 v Chương 4: GIẢI PHÁP HOÀN THIỆN QUẢN LÝ NGUỒN THU ĐỐI VỚI CÁC DOANH NGHIỆP NGOÀI KHU VỰC NHÀ NƯỚC TRÊN ĐỊA BÀN TỈNH PHÚ THỌ ...................................................................................69 4.1. Quan điểm, định hướng, mục tiêu hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu BHXH đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh Phú Thọ .........69 4.1.1. Quan điểm, định hướng...................................................................................69 4.1.2. Mục tiêu quản lý nguồn thu BHXH đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh Phú Thọ..........................................................69 4.2. Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu BHXH đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh Phú Thọ..........................................................70 4.2.1. Về điều kiện và căn cứ pháp lý .......................................................................70 4.2.2. Mở rộng phát triển đối tượng..........................................................................72 4.2.3. Nâng cao hiệu quả công tác tuyên truyền .......................................................73 4.2.4. Quản lý thông qua phối hợp với các cơ quan chứ c năng trên đi ̣a bàn............74 4.2.5. Nâng cao năng lực tổ chức bộ máy thực hiện quản lý nguồn thu BHXH.........75 4.2.6. Tăng cường công tác thanh tra, kiểm tra và xử lý vi phạm .............................76 4.2.7. Về chế tài xử phạt............................................................................................76 4.2.8. Về triển khai các biện pháp xử lý nợ BHXH..................................................77 4.2.9. Thực hiê ̣n tốt công tác thi đua, khen thưởng...................................................78 4.2.10. Một số giải pháp khác ...................................................................................78 4.3. Kiến nghị để hoàn thiện .....................................................................................78 4.3.1. Kiến nghị với Nhà nước..................................................................................79 4.3.2. Kiến nghị với Bảo hiểm xã hội Việt Nam.......................................................81 4.3.3. Kiến nghị với cấp uỷ, chính quyền địa phương ..............................................83 KẾT LUẬN..............................................................................................................84 TÀ I LIỆU THAM KHẢ O ......................................................................................87 PHỤ LỤC.................................................................................................................90
  8. 8. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 vi DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT 1 ASXH An sinh xã hội 2 BH Bảo hiểm 3 BHTN Bảo hiểm tự nguyện 4 BHXH Bảo hiểm xã hội 5 BHYT Bảo hiểm y tế 6 DN Doanh nghiệp 7 DNNQD Doanh nghiệp ngoài quốc doanh 8 DNNN Doanh nghiệp nhà nước 9 DNTN Doanh nghiệp tư nhân 10 ĐTNN Đầu tư nước ngoài 11 HS Hành chính, sự nghiệp 12 HĐND Hội đồng nhân dân 13 NSDLĐ Người sử dụng lao động 14 NLĐ Người lao động 15 QD Quốc doanh 16 SXKD Sản xuất kinh doanh 17 ILO Tổ chức lao động quốc tế 18 GDP Tổng sản phẩm quốc nội 19 TNHH Trách nhiệm hữu hạn 20 UBND Uỷ ban nhân dân
  9. 9. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 vii DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Bảng 3.1: Cơ cấu GDP theo ngành kinh tế ...............................................................36 Bảng 3.2. Số đơn vị tham gia BHXH tại tỉnh Phú Thọ.............................................41 Bảng 3.3. Số lao động tham gia BHXH, BHYT tại tỉnh Phú Thọ .................................43 Bảng 3.4. Kết quả thu BHXH ở tỉnh Phú Thọ ..........................................................47 Bảng 3.5. Số đơn vị tham gia BHXH theo khối quản lý...........................................50 Bảng 3.6. Số lao động tham gia BHXH theo khối quản lý.......................................50 Bảng 3.7. Kết quả thu BHXH tại các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước.........53 Bảng 3.8. Tình hình nợ đọng BHXH tại tỉnh Phú Thọ .............................................55 Bảng 3.9. Số tiền nợ đọng theo khối quản lý............................................................57 Bảng 3.10. Kết quả rà soát tình hình tham gia BHXH, BHYT.................................61 Bảng 3.11. Bảng tổng hợp mức độ hiểu biết của chủ sử dụng lao động về pháp luật BHXH đối với 36 DN điều tra..........................................................63 Bảng 3.12. Bảng tổng hợp thu nhập bình quân của NLĐ tại 72 DN điều tra...........64 Bảng 3.13. Tổng hợp điều tra số lao động tại 72 doanh nghiệp ...............................64 Bảng 3.14. Bảng tổng hợp tình hình thanh tra, kiểm tra tại các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước........................................................................65
  10. 10. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 viii DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH Hình 2.1. Khung phân tích .............................................................................. 32 Hình 3.1: Sơ đồ tổ chức bộ máy của BHXH tỉnh Phú Thọ ............................ 40 Hình 3.2. Biểu đồ biểu thị số cơ quan đơn vi ̣tham gia BHXH, BHYT ......... 42 Hình 3.3. Số lao động đã thamgia BHXH, BHYT trên đi ̣a bàn tỉnh Phú Thọ........... 43 Hình 3.4. Quy trình thu Bảo hiểm xã hội........................................................ 45 Hình 3.5. Tổng số thu BHXH tại BHXH tỉnh Phú Thọ.................................. 54 Hình 3.6. Tình hình nợ đọng ở BHXH tỉnh Phú Thọ ..................................... 56
  11. 11. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 1 MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Với xu hướng và mục tiêu phấn đấu của Bảo hiểm xã hội (BHXH) hiện đại là thực hiện một sự bảo vệ phổ cập và đồng nhất, mở rộng đến toàn thể cộng đồng bằng nhiều chế độ đa dạng. Trên cơ sở công bằng xã hội và bình đẳng đối với mọi tầng lớp trong cộng đồng, không phân biệt người làm công ăn lương, công chức, viên chức nhà nước, Người lao động (NLĐ) thuộc các thành phần kinh tế. Đều có quyền bình đẳng trong lao động và hưởng thụ, đều có cơ hội như nhau để vươn lên, đều được bảo vệ trước mọi rủi ro và biến cố ngẫu nhiên bất khả kháng trong cuộc sống. Vì vậy, chính sách BHXH cần phải thực hiện sự che chắn xã hội cho mọi công dân trước những biến cố này, những NLĐ trong các thành phần kinh tế, đặc biệt là lao động trong các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước có nhiều cống hiến đối với nền kinh tế quốc dân. Đồng thời thực hiện nghĩa vụ đóng góp với Nhà nước, điều này góp phần tăng thêm nguồn tài chính để thực hiện các chính sách xã hội, trong đó có chính sách BHXH, một chính sách lớn của Đảng và Nhà nước ta. Trong việc thực hiện chính sách BHXH, công tác quản lý nguồn thu BHXH có thể coi là một khâu quan trọng trong việc thực hiện các chế độ, chính sách BHXH đối với NLĐ. Công tác quản lý nguồn thu BHXH nếu được thực hiện tốt sẽ là tiền đề, là cơ sở để cho công tác thu, quản lý chi trả các chế độ BHXH đảm bảo các nguyên tắc bình đẳng trong đóng góp và hưởng thụ, bảo vệ NLĐ trước các rủi ro, biến cố, điều đó làm cho hoạt động BHXH ngày càng phát triển, từ đó góp phần làm cho mục đích của chính sách BHXH phát huy vai trò hơn nữa. Tuy nhiên trong quá trình thực hiện lại bộc lộ nhiều yếu kém. Các đơn vị tham gia chưa có sự hiểu biết rõ ràng về BHXH. Họ chưa coi việc đóng BHXH là quyền lợi và nghĩa vụ của người sử dụng lao động (NSDLĐ) và NLĐ. Do vậy họ tham gia chưa tự giác và tham gia đầy đủ, kết quả còn rất hạn chế. Quyền lợi của NLĐ không được đảm bảo đòi hỏi cần phải có các giải pháp để cải thiện tình hình này. Đây được coi là vấn đề rất bức xúc hiện nay. Nhất là đối với doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước, do sự hiểu biết về pháp luật cũng như là ý thức của nhiều doanh nghiệp chưa cao cùng với cơ chế quản lý nhà nước còn chưa đồng bộ, tính răn đe thấp nên vẫn còn rất nhiều doanh nghiệp chưa tham gia hoặc là tham gia
  12. 12. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 2 mang tính đối phó với cơ quan BHXH như chỉ tham gia cho một số nhân viên chủ chốt để những người đó gắn bó với doanh nghiệp và cũng là để đối phó với các cơ quan quản lý nhà nước trên địa bàn do đó tỷ lệ thu BHXH vẫn chưa cao, số các đơn vị nợ đọng tiền BHXH còn lớn, số đơn vị trốn đóng BHXH, đóng thiếu lao động thuộc diện phải tham gia BHXH, tham gia BHXH không đúng với thu nhập thực tế của NLĐ tại các doanh nghiệp còn nhiều. Có thể nói, tỷ lệ nợ đọng BHXH vẫn còn cao trên tổng số phải thu đang là vấn đề chưa có lời giải trong công tác quản lý nguồn thu BHXH nói chung và nguồn thu BHXH đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước nói riêng. Xuất phát từ những bất cập trên, cần phải có những nghiên cứu nhằm tìm kiếm những giải pháp để khắc phục những khó khăn, vướng mắc trong công tác thu BHXH, đồng thời phải có những biện pháp cụ thể để tăng nguồn thu và chống thất thu BHXH. Với ý nghĩa đó, em nghiên cứu và chọn đề tài "Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu Bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh Phú Thọ" làm đề tài nghiên cứu luận văn thạc sĩ, chuyên ngành quản lý kinh tế. 2. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu của đề tài 2.1. Mục tiêu chung Nghiên cứu thực tra ̣ng quản lý nguồn thu Bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiê ̣p ngoài khu vực Nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh Phú Thọ từ đó đưa ra những giải pháp nhằm hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu này. 2.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể Hệ thống hóa Cơ sở lý luận và thực tiễn về quản lý nguồn thu Bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước. Đánh giá thực tra ̣ng quản lý nguồn thu BHXH đối với các doanh nghiê ̣p ngoài khu vực Nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh Phú Thọ. Đề xuất giải pháp hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu BHXH đối với các doanh nghiê ̣p ngoài khu vực Nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh Phú Thọ. 3. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu của đề tài 3.1. Đối tượng nghiên cứu - Đối tượng nghiên cứu của luận văn là BHXH tỉnh Phú Thọ, bao gồm những công việc liên quan đến công tác thu BHXH trên địa bàn tỉnh. Những quy phạm pháp
  13. 13. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 3 luật về BHXH liên quan đến công tác thu BHXH, các quy định nghiệp vụ về công tác thu BHXH của BHXH Việt Nam được áp dụng trên địa bàn tỉnh Phú Thọ là những căn cứ pháp lý để giám sát và phân tích hoạt động thu BHXH của tỉnh Phú Thọ. - Đề tài tập trung nghiên cứ u về quản lý nguồn thu đối với các doanh nghiê ̣p ngoài khu vực Nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh Phú Thọ. Không nghiên cứu Bảo hiểm y tế (BHYT), BHXH tự nguyện, BHXH đối với lực lượng vũ trang và Bảo hiểm thất nghiệp. 3.2. Phạm vi nghiên cứu - Địa điểm nghiên cứu: tỉnh Phú Thọ. - Thời gian nghiên cứu: Đề tài sử dụng dữ liệu giai đoạn từ 2009 - 2013. - Nội dung nghiên cứu: Đề tài nghiên cứu các vấn đề về thu, nộp BHXH của NLĐ, NSDLĐ và cơ quan BHXH, các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến số thu BHXH, đối tượng nộp BHXH, phương thức đóng, quy trình tổ chức quản lý thu, nguyên nhân các doanh nghiệp né tránh nộp BHXH và đề xuất những biện pháp chống thất thu BHXH đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh Phú Thọ. 4. Những đóng góp mới của luận văn Trên cơ sở nghiên cứu khoa học, hệ thống hoá những vấn đề lý luận và thực tiễn, luận văn có những đóng góp sau: - Góp phần làm rõ hơn cơ sở lý luận và thực tiễn về quản lý nguồn thu BHXH. - Phân tích, đánh giá thực tra ̣ng quản lý nguồn thu BHXH đối với các doanh nghiê ̣p ngoài khu vực Nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh Phú Thọ. - Luận văn là tài liệu khoa học có ý nghĩa thiết thực cho công tác quản lý nguồn thu BHXH đối với các doanh nghiê ̣p ngoài khu vực Nhà nước. - Từ những nghiên cứu, tổng kết kinh nghiệm tại địa phương, các tỉnh và tham khảo nước ngoài về quản lý nguồn thu BHXH, rút ra những bài học kinh nghiệm nhằm hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu BHXH đối với các doanh nghiê ̣p ngoài khu vực Nhà nước ở các địa phương khác trong thời gian tới. 5. Bố cục của Luận văn Luận văn ngoài phần mở đầu, kết luận và danh mục tài liệu tham khảo, được chia thành 4 chương, nội dung chính như sau:
  14. 14. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 4 Chương 1: Cơ sở lý luận và thực tiễn về quản lý nguồn thu Bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước. Chương 2: Phương pháp nghiên cứu đề tài. Chương 3: Thực trạng quản lý nguồn thu Bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh Phú Thọ. Chương 4: Hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu Bảo hiểm xã hội đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh Phú Thọ.
  15. 15. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 5 Chương 1 CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VÀ THỰC TIỄN VỀ QUẢN LÝ NGUỒN THU BẢO HIỂM XÃ HỘI ĐỐI VỚI CÁC DOANH NGHIỆP NGOÀI KHU VỰC NHÀ NƯỚC 1.1. Cơ sở lý luận về quản lý nguồn thu BHXH đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước 1.1.1. Lý luận chung về BHXH 1.1.1.1. Khái niệm về Bảo hiểm xã hội BHXH là sự bảo vệ của xã hội đối với NLĐ thông qua việc huy động các nguồn đóng góp để trợ cấp cho họ, nhằm khắc phục những khó khăn về kinh tế và xã hội do bị ngừng hoặc bị giảm thu nhập gây ra bởi ốm đau, thai sản, tai nạn, thất nghiệp, mất khả năng lao động, tuổi già và chết. Đồng thời, bảo đảm chăm sóc y tế và trợ cấp cho các thân nhân trong gia đình NLĐ, để góp phần ổn định cuộc sống của bản thân NLĐ và gia đình, góp phần an toàn xã hội. Trên thế giới, BHXH ra đời cách đây hàng trăm năm và trở thành giải pháp hữu hiệu giúp con người vượt qua những khó khăn, rủi ro trong cuộc sống và trong quá trình lao động. BHXH trở thành nền tảng cơ bản của hệ thống an sinh xã hội của mỗi quốc gia, được thực hiện ở hầu hết các nước trên thế giới và ngày càng phát triển. Để đảm bảo quyền lợi cơ bản cho NLĐ trên toàn thế giới và an toàn xã hội, Tổ chức lao động quốc tế (ILO) ban hành Công ước số 102 ngày 04/6/1952 về quy phạm tối thiểu an toàn xã hội, có quy định 09 chế độ trợ cấp gồm: chế độ chăm sóc y tế; chế độ trợ cấp tai nạn lao động - bệnh nghề nghiệp; chế độ trợ cấp ốm đau; chế độ trợ cấp thai sản; chế độ trợ cấp thất nghiệp; chế độ trợ cấp tàn tật; chế độ trợ cấp tuổi già; chế độ trợ cấp tiền tuất và chế độ trợ cấp gia đình(3). Ở nước ta, BHXH được Chủ tịch Hồ Chí Minh quan tâm ngay từ khi bôn ba tìm đường cứu nước đến trước lúc đi xa, Người đã nhiều lần đề cập đến cụm từ "BHXH" và khẳng định BHXH là một chính sách cơ bản đối với NLĐ. Từ năm 1995, cơ chế quản lý BHXH được đổi mới toàn diện bằng việc Chính phủ ban hành Điều lệ BHXH, đặc biệt Luật BHXH được Quốc hội thông qua, có hiệu lực từ ngày 01/01/2007. Khi chưa có Luật BHXH, khái niệm về BHXH được tiếp cận dưới những góc độ khác nhau:
  16. 16. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 6 - Dưới góc độ chính sách: BHXH là một chính sách xã hội, nhằm giải quyết các chế độ xã hội liên quan đến một tầng lớp đông đảo NLĐ và bảo vệ sự phát triển kinh tế xã hội, sự ổn định chính trị quốc gia. - Dưới góc độ quản lý: BHXH là công cụ quản lý của Nhà nước để điều chỉnh mối quan hệ kinh tế giữa NLĐ, người SDLĐ và Nhà nước; thực hiện quá trình phân phối và phân phối lại thu nhập giữa các thành viên trong xã hội. - Dưới góc độ tài chính: BHXH là một quỹ tài chính tập trung, được hình thành từ sự đóng góp của các bên tham gia và có sự hỗ trợ của Nhà nước. - Dưới góc độ thu nhập: BHXH là sự bảo đảm thay thế một phần thu nhập khi NLĐ có tham gia BHXH bị mất hoặc giảm thu nhập. - Theo Bộ Luật Lao động: BHXH là sự đảm bảo thay thế hoặc bù đắp một phần thu nhập cho NLĐ khi họ bị mất hoặc giảm khoản thu nhập từ nghề nghiệp do bị mất hoặc giảm khả năng lao động hoặc mất việc làm do những rủi ro xã hội thông qua việc hình thành, sử dụng một quỹ tài chính do sự đóng góp của các bên tham gia BHXH, nhằm góp phần đảm bảo an toàn đời sống của NLĐ và gia đình họ, đồng thời góp phần bảo đảm an toàn xã hội (21). Khái niệm về BHXH được khái quát một cách cao nhất, đầy đủ nhất khi có Luật BHXH, đó là: "BHXH là sự bảo đảm thay thế hoặc bù đắp một phần thu nhập của nguời lao động khi họ bị giảm hoặc mất thu nhập do ốm đau, thai sản, tai nạn lao động, bệnh nghề nghiệp, thất nghiệp, hết tuổi lao động hoặc chết, trên cơ sở đóng vào quỹ bảo hiểm xã hội" (14). 1.1.1.2. Bản chất và vai trò của Bảo hiểm xã hội a. Bản chất của BHXH BHXH là sự đảm bảo thay thế hoặc bù đắp một phần thu nhập đối với NLĐ khi họ gặp phải những biến cố làm giảm hoặc mất khả năng lao động, mất việc làm trên cơ sở hình thành và sử dụng một quỹ tiền tệ tập trung nhằm đảm bảo đời sống cho NLĐ và gia đình họ, góp phần đảm bảo an toàn xã hội. Với cách hiểu như trên, bản chất của BHXH được thể hiện ở những nội dung chủ yếu sau đây: BHXH là nhu cầu khách quan, đa dạng và phức tạp của xã hội nhất là trong xã hội mà sản xuất hàng hoá hoạt động theo cơ chế thị trường, mối quan hệ lao
  17. 17. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 7 động phát triển đến một mức nào đó. Kinh tế càng phát triển thì BHXH càng đa dạng và hoàn thiện. Vì thế có thể nói kinh tế là nền tảng của BHXH hay BHXH không vượt quá trạng thái kinh tế của mỗi nước. Mối quan hệ trong BHXH phát sinh trên cơ sở quan hệ lao động diễn ra giữa 3 bên: bên tham gia BHXH, tổ chức BHXH và bên được BHXH. Bên tham gia BHXH có thể chỉ là NLĐ hoặc cả NLĐ và NSDLĐ. Tổ chức BHXH hiện nay là cơ quan chuyên trách do Nhà nước thành lập và bảo trợ. Bên được BHXH là NLĐ và gia đình họ khi đủ các điều kiện ràng buộc cần thiết. Những biến cố làm giảm hoặc mất khả năng lao động, mất việc làm trong BHXH có thể là những rủi ro ngẫu nhiên trái với ý muốn chủ quan của con người như: Ốm đau, tai nạn lao động, bệnh nghề nghiệp... hoặc cũng có thể là những trường hợp xẩy ra không hoàn toàn ngẫu nhiên như: tuổi già, thai sản... Đồng thời những biến cố đó có thể diễn ra cả trong và ngoài quá trình lao động. Phần thu nhập của NLĐ bị giảm hoặc mất đi khi gặp phải những biến cố, rủi ro sẽ được bù đắp hoặc thay thế từ một nguồn quỹ tiền tệ tập trung được tồn tích lại. Nguồn quỹ này do các bên tham gia BHXH đóng góp là chủ yếu, ngoài ra còn được sự hỗ trợ từ phía Nhà nước. Mục tiêu của BHXH là nhằm thoả mãn những nhu cầu thiết yếu của NLĐ trong trường hợp bị giảm hoặc mất thu nhập, mất việc làm. Mục tiêu này đã được ILO cụ thể hoá như sau: + Đền bù cho NLĐ những khoản thu nhập bị mất để đảm bảo nhu cầu sinh sống thiết yếu của họ; + Chăm sóc sức khoẻ và chống bệnh tật; + Xây dựng điều kiện sống đáp ứng các nhu cầu của dân cư và các nhu cầu đặc biệt của người già, người tàn tật và trẻ em. Với những mục tiêu trên. BHXH đã trở thành một trong những quyền con người và được Đại hội đồng Liên hợp quốc thừa nhận và ghi vào Tuyên ngôn Nhân quyền ngày 10/12/1948 rằng: "Tất cả mọi người với tư cách là thành viên của xã hội có quyền hưởng BHXH, quyền đó được đặt trên cơ sở thoả mãn các quyền về kinh tế, xã hội và văn hoá, nhu cầu cho nhân cách và sự tự do phát triển con người.”
  18. 18. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 8 b. Vai trò của BHXH Khi các chức năng của BHXH nói chung được khai thác và phát huy một cách hiệu quả, những tác động tích cực của BHXH đến đời sống kinh tế - xã hội sẽ được thể hiện một cách cụ thể thông qua các vai trò sau đây: + Đối với NLĐ BHXH góp phần ổn định thu nhập, từ đó góp phần ổn định cuộc sống cho NLĐ và gia đình họ khi NLĐ gặp phải rủi ro hoặc các sự kiện bảo hiểm, như: Ốm đau, thai sản, tai nạn lao động -bệnh nghề nghiệp, hưu trí, tử tuất... Tất cả những rủi ro này đều có thể xảy ra với bất kỳ NLĐ nào, tại bất kỳ thời điểm nào trong cuộc sống của con người. Đặc biệt, khi nền kinh tế hàng hoá càng phát triển thì những rủi ro này càng diễn ra thường xuyên và phổ biến hơn vì con người phải làm việc với cường độ lao động cao hơn, hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh đa dạng và phức tạp hơn. Khi những rủi ro này xảy ra đối với NLĐ, sẽ gây cho bản thân NLĐ và gia đình họ rất nhiều khó khăn cả về vật chất và tinh thần, bởi vì các rủi ro sẽ làm mất hoặc giảm thu nhập từ lao động. Lúc này bản thân NLĐ và gia đình họ rất cần sự chia sẻ, giúp đỡ kịp thời cả về vật chất và tinh thần để họ nhanh chóng hồi phục khả năng lao động để trở lại quá trình sản xuất. Quỹ BHXH sẽ góp phần trợ giúp cho NLĐ và gia đình họ bằng cách bù đắp thay thế một phần thu nhập bị giảm hoặc bị mất đó, hoặc tạo ra cho họ những điều kiện lao động thuận lợi giúp họ ổn định cuộc sống, yên tâm làm việc. Vai trò của BHXH đối với NLĐ được thể hiện rõ nét thông qua từng chế độ BHXH. - Những khoản trợ cấp chế độ ốm đau bằng tiền mặt giúp NLĐ nhanh chóng bình phục thông qua việc hỗ trợ, bù đắp phần thu nhập bị giảm do không tham gia lao động bằng khoản trợ cấp từ quỹ BHXH thay thế. - Trợ cấp chế độ thai sản là một phần quan trọng trong việc tái sản xuất sức lao động duy trì sức khoẻ làm việc cho các bà mẹ sau khi trở lại làm việc. - Chế độ tai nạn lao động - bệnh nghề nghiệp (TNLĐ-BNN), tùy thuộc vào khả năng mất sức lao động mà được hưởng trợ cấp một lần hay trợ cấp hàng tháng mang tính lâu dài và rộng rãi nhất trong các mô hình về BHXH đóng vai trò ngày càng quan trọng trong việc ngăn ngừa các tai nạn và ốm đau xảy ra trong quá trình lao động và sự phục hồi sức khỏe sau khi gặp rủi ro của NLĐ.
  19. 19. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 9 - Trợ cấp dưỡng sức phục hồi sức khoẻ sau ốm đau, thai sản, tai nạn lao động mà vẫn còn yếu thì được nghỉ tại nhà hoặc nơi tập trung. + Đối với NSDLĐ BHXH hình thành làm cho mối quan hệ giữa NLĐ và NSDLĐ ngày thêm ràng buộc, gắn bó. Việc đóng góp vào quỹ BHXH một khoản tiền nhất định trích từ chi chi phí hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh để đóng vào quỹ BHXH cho NLĐ, đã làm ảnh hưởng đến thu nhập của NSDLĐ, song về lâu dài lợi ích mà NSDLĐ nhận được sẽ là: NLĐ sẽ yên tâm, phấn khởi cống hiến công tác, sẽ ngày càng gắn bó với doanh nghiệp hơn. Nếu chính sách BHXH được thực hiện tốt sẽ góp phần hạn chế hiện tượng đình công, bãi công, biểu tình và từ đó làm cho hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh diễn ra liên tục và ngày càng ổn định. NSDLĐ sẽ không phải bỏ ra những khoản tiền lớn khi gặp rủi ro đến với nhiều NLĐ cùng một lúc và ở phạm vi rộng. Bởi lẽ, lúc này hậu quả của rủi ro sẽ được phân tán nhanh cả theo không gian và thời gian cho tất cả các bên tham gia BHXH. Thông qua chính sách BHXH, NSDLĐ thể hiện được nghĩa vụ của mình đối với NLĐ và đối với xã hội. Đây là một trong những điều kiện tiền đề để nâng cao năng suất lao động, thúc đẩy sản xuất phát triển từ đó mang nhiều lợi nhuận cho NSDLĐ. + Đối với nền kinh tế - xã hội BHXH góp phần đảm bảo an sinh xã hội, thực hiện công bằng xã hội. Phân phối trong bảo hiểm là sự phân phối lại giữa những người có thu nhập cao với những người có thu nhập thấp; giữa những người khỏe mạnh, may mắn, có việc làm với những người ốm yếu, không may mắn, thất nghiệp; giữa những người đang hưởng trợ cấp với người chưa hưởng trợ cấp... Vì vậy, BHXH góp phần quan trọng vào việc thu hẹp bớt khoảng cách giàu nghèo. BHXH góp phần thúc đẩy tăng trưởng và phát triển kinh tế của đất nước. Với tư cách là quỹ tiền tệ, BHXH tác động mạnh mẽ tới hệ thống tài chính, ngân sách Nhà nước, hệ thống tín dụng ngân hàng, thị trường chứng khoán... Chính vì vậy, đặt ra một yêu cầu cho quỹ BHXH là phải tự bảo toàn và phát triển quỹ bằng nhiều
  20. 20. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 10 hình thức trong đó có hình thức sử dụng “quỹ nhàn rỗi” sao cho có hiệu quả. Bởi vì dù thiết kế hệ thống BHXH theo mô hình “toạ thu, toạ chi" hay mô hình “tồn tích”, thì luôn có số dư phần quỹ tạm thời nhàn rỗi đặc biệt trong mô hình “tồn tích”, số tiền “nhàn rỗi” rất lớn. Đây chính là nguồn vốn quan trọng để đầu tư phát triển kinh tế của đất nước. Nguồn vốn này góp phần tạo ra những cơ sở sản xuất kinh doanh mới, việc làm mới, góp phần quan trọng trọng việc giải quyết tình trạng thất nghiệp, tăng thu nhập cho NLĐ nói riêng và tăng trưởng kinh tế nói chung. BHXH góp phần nâng cao năng suất lao động xã hội. Nhờ có BHXH mối quan hệ giữa NLĐ với NSDLĐ và Nhà nước ngày càng thêm gắn bó. NLĐ yên tâm và họ có trách nhiệm hơn trong công việc, họ tích cực lao động không ngừng nâng cao năng suất lao động cá nhân, đây là điều kiện tiền đề quan trọng góp phần nâng cao năng suất lao động xã hội. Nhờ có sự đảm bảo thay thế hoặc bù đắp thu nhập kịp thời, đồng thời hỗ trợ NLĐ được nghỉ ngơi để nâng cao sức khỏe mà NLĐ nhanh chóng phục hồi sức khỏe, ổn định cuộc sống để tiếp tục quá trình lao động tạo ra sản phẩm cho xã hội. BHXH có thể là một nhân tố quan trọng trong việc duy trì những ảnh hưởng tích cực và sự ổn định trong kinh doanh. Tác động này rõ ràng nhất là trong trường hợp của trợ cấp thất nghiệp, duy trì khả năng hòa nhập cộng đồng của NLĐ khi họ bị mất thu nhập. Tuy nhiên, những khoản trợ cấp BHXH khác cũng đóng vai trò là một tấm đệm kinh tế trong thời kỳ suy thoái hoặc khủng hoảng. Nếu không có chúng, những ảnh hưởng với cấp số nhân của lưới đầu tiên của việc thất nghiệp có thể xảy ra theo sau đó là lưới thứ hai và lưới thứ ba có thể tạo ra một vết đứt sâu trong kết cấu xã hội của cộng đồng, cũng như làm giảm đáng kể hiệu suất làm việc của nền kinh tế. BHXH do đó có thể giúp ngăn cản việc sản xuất của doanh nghiệp đi xuống quá thấp và giữ ổn định cho việc kinh doanh với sự bảo tồn của lực lượng lao động và việc sẵn sàng tham gia vào sự tiến bộ nếu có. Mối quan hệ giữa các bên tham gia BHXH thể hiện tính xã hội hoá, tính nhân văn cao cả của chính sách BHXH. Mặc dù động cơ và mục đích của mỗi bên tham gia có khác nhau, song BHXH ra đời có ý nghĩa rất lớn về mặt xã hội, cụ thể:
  21. 21. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 11 NLĐ tham gia BHXH là nhằm bảo vệ quyền lợi trực tiếp cho chính bản thân mình, đồng thời còn góp phần thực hiện trách nhiệm của mình với cộng đồng và xã hội. NSDLĐ tham gia BHXH là để quan tâm, chia sẻ rủi ro với NLĐ, nhưng cũng là gián tiếp bảo vệ lợi ích cho chính đơn vị, doanh nghiệp của họ. Nhà nước tham gia BHXH nhằm góp phần bảo vệ, ổn định cuộc sống cho các thành viên trong xã hội, đảm bảo công bằng xã hội, nhưng cũng là trách nhiệm trong quản lý xã hội của Nhà nước. 1.1.1.3. Bảo hiểm xã hội ở Việt Nam BHXH được thực hiện ở Việt Nam từ năm đầu lập nước, ngày 3/11/1945 Chủ tịch Hồ Chí Minh ký sắc lệnh số 54/SL quy định các điều kiện cho công chức về hưu trí (22). Sắc lệnh số 105/SL ngày 14/6/1946 quy định việc cấp hưu bổng và đóng BHXH đối với công chức(22). Ngày 09/11/1946 tại kỳ họp thứ 2, Quốc hội khóa I đã thông qua Hiến pháp đầu tiên của Nhà nước Việt Nam dân chủ cộng hòa có quy định tại Điều 17 quyền được trợ cấp của người tàn tật và người già (22). Ngày 12/3/1947 Chủ tịch Hồ Chí Minh ký sắc lệnh số 29/SL quy định về những giao dịch về việc làm công giữa chủ lao động, cả người Việt Nam và người nước ngoài, với công nhân Việt Nam làm tại các xưởng kỹ nghệ, hầm mỏ và các nhà làm nghề tự do (22). Sắc lệnh 76/SL ngày 20/5/1950 ban hành quy chế công chức Việt Nam(22), Sắc lệnh 77/SL 22/5/1950 quy định việc thực hiện các chế độ ốm đau, thai sản, tai nạn lao động, hưu trí cho cán bộ, công nhân viên chức (22). Quan điểm của Đảng và Nhà nước về chính sách BHXH tiếp tục được khẳng định trong Hiến pháp 1959 (22). Ngày 17/12/1961 Chính phủ ban hành Nghị định số 218/CP ban hành điều lệ BHXH có hiệu lực từ 01/01/1962. Kế thừa và phát triển Hiến pháp năm 1946, 1959. Hiến pháp các năm 1980, 1993 xuất phát từ yêu cầu thực tiễn của thời kỳ quá độ đã được sửa đổi để đáp ứng yêu cầu của giai đoạn phát triển mới, tiếp tục khẳng định chính sách BHXH cho NLĐ. Nghị định số 235-HĐBT và 236-HĐBT của Hội đồng bộ trưởng ngày 18/9/1986 đã hình thành Quỹ BHXH từ sự đóng góp của cơ quan, xí nghiệp để đảm bảo cho các chế độ: hưu trí, tử tuất, ốm đau, thai sản, TNLĐ-BNN. Hệ thống quản lý BHXH được chia thành 02 nhánh riêng biệt: về chế độ trợ cấp dài hạn như: hưu
  22. 22. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 12 trí, mất sức lao động, tử tuất do Bộ Lao động - Thương binh và Xã hội quản lý thực hiện; về chế độ trợ cấp ngắn hạn như: trợ cấp đau ốm, thai sản và TNLĐ - BNN do Tổng Liên đoàn Lao động Việt Nam quản lý thực hiện. Ngày 22/6/1993 Chính phủ ban hành Nghị định 43/CP quy định tạm thời chế độ BHXH và quỹ BHXH bắt đầu có sự tham gia đóng góp của NLĐ và sự hỗ trợ của Nhà nước. Quỹ BHXH được hạch toán độc lập và được Nhà nước bảo hộ. Năm 1995 là một dấu mốc lớn trong sự phát triển chính sách BHXH với việc triển khai thống nhất BHXH cho NLĐ trong mọi thành phần kinh tế và sự ra đời của tổ chức BHXH Việt Nam. Từ tháng 01/1995, Bộ luật Lao động có hiệu lực với nhiều điểm mới quy định về chế độ BHXH. Ngày 26/01/1995 Chính phủ ban hành Nghị định số 12/CP về Điều lệ BHXH với 5 chế độ BHXH: chế độ trợ cấp ốm đau; trợ cấp thai sản; trợ cấp TNLĐ - BNN; chế độ hưu trí và chế độ trợ cấp tử tuất. Trong đó, quy định về hình thành quỹ BHXH trên cơ sở thu BHXH của NSDLĐ đóng 15% quỹ tiền lương và NLĐ đóng 5% tiền lương hàng tháng. Quỹ BHXH được bảo tồn, tăng trưởng và được Nhà nước bảo hộ. Đồng thời, ngày 16/02/1995 Chính phủ ban hành Nghị định số 19/CP của Chính phủ thành lập hệ thống BHXH Việt Nam để giúp Thủ tướng Chính phủ tổ chức thực hiện các chính sách, chế độ về BHXH và quản lý quỹ BHXH. Hệ thống BHXH hiện nay không ngừng phát triển về cơ cấu tổ chức. Từ quy chế tổ chức và hoạt động của BHXH Việt Nam được ban hành theo Quyết định 606/TTg ngày 26/9/1995 của Thủ tưởng Chính phủ, tiếp đến Quyết định số 20/2002/QĐ-TTg ngày 24/01/2002 chuyển hệ thống BHYT trực thuộc Bộ Y tế sang BHXH Việt Nam. Đến nay, hệ thống BHXH Việt Nam đang hoạt động theo Nghị định 05/2014/NĐ-CP ngày 17/01/2014 của Thủ tướng Chính phủ. Theo đó Bảo hiểm xã hội Việt Nam có 15 ban nghiệp vụ, 01 văn phòng và 8 đơn vị sự nghiệp trực thuộc. Ở cấp tỉnh có BHXH 63 tỉnh, thành phố trực thuộc Trung ương. Ở cấp huyện có 705 BHXH quận, huyện, thị xã, thành phố trực thuộc tỉnh. Hệ thống BHXH Việt Nam đang ngày một lớn mạnh, vị thế và vai trò ngày càng được nâng lên. Ngày 29/06/2006, Luật BHXH số 71/2006/QH11 đã được ban hành và tiếp tục được sửa đổi bởi Luật BHXH số 58/2014/QH13 tại kỳ họp thứ 8 Quốc hội khóa
  23. 23. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 13 XIII ngày 20/11/2014, theo đó đối tượng thuộc phạm vi điều chỉnh của Luật BHXH được mở rộng, NLĐ tham gia BHXH tăng lên nhanh. Chính sách an sinh xã hội từng bước được cải thiện. Hiện nay, hệ thống BHXH Việt Nam đang quản lý quỹ hưu trí, quỹ tử tuất, quỹ ốm đau thai sản, quỹ tai nạn lao động bệnh nghề nghiệp, quỹ Khám chữa bệnh (KCB) BHYT và quỹ bảo hiểm thất nghiệp. 1.1.1.4. Đối tượng tham gia BHXH Phạm vi nghiên cứu của Luận văn chỉ đặt vấn đề nghiên cứu đối tượng lao động trong các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực kinh tế Nhà nước, bao gồm: - NLĐ trong các doanh nghiệp có vốn đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài; - NLĐ trong các doanh nghiệp ngoài quốc doanh; - NLĐ trong các hợp tác xã (HTX); - NLĐ trong các hộ sản xuất kinh doanh (SXKD) cá thể. Trước năm 1986, trong thời kỳ kinh tế kế hoạch hoá tập trung, kinh tế Việt Nam chủ yếu tập trung vào các doanh nghiệp nhà nước và kinh tế tập thể. Cho đến đầu thập kỷ 90, khi đất nước mở cửa nền kinh tế mới có nhiều khởi sắc. Sự đầu tư của nước ngoài xuất hiện vào Việt Nam ngày càng nhiều, các doanh nghiệp trong nước cũng phát triển mạnh mẽ với nhiều loại hình. Luật Đầu tư nước ngoài tại Việt Nam năm 1996 và sau đó là Luật Doanh nghiệp năm 1999 đã ra đời để điều chỉnh hoạt động của các doanh nghiệp. Tất cả các doanh nghiệp đó có thuê mướn lao động đều phải thực hiện theo hình thức giao kết hợp đồng và đều thuộc đối tượng tham gia BHXH bắt buộc. Trong xu hướng phát triển kinh tế thị trường và hội nhập, thì quá trình chuyển đổi mô hình kinh doanh dưới dạng các công ty, doanh nghiệp thay cho mô hình kinh tế hộ, kinh tế cá thể... là một tất yếu. Do vậy, các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước sẽ có xu hướng tăng trưởng mạnh mẽ trong tương lai. Tính chất phức tạp trong doanh nghiệp này cũng đã thể hiện rõ rệt, việc đảm bảo các chế độ cho NLĐ đặc biệt là BHXH sẽ rất khó khăn và cần sự quan tâm, vào cuộc của các cơ quan quản lý nhà nước và các tổ chức khác để bảo vệ NLĐ, từng bước ổn định thị trường lao động để phát triển kinh tế.
  24. 24. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 14 1.1.1.5. Quỹ Bảo hiểm xã hội a. Nguồn hình thành quỹ Bảo hiểm xã hội Quỹ BHXH được hình thành chủ yếu từ các nguồn sau (4): Nguồn thứ nhất - từ NSDLĐ đóng góp: Sự đóng góp này không những thể hiện trách nhiệm của NSDLĐ đối với NLĐ mà còn thể hiện nghĩa vụ của NSDLĐ đối với xã hội, nhà nước bởi đã đóng góp một phần BHXH cho NLĐ. NSDLĐ sẽ tránh được thiệt hại kinh tế do phải chi ra một khoản tiền lớn khi có rủi ro xảy ra đối với NLĐ của mình đồng thời cũng giảm bớt được những tranh chấp trong quan hệ lao động. Thông thường phần đóng góp này được xác định dựa trên quỹ lương của đơn vị, doanh nghiệp. Theo các quỹ thành phần, cụ thể như sau: - Quỹ ốm đau, thai sản: đóng bằng 3% quỹ tiền lương, tiền công của NLĐ. - Quỹ TNLĐ-BNN: đóng bằng 1% quỹ tiền lương, tiền công của NLĐ. - Quỹ hưu trí, tử tuất: đóng bằng 14% quỹ tiền lương, tiền công của NLĐ. Nguồn thứ hai - từ NLĐ góp một phần tiền lương: Hệ thống BHXH ở các nước trên thế giới chủ yếu vẫn thực hiện trên nguyên tắc có đóng có hưởng vì vậy người tham gia phải đóng góp cho quỹ mới được hưởng BHXH. NLĐ tham gia đóng góp cho mình để bảo hiểm cho chính bản thân mình. Thông qua hoạt động này NLĐ đã dàn trải rủi ro theo thời gian, chia nhỏ. Khoản đóng góp vào quỹ BHXH chính là khoản để dành dụm, tiết kiệm về sau bằng cách là hưởng lương hưu hoặc được hưởng trợ cấp khi gặp rủi ro xảy ra. Khoản trợ cấp này được xác định một cách khoa học và có cơ sở theo nguyên nhân. Mức đóng cụ thể như sau: - Quỹ hưu trí, tử tuất: đóng bằng 8% quỹ tiền lương, tiền công của NLĐ. Nguồn thứ ba: Tiền sinh lời từ hoạt động đầu tư quỹ. Nguồn thứ tư: Hỗ trợ của nhà nước, BHXH được nhà nước bảo hộ và đóng góp khi quỹ bị thâm hụt không đủ khả năng để chi trả cho các chế độ BHXH. Nguồn thu từ sự hỗ trợ Ngân sách Nhà nước có khi là khá lớn, sự hỗ trợ này là rất cần thiết và quan trọng. Có thể nói sự hỗ trợ của Nhà nước về chính sách BHXH là không thể thiếu. Nguồn thứ năm: các nguồn thu hợp pháp khác, có thể kể tới sự giúp đỡ của các tổ chức từ thiện trong và ngoài nước, khoản tiền thu nộp phạt từ các đơn vị chậm đóng BHXH,...
  25. 25. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 15 b. Quản lý quỹ Bảo hiểm xã hội Căn cứ vào Mục 4 Điều 5 Luật BHXH số 71/2006/QH11 ngày 29/6/2006 quy định: “Quỹ BHXH được quản lý thống nhất, dân chủ, công khai, minh bạch, được sử dụng đúng mục đích, được hạch toán độc lập theo các quỹ thành phần của BHXH bắt buộc, BHXH tự nguyện và bảo hiển thất nghiệp ”. Căn cứ vào điều 01 Nghị định 05/2014/NĐ-CP ngày 17/01/2014 của Chính phủ xác định vị trí và chức năng của BHXH Việt Nam: “BHXH Việt Nam là cơ quan thuộc Chính phủ có chức năng tổ chức thực hiện chế độ, chính sách BHXH bắt buộc, BHXH tự nguyện, BHYT, tổ chức thu, chi chế độ bảo hiểm thất nghiệp, quản lý và sử dụng các quỹ: BHXH bắt buộc, BHXH tự nguyện, bảo hiểm thất nghiệp (gọi chung là BHXH), BHYT theo quy định của pháp luật ”(24). Đây là thể hiện nguyên tắc tập trung trong quản lý quỹ. Căn cứ vào các quy định trên, BHXH tỉnh Phú Thọ đã thực hiện và quản lý tốt nguồn thu quỹ BHXH của các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước tham gia đóng góp (trong đó chủ yếu là sự đóng góp của NLĐ đóng bằng 8% và NSDLĐ đóng bằng 18% quỹ tiền lương, tiền công của doanh nghiệp) đều được tập trung thống nhất vào tài khoản chuyên thu của BHXH tỉnh Phú Thọ gồm tài khoản ở các hệ thống: Một là tại Ngân hàng Thương mại có chi nhánh tại tỉnh Phú Thọ, tài khoản này áp dụng cho khối doanh nghiệp. Hai là tại Kho bạc nhà nước tỉnh Phú Thọ, tài khoản này áp dụng đối với các khối như khối hành chính sự nghiệp, khối xã, phường. Hàng tháng định kỳ vào ngày 10, 20, 30, cán bộ kế toán của BHXH tỉnh Phú Thọ chuyển hết toàn bộ số tiền thu BHXH kịp thời về BHXH Việt Nam, đồng thời đối chiếu, kiểm tra, chốt số liệu chính xác số dư trên tài khoản thu BHXH tại các ngân hàng, kho bạc kịp thời đúng quy định. 1.1.2. Những vấn đề cơ bản về quản lý nguồn thu Bảo hiểm xã hội 1.1.2.1. Khái niệm quản lý nguồn thu BHXH Để hiểu thế nào là quản lý nguồn thu BHXH trước tiên chúng ta xem xét khái niệm về “thu BHXH”. Thu BHXH được hiểu là việc mang số lượng tiền của các đối tượng tham gia BHXH về quỹ BHXH trong một khoảng thời gian nhất định. Công tác thu BHXH là toàn bộ quá trình thực hiện để mang số tiền của NLĐ, đơn vị sử dụng lao động về quỹ BHXH.
  26. 26. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 16 Như vậy quản lý nguồn thu BHH được hiểu là sự tác động có tổ chức, có tính pháp lý để điều chỉnh các hoạt động thu BHXH. Sự tác động đó được thực hiện bằng hệ thống pháp luật của Nhà nước và bằng các biện pháp hành chính, tổ chức kinh tế của các cơ quan chức năng, nhằm đạt mục tiêu quản lý nguồn thu của BHXH. 1.1.2.2. Mục tiêu quản lý nguồn thu BHXH - Thu đúng: Là đúng đối tượng, đúng mức, đúng tiền lương, tiền công và đúng thời gian quy định: mọi NLĐ khi có HĐLĐ hoặc giao kết lao động theo quy định, được trả công bằng tiền đều là đối tượng đóng BHXH bắt buộc. Việc xác định đúng đối tượng, đúng tiền lương, tiền công làm căn cứ đóng BHXH của NLĐ là cơ sở quan trọng để đảm bảo thu đúng; việc thu đúng còn phụ thuộc vào tính chất hoạt động của doanh nghiệp sử dụng lao động để xác định đúng đối tượng, mức thu, phương thức thu. - Thu đủ: Là thu đủ số người thuộc diện tham gia BHXH bắt buộc và số tiền phải đóng BHXH của NLĐ, NSDLĐ. - Thu kịp thời: Là thu kịp về thời gian khi có phát sinh quan hệ lao động, tiền công, tiền lương mà những quan hệ đó thuộc đối tượng, phạm vi tham gia BHXH. Chế độ BHXH thường xuyên thay đổi để phù hợp với điều kiện phát triển kinh tế - xã hội từng thời kỳ, ở mỗi thời điểm thay đổi đó cần phải tổ chức thực hiện thu BHXH của NSDLĐ và NLĐ đảm bảo kịp thời, không để tồn đọng tiền thu, không bỏ sót lao động tham gia BHXH. 1.1.2.3. Nguyên tắc quản lý nguồn thu BHXH - Tôn trọng pháp luật: BHXH đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước là loại hình bảo hiểm mà NLĐ và NSDLĐ bắt buộc phải tham gia. Các bên tham gia BHXH phải tuân thủ theo các quy định, hướng dẫn của Nhà nước. Các hành vi vi phạm pháp luật về đóng BHXH như không đóng, đóng không đủ số người thuộc diện bắt buộc phải tham gia, cố tình gây khó khăn, cản trở việc tham gia BHXH của NLĐ sẽ bị xử lý theo pháp luật tùy theo mức độ vi phạm. - Công khai, minh bạch trong thu BHXH: Cơ quan BHXH cần phải quản lý chặt chẽ diễn biến thu nhập của từng cá nhân NLĐ trong từng đơn vị sử dụng lao động. Các chủ sử dụng lao động phải công khai số lượng và quỹ tiền lương của đơn vị mình,
  27. 27. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 17 điều đó giúp công tác quản lý thu thực hiện được chính xác mức thu nộp. Quản lý thu BHXH được thực hiện thống nhất, dân chủ, công khai minh bạch, sử dụng tiền thu BHXH đúng mục đích, được hạch toán độc lập theo từng quỹ thành phần. 1.1.2.4. Nội dung quản lý nguồn thu BHXH Thu BHXH chính là giúp hình thành đầu vào của quỹ BHXH, là cơ sở cho việc thực hiện hoạt động chi từ quỹ BHXH. Hay nói cách khác, quản lý thu BHXH đảm bảo cho yếu tố "đầu vào" tiền nộp BHXH đủ khả năng cần thiết, tức là có thu đúng, thu đủ, thu kịp thời mới đảm bảo chi đúng, chi đủ, chi kịp thời chế độ cho NLĐ. Tình trạng vi phạm pháp luật Lao động, Luật BHXH còn diễn ra phổ biến, đặc biệt là các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước; nợ đọng tiền BHXH, trốn đóng BHXH đang có chiều hướng gia tăng. Bên cạnh đó, trong quá trình tổ chức thu đã bị xảy ra thất thoát, gây ảnh hưởng tới nguồn thu dẫn đến việc không đảm bảo cân đối quỹ BHXH trong tương lai. Theo các chuyên gia tính toán cân đối Quỹ hưu trí, tử tuất của BHXH Việt Nam thì nếu giữ nguyên chính sách hiện hành (về mức đóng và quyền lợi hưởng) thì quỹ này sẽ mất cân đối vào năm 2037 (xem phụ lục số 1), chính vì thế, vai trò quản lý nguồn thu của cơ quan BHXH nhằm thực hiện mục tiêu thu đúng, thu đủ, thu kịp thời luôn đặt ra cần thiết hơn bao giờ hết. a. Quản lý đối tượng tham gia BHXH Quản lý đối tượng tham gia BHXH là một phần quan trọng trong công tác quản lý thu của cơ quan BHXH - Đối với NSDLĐ: căn cứ vào số lao động đang làm việc tại đơn vị để trích nộp BHXH cho NLĐ theo quy định của pháp luật lao động và luật BHXH. Về nguyên tắc, tất cả các chủ sử dụng lao động đều phải đăng ký tham gia BHXH bắt buộc là vấn đề tiên quyết trong quản lý hoạt động BHXH. Thực tế hiện nay, ngoài những lý do về tính tuân thủ luật pháp, về chế tài chưa đủ mạnh...thì cơ chế quản lý nhà nước giữa hai lĩnh vực đăng ký kinh doanh, đăng ký thành lập doanh nghiệp với việc đăng ký tham gia BHXH còn tách bạch, chưa có sự phối hợp chặt chẽ. Điều này đã tạo ra một khó khăn rất lớn cho cơ quan BHXH trong quá trình nắm bắt, quản lý đối tượng tham gia BHXH bắt buộc. Trong điều kiện nền kinh tế thị trường có sức cạnh tranh lớn, các chủ sử dụng lao động luôn tìm cách trốn đóng BHXH. Để
  28. 28. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 18 hạn chế tình trạng này, đòi hỏi phải tăng cường phối hợp hoạt động giữa các cơ quan quản lý nhà nước trong việc rà soát, theo dõi, quản lý đối tượng, thậm chí trong thời gian tới, cơ quan BHXH cần phải kiến nghị với các cấp để bổ sung thủ tục bắt buộc để đăng ký kinh doanh đối với các chủ sử dụng lao động là việc cam kết chấp hành pháp luật BHXH. Thực tế hiện nay, cơ quan BHXH mới chỉ quản lý, theo dõi được những chủ sử dụng lao động đã tự giác đăng ký tham gia BHXH. - Đối với NLĐ: Yêu cầu chủ sử dụng lao động phải tham gia BHXH cho NLĐ bởi vì NLĐ là đối tượng tham gia BHXH bắt buộc theo quy định trong Bộ Luật Lao động và luật BHXH. b. Quản lý tiền lương, tiền công làm căn cứ đóng BHXH Căn cứ cơ bản để tiến hành hoạt động thu BHXH của NLĐ là quỹ tiền lương, tiền công đóng BHXH, đối với NSDLĐ là tổng quỹ tiền lương, tiền công đóng BHXH của những NLĐ tham gia BHXH trong các doanh nghiệp. Chính vì vậy, để tiến hành tốt công tác thu BHXH, một phần quan trọng không thể thiếu được là phải quản lý tốt quỹ tiền lương, tiền công làm căn cứ đóng BHXH của doanh nghiệp. Mức thu BHXH đối với NSDLĐ được tính theo một tỷ lệ phần trăm nhất định so với tổng quỹ tiền lương, tiền công đóng BHXH. Mức thu BHXH đối với NLĐ được xác định theo tỷ lệ phần trăm từ tiền lương, tiền công đóng BHXH theo các quy định của pháp luật hiện hành. c. Quản lý số tiền thu BHXH - NSDLĐ có thể nộp BHXH bằng tiền mặt, séc, hay chuyển khoản ngân hàng. Trong quá trình thu nộp BHXH, cơ quan BHXH phải đảm bảo thực hiện đúng quy trình, ngăn chặn được hiện tượng gian lận, lạm dụng quỹ BHXH. Quỹ BHXH phải được quản lý tập trung, thống nhất theo đúng cơ chế quản lý tài chính và chỉ hình thành quỹ BHXH ở cấp Trung ương. Chậm nhất vào ngày cuối cùng của mỗi tháng, doanh nghiệp sử dụng lao động phải chuyển toàn bộ số tiền theo thông báo nộp vào tài khoản chuyên thu của cơ quan BHXH. Nếu số tiền này không được chuyển đúng kỳ hạn, được coi là nợ BHXH và số tiền này được tính lãi theo quy định (27). - Hiện nay BHXH tỉnh Phú Thọ đang thực hiện quy trình thu BHXH theo quyết định số 1111/QĐ-BHXH ngày 25/10/2011 của BHXH Việt Nam về việc ban hành Quy định quản lý thu BHXH, BHYT bắt buộc.
  29. 29. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 19 d. Thanh tra, kiểm tra, xử lý vi phạm về thu, nộp BHXH Kiểm tra thu BHXH nhằm rà soát, chấn chỉnh, uốn nắn những sai sót, đôn đốc thu và phát hiện những bất cập trong quá trình quản lý. Theo pháp luật quy định, cơ quan BHXH được quyền kiểm tra việc chấp hành thu BHXH tại các đơn vị sử dụng lao động được phân cấp thu và cơ quan BHXH cấp dưới trong việc thực hiện thu BHXH. Trên cơ sở đó, cơ quan BHXH đưa ra những kiến nghị để các đơn vị sử dụng lao động và cơ quan BHXH cấp dưới thực hiện đúng các quy định về thu BHXH và có các biện pháp thích hợp, kịp thời xử lý những bất cập trong quá trình tổ chức thực hiện thu BHXH. Đối với những trường hợp có sai phạm lớn, kiến nghị với cơ quan có thẩm quyền xử lý theo quy định của pháp luật. e. Phối hợp các bộ phận liên quan trong quản lý nguồn thu BHXH Trong hệ thống thu BHXH, sự phối hợp giữa các bộ phận, các chủ thể có liên quan đến thu BHXH là hết sức quan trọng, để nâng cao hiệu quả của quản lý thu, cần có sự phối hợp tốt giữa cơ quan BHXH với cơ quan quản lý nhà nước về BHXH, với các bộ phận trong nội bộ cơ quan BHXH, với NLĐ và NSDLĐ. Cơ quan quản lý nhà nước về lĩnh vực BHXH có vai trò, trách nhiệm liên quan đến việc hoạch định chính sách, tuyên truyền, vận động chủ trương, thực hiện chính sách, chế độ BHXH; thanh tra, kiểm tra, giám sát hoạt động và xử lý tranh chấp về BHXH. Có sự phối hợp giữa cơ quan BHXH với cơ quan quản lý nhà nước về BHXH thì mới đảm bảo cho chính sách BHXH được thực hiện trong thực tiễn. Trên cơ sở những thông tin mà cơ quan thực hiện chính sách BHXH phản hồi, cơ quan quản lý nhà nước về BHXH sẽ nghiên cứu, xây dựng, chỉnh sửa hoàn thiện chính sách BHXH, nhằm khắc phục những vướng mắc, bất cập. Hoạt động thu BHXH được coi là đầu vào của hoạt động BHXH, nó quyết định đến sự tồn tại và phát triển của hệ thống BHXH. Chính vì thế để tổ chức thu BHXH đảm bảo mục tiêu thu đúng, thu đủ, thu kịp thời đòi hỏi phải có sự phối hợp đồng bộ giữa các bộ phận trong cơ quan BHXH một cách chặt chẽ, nhịp nhàng, đặc biệt trong việc khảo sát, tuyên truyền, mở rộng đối tượng tham gia BHXH. Sự phối hợp giữa cơ quan BHXH với NLĐ, NSDLĐ và những người đại diện của họ thể hiện qua hoạt động thu BHXH, tuyên truyền, giải quyết đơn thư, khiếu nại...
  30. 30. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 20 1.1.2.5. Các nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến công tác quản lý nguồn thu BHXH a. Chế độ tiền lương Trong doanh nghiệp, tiền lương phải bảo đảm đủ sống của bản thân NLĐ và gia đình, được hình thành theo quy luật của thị trường và do thị trường quyết định. Tiền lương phải trả đúng giá trị sức lao động trên cơ sở tính đúng, tính đủ chi phí lao động; phản ánh quan hệ cung - cầu lao động và được xác định thông qua cơ chế đối thoại, thương lượng, thỏa thuận giữa các bên trong quan hệ lao động. Như vậy tiền lương và nguồn thu BHXH có mối quan hệ chặt chẽ với nhau, chế độ tiền l- ương làm tiền đề và cơ sở cho việc thực hiện chính sách BHXH, có tác động trực tiếp đến công tác quản lý nguồn thu BHXH. b. Tuổi nghỉ hưu Độ tuổi lao động và tuổi nghỉ hưu có tác động trực tiếp đến nguồn thu BHXH. Tăng hay giảm tuổi nghỉ hưu do ảnh hưởng từ sức khỏe, khả năng lao động, tuổi thọ trung bình ở Việt Nam hoặc có ảnh hưởng đến thị trường lao động đều có tác động đến nguồn thu BHXH đặc biệt là cần phải được điều chỉnh cho phù hợp để đảm bảo được tính dài hạn bền vững của quỹ BHXH. Nếu như giảm 5 năm tuổi nghỉ hưu thì thời gian đóng BHXH cũng giảm 5 năm và ngược lại; đồng thời quỹ BHXH phải chi trả trước 5 năm trợ cấp hưu trí và không thu được 5 năm tham gia đóng BHXH và ngược lại. c. Chính sách lao động việc làm Hiện nay Việt Nam đang ở trong thời kỳ đẩy mạnh công nghiệp hoá, hiện đại hoá đất nước do đó chính sách lao động và việc làm có ý nghĩa rất thiết thực, chính sách giải quyết việc làm và chống thất nghiệp là chính sách xã hội cơ bản góp phần đảm bảo an toàn, ổn định và phát triển xã hội. NLĐ là đối tượng tham gia BHXH, họ là những người trong độ tuổi lao động, là những người trực tiếp tạo ra của cải xã hội. Như vậy nếu chính sách lao động việc làm tác động trực tiếp làm tăng việc làm trong xã hội thì cũng trực tiếp tác động làm tăng số người tham gia BHXH. d. Nhận thức, ý thức, tâm lý, thói quen của NLĐ, NSDLĐ và chính quyền Nhận thức, ý thức của NLĐ và người chủ sử dụng lao động có tác động rất lớn đến nguồn thu BHXH. Nếu NLĐ không hiểu hoặc hiểu không đầy đủ về BHXH
  31. 31. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 21 thì sẽ không đấu tranh với chủ sử dụng lao động để đòi hỏi quyền lợi của mình. Ngược lại nếu NLĐ mà hiểu biết về pháp luật BHXH họ sẽ đấu tranh để đòi hỏi quyền lợi chính đáng của mình buộc NSDLĐ phải tham gia BHXH cho họ. Có thể nói, vai trò của các cấp, các ngành trong công tác tuyên truyền, triển khai các chính sách BHXH tới người dân là rất quan trọng. Ở đâu có sự quan tâm của các cấp ủy đảng, chính quyền thì ở đó công tác quản lý nguồn thu BHXH được tốt. Ở đâu thiếu sự quan tâm, phối hợp, giúp đỡ của các cấp ủy đảng, chính quyền thì ở đó công tác thu BHXH gặp rất nhiều khó khăn. 1.1.3 Một số vấn đề cơ bản về doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước 1.1.3.1 Khái niệm doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước Đại hội Đảng lần thứ IV đã nhận định: Trong xã hội ta còn nhiều người có sức lao động, chưa có việc làm, chưa sử dụng hết thời gian lao động. Khả năng thu hút sức lao động của khu vực Nhà nước là có hạn trong khi nguồn vốn của Nhà nước eo hẹp thì nguồn dự trữ vốn trong nhân dân hầu như chỉ để đưa vào tiêu dùng, cất giữ. Phải có chính sách mở đường cho NLĐ tự tạo việc làm, kích thích mọi người đưa vốn vào sản xuất kinh doanh, mở rộng tái sản xuất trên quy mô toàn xã hội. Xuất phát từ sự đánh giá những tiềm năng tuy phân tán, nhưng rất quan trọng trong nhân dân, cả về sức lao động, kỹ thuật, tiền vốn, khả năng tạo việc làm, từ đó khu vực kinh tế ngoài quốc doanh hay doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực nhà nước được chính thức thừa nhận. Theo luật doanh nghiệp Nhà nước, luật doanh nghiệp, luật hợp tác xã, luật đầu tư trực tiếp của nước ngoài có quy định: Doanh nghiệp là tổ chức kinh tế có tên riêng, có tài sản, có trụ sở giao dịch ổn định, được đăng ký kinh doanh theo quy định của pháp luật nhằm mục đích thực hiện các hoạt động kinh doanh. Kinh doanh là việc thực hiện một, một số hoặc tất cả các công đoạn của quá trình đầu tư, từ sản xuất đến tiêu thụ sản phẩm hoặc cung ứng dịch vụ trên thị trường nhằm mục đích sinh lợi. Doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước: là các đơn vị, doanh nghiệp sản xuất kinh doanh của tư nhân đứng ra thành lập, đầu tư kinh doanh và tổ chức quản lý. Trong phạm vi và địa điểm nghiên cứu của Luận văn chỉ đặt vấn đề nghiên cứu đối tượng là doanh nghiệp tư nhân; công ty cổ phần không có vốn Nhà nước, công ty cổ
  32. 32. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 22 phần có vốn Nhà nước ≤ 50%, gọi chung là công ty cổ phần; công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn (TNHH) tư nhân, công ty TNHH có vốn Nhà nước ≤ 50%, gọi chung là công ty TNHH; doanh nghiệp 100% vốn nước ngoài, doanh nghiệp liên doanh với nước ngoài, gọi chung là doanh nghiệp có vốn đầu tư nước ngoài, là những loại hình đơn vị sản xuất kinh doanh cơ bản hình thành nên các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước. 1.1.3.2 Vai trò doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước - Tạo thêm công ăn việc làm, góp phần làm giảm tỷ lệ thất nghiệp. - Khơi dậy và phát huy tiềm năng của một bộ phận lớn dân cư tham gia vào công cuộc xây dựng đất nước, đẩy mạnh tăng trưởng kinh tế - Hình thành và phát triển các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước, góp phần xây dựng đội ngũ các nhà Doanh nghiệp Việt Nam. - Kinh tế khu vực ngoài nhà nước góp phần xây dựng quan hệ sản xuất mới phù hợp, thúc đẩy lực lượng sản xuất phát triển, thực hiện công bằng xã hội. 1.1.3.3 Đặc điểm doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước - Doanh nghiệp tư nhân: + Doanh nghiệp tư nhân là doanh nghiệp do cá nhân làm chủ và tự chịu trách nhiệm bằng toàn bộ tài sản của mình về mọi hoạt động của doanh nghiệp. + Với tư cách là chủ sở hữu duy nhất, nhà đầu tư có toàn quyền quyết định các hoạt động kinh doanh của mình bao gồm cả lợi nhuận thu được. Tuy nhiên, chủ doanh nghiệp lại là người phải chịu rủi ro rất lớn, chịu trách nhiệm cá nhân đối với toàn bộ rủi ro nếu xảy ra trong hoạt động kinh doanh. Nghĩa là khi hoạt động kinh doanh phát sinh thua lỗ, chủ doanh nghiệp có thể rơi vào tình trạng khánh kiệt, phá sản dễ dàng. Do đó đây là loại hình doanh nghiệp đầy tính rủi ro đối với nhà đầu tư. Doanh nghiệp tư nhân không được coi là pháp nhân. - Công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn: + Là một pháp nhân độc lập, địa vị pháp lý này quyết định chế độ trách nhiệm của công ty. + Thành viên công ty không nhiều và thường là những người quen biết nhau. + Vốn điều lệ chia thành nhiều, mỗi thành viên có thể góp nhiều, ít khác nhau và bắt buộc phải góp đủ khi thành lập công ty. Trong điều lệ công ty phải ghi rõ số vốn ban
  33. 33. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 23 đầu. Nếu khi thành lập công ty mà các thành viên chưa góp đủ phần vốn thì công ty bị coi là vô hiệu. + Phần vốn góp không thể hiện dưới hình thức cổ phiếu và rất khó chuyển nhượng ra bên ngoài. + Trong quá trình hoạt động, công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn không được phép công khai huy động vốn trong công chúng (không được phép phát hành cổ phiếu). - Công ty cổ phần: + Công ty cổ phần là loại hình doanh nghiệp có tư cách pháp nhân độc lập. Đây là loại hình công ty có tính tổ chức cao, hoàn thiện về vốn, hoạt động mang tính chất xã hội hóa cao. + Công ty cổ phần chỉ chịu trách nhiệm đối với mọi khoản nợ bằng tài sản tiêng của công ty. Các cổ đông chỉ chịu trách nhiệm về nợ và nghĩa vụ tài sản khác của công ty trong phạm vi số vốn đã góp vào công ty. + Vốn điều lệ của công ty cổ phần được chia ra nhiều phần bằng nhau gọi là cổ phần. Trong quá trình hoạt động, công ty cổ phần có quyền phát hành chứng khoán ra công chúng để công khai huy động vốn. + Công ty cổ phần có số lượng thành viên rất đông. Có công ty cổ phần có tới hàng vạn cổ đông ở hầu khắp các nước trên thế giới, vì vậy khả năng huy động vốn rộng rãi nhất trong công chúng để đầu tư vào nhiều lĩnh vực khác nhau, nhất là trong công nghiệp. - Doanh nghiệp có vốn đầu tư trực tiếp của nước ngoài Là các doanh nghiệp có vốn đầu tư trực tiếp của nước ngoài, không phân biệt tỷ lệ vốn của bên nước ngoài góp là bao nhiêu ( Các doanh nghiệp 100% vốn nước ngoài; Các doanh nghiệp liên doanh giữa nước ngoài với các đối tác trong nước). - Hợp tác xã: Hợp tác xã là tổ chức kinh tế tự chủ do những NLĐ có nhu cầu, lợi ích chung, tự nguyện cùng góp vốn, góp sức lập ra theo quy định của pháp luật để phát huy sức mạnh của tập thể và từng xã viên nhằm giúp nhau thực hiện có hiệu quả hơn các hoạt động sản xuất, kinh doanh, dịch vụ và cải thiện đời sống, góp phần phát triển kinh tế - xã hội của đất nước.
  34. 34. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 24 1.2. Kinh nghiệm thực tiễn quản lý nguồn thu BHXH ở một số địa phương 1.2.1. Bảo hiểm xã hội tỉnh Ninh Bình Trên cơ sở quán triệt sâu sắc mục tiêu “mở rộng đối tượng” là nhiê ̣m vụ trọng tâm số một của ngành và thực hiê ̣n phương châm “thu đúng, thu đủ, đảm bảo cho quyền lợi BHXH cho người lao động”. Đồng thời, dự báo, đánh giá chính xác những thuận lợi và khó khăn tác động đến việc thực hiê ̣n thu BHXH. Do đó, đã chủ động chỉ đa ̣o chặt chẽ từ khâu rà soát, cân đối, giao chỉ tiêu kế hoa ̣ch thu cho BHXH các huyê ̣n, thi ̣xã, thành phố sát với tình hình thực tế ở mỗi đi ̣a phương. Tăng cường bám sát các đơn vi ̣sử dụng lao động để kiểm tra, nắm bắt tình hình hoa ̣t động sản xuất kinh doanh của đơn vi ̣. BHXH tỉnh Ninh Bình luôn đẩy mạnh công tác tuyên truyền về BHXH, đặc biệt vùng sâu vùng xa trên địa bàn tỉnh để mọi cá nhân và các tổ chức nắm rõ được quyền lợi hay lợi ích thiết thực khi đóng BHXH đầy đủ, đúng quy định; BHXH tỉnh Ninh Bình luôn chủ động phối hợp với các sở, ban, ngành như: Ban Tuyên giáo tỉnh ủy, Báo, Đài phát thanh truyền hình tỉnh…đều có chuyên trang, chuyên mục giải đáp chế độ, chính sách BHXH. Trên một số các trục đường lớn, khu công nghiệp đều có pa nô, áp phích; in các tài liệu phát tay, các văn bản hướng dẫn gửi các doanh nghiệp; UBND các huyện, thành phố triển khai kịp thời Luật BHXH, Nghị định của Chính phủ và các văn bản hướng dẫn của BHXH Việt Nam đến cán bộ, công chức, viên chức và NLĐ thuộc đối tượng tham gia BHXH bắt buộc; việc trích nộp BHXH từ khi có Luật BHXH đã có chuyển biến tích cực, do có quy định việc tính lãi phạt chậm nộp, nên các đơn vị chấp hành trích nộp theo quy định; Luật BHXH đã quy định các chế độ phù hợp và bảo đảm quyền lợi cho người lao động. Trên cơ sở đó, BHXH đã nắm bắt được chính xác số doanh nghiệp và lao động để có biện pháp tích cực vận động; đồng thời phối hợp với Thanh tra tỉnh, Sở Lao động thương binh và xã hội, Cục Thuế tỉnh và Liên đoàn lao động tỉnh tổ chức kiểm tra liên ngành để chấn chỉnh kịp thời các vi phạm; Định kỳ hằng quý lập danh sách các doanh nghiệp có số tiền nợ đọng BHXH từ 3 tháng trở lên báo cáo Ủy ban kiểm tra Tỉnh ủy, Đảng ủy khối doanh nghiệp tỉnh; những đơn vị cố tình vi phạm thì lập biên bản xử lý hành chính hoặc kiến nghị cấp có thẩm quyền can thiệp. Đối với các doanh nghiệp nợ đọng BHXH kéo dài từ 12 tháng trở lên, cố tình không thực hiện
  35. 35. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 25 trích nộp theo quy định thì tiến hành hoàn thiện hồ sơ và khởi kiện ra tòa án nhân dân nhờ đó mà tình trạng nợ đọng BHXH cơ bản đã được giải quyết kịp thời. Vì vâ ̣y, tuy có gă ̣p nhiều khó khăn thách thứ c nhưng với những biê ̣n pháp thiết thực đó, công tác thu BHXH của BHXH tỉnh Ninh Bình luôn luôn vượt chỉ tiêu kế hoa ̣ch BHXH Viê ̣t Nam giao cho. Cụ thể năm 2009 tính đến 25/12/2009, số thu BHXH, BHYT được trên 272 tỷ đồng, đa ̣t 103,56% kế hoa ̣ch, khai thác mới được 120 đơn vi ̣tham gia BHXH cho trên 7.000 lao động (25). 1.2.2. Bảo hiểm xã hội tỉnh Vĩnh Long Cán bộ làm công tác quản lý thu BHXH tại tỉnh Vĩnh Long được đào tạo một cách chuyên nghiệp, có chiều sâu. Các cán bộ được tạo điều kiện rất thuận lợi khi tham gia các lớp học sau Đại học ngay tại tỉnh nhà để nâng cao trình độ, kiến thức, chuyên môn nghiệp vụ bản thân. Lãnh đạo tỉnh Vĩnh Long luôn quan tâm đối với ngành BHXH khi thường xuyên phối hợp với BHXH tỉnh Vĩnh Long tổ chức các lớp tập huấn về công tác quản lý thu, giải quyết các chế độ BHXH; tổ chức các cuộc đàm thoại giữa các doanh nghiệp, các tổ chức khác và người dân với cơ quan BHXH để thấu hiểu những khó khăn của họ, đồng thời giải đáp các băn khoăn, thắc mắc của họ về BHXH. Ngoài ra, BHXH tỉnh Vĩnh Long tổ chức giao lưu học hỏi với BHXH các địa phương để có những biện pháp quản lý thu tốt nhất. Ngoài ra, BHXH tỉnh Thái Nguyên đang áp dụng đối với một số đơn vị quản lý đối tượng tham gia BHXH về thu nhập qua hệ thống ngân hàng và trích nộp BHXH theo hình thức nộp qua tài khoản ngân hàng với sự kiểm soát chặt chẽ và chi tiết của hệ thống mạng quản trị ngân hàng. Đây là một bước tiến quan trọng đối với công tác thu BHXH vì sẽ hạn chế được hiện tượng trốn đóng BHXH và cách thức quản lý đối tượng, tiền lương sẽ khoa học hơn. Hầu hết các đơn vị tại tỉnh Vĩnh Long đã thực hiện khá tốt công tác thu, nộp BHXH, tham gia đầy đủ cho NLĐ. Đa số các doanh nghiệp chấp hành nghiêm túc quy định về nộp BHXH, cơ bản không còn doanh nghiệp nợ tiền BHXH kéo dài. Việc ký kết HĐLĐ và đăng ký tiền lương đóng BHXH, BHYT cho NLĐ đúng với công việc, chức danh nghề đang làm. Để có được kết quả trên BHXH tỉnh Vĩnh Long đã thực hiện nhiều giải pháp như: Cùng các ngành tham mưu cho UBND tỉnh
  36. 36. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 26 ban hành nhiều văn bản chỉ đạo UBND các huyện, thành phố, các ngành thực hiện Luật BHXH; BHXH tỉnh đã chủ động, tích cực tuyên truyền về chế độ chính sách BHXH, giải đáp kịp thời những vướng mắc của nhân dân về các chế độ chính sách BHXH trên các phương tiện thông tin đại chúng. Kết quả số đơn vị sử dụng lao động và các đối tượng lao động tham gia BHXH tăng nhanh qua các năm, cụ thể năm 1995 số đối tượng tham gia BHXH là 17.808 người, với tổng số tiền thu được là 2.899.129.131 đồng, đạt 101,15% so với chỉ tiêu kế hoạch BHXH Việt Nam giao. Năm 2009 có 1.038 đơn vi ̣với 529.338 đối tượng tham gia BHXH bắt buộc, đạt trên 303 tỷ đồng, tăng gấp 109,21 lần so với năm 2005 (25). 1.2.3. Một số bài học kinh nghiê ̣m rút ra với công tác quản lý nguồn thu BHXH đối với các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh Phú Thọ Trong quá trình thực hiện chính sách BHXH, Nhà nước vẫn có vai trò rất quan trọng trong việc quản lý hoạt động BHXH, trong đó có công tác quản lý nguồn thu BHXH thông qua việc định hướng, xây dựng pháp luật, chính sách, khi cần thiết mới hỗ trợ từ ngân sách nhà nước đồng thời thực hiện nghiêm công tác thanh tra, kiểm tra. Bên cạnh đó cần phải xây dựng, thiết lập hệ thống giám sát chủ sử dụng lao động trong việc tuân thủ pháp luật lao động, luật BHXH. Khi nghiên cứu vấn đề quản lý nguồn thu và vấn đề khắc phục tình trạng nợ đọng và trốn đóng BHXH, BHYT có thể thấy những biện pháp để khắc phục tình trạng trên là rất phong phú và đa dạng. Tuỳ vào đặc điểm tình hình và điều kiện tự nhiên của mỗi địa phương mà đưa ra các giải pháp khác nhau. Đối với BHXH tỉnh Phú Thọ, có thể đưa ra một số bài học kinh nghiệm để áp dụng như sau: Một là, công tác quản lý nguồn thu BHXH, ứng với mỗi đối tượng là một loại quy trình cụ thể và bằng phương pháp quản lý hiện đại, kết hợp chặt chẽ nhiều khâu theo một quy trình nhất định bắt đầu từ việc đăng ký đối tượng tham gia BHXH, kết thúc bằng việc xác định chính xác kết quả đóng góp của từng người, để những người tham gia được hưởng chế độ BHXH khi họ đủ điều kiện.
  37. 37. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 27 Hai là, các huyện, thành, thị đều có hệ thống ngân hàng phát triển mạnh, Nhà nước quản lý chặt chẽ thu nhập của NLĐ thông qua hệ thống ngân hàng và trích nộp các khoản đóng góp BHXH cũng đều thông qua hệ thống ngân hàng. Ba là, áp dụng các chế tài mạnh và xử lý kiên quyết đối với các doanh nghiệp cố tình nợ đọng, trốn đóng BHXH, như truy vấn tài sản của doanh nghiệp trên toàn quốc, phạt tiền rất nặng hoặc chuyển hồ sơ sang truy tố theo luật hình sự đối với đơn vị cố tình vi phạm luật. Bốn là, cán bộ làm công tác quản lý thu BHXH đều được đào tạo một cách bài bản, chuyên nghiệp, từ đó nâng cao được chất lượng, hiệu quả công việc, xử lý công việc một cách linh hoạt. Năm là, nâng cao ý thức tuân thủ pháp luật của chủ sử dụng và NLĐ trong việc đóng nộp BHXH. Hiện nay nhà nước không kiểm soát được thu nhập một số lao động làm việc trong các lĩnh vực tư nhân, thu nhập bằng tiền mặt không qua hệ thống ngân hàng. Đây cũng là một hạn chế trong công tác thu BHXH ở nước ta. Sáu là, sự phối hợp giữa các cơ quan liên quan trong việc quản lý thu BHXH rất chặt chẽ, hiệu quả và thường xuyên; cơ chế phối hợp của họ được đặt trên cơ sở thể chế hoá bằng hệ thống pháp luật hoàn chỉnh. Bảy là, cần tiếp tục cải cách hành chính để hoàn thiện quy trình thu thuận lợi nhất cho NLĐ và đơn vị sử dụng lao động. Tám là, phát triển dịch vụ thu BHXH thông qua việc ký kết các hợp đồng đại lý thu BHXH với các cơ quan như: Cơ quan thuế, các ngân hàng thương mại, bưu điện, các tổ chức xã hội,... Chín là, Tăng cường công tác kiểm tra, giám sát hoạt động thu BHXH. Mười là, Tăng cường công tác tuyên truyền để NLĐ và chủ sử dụng lao động hiểu và tự bảo vệ quyền lợi chính đáng của mình.
  38. 38. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 28 Chương 2 PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU 2.1. Câu hỏi nghiên cứu - Thực trạng về quản lý nguồn thu BHXH đối với doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh Phú Thọ thời gian qua như thế nào? - Đánh giá những nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến quản lý nguồn thu BHXH đối với doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh Phú Thọ? Mức độ ảnh hưởng như thế nào? - Những giải pháp có thể đưa ra nhằm hoàn thiện quản lý nguồn thu BHXH đối với doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh Phú Thọ trong thời gian tới cần những giải pháp gì? 2.2. Phương pháp nghiên cứu đề tài 2.2.1. Phương pháp thu thập thông tin 2.2.1.1. Thu thập thông tin thứ cấp - Các tài liệu, thông tin, kết quả nghiên cứu trong và ngoài nước, báo tạp chí BHXH, tài liệu trên mạng Internet có liên quan đến đề tài nghiên cứu, thu thập tổng hợp kết quả đóng BHXH của các đơn vị, định hướng chính sách của cơ quan quản lý Nhà nước về BHXH. - Số liệu về tình hình phát triển kinh tế, xã hội của tỉnh Phú Thọ. - Đề tài còn tiến hành thu thập số liệu tại BHXH tỉnh; BHXH các huyện, thành thị; Cục thống kê tỉnh Phú Thọ, UBND các huyện, thành, thị, Cục Thuế tỉnh và một số đơn vị sở, ngành có liên quan. 2.2.1.2. Thu thập thông tin sơ cấp a. Chọn mẫu nghiên cứu: Áp dụng phương pháp chọn mẫu phân tổ trên 964 đơn vị sử dụng lao động là các doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước (tại các đơn vị: Lâm Thao, Việt Trì, Phù Ninh, Trực thu). Chia ra làm 02 nhóm, nhóm các đơn vị sử dụng lao động đã tham gia BHXH và nhóm các đơn vị chưa tham gia trong đó chọn 36 Doanh nghiệp đơn vị đang hoạt động và tham gia BHXH, 36 Doanh nghiệp chưa tham gia đóng BHXH trên địa bàn tỉnh Phú Thọ để khảo sát.
  39. 39. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 29 Cách chọn: Mẫu được chọn theo phương pháp chọn mấu ngẫu nhiên. Để lựa chọn được mẫu nghiên cứu đảm bảo độ tin cậy 95% có rất nhiều công thức tính dung lượng mẫu. Song áp dụng trong đề tài này tác giả dựa theo phần mềm SPSS. Căn cứ công thức tính ước lượng mẫu: N = N (1+N*e2 ) n: Quy mô mẫu N: Kích thước của tổng thể b. Lựa chọn đối tượng nghiên cứu: Điều tra một số doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước thường xuyên xảy ra tình trạng nợ đọng, trốn đóng BHXH trên địa bàn tỉnh. c. Phương pháp phỏng vấn chuyên gia: (Có đính kèm phiếu điều tra) Phương pháp phỏng vấn chuyên gia được thực hiện để lấy ý kiến các chuyên gia trong ngành về những nội dung nghiên cứu cơ bản của luận văn. Cụ thể là: - Phỏng vấn các lãnh đạo của BHXH tỉnh Phú Thọ, BHXH các huyện, thành, thị, trưởng phòng thu, trưởng phòng chế độ BHXH, cán bộ làm công tác thu trực tiếp tại phòng Thu/bộ phận Thu tại các đơn vị trong hệ thống BHXH tỉnh Phú Thọ. - Mục đích: + Đánh giá thực trạng công tác quản lý nguồn thu BHXH đối với doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước. + Những nguyên nhân tạo nên thành công, cũng như tồn tại trong công tác quản lý nguồn thu BHXH đối với doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước. + Quan điểm của các chuyên gia về các giải pháp khắc phục tồn tại và phát huy thành tích đã đạt được. - Phỏng vấn một số chủ sử dụng lao động, NLĐ đang/chưa tham gia BHXH. Nội dung phỏng vấn nhóm đối tượng này: + Tác động của nền kinh tế đến hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Cụ thể như những biến động về sản lượng sản xuất, thị trường, tình hình
  40. 40. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.lrc.tnu.edu.vn 5 30 việc làm, thu nhập của doanh nghiệp và NLĐ. Tất cả những yếu tố đó đều ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến quản lý nguồn thu BHXH đối với doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước. + Các chính sách BHXH có phù hợp và đảm bảo được quyền lợi của NLĐ trong khu vực này chưa? 2.2.2. Phương pháp tổng hợp thông tin Tiếp cận và hệ thống số liệu, đánh giá kết quả đạt được, kết hợp với kết quả điều tra, khảo sát tại một số doanh nghiệp trong tỉnh, kết quả khảo sát của BHXH các huyện, thành, thị và phòng Thu, phòng Tổ chức - Hành chính để phân tích từng vấn đề, rút ra kết luận một cách xác đáng và đề ra các giải pháp sát thực. Từ các số liệu thu thập được, xây dựng hệ thống biểu bảng để phân tích, đánh giá tình hình quản lý nguồn thu BHXH đối với doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh. 2.2.3. Phương pháp phân tích thông tin 2.2.3.1. Phương pháp phân tổ thống kê Những thông tin sau khi thu thập được sẽ được phân tổ theo các tiêu chí như loại hình doanh nghiê ̣p tham gia BHXH, mức độ tham gia BHXH của các doanh nghiệp, trình độ học vấn chủ sử dụng lao động, nhận thức của chủ sử dụng lao động và NLĐ về BHXH, quy mô doanh nghiệp, công tác thanh tra và kiểm tra việc thực hiện chính sách BHXH, thu nhập bình quân NLĐ… Phương pháp phân tổ sẽ giúp ta nhìn nhận rõ ràng các sự kiện để có được những đánh giá chính xác nhất đối với công tác quản lý nguồn thu BHXH đối với doanh nghiệp ngoài khu vực Nhà nước trên địa bàn tỉnh. 2.2.3.2. Phương pháp so sánh Trong luận văn tác giả sử dụng 2 phương pháp so sánh So sánh tuyệt đối: so sánh số liệu kỳ gốc và kỳ tính toán để đưa ra các đánh giá, giải pháp ∆y = Yt-Yt-1 Trong đó: Yt là số liệu kỳ phân tích Yt-1 là số liệu phân tích kỳ gốc

×