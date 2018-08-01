[BEST BOOKS] The Misadventures of Nick by Floyd W Gill Unlimited

----<>----

SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :

The Misadventures of Nick is a collection of true stories of how Floyd W. Gill, a Deputy Sheriff and School Resource Officer in Alameda County, California of 28 years, worked to change the direction of many young lives. The stories follow the elementary, middle and high school years of a boy named Nick along with several of Nick s school buddies-all of whom lacked the benefit of appropriate parental guidance. This is the true-life tale about bad choices, lessons learned, and lost opportunities. The Misadventure of Nick should be required classroom reading as it teaches students, educators and parents, that in the real world, choices have consequences. This book will make you laugh-but it will also make you cry.

BOOK DETAIL :

-Author : Floyd W Gill

-Language : English

-Grade Level : 1-3

-Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

-Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

-Format : PDF

-Seller information : Floyd W Gill ( 1✮ )

-Link Download : https://joinesrsder.blogspot.com/?book=1631320181



----<>----

Do not hesitate !!!

( Reviewing the best customers, read this book for FREE GET IMMEDIATELY LINKS HERE https://joinesrsder.blogspot.com/?book=1631320181 )

