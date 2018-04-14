Free eBooks Audiobook Beethoven: Moonlight Sonata Op. 27 No. 2 (Alfred Masterwork Editions) TXT on any device



Ludwig Van Beethoven s Piano sonatas comprise a wealth of musical expression, ranging from subdued and unpretentious to magnificently impassioned. Sonata quasi una Fantasi or Moonlight Sonata, Op.27 No.2 is one of the most popular and most-often performed pieces ever written. Like many of Beethoven s works this sonata reflects the depth of his musical power. From its quiet yet moving beginning, to its passionate finale, it is easy to see why this piece is so popular.This complete version of the sonata has been edited by Willard A. Palmer and also contains a background to the piece and Beethoven s conventions and writing.

