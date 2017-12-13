Download The Road Riders Guide to England and Wales | Ebook
From Devon to Northumberland and from East Anglia to Snowdonia these 42 detailed routes take you on some of the most interesting roads for riding imaginable. Roads that make you want to go back and ride them again and again - from little used mountain passes with tight hairpins to open, twisting, traffic free enjoyment and all through stunning countryside. The routes cover all types of terrain and vary in length from as little as ten miles to about 80. Some are included for the riding challenges they offer, others for the fantastic views, some take you to out of the way and remote places you would be unlikely to find unaided, whilst others are close to major centres but all will give you that wonderful sense of freedom and enjoyment that can only be gained from riding. The book is wire bound so it will easily fit in a map pocket or tank bag, and all the routes are printed in easy to follow symbols to help the rider navigate whilst on the move. The essential guide for anyone going touring in England and Wales. It s features easy to follow maps, and full directions for sportsbike, tourer and classic riders. It fits in map pockets for navigating on the move. It includes information on things to see and where to stop on the road. It is designed for the motorcyclist.

  Book details Author : Dick Henneman Pages : 116 pages Publisher : Panther Publishing Ltd 2004-01-01 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0953509869 ISBN-13 : 9780953509867
  3. 3. Description this book From Devon to Northumberland and from East Anglia to Snowdonia these 42 detailed routes take you on some of the most interesting roads for riding imaginable. Roads that make you want to go back and ride them again and again - from little used mountain passes with tight hairpins to open, twisting, traffic free enjoyment and all through stunning countryside. The routes cover all types of terrain and vary in length from as little as ten miles to about 80. Some are included for the riding challenges they offer, others for the fantastic views, some take you to out of the way and remote places you would be unlikely to find unaided, whilst others are close to major centres but all will give you that wonderful sense of freedom and enjoyment that can only be gained from riding. The book is wire bound so it will easily fit in a map pocket or tank bag, and all the routes are printed in easy to follow symbols to help the rider navigate whilst on the move. 