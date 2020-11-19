"A whirlwind courtship and fairytale wedding to John F. Kennedy propel young Jacqueline Bouvier into a startling new world of power and politics. Filled with incredible highs and unimaginable challenges, Jackie learns to hone her survival skills. Her grace and grit help catapult JFK from the Senate to the Oval Office. Jackie awes the country with her elegance and poise even as she is plagued by self-doubt. Then she accompanies JFK to Dallas and their days of magic come to an devastating end - forcing Jackie to pick up the ruined fragments of her life and forge a triumphant new identity"--

